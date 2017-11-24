₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,917,005 members, 3,931,991 topics. Date: Friday, 24 November 2017 at 07:06 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Nabila Fash Kneels As Oritsefemi Sprays Her Dollars At Her Bachelorette (9067 Views)
Oritsefemi's Wife Nabila Fash Slams Haters Of Their Electronic Billboard / Billboard Of Oritsefemi And His Wife, Nabila Fash On Lekki Bridge (Photos) / Oritsefemi And Wife, Nabila Fash At The Beach For 'Honeymoon' (Photos, Video) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Nabila Fash Kneels As Oritsefemi Sprays Her Dollars At Her Bachelorette by Choiszman(m): 2:08pm
Oritsefemi's wife, Nabila kneels as he sprays her $100 bills during her bachelorette party (video)
Video credit: GoldMyneTV
http://m.af1234.com/Af1234/details/oritsefemis-wife-nabila-kneels-as-he-sprays-her-100-bills-during-her-bachelorette-party-video
|Re: Nabila Fash Kneels As Oritsefemi Sprays Her Dollars At Her Bachelorette by Choiszman(m): 2:09pm
|Re: Nabila Fash Kneels As Oritsefemi Sprays Her Dollars At Her Bachelorette by Choiszman(m): 2:42pm
lalasticlala, Mynd44, ishilove lefufu
|Re: Nabila Fash Kneels As Oritsefemi Sprays Her Dollars At Her Bachelorette by ChiefPiiko(m): 3:27pm
Hope u are not stunting for the gram make sure you keep the money flowing
7 Likes
|Re: Nabila Fash Kneels As Oritsefemi Sprays Her Dollars At Her Bachelorette by Lalas247(f): 3:29pm
He can’t spray her $1 na ... it’s an insults
|Re: Nabila Fash Kneels As Oritsefemi Sprays Her Dollars At Her Bachelorette by Choiszman(m): 3:32pm
Lalas247:
|Re: Nabila Fash Kneels As Oritsefemi Sprays Her Dollars At Her Bachelorette by Lalas247(f): 3:33pm
|Re: Nabila Fash Kneels As Oritsefemi Sprays Her Dollars At Her Bachelorette by WotzupNG: 3:40pm
not bad
|Re: Nabila Fash Kneels As Oritsefemi Sprays Her Dollars At Her Bachelorette by darfay: 3:43pm
Hope it wont end like auntie Tonto and uncle Churchill
|Re: Nabila Fash Kneels As Oritsefemi Sprays Her Dollars At Her Bachelorette by McBeal10(f): 4:06pm
so what exactly was his purpose of spraying $100 bills and what was her purpose on kneeling down?
8 Likes
|Re: Nabila Fash Kneels As Oritsefemi Sprays Her Dollars At Her Bachelorette by IamLaura(f): 5:02pm
I thought bachelorette parties were just for the bride and her female friends only.
No males invited except a male stripteaser but definitely NOT the groom.
21 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Nabila Fash Kneels As Oritsefemi Sprays Her Dollars At Her Bachelorette by ADENIKETINA2015(f): 5:20pm
Listening to Money by Timaya
When the going is good, many many people go be your friend
But when money nor dey...
1 Like
|Re: Nabila Fash Kneels As Oritsefemi Sprays Her Dollars At Her Bachelorette by wittyt98(m): 5:20pm
no hate really but why do I have a feeling this marriage is gonna crash as a result of too much publicity of their private life
1 Like
|Re: Nabila Fash Kneels As Oritsefemi Sprays Her Dollars At Her Bachelorette by benega: 5:34pm
FAKE LIFE
2 Likes
|Re: Nabila Fash Kneels As Oritsefemi Sprays Her Dollars At Her Bachelorette by Magician1503(m): 6:02pm
He's doing the gudugudu meje he talked about in that 'Igbeyawo' song.
Correct bro
|Re: Nabila Fash Kneels As Oritsefemi Sprays Her Dollars At Her Bachelorette by Magician1503(m): 6:06pm
benega:
really?
dey there dey shout Fake life
Make I no call you ogede sha
|Re: Nabila Fash Kneels As Oritsefemi Sprays Her Dollars At Her Bachelorette by Oyindidi(f): 6:15pm
And so?
|Re: Nabila Fash Kneels As Oritsefemi Sprays Her Dollars At Her Bachelorette by 1zynnvn(m): 6:15pm
This people will just come and be raising the standard. When we have have not finished spraying NGN100s they are already spraying 100usds na wa oo
|Re: Nabila Fash Kneels As Oritsefemi Sprays Her Dollars At Her Bachelorette by wonlasewonimi: 6:15pm
awon onibara bobrisky
2 Likes
|Re: Nabila Fash Kneels As Oritsefemi Sprays Her Dollars At Her Bachelorette by chillychill(f): 6:15pm
D lord is dere strength. I hope dere love kips blooming
|Re: Nabila Fash Kneels As Oritsefemi Sprays Her Dollars At Her Bachelorette by Lexusgs430: 6:15pm
IamLaura:
All for the gram and snap ......
|Re: Nabila Fash Kneels As Oritsefemi Sprays Her Dollars At Her Bachelorette by blackbeau1(f): 6:16pm
First question, What was he doing at the bachelorette?
2 Likes
|Re: Nabila Fash Kneels As Oritsefemi Sprays Her Dollars At Her Bachelorette by Mydazz(m): 6:16pm
darfay:
A very huge possibility
|Re: Nabila Fash Kneels As Oritsefemi Sprays Her Dollars At Her Bachelorette by sKeetz(m): 6:16pm
Lalas247:
No brezz?!?
Sorry, I'll pass
|Re: Nabila Fash Kneels As Oritsefemi Sprays Her Dollars At Her Bachelorette by martineverest(m): 6:17pm
Bush girl wey wan become celebrity by force
Bleaching couple of the year
1 Like
|Re: Nabila Fash Kneels As Oritsefemi Sprays Her Dollars At Her Bachelorette by Xenajazy(m): 6:17pm
Choiszman:
Choiszman:
|Re: Nabila Fash Kneels As Oritsefemi Sprays Her Dollars At Her Bachelorette by MrBrownJay1(m): 6:17pm
your man present at your bachelorette?!?!?!?!?!
|Re: Nabila Fash Kneels As Oritsefemi Sprays Her Dollars At Her Bachelorette by columbus007(m): 6:17pm
Marriage nowadays dey fear me mehn,after marriage then the monsters in people.
1 Like
|Re: Nabila Fash Kneels As Oritsefemi Sprays Her Dollars At Her Bachelorette by majamajic(m): 6:19pm
na wa oo
na this haircut he go carry enter church tomorrow ?
|Re: Nabila Fash Kneels As Oritsefemi Sprays Her Dollars At Her Bachelorette by fait10(m): 6:19pm
#Fact
Do u know that the length of your d***k on duty is equivalent to the length of your foot.
1 Like
|Re: Nabila Fash Kneels As Oritsefemi Sprays Her Dollars At Her Bachelorette by davodyguy: 6:20pm
Oritsefemi dey tone skin?
|Re: Nabila Fash Kneels As Oritsefemi Sprays Her Dollars At Her Bachelorette by majamajic(m): 6:22pm
fait10:
typical lie ...
What Does It Take To Be A Good Musician? / Nairaland And The Nominater Abeg Make Una No Vex O(d Banj And 55 Series) / Weird Mc
Viewing this topic: whitemambal, babkunlex(m), iyzeek(m), ikoduduakpode(m), eitsei(m), razorblade, shakol91(m), Nnaemekajp, maria2017(f), Larwin(m), Josh44s(m), emmauc(m), fimi, Charlescobi(m), osas800(m), dejive, waleylagboy, ofalu047(m), zezebabyxoxo, bilms(m), Tofunmidami, zinofresh, Tellemall, tony1305, bolton32(m), zena2009(f), Crownbefitsme(f), doyinbaby(f), engrnsikak2144, Aktsmith104, dmjx(m), xavier0327(f), Mabelenena(f), Oluwakemitosin, SenatorJafar, bluntjudge, arukwe123, Twistingtiger, hinograce, fortune5351(m), ewebiodun, lonelyhousewife(m), Ganjababe, Maxymilliano(m), lyday60(m), Amatufrank(m), dalass(f), yvonnelynx, lepacious, tukur2002n(m), opwa4us(m), psychopunk(m), Feshizzy(m), hartland(m), IDtech(m), jaygee1, yemmit90, nonsoroyalty(m), ogunvic41(m), yakson123, GuineaFowlYansh(m), hadassah4, DavidHume(m), Blackbuddy, Yusufbalogun(m), Happibest22, Mac2016(m), ULSU003, Ayospanish(m), Mkmoney(m), Lainjnr(m), Amenaghwon, Simongm(m), deeLima86(m), QueenColeen(f), alexpumpin and 137 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 12