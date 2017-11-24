Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / What Is Mama Taraba's Future As Atiku Leaves APC? (6823 Views)

what next for the minister for women's affairs (mama taraba) now Atiku have left APC for PDP? is she going to resign? because she said she canvases support for atiku under the block of being in same party and his boss . would she resign? removed? or remain?

Not just mama taraba but Saraki, Dino and the rest of the newPDP.



Suddenly the future of APC appears bleak.

I laff in Lokoja.



Coming next week

1.N300bil found under Atiku's bed - Laureta Onochie

2.Atiku haven't paid tax for 20yrs - Liar Mohammed

3.Recession was due to Atiku's activities - Adesina

4.How Atiku contributed to bokoharam - Garba Shehu



She is resigning, remember she is a daughter to Atiku.. 5 Likes

Buhari will know the real friends sooner or later.

She will start the northern women business of frying akara and massa

Na 2follow now Abi wetin remain after she go jamtalk

Many will leave APC in a couple of months. There is going to be a tsunami in APC very soon. Many are still in APC for fear of being probed by Buhari, which is his (Buhari's) tool in fighting political enemies. Just watch out.

Her matter reminds me of the saying, 'Silence is golden'.

Nothing to worry about, she belongs to the ATIKU camp in the merger that brought APC.

ATIKU 2019,that's all that matters.

she goes witth him

When he dey PDP who he help , When he dey APC who he help if he like make go PDAP who cares ....

Politics is a game of interests. You go where your bread is buttered. Question is where is her own buttered?

She quit anytime buhari quits

Buhari is afraid of his subordinates

She should resign honorably to preserve her dignity or the attacks, direct and indirectly that will be aimed at her will be.........

She'll leave APC asap.... Do people think APC will be in Power for ever... Eded Adaka Eded Ada"

She'll follow suit.

She will hang on till he formally joins nPDP

She should be fired immediately

resign and join her daddy yo

Na follow come now. She go soon drop letter for bubu