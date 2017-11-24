₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Buhari Appoints Ama Pepple Head Of National Minimum Wage Committee by lightblazingnow(m): 2:17am
Buhari appoints Ama Pepple head of national minimum wage committee
|Re: Buhari Appoints Ama Pepple Head Of National Minimum Wage Committee by lightblazingnow(m): 2:17am
Great
|Re: Buhari Appoints Ama Pepple Head Of National Minimum Wage Committee by chinjo(m): 3:31am
if I may say, this is another way to keep workers busy before 2019 election. Nigerian workers are wiser.
|Re: Buhari Appoints Ama Pepple Head Of National Minimum Wage Committee by gebest: 3:35am
lightblazingnow:great ke? na because election time don reach.
|Re: Buhari Appoints Ama Pepple Head Of National Minimum Wage Committee by CaptainJeffry: 4:33am
chinjo:You're smart. They'll keep perambulating on the matter until 2019 when they'll now approve it and use it as campaign.
Criminals.
|Re: Buhari Appoints Ama Pepple Head Of National Minimum Wage Committee by rusher14: 5:34am
CaptainJeffry:
Because of elections in 2019 nothing should ever be done?
|Re: Buhari Appoints Ama Pepple Head Of National Minimum Wage Committee by Kyase(m): 5:39am
gebest:election time?
Weya go vote na.
Everything now na election.
Weda una like am or not, Buhari till 2023.
|Re: Buhari Appoints Ama Pepple Head Of National Minimum Wage Committee by Kyase(m): 5:41am
rusher14:you dey mind dem.
|Re: Buhari Appoints Ama Pepple Head Of National Minimum Wage Committee by femi4: 6:13am
That name sound like soft drink Dr pepper
|Re: Buhari Appoints Ama Pepple Head Of National Minimum Wage Committee by igbodefender: 6:25am
Kyase:Buhari till 2023. Igbo Presidency in 2023.
|Re: Buhari Appoints Ama Pepple Head Of National Minimum Wage Committee by Kyase(m): 6:29am
igbodefender:okoracha till 2031.
|Re: Buhari Appoints Ama Pepple Head Of National Minimum Wage Committee by DjAndroid: 6:54am
But if it is to implement one useless policy, it will take effect immediately.
Now Na to negotiate since 2015. God is watching us.
|Re: Buhari Appoints Ama Pepple Head Of National Minimum Wage Committee by LilSmith55(m): 7:01am
Okay
|Re: Buhari Appoints Ama Pepple Head Of National Minimum Wage Committee by jerseyboy: 7:07am
No dis kain job Southerners dey get plenty of. All work no juice.
|Re: Buhari Appoints Ama Pepple Head Of National Minimum Wage Committee by derrick015: 7:21am
Nice one
|Re: Buhari Appoints Ama Pepple Head Of National Minimum Wage Committee by Nbote(m): 7:31am
In 2baba's voice,
" E b lyk say... Dem want to tell us anoda story again ooo...""
|Re: Buhari Appoints Ama Pepple Head Of National Minimum Wage Committee by igbodefender: 7:35am
Kyase:You are patriotic.
|Re: Buhari Appoints Ama Pepple Head Of National Minimum Wage Committee by Ciscogod(m): 7:41am
Like i do say, Increase in wages isn't our problem and it wont solve anything, Let Govt reduce cost of living, Everyone will be fine, 50naira should have value.
|Re: Buhari Appoints Ama Pepple Head Of National Minimum Wage Committee by Bonapart(m): 8:24am
Govt for @bokis
|Re: Buhari Appoints Ama Pepple Head Of National Minimum Wage Committee by kay29000(m): 8:25am
Cool one.
|Re: Buhari Appoints Ama Pepple Head Of National Minimum Wage Committee by yeyerolling: 8:27am
Nxt
|Re: Buhari Appoints Ama Pepple Head Of National Minimum Wage Committee by NwaAmaikpe: 8:27am
Ama-People is a traitor
Why will she accept an appointment from Buhari?
No wonder she gave such speech during the Flagoff of the Ogoni Cleanup.
Belle activists.
|Re: Buhari Appoints Ama Pepple Head Of National Minimum Wage Committee by MsAfricaa: 8:27am
Fastest fingers
|Re: Buhari Appoints Ama Pepple Head Of National Minimum Wage Committee by dhardline(m): 8:31am
I pray the minimum wage increment is not used as a bargaining tool where it is finally approved 6 months to Presidential elections.
|Re: Buhari Appoints Ama Pepple Head Of National Minimum Wage Committee by Caliph69: 8:32am
They keep recycling same [old]set of people while the jobless youth keep singing their praises.
Sai Baba!!!
|Re: Buhari Appoints Ama Pepple Head Of National Minimum Wage Committee by anonimi: 8:32am
chinjo:
Maybe wiser.
Maybe not.
If truly wiser the workers will push for REDUCTION of the salaries paid to political office holders in line with the current minimum wage of N18,000 instead of asking for an increase to the minimum wage in isolation. Otherwise na roundabout circle without progress.
|Re: Buhari Appoints Ama Pepple Head Of National Minimum Wage Committee by nengibo: 8:32am
Congrats to her
|Re: Buhari Appoints Ama Pepple Head Of National Minimum Wage Committee by anonimi: 8:38am
NwaAmaikpe:
How much have you or someone you know contributed to any activist's NGO so they don't have to be concerned about their belles?
|Re: Buhari Appoints Ama Pepple Head Of National Minimum Wage Committee by dodelight(m): 8:39am
besides the fact that this is a ploy toward 2019, appointing aregbesola as one of the representatives of the governors' forum is to make that committee drag foot till 2019. A man who still pays half salaries, how would he agree with any increment? Pfft
|Re: Buhari Appoints Ama Pepple Head Of National Minimum Wage Committee by anonimi: 8:41am
dhardline:
What can you do to counter such a possible use as a bargaining tool?
Can you organise others to sensitise people about such a possibility?
If you can't, then who should
|Re: Buhari Appoints Ama Pepple Head Of National Minimum Wage Committee by chikago1(m): 8:43am
Kyase:you want him to fill ur the country with statues ba?
|Re: Buhari Appoints Ama Pepple Head Of National Minimum Wage Committee by NigerDeltan(m): 8:44am
Viewing this topic: Ekeolu(m), phlexy2k13(m), liberty3330, OdyOdy(m), kachina(m), SEHHYTEX(m), tolguy(m), uzochue, felixboye1(m), Kassidy4luv(m), Makapedia, lafuria1(m), bayonle1(m), DeeJ1(m), Ogaini, hadebeeceAJ(m), darocha1(m), Lilimax(f), Papichulo8888(m), sen8or(m), bamzyboa(m), sabola, aruzuoke(m), vito30(m), zion47, anidan(m), holocron, UAE123(m), Gbolly4unow, Unkl(m), allenog(m), pkota, azeez4abiola and 80 guest(s)
