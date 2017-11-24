Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Buhari Appoints Ama Pepple Head Of National Minimum Wage Committee (3432 Views)

Buhari appoints Ama Pepple head of national minimum wage committee

President Muhammadu Buhari has finally approved the appointment of a thirty-member tripartite National Minimum Wage Committee for the negotiation of a new National Minimum Wage for the Country.



In a statement released late Thursday night, and signed by the Deputy Director in the Federal Ministry of Labour, Prince Samuel Olowookere, Ama Pepple is named as the Chairman of the Tripartite National Minimum Wage Committee.



The Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige, will serve as the Deputy Chairman, while the Chairman, National Salaries, Income, and Wages Commission, Chief Richard Egbule, will serve as the Secretary of the committee.



According to Olowookere, “by its tripartite nature, the committee is made up of persons from the public sector, (Federal and State Governments) and the private sector made up of the largest private employer group, the Nigeria Employers Consultative Association (NECA), Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN), Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce Industry Mines and Agriculture (NACCIMA) and Nigerian Association of Small and Medium Enterprises (NASME).”



Other members of the committee are: Udo Udo Udoma , Minister, Budget and Planning; Mrs. Kemi Adeosun , Minister, Finance; Mrs. Winifred E. Oyo – Ita ; Head of the Civil Service of the Federation; and Dr. Roy Ugo – Permanent Secretary, General Services Office, Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation



To represent the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) are Governor Rauf Aregbesola – Osun State (South West); Governor Rochas Okorocha – Imo State (South-East); Governor Hassan Dankwambo – Gombe State (South East); Governor Nyesom Wike – Rivers State (South-South); Governor Simon Lalong – Plateau State (North Central); Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu – Kebbi State (North West); while A.. B. Okauru, Esq., Director General (DG,) NGF will serve as observer.



The Trade Union Side will be represented by Comrade Ayuba Wabba, the President, Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Peters Adeyemi – NLC, Kiri Mohammed – NLC, Amechi Asugwuni – NLC, Dr. Peter Ozo-Eson – NLC.



Others from the Labour side are: Comrade Bobboi Bala Kaigama – President, Trade Union Congress TUC), Sunday Olusoji Salako – TUC, Alade Bashir Lawal TUC,

and Igwe Achese, the President, Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG)



From the Employers’ Side are: Mr. Olusegun Oshinowo – Director General, Nigeria Employers’ Consultative Association (NECA), Timothy Olawale – NECA, Chuma Nwankwo – NECA, Mrs. Olubunmi Adekoje – Director General, Federation of Construction Industry (FOCI), Alhaji Ahmed Ladan Gobir , Chairman, Kaduna East Branch, Manufacturers’ Association (MAN), Otunba Francis Oluwagbenro – MAN, Hajia Muheeba Dankaka, President, Kano Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (NACCIMA) and Prince Degun Agboade President, Nigeria Association of Small and Medium Enterprises (NASME) .



The Committee will be inaugurated on Monday 27th November 2017 at the Council Chambers, Aso Rock Presidential Villa, State House abuja





Great

if I may say, this is another way to keep workers busy before 2019 election. Nigerian workers are wiser. 7 Likes 1 Share

Great great ke? na because election time don reach. great ke? na because election time don reach.

if I may say, this is another way to keep workers busy before 2019 election. Nigerian workers are wiser. You're smart. They'll keep perambulating on the matter until 2019 when they'll now approve it and use it as campaign.

Criminals. You're smart. They'll keep perambulating on the matter until 2019 when they'll now approve it and use it as campaign.Criminals. 1 Like 1 Share

You're smart. They'll keep perambulating on the matter until 2019 when they'll now approve it and use it as campaign.

Criminals.

Because of elections in 2019 nothing should ever be done?

great ke? na because election time don reach. election time?

Weya go vote na.

Everything now na election.

Weda una like am or not, Buhari till 2023. election time?Weya go vote na.Everything now na election.Weda una like am or not, Buhari till 2023. 2 Likes 3 Shares

Because of elections in 2019 nothing should ever be done? you dey mind dem. you dey mind dem. 3 Likes 1 Share

That name sound like soft drink Dr pepper

election time?

Weya go vote na.

Everything now na election.

Weda una like am or not, Buhari till 2023. Buhari till 2023. Igbo Presidency in 2023. Buhari till 2023. Igbo Presidency in 2023. 3 Likes

Buhari till 2023. Igbo Presidency in 2023. okoracha till 2031. okoracha till 2031. 2 Likes 1 Share

But if it is to implement one useless policy, it will take effect immediately.



Now Na to negotiate since 2015. God is watching us. 1 Like

Okay

No dis kain job Southerners dey get plenty of. All work no juice. 1 Like

Nice one

In 2baba's voice,

" E b lyk say... Dem want to tell us anoda story again ooo...""

okoracha till 2031. You are patriotic. You are patriotic.

Like i do say, Increase in wages isn't our problem and it wont solve anything, Let Govt reduce cost of living, Everyone will be fine, 50naira should have value. 3 Likes 1 Share

Govt for @bokis 1 Like

Cool one.

Ama-People is a traitor

Why will she accept an appointment from Buhari?



No wonder she gave such speech during the Flagoff of the Ogoni Cleanup.



Fastest fingers

I pray the minimum wage increment is not used as a bargaining tool where it is finally approved 6 months to Presidential elections. I pray the minimum wage increment is not used as a bargaining tool where it is finally approved 6 months to Presidential elections.

They keep recycling same [old]set of people while the jobless youth keep singing their praises.

Sai Baba!!!

if I may say, this is another way to keep workers busy before 2019 election. Nigerian workers are wiser.

Maybe wiser.

Maybe not.

If truly wiser the workers will push for REDUCTION of the salaries paid to political office holders in line with the current minimum wage of N18,000 instead of asking for an increase to the minimum wage in isolation. Otherwise na roundabout circle without progress.

















Congrats to her

Ama-People is a traitor

Why will she accept an appointment from Buhari?



No wonder she gave such speech during the Flagoff of the Ogoni Cleanup.



Belle activists.

How much have you or someone you know contributed to any activist's NGO so they don't have to be concerned about their belles?





besides the fact that this is a ploy toward 2019, appointing aregbesola as one of the representatives of the governors' forum is to make that committee drag foot till 2019. A man who still pays half salaries, how would he agree with any increment? Pfft

I pray the minimum wage increment is not used as a bargaining tool where it is finally approved 6 months to Presidential elections.

What can you do to counter such a possible use as a bargaining tool?

Can you organise others to sensitise people about such a possibility?

If you can't, then who should





