Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / What Do You Do When Your Mum Is A Witch (7418 Views)

Lady Stripped Unclad, Tied To A Pole After 'Confessing Of Being A Witch'. Photos / 3-Year-Old Sarah, Brutalized By Parents Who Think She Is A Witch (Pictures) / God Used A Witch To Save Me From Death By Kolanuts - Pastor Adeboye (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (Reply) (Go Down)

Dear Nairalanders, i have a been a registered user on this platform going back as far as 2008. I decided to use this moniker to create this thread because of the sensitivity of this personal issue.

I am a realist as well as a spiritual person, a born Christian to be precise.

I don't want to bore you with so much details, all I have to ask is: what do you do when you are told that your mum is a witch. I have tried to do away with this information or revelation for some years now because I thought it's just some callous scammers trying to get something out of you, but today somewhere in a faraway place I have never been to or known, I was told the same thing about my mum. What do I do. Of course she's my mum and I will ever be grateful she brought me to this world but what do I do to be free from her spiritual grasp over me.

I know this is an open forum but I will really want kids to stay away from commenting on this post. 5 Likes

First.



I am a Christian and personally do not believe in prophesies,visions or those that claim to see the future.



I pray to God directly,and I have never bothered in my life attaching my self to any church.



It has worked for me.



I also do not believe witches exist. I have heard of witches confessing,but until i see a witch in a witch form,I will never believe in such tales.



Now back to you. This is a very weighty accusations/prophetic seeing by these men of God.



But before we even start dissecting the matter proper. I have a couple of questions that can help me guide/answer you properly.



Question 1- Did you seek these men of God out for special prayers?And specifically mentioned anything about your mom to them?



Question 2- Were you approached by them randomly?



Question 3- Are you facing any challenge(s), hardship, failures in life or anything that will tend to make you see your mother in any light aside being your mom?



Question 4- You claim to be a spiritual person in your write up. So,has the spirit in anyway informed you that your mother is a witch?



Question 5- As a spiritual person,does your faith believe in the existence of witches?



We are talking about your mother here,and the woman that did not only bring you into this world,but also nurtured you.



I don't know your mom. But It will disrespectful for me to start analysing her,if you don't answer the pertinent questions I asked you.



When I get your answers, we will then go into the discussion proper.



Thanks. 46 Likes 2 Shares

That's what they'll always tell you. Especially when they see you looking wretched and frustrated, even if you dress good.. Yanno, body language and all. They know it's the easiest thing to believe (that someone somewhere is the cause of your misfortune).



I know I can't convince your mom isn't a witch. The "prophets" have spoken already.



So here's the thing.. since you are so convinced she's a witch, confront her or kill her, yes, kill her! Your bible tells you to do that, don't it?



But believe me when I tell you, you are the only one that has control over your destiny.. not your "witch" mom. 30 Likes 1 Share

What do I do when I'm told my mom is a witch?



ANS: I will abuse the prophet/seer thoroughly, dust my shoes and leave. 40 Likes 3 Shares

Like you said this is an extremely sensitive matter. You have to handle it with special care. There are cases where people harm or even kill their mum while she's innocent. Some neglect, abandon and treat her terribly while she's no witch.



>>>A good question is, did you see any signs that show your mum is a witch or did misguided prophets tell you. If there are signs, what are the signs.



>>>If your mum is not wicked and treats everybody well including you and makes normal mistakes everybody makes without extremes, its unlikely she's ever a witch.



>>>But if your mum is very wicked, bitter always to extremes, curses people easily in secret and open, wakes up in the night to make incantations and curses, does juju vengeance always. These are signs. Keep your distance from her but don't wicked or confront her. 5 Likes

What you should have done was slap them for insulting your mother... assuming you told them that your mother was dead, they would have looked for something else to pin it...and tagged it as what was responsible for your plight...



If you like go to the moon .. a fraud star is a fraud star.. Just that it was done by someone with accent and different colour..



Why didn't she harm or kill u when u were young? Why did she take all the trouble nursing you to maturity only to hurt you...?



Those days when we were kids, when someone insults one's mom or dad, kids don't take it lightly... but this days some people will use the name of God to insult your family, branding them with all sorts of name and u will be looking.. 19 Likes

you have to be sensitive and careful, your decision can make or Mar you, your wife n unborn children so don't make hasty decisions



for as many that are led by the spirit of God they are the sons of GOD



So do u truly have the Holy Spirit! for He alone searches mystery that are beyond understanding 4 Likes

Don't you think she would have killed you for long if she is truly a witch. Mind you so many pastors called themselves and they are only looking for something to eat. 5 Likes

Simple. Tell the people telling you this to provide evidence to proove she is what dey claim she is. 7 Likes

#simple



You continue living your life.....but with more prayers and caution.



I don't see why this should bother you much after all, if she had wanted to hurt you all this while, you may have been powerless about it. 15 Likes

I tell her to make me the richest man on earth!!!



Shiiiiii 22 Likes 2 Shares

The term witchcraft is an act of sorcery or witchery. Sorcery is the belief in magical spell that harness evil spirits to produce unnatural effects in the world.



There re powers that makes people to bow down to the forces within.



In as much as witchcraft exist, many that re called witches and wizard may not be that but may be afflicted just like people re been afflicted by sickness and disease of all kinds because such sickness and disease exists.



My advice is for u to try and find out what is the weaknesses of ur family and work on it as a spiritual person. The evil forces within and outside knows about our various weaknesses and makes use of them to attack.



Family weaknesses could be idol worship, covenant with evil forces in quest for life benefiting things and so on without a proper libration.



Some of these evil forces might be existing before ones generation as such it takes God in His Mercy through His servant who hears and speaks to Him to intervene. 4 Likes







No witch deserves to live!



If I am told my mum is a witch, I will kill her with my bare hands.



The scriptures must be fulfilled! No witch deserves to live!If I am told my mum is a witch, I will kill her with my bare hands.The scriptures must be fulfilled! 1 Like

I will do nothing, if she didn't kill me at birth, I think that info won't affect me much. 3 Likes

Let me tell you something, so far she didn't kill you at birth does not mean she can't harm you in future. Some witches sacrifice their children's future and destiny instead of killing them thereby making their children unsuccessful in life. If your mum is not a witch, such can't be said about her. Now, how will you handle d situation? Don't confront her o, continue to pray more and go for deliverance and move away from her. If your mum has done evil to other people and destroyed many destinies, you and your siblings that her children will suffer the kama o. And its only God's mercy that can deliver you which is very rare in a situation like this. 12 Likes 2 Shares

tayo60:

Let me tell you something, so far she didn't kill you at birth does not mean she can't harm you in future. Some witches sacrifice their children's future and destiny instead of killing them thereby making their children unsuccessful in life. If your mum is not a witch, such can't be said about her. Now, how will you handle d situation? Don't confront her o, continue to pray more and go for deliverance and move away from her. If your mum has done evil to other people and destroyed many destinies, you and your siblings that her children will suffer the kama o. And its only God's mercy that can deliver you which is very rare in a situation like this.

Dear how did you know all these?.. where you informed about it or you witnessed it first hand? Dear how did you know all these?.. where you informed about it or you witnessed it first hand? 5 Likes

Yes, witches and wizards exist. last nyt too, i encountered one. i have the gift of seeing them. At exactly 2.30am after my midnyt prayer that ended around 1.10am. a witch came into my room and sat on my bed but because i was laying upward, i was able to see her face. she is an elderly fair woman who was just sitting comfortable at the edge of my bed. mind you, at this her presence there had already freesed my movement and i was struggling to free myself or call out the name of Jesus, but i could'nt.



i was feeling exhausted and suffocating untill the grace of God came in and subdued her.

do witches exist? the answer is yes 4 Likes 1 Share

Ossyglobal:

Yes, witches and wizards exist. last nyt too, i encountered one. i have the gift of seeing them. At exactly 2.30am after my midnyt prayer that ended around 1.10am. a witch came into my room and sat on my bed but because i was laying upward, i was able to see her face. she is an elderly fair woman who was just sitting comfortable at the edge of my bed. mind you, at this her presence there had already freesed my movement and i was struggling to free myself or call out the name of Jesus, but i could'nt.



i was feeling exhausted and suffocating untill the grace of God came in and subdued her.

do witches exist? the answer is yes Why won't you see witches after depriving yourself of God's given sleep. Schizophrenia is real. Why won't you see witches after depriving yourself of God's given sleep. Schizophrenia is real. 20 Likes 2 Shares

Ossyglobal:

Yes, witches and wizards exist. last nyt too, i encountered one. i have the gift of seeing them. At exactly 2.30am after my midnyt prayer that ended around 1.10am. a witch came into my room and sat on my bed but because i was laying upward, i was able to see her face. she is an elderly fair woman who was just sitting comfortable at the edge of my bed. mind you, at this her presence there had already freesed my movement and i was struggling to free myself or call out the name of Jesus, but i could'nt.



i was feeling exhausted and suffocating untill the grace of God came in and subdued her.

do witches exist? the answer is yes

Please stop all these my dear... you typed really well and your use of English was cool..But what you were saying doesn't suit you at all.. Biko stop.. Please stop all these my dear... you typed really well and your use of English was cool..But what you were saying doesn't suit you at all.. Biko stop.. 3 Likes

Just keep being nice to her and be prayerful but that does not mean you should not have fun-filled life.

She is your mother ,she would not let harm comes to you and if she does(GOD forbids) it's her loss.

Sorry for the late reply thank you all for your matured and insightful contributions, it has all being helpful.

Richy4:





Dear how did you know all these?.. where you informed about it or you witnessed it first hand? I am a witness to this. This woman's children are unsuccessful in life. D woman did so many evil to the extent that the other woman's children ran away from home. Now, kama has started on her children. No job, no marriage for them. Things are now difficult for them because of their mother's deed. Their lives is from frying pan to fire. I am a witness to this. This woman's children are unsuccessful in life. D woman did so many evil to the extent that the other woman's children ran away from home. Now, kama has started on her children. No job, no marriage for them. Things are now difficult for them because of their mother's deed. Their lives is from frying pan to fire. 1 Like

40kobo77:

First.



I am a Christian and personally do not believe in prophesies,visions or those that claim to see the future.



I pray to God directly,and I have never bothered in my life attaching my self to any church.



It has worked for me.



I also do not believe witches exist. I have heard of witches confessing,but until i see a witch in a witch form,I will never believe in such tales.



Now back to you. This is a very weighty accusations/prophetic seeing by these men of God.



But before we even start dissecting the matter proper. I have a couple of questions that can help me guide/answer you properly.



Question 1- Did you seek these men of God out for special prayers?And specifically mentioned anything about your mom to them?



Question 2- Were you approached by them randomly?



Question 3- Are you facing any challenge(s), hardship, failures in life or anything that will tend to make you see your mother in any light aside being your mom?



Question 4- You claim to be a spiritual person in your write up. So,has the spirit in anyway informed you that your mother is a witch?



Question 5- As a spiritual person,does your faith believe in the existence of witches?



We are talking about your mother here,and the woman that did not only bring you into this world,but also nurtured you.



I don't know your mom. But It will disrespectful for me to start analysing her,if you don't answer the pertinent questions I asked you.



When I get your answers, we will then go into the discussion proper.



Thanks.





Thank u for your contribution. I will answer your questions as highlighted.

1. we all have some time in life when strange things happens at these period is when I seek out men of God and never have I mentioned anything about my mum but that's eventually where the discussion ends



2.This has happened before too once. I ws driving off road and this gentleman tapped my side window suggesting I wind down, I thought he wanted money, he sensed that too then he said he did not want my money that he only had a message for Me. OK sir what is d message. Take care of your mother and the lord will see you through.



3 like I said earlier we all face challenges every now and then just as human as we are but by God's grace I overcome them



4 In my inner core of mind I have reasons to believe my mum isn't an ordinary being.



5 My brother as a spiritual person, not only do I believe in the existence of witches but I have seen their manifestation.



I appreciate your contribution thanks once again Thank u for your contribution. I will answer your questions as highlighted.1. we all have some time in life when strange things happens at these period is when I seek out men of God and never have I mentioned anything about my mum but that's eventually where the discussion ends2.This has happened before too once. I ws driving off road and this gentleman tapped my side window suggesting I wind down, I thought he wanted money, he sensed that too then he said he did not want my money that he only had a message for Me. OK sir what is d message. Take care of your mother and the lord will see you through.3 like I said earlier we all face challenges every now and then just as human as we are but by God's grace I overcome them4 In my inner core of mind I have reasons to believe my mum isn't an ordinary being.5 My brother as a spiritual person, not only do I believe in the existence of witches but I have seen their manifestation.I appreciate your contribution thanks once again 5 Likes

iPrevail:

That's what they'll always tell you. Especially when they see you looking wretched and frustrated, even if you dress good.. Yanno, body language and all. They know it's the easiest thing to believe (that someone somewhere is the cause of your misfortune).



I know I can't convince your mom isn't a witch. The "prophets" have spoken already.



So here's the thing.. since you are so convinced she's a witch, confront her or kill her, yes, kill her! Your bible tells you to do that, don't it?



But believe me when I tell you, you are the only one that has control over your destiny.. not your "witch" mom.

I will ignore the controlled sarcasm. Yet I believe I am the captain of my destiny I will ignore the controlled sarcasm. Yet I believe I am the captain of my destiny 2 Likes

tayo60:

I am a witness to this. This woman's children are unsuccessful in life. D woman did so many evil to the extent that the other woman's children ran away from home. Now, kama has started on her children. No job, no marriage for them. Things are now difficult for them because of their mother's deed. Their lives is from frying pan to fire.

No dear that's not what is called eye witnessed Account..

It means you saw her doing it.. and you also saw the aftermath....the repercussion of her deed..



I believe someone told you all these.. because u are not as old as the woman for u to say u witnessed it...your information was a hear say therefore not accepted as an eye witness account... I need a proof that u saw her doing what ever evil you fill that she was doing..



I believe you are a graduate and you know what prove is/was No dear that's not what is called eye witnessed Account..It means you saw her doing it.. and you also saw the aftermath....the repercussion of her deed..I believe someone told you all these.. because u are not as old as the woman for u to say u witnessed it...your information was a hear say therefore not accepted as an eye witness account... I need a proof that u saw her doing what ever evil you fill that she was doing..I believe you are a graduate and you know what prove is/was 4 Likes







Interesting thread. I thank God for an innocent woman out there who isn't married to OP yet cos she would have been the one labelled a witch. I still don't understand why people seek out troubles all by themselves. The bible has been translated into several languages, Jesus taught us how to pray, a lazy man is not prone to success, a hard worker without comparative advantages is not prone to success...what is so difficult in understanding the simple matrix of life's success. Whew! It is well o. Biko respect your mother and treat her well. Interesting thread. I thank God for an innocent woman out there who isn't married to OP yet cos she would have been the one labelled a witch. I still don't understand why people seek out troubles all by themselves. The bible has been translated into several languages, Jesus taught us how to pray, a lazy man is not prone to success, a hard worker without comparative advantages is not prone to success...what is so difficult in understanding the simple matrix of life's success. Whew! It is well o. Biko respect your mother and treat her well. 6 Likes

Oyindidi:

I will do nothing, if she didn't kill me at birth, I think that info won't affect me much.

https://thoughtcatalog.com/jim-goad/2014/04/19-moms-who-killed-their-kids/



The world is a strange place,especially in a dark continent like Africa.There was a live experience I witnessed, a widow who did charms to prevent her only child from getting married. The mother later confessed she did that because she doesn't want to suffer abandonment from her child after marriage.



What about a son whose mother confessed she tied the womb of the wife because the son married the wife against the mother's wish.



NNE,things dey happen. The world is a strange place,especially in a dark continent like Africa.There was a live experience I witnessed, a widow who did charms to prevent her only child from getting married. The mother later confessed she did that because she doesn't want to suffer abandonment from her child after marriage.What about a son whose mother confessed she tied the womb of the wife because the son married the wife against the mother's wish.NNE,things dey happen. 3 Likes

Yes, witches do exist well well, as in ofuma ofuma! but pls don't ever believe that your mother is a witch, just be observant , don't distance yourself from her pls coz she was there for u when u needed her and vulnerable too. Come closer to God, Pray and fast and ask God to reveal d truth to u and also d solution. He will not disappoint u, trust me on this 1 Like

nkwuocha1:





https://thoughtcatalog.com/jim-goad/2014/04/19-moms-who-killed-their-kids/



The world is a strange place,especially in a dark continent like Africa.There was a live experience I witnessed, a widow who did charms to prevent her only child from getting married. The mother later confessed she did that because she doesn't want to suffer abandonment from her child after marriage.



What about a son whose mother confessed she tied the womb of the wife because the son married the wife against the mother's wish.



NNE,things dey happen. I know but I don't think it will change anything. I'll only take her to a man of God for deliverance I know but I don't think it will change anything. I'll only take her to a man of God for deliverance 1 Like





My bro, refuse to recognise negativity around you and they will cease to exist.



Please love your mum no matter what they tell you she is.



The man that gave you that silly message is lucky. He for don do frog jump tire because I personally will not tolerate such nonsense about my mum who had me at 7months and stayed for 2months at hospital while I was in incubator. Your so called mother witch didn't kill you when you were sucking her breasts or when you were sleeping in her back?My bro, refuse to recognise negativity around you and they will cease to exist.Please love your mum no matter what they tell you she is.The man that gave you that silly message is lucky. He for don do frog jump tire because I personally will not tolerate such nonsense about my mum who had me at 7months and stayed for 2months at hospital while I was in incubator. 8 Likes

Oyindidi:

I know but I don't think it will change anything. I'll only take her to a man of God for deliverance

Lol.There are people who can't be delivered. The bible says suffer not a witch to live. Same bible preaches the heart of man is desperately wicked. Not everyone wants to be "saved". Lol.There are people who can't be delivered. The bible says suffer not a witch to live. Same bible preaches the heart of man is desperately wicked. Not everyone wants to be "saved".