|South-South & South-East Roads Worst In The Country — FG by massinola(m): 6:49am
ABUJA—IN what appeared to be a self assesment, the Federal Government, yesterday, scored itself and came to a conclusion that the worst roads in the country were located in the South-South and South-East geopolitical zones.
|Re: South-South & South-East Roads Worst In The Country — FG by massinola(m): 6:49am
We know already. Before they arrive here to shout GEJ this and that, they should first tell us what they all did about those roads before GEJ, starting from Buhari's first coming to his second coming. We supported Goodluck the same way we supported every other former and present Nigeria president. What do we get in return? Negligence and abandoned projects here and there. Allow us go na, no, we must be one but can't be treated as equal. Nigeria I hail thee
|Re: South-South & South-East Roads Worst In The Country — FG by izzou(m): 6:50am
I agree with Fashola on this one.
Instead of helping Julius Berger and CCECC, why not make FERMA the largest construction company in Nigeria? Abi no be our own?
And as for bad roads,until Enugu/Onitsha expressway is completed,I won't take any of their propaganda serious
|Re: South-South & South-East Roads Worst In The Country — FG by raker300: 6:51am
But mynd44 said fg is tarring all SE roads?
Somebody lied
|Re: South-South & South-East Roads Worst In The Country — FG by BeeBeeOoh(m): 6:51am
Waiting for the peeps who will blame GEJ but forgot that OBJ, UMY was once the president but over look those roads
|Re: South-South & South-East Roads Worst In The Country — FG by BeeBeeOoh(m): 6:52am
raker300:You go fear fear nah
|Re: South-South & South-East Roads Worst In The Country — FG by raker300: 6:54am
BeeBeeOoh:gej tarred enugu-port Harcourt, enugu-ebonyi, enugu-onitsha old road.
But due to neglect, they’re all damaged now.
Apc on the other have just been talking for the last 2 years now
|Re: South-South & South-East Roads Worst In The Country — FG by massinola(m): 6:54am
BeeBeeOoh:
You took the words from my mouth. Just booked space to type this exact thing. They will soon arrive
|Re: South-South & South-East Roads Worst In The Country — FG by FortifiedCity: 6:55am
No roads in the Southeast.
They move through the bush
|Re: South-South & South-East Roads Worst In The Country — FG by BeeBeeOoh(m): 7:00am
raker300:Africans lack maintenance culture, but as for APC, I no get strength to talk
massinola:Get something chilled and wait for them, in no distant time they will be here
|Re: South-South & South-East Roads Worst In The Country — FG by massinola(m): 7:07am
BeeBeeOoh:Already done that
|Re: South-South & South-East Roads Worst In The Country — FG by hisgrace090: 7:13am
South east road worst pass.
Let them take action now.
|Re: South-South & South-East Roads Worst In The Country — FG by Nbote(m): 7:27am
Where are those ediots who claimed serious works were ongoing on d Enugu Portharcourt express sometime ago?? I remember d last major works on most roads in d east were carried out by FERMA during d last administration. I remember a particular general maintenance of all federal roads in South East before d festive Xmas holidays
|Re: South-South & South-East Roads Worst In The Country — FG by mrvitalis(m): 7:30am
raker300:Which Enugu port harcourt road Oga ?
Schooled in unn and lived in ph 2010-2015
Oga no talk watin you no know abeg
|Re: South-South & South-East Roads Worst In The Country — FG by Amarabae(f): 7:37am
And one idiot will jump out and ask why the call for Biafra is rising,
In order to save face ,the mumu will start blaming goodluck.
Whereas it is the same mumu chameleons who demonized GEJ and Stella oduah for Making Enugu airport international.
Tribal politics is their game, that's why they supported the north in electing buhari.
|Re: South-South & South-East Roads Worst In The Country — FG by psucc(m): 7:43am
alWith Osinbajo's $2b for 2nd Niger bridge, how can we still have bad roads?
|Re: South-South & South-East Roads Worst In The Country — FG by baralatie(m): 8:06am
Fashola told the senators that the N100 billion sourced through the Sukuk bond, was yet to be released to his Ministry to carry out 25 major road construction projects in the six geopolitical zones of the country. Chairman of FERMA committee, Senator Abe, noted that senators who are the true representatives of the people were usually sidelined by heads of Ministries, Departments and Agencies of the Federal Government when mulling siting of projects.
|Re: South-South & South-East Roads Worst In The Country — FG by baralatie(m): 8:10am
baralatie:it is incredibly unimaginable that this statement reflects a government policy
|Re: South-South & South-East Roads Worst In The Country — FG by liberalsinnerx: 8:16am
Afonjas will tell you that why are the state governors not doing their jobs in SE and SS. But when you tell them that these are federal roads, they say why not build/repair and then get reimbursement from federal government. But you tell them that Anambra for example has spent over 20 billion over the last 7yrs building/repairing federal roads but only been reimbursed 20% of the cost thus far.
|Re: South-South & South-East Roads Worst In The Country — FG by adadike281(f): 8:21am
Gov Obiano, we have done it before and I know we can do it again. pls forget fed govt , coz all they do is 'promise and fail', gather our elites and well meaning Igbos , let's see what we can do about Enugu-Onitsha road.
|Re: South-South & South-East Roads Worst In The Country — FG by Yyeske(m): 8:30am
adadike281:Where is Enugu-Owerri road located please or you mean Enugu-Onitsha road? The only road worthy of mention in the SE is the Onitsha-Owerri road which was reconstructed by OBJ, GEJ did absolutely nothing in the SE.
|Re: South-South & South-East Roads Worst In The Country — FG by adadike281(f): 8:35am
Yyeske:sorry, my mistake.
|Re: South-South & South-East Roads Worst In The Country — FG by kay29000(m): 8:39am
Hmm
|Re: South-South & South-East Roads Worst In The Country — FG by jeeqaa7(m): 8:39am
We nor get Governors
|Re: South-South & South-East Roads Worst In The Country — FG by wunmi590(m): 8:40am
In as much as I am a PDP fan, I am not supporting anybody in this, Nigeria both former and present government have failed us.
We all know that we have incompetent leaders all this while.
Building substandard road to her citizen just to loot money, apart from Nigerians lacking in maintenance culture, it is also the duty of the government to build roads that would stand the test of times.
How many times do we see advanced country complaining of bad roads?
We have alot ahead of us we we still want to be call giant of Africa
|Re: South-South & South-East Roads Worst In The Country — FG by Yyeske(m): 8:40am
Amarabae:Shove that your Biafra abeg and why must we not blame GEJ? Tell me how many roads GEJ reconstructed in the SE now.
How is the so called Enugu international airport faring, abi na to repaint building and add international to the name be say e be international airport? nonsense.
GEJ even stopped the dredging of River Niger late Yar'adua initiated.
Don't get me pissed off this morning biko.
|Re: South-South & South-East Roads Worst In The Country — FG by 40kobo77: 8:41am
I blame Jonathan.
And his fat wife.
|Re: South-South & South-East Roads Worst In The Country — FG by GreatMahmud: 8:41am
GEJ was a useless FOOL...I weep for SE when i see some morons from that region agitating for biafra born out of the election lost by GEJ. With GEJs 6years as president not even a single federal road was rehabilitated in the whole SE..The so called Enugu international airport is mere cosmetics, nothing was done by GEJ to upgrade the status after attaching the name international. Let sense fall on these SEasterners abeg..
|Re: South-South & South-East Roads Worst In The Country — FG by Fafabjx: 8:41am
|Re: South-South & South-East Roads Worst In The Country — FG by Yyeske(m): 8:43am
BeeBeeOoh:I won't blame GEJ but mention just one road GEJ reconstructed in the SE or SS when he was president? I'm not blaming him o
|Re: South-South & South-East Roads Worst In The Country — FG by Standing5(m): 8:44am
They always charge you deve even when you are doing it for them.
|Re: South-South & South-East Roads Worst In The Country — FG by baralatie(m): 8:44am
liberalsinnerx:
