|Glo Introduces New Improved Data Plan by iliyande(m): 3:58pm
While other network providers are reducing their data plans glo is introducing new pocket friendly plans.
|Re: Glo Introduces New Improved Data Plan by iliyande(m): 4:00pm
Get yourself a streaming box +glo mifi and forget about Tstv/dstv lifestreaming gets sweeter
|Re: Glo Introduces New Improved Data Plan by InternetGenius(m): 4:11pm
iliyande:
Wow
|Re: Glo Introduces New Improved Data Plan by sinaj(f): 4:20pm
1k for 4gig
Hehehe
|Re: Glo Introduces New Improved Data Plan by 9PBLIVE(m): 4:22pm
Buy a data plan of 500 naira and above and enjoy free stream YouTube for free ( below 2.5GB) between 1am to 5.30am #GloUnfairAdvantage
|Re: Glo Introduces New Improved Data Plan by Nbote(m): 4:23pm
Wen will dey introduce a stable and improved ntwrk?? Dats my interest.. Until den I'll still with Mtn and 9salat
|Re: Glo Introduces New Improved Data Plan by lastbaff(m): 4:25pm
Check out Glo data plan here:
Glo data plan and subscription codes for all devices
|Re: Glo Introduces New Improved Data Plan by lexrichy(m): 4:28pm
if you don't have a glo mifi or band 28 device you're on your own.
|Re: Glo Introduces New Improved Data Plan by babashiko(m): 4:32pm
They shld even reduce the data cap sef and improve their network service.
|Re: Glo Introduces New Improved Data Plan by survchris: 4:50pm
CCTV SPY RECORDING WRISTWATCH
|Re: Glo Introduces New Improved Data Plan by exlinkleads(f): 4:50pm
wooow
|Re: Glo Introduces New Improved Data Plan by JasonBLood: 4:51pm
.
|Re: Glo Introduces New Improved Data Plan by nairavsdollars: 4:51pm
No matter what they introduce, Glo data remains the worst in Naija. Cant use even if given free
|Re: Glo Introduces New Improved Data Plan by seedsower(m): 4:51pm
1k for 100GB yet no network, of what use?
|Re: Glo Introduces New Improved Data Plan by Strobe(m): 4:51pm
9mobile is still the best!
|Re: Glo Introduces New Improved Data Plan by Next2Bezee(m): 4:52pm
Pity there is no network. On most parts of Lagos Mainland and Some parts of Island, all you can enjoy is Edge on Glo.
|Re: Glo Introduces New Improved Data Plan by majekdom2: 4:52pm
Actually Glo is sweet if you have a good network
|Re: Glo Introduces New Improved Data Plan by SnakeXenzia(m): 4:52pm
Glo network no good for my area jare
|Re: Glo Introduces New Improved Data Plan by JamesReacher(m): 4:52pm
GLOria you unfaithful biatch!!
|Re: Glo Introduces New Improved Data Plan by Arsasee(m): 4:52pm
Bad network!
Glo data is just like flue, varnishes easily. You dare not access YouTube or any streaming site, they will smoke the hell out of your data, yet they claim they offer the best data package. Talking based on comparison with other networks. Useless network!
|Re: Glo Introduces New Improved Data Plan by BiafraIShere(m): 4:52pm
Is glo still functioning?
|Re: Glo Introduces New Improved Data Plan by piagetskinner(m): 4:52pm
Glo network that is as haphazard as buharis régime
|Re: Glo Introduces New Improved Data Plan by Aieboocaar(m): 4:52pm
ATTENTION!!!
To every couple having trust issue in their relationship, NEVER USE GLO DATA!!!
I Repeat, NEVER USE GLO DATA
their lack of network will make your partner think you are cheating, because your whatsapp msg is taking time to deliver whn you reply
Speaking from experience
|Re: Glo Introduces New Improved Data Plan by joystickextend1(m): 4:53pm
with their snail speed? No thanks
|Re: Glo Introduces New Improved Data Plan by Khonvicted(m): 4:53pm
Glo can lie ehn .. I just sub now now .. Na 3.2Gb I get on auto renewal no b 4Gb
|Re: Glo Introduces New Improved Data Plan by Habiodunz(m): 4:53pm
Coz they know you can't finish it due to their slow poke network
|Re: Glo Introduces New Improved Data Plan by pesinfada(m): 4:54pm
Confuse ppl
|Re: Glo Introduces New Improved Data Plan by Premiumwriter: 4:54pm
My brother never get network since yesterday lemme continue to flex mtn small yet
|Re: Glo Introduces New Improved Data Plan by shiffi(m): 4:54pm
Data wey no fit play ordinary video for Instagram that one na data? To open nairaland.com on browser e go take 5mins..
|Re: Glo Introduces New Improved Data Plan by mrlaw93(m): 4:54pm
The one wey dey my fone i never see am use due to the SIM forcing itself on airplane mode whenever i get home. Meanwhile, i ve free access to browsing at work.
|Re: Glo Introduces New Improved Data Plan by wristbangle(m): 4:54pm
For sure glo is trying in terms of marketing but their network still remains a huge loophole for them.
If their network can attain atleast 70% stability, people will dump the useless stingy xenophobic network.
|Re: Glo Introduces New Improved Data Plan by piagetskinner(m): 4:54pm
Glo network that is as haphazard as buharis regime
