Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Nabila Fash Kneels As Oritsefemi Sprays Her Dollars At Her Bachelorette (9067 Views)

Oritsefemi's Wife Nabila Fash Slams Haters Of Their Electronic Billboard / Billboard Of Oritsefemi And His Wife, Nabila Fash On Lekki Bridge (Photos) / Oritsefemi And Wife, Nabila Fash At The Beach For 'Honeymoon' (Photos, Video) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





Video credit: GoldMyneTV



http://m.af1234.com/Af1234/details/oritsefemis-wife-nabila-kneels-as-he-sprays-her-100-bills-during-her-bachelorette-party-video Oritsefemi's wife, Nabila kneels as he sprays her $100 bills during her bachelorette party (video)Video credit: GoldMyneTV

See Instagram video here http://m.af1234.com/Af1234/details/oritsefemis-wife-nabila-kneels-as-he-sprays-her-100-bills-during-her-bachelorette-party-video

lalasticlala, Mynd44, ishilove lefufu

Hope u are not stunting for the gram make sure you keep the money flowing 7 Likes

He can’t spray her $1 na ... it’s an insults

Lalas247:

He can’t spray her $1 na ... it’s an insults

not bad

Hope it wont end like auntie Tonto and uncle Churchill

so what exactly was his purpose of spraying $100 bills and what was her purpose on kneeling down? 8 Likes

I thought bachelorette parties were just for the bride and her female friends only.

No males invited except a male stripteaser but definitely NOT the groom. 21 Likes 3 Shares







When the going is good, many many people go be your friend

But when money nor dey... Listening to Money by TimayaWhen the going is good, many many people go be your friendBut when money nor dey... 1 Like

no hate really but why do I have a feeling this marriage is gonna crash as a result of too much publicity of their private life 1 Like

FAKE LIFE 2 Likes



Correct bro He's doing the gudugudu meje he talked about in that 'Igbeyawo' song.Correct bro

benega:

FAKE LIFE

really?

dey there dey shout Fake life

Make I no call you ogede sha really?dey there dey shout Fake lifeMake I no call you ogede sha

And so?

This people will just come and be raising the standard. When we have have not finished spraying NGN100s they are already spraying 100usds na wa oo

awon onibara bobrisky 2 Likes

D lord is dere strength. I hope dere love kips blooming

IamLaura:

I thought bachelorette parties were just for the bride and her female friends only.

No males invited except a male stripteaser but definitely NOT the groom.



All for the gram and snap ...... All for the gram and snap ......

First question, What was he doing at the bachelorette? 2 Likes

darfay:

Hope it wont end like auntie Tonto and uncle Churchill

A very huge possibility A very huge possibility

Lalas247:

He can’t spray her $1 na ... it’s an insults



No brezz?!?



Sorry, I'll pass

Bush girl wey wan become celebrity by force



Bleaching couple of the year 1 Like

Choiszman:

Oritsefemi's wife, Nabila kneels as he sprays her $100 bills during her bachelorette party (video)



Video credit: GoldMyneTV



http://m.af1234.com/Af1234/details/oritsefemis-wife-nabila-kneels-as-he-sprays-her-100-bills-during-her-bachelorette-party-video



Choiszman:

Oritsefemi's wife, Nabila kneels as he sprays her $100 bills during her bachelorette party (video)



Video credit: GoldMyneTV



http://m.af1234.com/Af1234/details/oritsefemis-wife-nabila-kneels-as-he-sprays-her-100-bills-during-her-bachelorette-party-video





your man present at your bachelorette?!?!?!?!?!

Marriage nowadays dey fear me mehn,after marriage then the monsters in people. 1 Like

na wa oo



na this haircut he go carry enter church tomorrow ?

#Fact

Do u know that the length of your d***k on duty is equivalent to the length of your foot. 1 Like

Oritsefemi dey tone skin?