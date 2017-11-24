₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,917,005 members, 3,931,991 topics. Date: Friday, 24 November 2017 at 07:06 PM

Nabila Fash Kneels As Oritsefemi Sprays Her Dollars At Her Bachelorette - Celebrities - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Nabila Fash Kneels As Oritsefemi Sprays Her Dollars At Her Bachelorette (9067 Views)

Oritsefemi's Wife Nabila Fash Slams Haters Of Their Electronic Billboard / Billboard Of Oritsefemi And His Wife, Nabila Fash On Lekki Bridge (Photos) / Oritsefemi And Wife, Nabila Fash At The Beach For 'Honeymoon' (Photos, Video) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

Nabila Fash Kneels As Oritsefemi Sprays Her Dollars At Her Bachelorette by Choiszman(m): 2:08pm
Oritsefemi's wife, Nabila kneels as he sprays her $100 bills during her bachelorette party (video)

Video credit: GoldMyneTV

http://m.af1234.com/Af1234/details/oritsefemis-wife-nabila-kneels-as-he-sprays-her-100-bills-during-her-bachelorette-party-video

Re: Nabila Fash Kneels As Oritsefemi Sprays Her Dollars At Her Bachelorette by Choiszman(m): 2:09pm
See Instagram video here http://m.af1234.com/Af1234/details/oritsefemis-wife-nabila-kneels-as-he-sprays-her-100-bills-during-her-bachelorette-party-video
Re: Nabila Fash Kneels As Oritsefemi Sprays Her Dollars At Her Bachelorette by Choiszman(m): 2:42pm
lalasticlala, Mynd44, ishilove lefufu
Re: Nabila Fash Kneels As Oritsefemi Sprays Her Dollars At Her Bachelorette by ChiefPiiko(m): 3:27pm
Hope u are not stunting for the gram make sure you keep the money flowing lipsrsealed

7 Likes

Re: Nabila Fash Kneels As Oritsefemi Sprays Her Dollars At Her Bachelorette by Lalas247(f): 3:29pm
He can’t spray her $1 na ... it’s an insults
Re: Nabila Fash Kneels As Oritsefemi Sprays Her Dollars At Her Bachelorette by Choiszman(m): 3:32pm
grin
Lalas247:
He can’t spray her $1 na ... it’s an insults
Re: Nabila Fash Kneels As Oritsefemi Sprays Her Dollars At Her Bachelorette by Lalas247(f): 3:33pm
Choiszman:
grin
lipsrsealed
Re: Nabila Fash Kneels As Oritsefemi Sprays Her Dollars At Her Bachelorette by WotzupNG: 3:40pm
not bad
Re: Nabila Fash Kneels As Oritsefemi Sprays Her Dollars At Her Bachelorette by darfay: 3:43pm
Hope it wont end like auntie Tonto and uncle Churchill
Re: Nabila Fash Kneels As Oritsefemi Sprays Her Dollars At Her Bachelorette by McBeal10(f): 4:06pm
so what exactly was his purpose of spraying $100 bills and what was her purpose on kneeling down? undecided

8 Likes

Re: Nabila Fash Kneels As Oritsefemi Sprays Her Dollars At Her Bachelorette by IamLaura(f): 5:02pm
I thought bachelorette parties were just for the bride and her female friends only.
No males invited except a male stripteaser but definitely NOT the groom.

21 Likes 3 Shares

Re: Nabila Fash Kneels As Oritsefemi Sprays Her Dollars At Her Bachelorette by ADENIKETINA2015(f): 5:20pm
Listening to Money by Timaya


When the going is good, many many people go be your friend
But when money nor dey... undecided

1 Like

Re: Nabila Fash Kneels As Oritsefemi Sprays Her Dollars At Her Bachelorette by wittyt98(m): 5:20pm
no hate really but why do I have a feeling this marriage is gonna crash as a result of too much publicity of their private life grin

1 Like

Re: Nabila Fash Kneels As Oritsefemi Sprays Her Dollars At Her Bachelorette by benega: 5:34pm
FAKE LIFE

2 Likes

Re: Nabila Fash Kneels As Oritsefemi Sprays Her Dollars At Her Bachelorette by Magician1503(m): 6:02pm
He's doing the gudugudu meje he talked about in that 'Igbeyawo' song.
Correct bro cool
Re: Nabila Fash Kneels As Oritsefemi Sprays Her Dollars At Her Bachelorette by Magician1503(m): 6:06pm
benega:
FAKE LIFE

really? undecided
dey there dey shout Fake life
Make I no call you ogede sha
Re: Nabila Fash Kneels As Oritsefemi Sprays Her Dollars At Her Bachelorette by Oyindidi(f): 6:15pm
And so?
Re: Nabila Fash Kneels As Oritsefemi Sprays Her Dollars At Her Bachelorette by 1zynnvn(m): 6:15pm
This people will just come and be raising the standard. When we have have not finished spraying NGN100s they are already spraying 100usds na wa oo
Re: Nabila Fash Kneels As Oritsefemi Sprays Her Dollars At Her Bachelorette by wonlasewonimi: 6:15pm
awon onibara bobrisky

2 Likes

Re: Nabila Fash Kneels As Oritsefemi Sprays Her Dollars At Her Bachelorette by chillychill(f): 6:15pm
D lord is dere strength. I hope dere love kips blooming
Re: Nabila Fash Kneels As Oritsefemi Sprays Her Dollars At Her Bachelorette by Lexusgs430: 6:15pm
IamLaura:
I thought bachelorette parties were just for the bride and her female friends only.
No males invited except a male stripteaser but definitely NOT the groom.

All for the gram and snap ......
Re: Nabila Fash Kneels As Oritsefemi Sprays Her Dollars At Her Bachelorette by blackbeau1(f): 6:16pm
First question, What was he doing at the bachelorette?

2 Likes

Re: Nabila Fash Kneels As Oritsefemi Sprays Her Dollars At Her Bachelorette by Mydazz(m): 6:16pm
darfay:
Hope it wont end like auntie Tonto and uncle Churchill

A very huge possibility
Re: Nabila Fash Kneels As Oritsefemi Sprays Her Dollars At Her Bachelorette by sKeetz(m): 6:16pm
Lalas247:
He can’t spray her $1 na ... it’s an insults


No brezz?!?

Sorry, I'll pass tongue
Re: Nabila Fash Kneels As Oritsefemi Sprays Her Dollars At Her Bachelorette by martineverest(m): 6:17pm
Bush girl wey wan become celebrity by force

Bleaching couple of the year

1 Like

Re: Nabila Fash Kneels As Oritsefemi Sprays Her Dollars At Her Bachelorette by Xenajazy(m): 6:17pm
Choiszman:
Oritsefemi's wife, Nabila kneels as he sprays her $100 bills during her bachelorette party (video)

Video credit: GoldMyneTV

http://m.af1234.com/Af1234/details/oritsefemis-wife-nabila-kneels-as-he-sprays-her-100-bills-during-her-bachelorette-party-video

grin
Choiszman:
Oritsefemi's wife, Nabila kneels as he sprays her $100 bills during her bachelorette party (video)

Video credit: GoldMyneTV

http://m.af1234.com/Af1234/details/oritsefemis-wife-nabila-kneels-as-he-sprays-her-100-bills-during-her-bachelorette-party-video

Re: Nabila Fash Kneels As Oritsefemi Sprays Her Dollars At Her Bachelorette by MrBrownJay1(m): 6:17pm
your man present at your bachelorette?!?!?!?!?!
Re: Nabila Fash Kneels As Oritsefemi Sprays Her Dollars At Her Bachelorette by columbus007(m): 6:17pm
Marriage nowadays dey fear me mehn,after marriage then the monsters in people.

1 Like

Re: Nabila Fash Kneels As Oritsefemi Sprays Her Dollars At Her Bachelorette by majamajic(m): 6:19pm
na wa oo

na this haircut he go carry enter church tomorrow ?
Re: Nabila Fash Kneels As Oritsefemi Sprays Her Dollars At Her Bachelorette by fait10(m): 6:19pm
#Fact
Do u know that the length of your d***k on duty is equivalent to the length of your foot.

1 Like

Re: Nabila Fash Kneels As Oritsefemi Sprays Her Dollars At Her Bachelorette by davodyguy: 6:20pm
Oritsefemi dey tone skin? shocked
Re: Nabila Fash Kneels As Oritsefemi Sprays Her Dollars At Her Bachelorette by majamajic(m): 6:22pm
fait10:
#Fact
Do u know that the length of your d***k on duty is equivalent to the length of your foot.

typical lie ...

(0) (1) (Reply)

What Does It Take To Be A Good Musician? / Nairaland And The Nominater Abeg Make Una No Vex O(d Banj And 55 Series) / Weird Mc

Viewing this topic: whitemambal, babkunlex(m), iyzeek(m), ikoduduakpode(m), eitsei(m), razorblade, shakol91(m), Nnaemekajp, maria2017(f), Larwin(m), Josh44s(m), emmauc(m), fimi, Charlescobi(m), osas800(m), dejive, waleylagboy, ofalu047(m), zezebabyxoxo, bilms(m), Tofunmidami, zinofresh, Tellemall, tony1305, bolton32(m), zena2009(f), Crownbefitsme(f), doyinbaby(f), engrnsikak2144, Aktsmith104, dmjx(m), xavier0327(f), Mabelenena(f), Oluwakemitosin, SenatorJafar, bluntjudge, arukwe123, Twistingtiger, hinograce, fortune5351(m), ewebiodun, lonelyhousewife(m), Ganjababe, Maxymilliano(m), lyday60(m), Amatufrank(m), dalass(f), yvonnelynx, lepacious, tukur2002n(m), opwa4us(m), psychopunk(m), Feshizzy(m), hartland(m), IDtech(m), jaygee1, yemmit90, nonsoroyalty(m), ogunvic41(m), yakson123, GuineaFowlYansh(m), hadassah4, DavidHume(m), Blackbuddy, Yusufbalogun(m), Happibest22, Mac2016(m), ULSU003, Ayospanish(m), Mkmoney(m), Lainjnr(m), Amenaghwon, Simongm(m), deeLima86(m), QueenColeen(f), alexpumpin and 137 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 12
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.