Babatunde Fashola, minister of power, works and housing, says the federal government has concluded the plan to reintroduce toll gates on various highways across the country.



He said this on Thursday while speaking at an interactive session with the senate committee on the Federal Roads Maintenance Agency (FERMA).



Fashola said they would be reintroduced in 38 points across the roads.



He added that the toll gates would be brought back after the completion of the highways.



“We have concluded plans to reintroduce tollgates across the country,” Fashola said.

“It will be managed by the private sector and it will be located in the old places.



Thirty-eight points across the country.

“We are only waiting for the completion of those roads before we introduce the toll gates.”



The minister added that road users would be able to pay for toll on the roads through their phones, and that the money realised would be used for the maintenance of the roads.



He also said the federal government does not intent to ask road users “to pay toll on a road that is not good.”



“While the construction (of gates) is going on, we are working on the design. We want to standardise the design so that people when we ask people to come and bid for the construction, we can control what they are going to construct,” he said.



“They are going to construct the materials we have prescribed. We can also control the price so that nobody is bidding with disparage prices; there will be the floor and the ceiling. Your price will vary according to how many plazas you build and not because you claim to have used ‘foreign’ materials.



“The last part we are working on is the software that drives the management, audit, and payment of toll fares.”





See money making venture. It's okay o. Let's hope the money raised would be spent well. 3 Likes 1 Share

Useless government of back and forth and trial by error. No consistency in government policies. In order to generate money to fund the budget again right

I've always suspected, but they confirmed it today.

If u try it d thunder DAT will fire u

Am I the only person tired of this Administration? 1 Like

I weak for that team

The roads better be good. I want electronic tolls if when it comes and non tolled section. An example in Texas would be TX-360 and President George Bush Turnpike. 5 Likes

Good one as long as the roads are well maintained. 5 Likes

Obasanjo should be called upon to rebuild the toll gates he demolished in the first place.

It's a positive move but a toll gate

like the one at the boundary between

Lagos and Ogun states MUST NOT

be sited there because fatal truck accidents have been occurring there

as a result of the relatively sloppy and

narrow

nature of that part of Lagos-Abeokuta

expressway. Break failures are also

a factor in those multiple road accidents

at the tollgate.





I read in the media from time to time

about the several deaths at the so-called

old toll gate, then you can imagine

what would happen when tolling is

returned.





It should be sited deep into Ogun State

where there is enough space after the

Sona Breweries.



Raji Fasola should make SURE that DEEP

drainages are constructed along badly damaged

expressways such as Lagos-Abeokuta,

Calabar-Itu, Ilorin-Kiama, etc.





The lack of DRAINAGES has led to the

repeated collapse of those roads even

after patching in previous years!

Mr. Raji Fasola must do this in

addition to the reintroduction of

digitally-certified tollgates to avoid

It's a positive move but a toll gate like the one at the boundary between Lagos and Ogun states MUST NOT be sited there because fatal truck accidents have been occurring there as a result of the relatively sloppy and narrow nature of that part of Lagos-Abeokuta expressway. Break failures are also a factor in those multiple road accidents at the tollgate.

I read in the media from time to time about the several deaths at the so-called old toll gate, then you can imagine what would happen when tolling is returned.

It should be sited deep into Ogun State where there is enough space after the Sona Breweries.

Raji Fasola should make SURE that DEEP drainages are constructed along badly damaged expressways such as Lagos-Abeokuta, Calabar-Itu, Ilorin-Kiama, etc.

The lack of DRAINAGES has led to the repeated collapse of those roads even after patching in previous years! Mr. Raji Fasola must do this in addition to the reintroduction of digitally-certified tollgates to avoid embezzlement by tollway money collectors.

When I said that Fashola was overrated, some people called me names. I hope they now enjoy his elitist style of leadership. Government of the rich by the rich and for the rich. 6 Likes 1 Share

When I said that Fashola was overrated, some people called me names. I hope they now enjoy his elitist style of leadership. Government of the rich by the rich and for the rich.

Do you have any other ideas to give us consistant good Road in this country apart from taxing car owners and toll gate ? Do you have any other ideas to give us consistant good Road in this country apart from taxing car owners and toll gate ? 4 Likes 1 Share

When I said that Fashola was overrated, some people called me names. I hope they now enjoy his elitist style of leadership. Government of the rich by the rich and for the rich.

Wetin u sabi..

Go abroad, u go see tolls u go tire...

Wetin u sabi.. Go abroad, u go see tolls u go tire... The difference is just that u may not see a physical structure everywhere just some places but one small scanner dey debit ur acct as u pass..God help u, u nkr know say na tolled road and no get the pass, dem.go snapnur plate, u go see ur bill house..no pay am and see how money dey grow for ur neck.

Fashola the tax collector

Those that opposed this idea during GEJ time will now keep quiet. They will act as if they didn't see this. 7 Likes

May God punish you ad ur children for making life hard for Nigerianz.

From high Nepa bills to failure to provide prepaid meters,Now this. 5 Likes

Then, the tax that replaced the toll gate must be removed. OBj swapped the toll gate for a broad tax on all of us 1 Like

May God punish you ad ur children for making life hard for Nigerianz.

From high Nepa bills to failure to provide prepaid meters,Now this.

May God,Allah ad Jesus punish him ad his entire household..Heartless fool forming saint

in 2012/2013, the administration proposed the same thing & explained that would be the best way to manage key roads... some imbeciles kicked against it... now they see its the way forward...







in 2011/2012, the administration exposed the fraud in fuel supply & sought to curb it by fully deregulating the sector which would have encouraged investors to build refineries... some imbeciles kicked against it & said there was money to pay subsidy... today we have gone that route because it was the way forward...





in 2013/2014, the administration argued that the demands of the educational institutions could not be met & there was a need to renegotiate... imbeciles abused the government & egged the institutions to embark on long strikes... today those imbeciles are castigating the academic unions for being unreasonable...









yet some people called the other administration clueless... they ensured Nigeria would not progress just to achieve their selfish aims...





if we had all agreed to some of the ideas & efforts of the past administration, we would have been at a more advantageous position & far better off than we are today...





lesson:



progress must come before dumb politicking... 3 Likes

I wonder when they will make prepaid meter available?And phcn are busy disconnecting people that have paid there monthly bill for owing unrealistic amount..Corrupt Criminals.







One chance government!!!





Do they want to wipe out the masses so only them would be enjoying the wealth of this nation



Do they want to wipe out the masses so only them would be enjoying the wealth of this nation

I keep saying this, God blow the trumpet pls... Let everyone find their levels why is this govt so HEARTLESS and insensitive to the plight of the masses

