₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,916,708 members, 3,930,771 topics. Date: Friday, 24 November 2017 at 08:55 AM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Hilarious Drawing Of Banky W And Adesua Etomi (Photo) (4897 Views)
Banky W And Adesua Etomi All Loved Up In Washington DC / Banky W And Adesua Etomi With Their Twins On Set Of "The Wedding Party 2" / Throwback Photos Of Banky W & Adesua Etomi As Kids (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Hilarious Drawing Of Banky W And Adesua Etomi (Photo) by praizblog: 3:11am
Please who did this?.... This is so hilarious. How can someone draw our famous couple like this?
Gist from Praizeblog
http://www.praizeblog.com/2017/11/checkout-this-hilarious-art-drawing-of.html?m=1
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Hilarious Drawing Of Banky W And Adesua Etomi (Photo) by praizblog: 3:11am
Lol... Aye le oo
2 Likes
|Re: Hilarious Drawing Of Banky W And Adesua Etomi (Photo) by medexico(m): 3:21am
Shey e no resemble them for una eyes!
2 Likes
|Re: Hilarious Drawing Of Banky W And Adesua Etomi (Photo) by jieta: 5:36am
see banky w head, the artist wicked die.
|Re: Hilarious Drawing Of Banky W And Adesua Etomi (Photo) by pussyeater: 5:55am
praizblog:Ibosi Ohhhhhhhhhhh!!!
1 Like
|Re: Hilarious Drawing Of Banky W And Adesua Etomi (Photo) by Simplep(f): 6:15am
Lol
|Re: Hilarious Drawing Of Banky W And Adesua Etomi (Photo) by teresafaith(f): 6:22am
This is the most beautiful picture I've seen so far
4 Likes
|Re: Hilarious Drawing Of Banky W And Adesua Etomi (Photo) by coluka: 6:42am
Any artist that draws banky without showing his bald head is just a learner. This picture could be anybody, banky isn't the only one with this kind of beards but u see his bald head? You can search through all eternity and find there is none like it!!!!!!!
2 Likes
|Re: Hilarious Drawing Of Banky W And Adesua Etomi (Photo) by Rokia2(f): 7:08am
Haters gonna hate.
1 Like
|Re: Hilarious Drawing Of Banky W And Adesua Etomi (Photo) by LadyGoddiva(f): 7:27am
Nice picture but why does she look so shook
|Re: Hilarious Drawing Of Banky W And Adesua Etomi (Photo) by Timmy301(m): 7:55am
Lol
|Re: Hilarious Drawing Of Banky W And Adesua Etomi (Photo) by Timmy301(m): 7:56am
coluka:100% Savagery
|Re: Hilarious Drawing Of Banky W And Adesua Etomi (Photo) by Secretgis: 8:32am
FINE
|Re: Hilarious Drawing Of Banky W And Adesua Etomi (Photo) by Category1: 8:32am
Hilarious indeed
|Re: Hilarious Drawing Of Banky W And Adesua Etomi (Photo) by Turks: 8:32am
More of a Caricature
|Re: Hilarious Drawing Of Banky W And Adesua Etomi (Photo) by holluwai(m): 8:32am
Lmao. Nice
|Re: Hilarious Drawing Of Banky W And Adesua Etomi (Photo) by NwaAmaikpe: 8:33am
Mark my words,
No over-celebrated and hyper popularized wedding ever LASTS!!!
Mark my words.
|Re: Hilarious Drawing Of Banky W And Adesua Etomi (Photo) by toyinjimoh(m): 8:33am
Am not understanding
|Re: Hilarious Drawing Of Banky W And Adesua Etomi (Photo) by Hunry: 8:33am
lovely cartoon drawing.
|Re: Hilarious Drawing Of Banky W And Adesua Etomi (Photo) by psychologist(m): 8:33am
What is hilarious about this drawing?
|Re: Hilarious Drawing Of Banky W And Adesua Etomi (Photo) by ezana1(m): 8:33am
Funny
|Re: Hilarious Drawing Of Banky W And Adesua Etomi (Photo) by Shaw007(m): 8:33am
Lol, incredible
I love it...
|Re: Hilarious Drawing Of Banky W And Adesua Etomi (Photo) by guywitzerogal(m): 8:34am
Na so una go use mouth scatter ds banky wedding....abeg u people should let Dem b nw...chai Africa
|Re: Hilarious Drawing Of Banky W And Adesua Etomi (Photo) by mikool007(m): 8:35am
Let us just pray she doesn't do an interview on hip tv any time soon
|Re: Hilarious Drawing Of Banky W And Adesua Etomi (Photo) by YoungRichRuler(m): 8:35am
I con like the picture
|Re: Hilarious Drawing Of Banky W And Adesua Etomi (Photo) by Spanner4(m): 8:36am
Tosney2much and wife
|Re: Hilarious Drawing Of Banky W And Adesua Etomi (Photo) by Kobicove(m): 8:37am
An exact depiction
|Re: Hilarious Drawing Of Banky W And Adesua Etomi (Photo) by kay29000(m): 8:38am
Hmm
|Re: Hilarious Drawing Of Banky W And Adesua Etomi (Photo) by utenwuson: 8:42am
adesua Don get hip?
|Re: Hilarious Drawing Of Banky W And Adesua Etomi (Photo) by timsbee(f): 8:44am
praizblog:
Ibosi o........
Aye do ri kodo ko ye mi mooo....
|Re: Hilarious Drawing Of Banky W And Adesua Etomi (Photo) by shogotermies(m): 8:46am
okay..
its a cool cartoon tho, kudos to the artist.
(0) (Reply)
2011 Elections: D’banj, P Square, Others Promise Free Concerts / Confusion Over Duncan Mighty's Move To Mo’hits / Segun Obe In Minor Car Crash
Viewing this topic: ftai, TonySpike, dabiton, zill(f), ClitoPen, Bennyrock, chiddyok(f), oyedepoadekunle, adeleyeA10(m), ruz(m), scarphase(m), ogunladeabiodun, soulbless(f), Samotobor1(m), hezy4real01(m), calberian, lovelylad(m), Hades2016(m), BrytSky(m), umaryusuf(m), awoban, YomzzyDBlogger, 2black1(m), Fynestboi, moao(m), izzyboi(m), chinma414(f), yorex2011, kasaboj(m), goslowgoslow, honfreeman(m), billycayana(f), lakeside50(m), adeom141(m), heatflux, okpukpu(m), Holluwasehun, valuedammy(m), danidee10(m), Tbpeters(m), sholikay(m), Donald3d(m), dolapo74, Gomd, clinton2626, pixxyjane(f), banjotosh, val4lyf, yanabasee(m), LeediaLee(f), excelinfotech and 97 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 12