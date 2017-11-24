₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|What Is Mama Taraba's Future As Atiku Leaves APC? by flejnr(m): 11:11am
what next for the minister for women's affairs (mama taraba) now Atiku have left APC for PDP? is she going to resign? because she said she canvases support for atiku under the block of being in same party and his boss . would she resign? removed? or remain?
|Re: What Is Mama Taraba's Future As Atiku Leaves APC? by dukie25: 11:32am
Not just mama taraba but Saraki, Dino and the rest of the newPDP.
Suddenly the future of APC appears bleak.
I laff in Lokoja.
Coming next week
1.N300bil found under Atiku's bed - Laureta Onochie
2.Atiku haven't paid tax for 20yrs - Liar Mohammed
3.Recession was due to Atiku's activities - Adesina
4.How Atiku contributed to bokoharam - Garba Shehu
anonimi come and see o
|Re: What Is Mama Taraba's Future As Atiku Leaves APC? by vecman22(m): 11:41am
The donkeys(ipobs) got her back..no shaking
Ipobs are donkeys.go tell cownu I said so
If you are donkey mention me and say rubbish..
|Re: What Is Mama Taraba's Future As Atiku Leaves APC? by TANTUMERGO007: 11:41am
Paradise
|Re: What Is Mama Taraba's Future As Atiku Leaves APC? by iyke2ken(m): 11:41am
.
|Re: What Is Mama Taraba's Future As Atiku Leaves APC? by AutoReportNG: 11:41am
She is resigning, remember she is a daughter to Atiku..
|Re: What Is Mama Taraba's Future As Atiku Leaves APC? by Ciscogod(m): 11:42am
Buhari will know the real friends sooner or later.
|Re: What Is Mama Taraba's Future As Atiku Leaves APC? by Factfinder1(f): 11:42am
She will start the northern women business of frying akara and massa
|Re: What Is Mama Taraba's Future As Atiku Leaves APC? by lagosrd: 11:42am
Na 2follow now Abi wetin remain after she go jamtalk
|Re: What Is Mama Taraba's Future As Atiku Leaves APC? by neoclassical: 11:42am
Many will leave APC in a couple of months. There is going to be a tsunami in APC very soon. Many are still in APC for fear of being probed by Buhari, which is his (Buhari's) tool in fighting political enemies. Just watch out.
|Re: What Is Mama Taraba's Future As Atiku Leaves APC? by goldenarrow: 11:43am
Her matter reminds me of the saying, 'Silence is golden'.
|Re: What Is Mama Taraba's Future As Atiku Leaves APC? by ATIKUisCOOL(m): 11:43am
Nothing to worry about, she belongs to the ATIKU camp in the merger that brought APC.
ATIKU 2019,that's all that matters.
|Re: What Is Mama Taraba's Future As Atiku Leaves APC? by lordkush: 11:43am
she goes witth him
|Re: What Is Mama Taraba's Future As Atiku Leaves APC? by ghiloman28: 11:43am
When he dey PDP who he help , When he dey APC who he help if he like make go PDAP who cares ....
|Re: What Is Mama Taraba's Future As Atiku Leaves APC? by luiginho2xl(m): 11:43am
Politics is a game of interests. You go where your bread is buttered. Question is where is her own buttered?
|Re: What Is Mama Taraba's Future As Atiku Leaves APC? by rawtouch: 11:43am
[center][/center]
|Re: What Is Mama Taraba's Future As Atiku Leaves APC? by pauljumbo: 11:43am
She quit anytime buhari quits
Buhari is afraid of his subordinates
|Re: What Is Mama Taraba's Future As Atiku Leaves APC? by Centimetre: 11:43am
ta
|Re: What Is Mama Taraba's Future As Atiku Leaves APC? by Pavore9: 11:43am
She should resign honorably to preserve her dignity or the attacks, direct and indirectly that will be aimed at her will be.........
|Re: What Is Mama Taraba's Future As Atiku Leaves APC? by kay29000(m): 11:44am
Hmm
|Re: What Is Mama Taraba's Future As Atiku Leaves APC? by Nackzy: 11:44am
She'll leave APC asap.... Do people think APC will be in Power for ever... Eded Adaka Eded Ada"
|Re: What Is Mama Taraba's Future As Atiku Leaves APC? by mammanbawa: 11:44am
She'll follow suit.
|Re: What Is Mama Taraba's Future As Atiku Leaves APC? by BabaO2: 11:44am
She will hang on till he formally joins nPDP
|Re: What Is Mama Taraba's Future As Atiku Leaves APC? by handsomeclouds(m): 11:44am
She should be fired immediately
|Re: What Is Mama Taraba's Future As Atiku Leaves APC? by Elnino4ladies: 11:44am
resign and join her daddy yo
|Re: What Is Mama Taraba's Future As Atiku Leaves APC? by vecman22(m): 11:44am
.
|Re: What Is Mama Taraba's Future As Atiku Leaves APC? by Joephat(m): 11:45am
|Re: What Is Mama Taraba's Future As Atiku Leaves APC? by enemyofprogress: 11:46am
Na follow come now. She go soon drop letter for bubu
|Re: What Is Mama Taraba's Future As Atiku Leaves APC? by overhypedsteve(m): 11:46am
Vg
