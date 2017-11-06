Nairaland Forum / Science/Technology / Phones / Glo Introduces New Improved Data Plan (9959 Views)

While other network providers are reducing their data plans glo is introducing new pocket friendly plans. 4 Likes 1 Share

lifestreaming gets sweeter Get yourself a streaming box +glo mifi and forget about Tstv/dstvlifestreaming gets sweeter 8 Likes 1 Share

iliyande:

While other network providers are reducing their data plans glo is introducing new pocket friendly plans.



CC: Lalasticlala

Wow Wow 1 Like







Hehehe 1k for 4gigHehehe 6 Likes 1 Share

Buy a data plan of 500 naira and above and enjoy free stream YouTube for free ( below 2.5GB) between 1am to 5.30am #GloUnfairAdvantage 2 Likes

Wen will dey introduce a stable and improved ntwrk?? Dats my interest.. Until den I'll still with Mtn and 9salat 36 Likes





Glo data plan and subscription codes for all devices Check out Glo data plan here: 1 Like 2 Shares

if you don't have a glo mifi or band 28 device you're on your own. 1 Like

They shld even reduce the data cap sef and improve their network service. 5 Likes

wooow

.

No matter what they introduce, Glo data remains the worst in Naija. Cant use even if given free 10 Likes

1k for 100GB yet no network, of what use? 15 Likes

9mobile is still the best! 2 Likes

Pity there is no network. On most parts of Lagos Mainland and Some parts of Island, all you can enjoy is Edge on Glo. 4 Likes

Actually Glo is sweet if you have a good network 8 Likes

Glo network no good for my area jare 2 Likes 1 Share

GLOria you unfaithful biatch!!

Bad network!

Glo data is just like flue, varnishes easily. You dare not access YouTube or any streaming site, they will smoke the hell out of your data, yet they claim they offer the best data package. Talking based on comparison with other networks. Useless network! 2 Likes

Is glo still functioning? 2 Likes

Glo network that is as haphazard as buharis régime 3 Likes

ATTENTION!!!



To every couple having trust issue in their relationship, NEVER USE GLO DATA!!!



I Repeat, NEVER USE GLO DATA



their lack of network will make your partner think you are cheating, because your whatsapp msg is taking time to deliver whn you reply





Speaking from experience Speaking from experience 6 Likes

with their snail speed? No thanks 3 Likes

Glo can lie ehn .. I just sub now now .. Na 3.2Gb I get on auto renewal no b 4Gb Glo can lie ehn .. I just sub now now .. Na 3.2Gb I get on auto renewal no b 4Gb 2 Likes

Coz they know you can't finish it due to their slow poke network 8 Likes

Confuse ppl 1 Like

My brother never get network since yesterday lemme continue to flex mtn small yet 4 Likes

Data wey no fit play ordinary video for Instagram that one na data? To open nairaland.com on browser e go take 5mins.. 8 Likes

The one wey dey my fone i never see am use due to the SIM forcing itself on airplane mode whenever i get home. Meanwhile, i ve free access to browsing at work. 1 Like

For sure glo is trying in terms of marketing but their network still remains a huge loophole for them.



If their network can attain atleast 70% stability, people will dump the useless stingy xenophobic network. 5 Likes