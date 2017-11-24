Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Maroko Police Officer Arrested For Extorting N40,000 From Man (photo) (3311 Views)

The Nigerian police force has announced the arrest of one of its officers responsible for illegally extorting N40,000 from a man in Lekki. The police officer is attached to the Maroko police division.



Below is a statement from the PCRRU unit of the police;



Re: “Maroko police officers lekki extorted 40,000 from me 1:30 am this midnight”



The stated viral post was intercepted by PCRRU yesterday (23.11.2017) and registered as a complaint via #PCRRU600772 at about 5:12 pm.



The alleged officer has been identified (the uniform man in the photo, his name is not the one stated in the post/account number). The Commissioner of Lagos State Command, Ag. CP Imohimi Edgal has directed the Command’s X Squad to carry out a detailed investigation, the DPO Maroko Division is proceeding to the X-Squad with the involved officer this hour.



Please if you know the author of the post, tell him to reach PCRRU via any of our contacts or the Lagos State Command X Squad, State Headquarters Ikeja as his cry has been heard.

PCRRU says No To Impunity.



Calls Only: 0805 700 0001, 0805 700 0002 | SMS and WhatsApp Only: 0805 700 0003 | BBM: 58A2B5DE | Twitter: @PoliceNG_PCRRU | Facebook: www.facebook.com/PolicePCRRU | Email: complaint@npf.gov.ng OR PolicePCRRU@gmail.com and Website: www.npf.gov.ng/complaint



Finally but what about that Apo-6 officer? Finally but what about that Apo-6 officer?

The 40k that will probably end in the hand of another person, abi no be Naija we dy 1 Like

Story for the gods...



Because it was all over social media.. Indeed social media is a great tool to reach out to this careless government of ours.. 1 Like

Jail the stvpid police officer.



He should forfeit his salary for 6 months

ok



will they refund the money?

Nothing will happen

They will just raise dust, raise dust small. Highest refund the man his money, if they will.

Then transfer the accused police man.

Case closed.



Nigeria, is in a helpless state Walahi.



Whether u be hausa, igbo, yoruba. Just know it now, we are all suffering the same thing.

Its just that sometimes some tribes get 20% discount on sales if their person is in power just like the fulanis are enjoying now. 6 Likes

patiently waiting for the aftermath....Na today? 1 Like

Wahala









The Police is your friend,

Do good unto them as occasion demands and don't fail to disgrace them also as occasion demand.





Expose the bad eggs to save the good eggs!





I am a friend of the Nigerian police force.

But the men of the Nigerian police force are not my friends.





Nice one from the Police.pls they shd also look into the lawlessness and show of shame by SARS officers nationwide

Commendable

Criminals

He was foolish and would be sacrificed like a goat

Good one for Our Police Brother.





He learnt that from the IGP

Sad how this keeps happening in our society.

Uncle please do not report to any police station ooo. Always have in mind that police ID not your friend. I know there would be people commending the police for this action. The only reason they reacted was that it got to social media and you have evidence.

If they are serious about fighting corruption, what happened to all the illegal tax collecting check point scattered all over the country?

What happened to checking the irregularities of SARS.

Please my brother leave the money for them and be happy you were not killed. 2 Likes

Ọpẹ ó.



I hate Nigerian police with passion. I just hate the force. Demonically corrupt.



The exactly the opposite of what they represent.







We are still in Nigeria now, they will free him in the next 7th market day and promote him. We are still in Nigeria now, they will free him in the next 7th market day and promote him.

Wehdone!

The complainant has to be very careful before they kill him. They may fake as Police Authority and he will go and meet them and they eliminate them. He should be very sure he is communicating to the right authority. 1 Like

.

It is not enough to arrest them, we want to see them prosecuted. The one that kidnapped a teenager in Delta and raped her for good six days..... how far with the case?.

I tried hard to get the guy PCRRU twitter handle while responding to his tweet but couldn't.It's nice to know something happened eventually even if there's no guarantee that guy will get his 40k back or they might share it.

abeg if una don release the officer and close the case pls inform us too so that we won't start having hopes that Nigeria Police force has changed whereas we know you guys can never change, not in this life or the next.

That man should just be wise and not attempt following up on this case by coming forward to bear witness. That is if he doesn't want to lose more than the N40,000.