|Fashola: Plans To Reintroduce Toll Gates Nationwide Concluded by Islie: 10:14pm On Nov 23
Babatunde Fashola, minister of power, works and housing, says the federal government has concluded the plan to reintroduce toll gates on various highways across the country.
|Re: Fashola: Plans To Reintroduce Toll Gates Nationwide Concluded by delishpot: 10:16pm On Nov 23
See money making venture. It's okay o. Let's hope the money raised would be spent well.
|Re: Fashola: Plans To Reintroduce Toll Gates Nationwide Concluded by 40kobo77: 10:17pm On Nov 23
I did not read the story.
But I know surely, it can never be well with Nnamdi Kanu anywhere he is hiding.
So he wants to build toll gates every where in the East?can you imagine?is Kanu mad?who does he think he is?
I mean for this recession?Mad man that Kanu.
Buhari should do something about Nnamdi Kanu please.
Let me go drink my medicine brb.
|Re: Fashola: Plans To Reintroduce Toll Gates Nationwide Concluded by BeeBeeOoh(m): 10:19pm On Nov 23
|Re: Fashola: Plans To Reintroduce Toll Gates Nationwide Concluded by Paperwhite(m): 10:23pm On Nov 23
In order to generate money to fund the budget again right Useless government of back and forth and trial by error. No consistency in government policies.
|Re: Fashola: Plans To Reintroduce Toll Gates Nationwide Concluded by DanseMacabre(m): 10:24pm On Nov 23
|Re: Fashola: Plans To Reintroduce Toll Gates Nationwide Concluded by cpapa: 10:25pm On Nov 23
If u try it d thunder DAT will fire u
|Re: Fashola: Plans To Reintroduce Toll Gates Nationwide Concluded by Damoxy(m): 10:29pm On Nov 23
Am I the only person tired of this Administration?
|Re: Fashola: Plans To Reintroduce Toll Gates Nationwide Concluded by BeeBeeOoh(m): 10:30pm On Nov 23
|Re: Fashola: Plans To Reintroduce Toll Gates Nationwide Concluded by Blue3k(m): 10:32pm On Nov 23
The roads better be good. I want electronic tolls if when it comes and non tolled section. An example in Texas would be TX-360 and President George Bush Turnpike.
|Re: Fashola: Plans To Reintroduce Toll Gates Nationwide Concluded by HeyCorleone(m): 10:38pm On Nov 23
Boosit!
|Re: Fashola: Plans To Reintroduce Toll Gates Nationwide Concluded by 989900: 11:03pm On Nov 23
Good one as long as the roads are well maintained.
|Re: Fashola: Plans To Reintroduce Toll Gates Nationwide Concluded by chinjo(m): 4:02am
Obasanjo should be called upon to rebuild the toll gates he demolished in the first place.
|Re: Fashola: Plans To Reintroduce Toll Gates Nationwide Concluded by baralatie(m): 4:07am
gbagaun
|Re: Fashola: Plans To Reintroduce Toll Gates Nationwide Concluded by Konquest(m): 4:23am
Islie:^^^^^^
^^^^^^
It's a positive move but a toll gate
like the one at the boundary between
Lagos and Ogun states MUST NOT
be sited there because fatal truck accidents have been occurring there
as a result of the relatively sloppy and
narrow
nature of that part of Lagos-Abeokuta
expressway. Break failures are also
a factor in those multiple road accidents
at the tollgate.
I read in the media from time to time
about the several deaths at the so-called
old toll gate, then you can imagine
what would happen when tolling is
returned.
It should be sited deep into Ogun State
where there is enough space after the
Sona Breweries.
Raji Fasola should make SURE that DEEP
drainages are constructed along badly damaged
expressways such as Lagos-Abeokuta,
Calabar-Itu, Ilorin-Kiama, etc.
The lack of DRAINAGES has led to the
repeated collapse of those roads even
after patching in previous years!
Mr. Raji Fasola must do this in
addition to the reintroduction of
digitally-certified tollgates to avoid
embezzlement by tollway money collectors.
|Re: Fashola: Plans To Reintroduce Toll Gates Nationwide Concluded by CaptainJeffry: 4:36am
When I said that Fashola was overrated, some people called me names. I hope they now enjoy his elitist style of leadership. Government of the rich by the rich and for the rich.
|Re: Fashola: Plans To Reintroduce Toll Gates Nationwide Concluded by meezynetwork(m): 4:45am
Not funny
|Re: Fashola: Plans To Reintroduce Toll Gates Nationwide Concluded by mrvitalis(m): 4:48am
CaptainJeffry:
Do you have any other ideas to give us consistant good Road in this country apart from taxing car owners and toll gate ?
|Re: Fashola: Plans To Reintroduce Toll Gates Nationwide Concluded by pointstores(m): 5:24am
Nawa
|Re: Fashola: Plans To Reintroduce Toll Gates Nationwide Concluded by progress69: 6:07am
CaptainJeffry:
Wetin u sabi..
Go abroad, u go see tolls u go tire...
The difference is just that u may not see a physical structure everywhere just some places but one small scanner dey debit ur acct as u pass..God help u, u nkr know say na tolled road and no get the pass, dem.go snapnur plate, u go see ur bill house..no pay am and see how money dey grow for ur neck.
|Re: Fashola: Plans To Reintroduce Toll Gates Nationwide Concluded by femi4: 6:27am
Fashola the tax collector
|Re: Fashola: Plans To Reintroduce Toll Gates Nationwide Concluded by EmeeNaka: 6:33am
Those that opposed this idea during GEJ time will now keep quiet. They will act as if they didn't see this.
|Re: Fashola: Plans To Reintroduce Toll Gates Nationwide Concluded by SIRmanjar(m): 6:47am
May God punish you ad ur children for making life hard for Nigerianz.
From high Nepa bills to failure to provide prepaid meters,Now this.
|Re: Fashola: Plans To Reintroduce Toll Gates Nationwide Concluded by olatade(m): 6:52am
Then, the tax that replaced the toll gate must be removed. OBj swapped the toll gate for a broad tax on all of us
|Re: Fashola: Plans To Reintroduce Toll Gates Nationwide Concluded by SHAKABOOM: 6:52am
SIRmanjar:
May God,Allah ad Jesus punish him ad his entire household..Heartless fool forming saint
|Re: Fashola: Plans To Reintroduce Toll Gates Nationwide Concluded by ivandragon: 6:53am
in 2012/2013, the administration proposed the same thing & explained that would be the best way to manage key roads... some imbeciles kicked against it... now they see its the way forward...
in 2011/2012, the administration exposed the fraud in fuel supply & sought to curb it by fully deregulating the sector which would have encouraged investors to build refineries... some imbeciles kicked against it & said there was money to pay subsidy... today we have gone that route because it was the way forward...
in 2013/2014, the administration argued that the demands of the educational institutions could not be met & there was a need to renegotiate... imbeciles abused the government & egged the institutions to embark on long strikes... today those imbeciles are castigating the academic unions for being unreasonable...
yet some people called the other administration clueless... they ensured Nigeria would not progress just to achieve their selfish aims...
if we had all agreed to some of the ideas & efforts of the past administration, we would have been at a more advantageous position & far better off than we are today...
lesson:
progress must come before dumb politicking...
|Re: Fashola: Plans To Reintroduce Toll Gates Nationwide Concluded by SIRmanjar(m): 6:59am
SHAKABOOM:I wonder when they will make prepaid meter available?And phcn are busy disconnecting people that have paid there monthly bill for owing unrealistic amount..Corrupt Criminals.
|Re: Fashola: Plans To Reintroduce Toll Gates Nationwide Concluded by NwaAmaikpe: 8:37am
One chance government!!!
|Re: Fashola: Plans To Reintroduce Toll Gates Nationwide Concluded by HermesParis: 8:37am
why is this govt so HEARTLESS and insensitive to the plight of the masses
Do they want to wipe out the masses so only them would be enjoying the wealth of this nation
I keep saying this, God blow the trumpet pls... Let everyone find their levels
|Re: Fashola: Plans To Reintroduce Toll Gates Nationwide Concluded by kay29000(m): 8:38am
Hmm
|Re: Fashola: Plans To Reintroduce Toll Gates Nationwide Concluded by jeeqaa7(m): 8:39am
Rubbish
|Re: Fashola: Plans To Reintroduce Toll Gates Nationwide Concluded by holatin(m): 8:39am
if I say make I say wetin dey my mind, trust me e go cause more damage Dan an atomic bomb.
