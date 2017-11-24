₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Meet Ikoyi Whistleblower: Speaks On EFCC, Reveals Assassination Attempt (Video) by stephanie11: 2:44pm
One of the Whistleblowers of the famed Ikoyi billions case has come out to reveal intricate details of his encounter with the Economic and financial crimes commission(EFCC) and the true series of events that occurred, leading to the discovery of over $43 million.
In a video obtained by PoliticsNGR, the whistleblower who goes by the name Abdulmumin Musa, an estate agent, revealed that he has lived in Ikoyi for over 20 years. He claims he regularly took clients to the Osborne towers apartment complex for inspection. He reveals that one of the security guards, Steven, called him one day to talk about something.
Steven informed Abdul that he suspects that a huge cache of money was stashed in Apartment 7 and even told Abdul of his plans to rob the place, But Abdul advised him to hold back and wait. The estate agent continues revealing that a group of bankers were responsible for bringing in the six safes used in keeping the money.
He says a woman was always visiting the apartment to take money. Abdul adds that he decided to report the issue to EFCC. He approached Steven and informed him of the plan to report to EFCC, and also called one of his fellow estate agents, Bala Usman about the plan. Usman introduced Abdul to one Sheriff who works with the EFCC. They reported the issue and nothing was done until a month later.
He expressed surprise when he read the headlines on his phone and decided to ask his fellow whistleblowers if they were contacted by the EFCC, they denied, saying they heard nothing. He then reveals that he mustered courage to go back to the EFCC and was surprised to know that the EFCC had contacted Steven, he then called Steven to inquire from him, Shockingly Steven admitted meeting with the EFCC and then told Abdul that a 'quarrel they had in Obalende' was the reason why he didn't inform him(Abdul).
Suprised, the estate agent pressed further and Steven revealed to him "that an account number had been sent to the ministry of finance that nothing could be done to include him(Abdul)". Steven revealed that he was given N500,000 on the same day of reporting the case and was lodged in a hotel. He then disclosed that he narrowly escaped being assassinated in the hotel after two armed men in suits stormed his hotel room, luckily for him, he was at the reception.
Watch the full expose below;
https://politicsngr.com/2017/11/24/ikoyi-cash-whistleblower-speaks-efcc-reveals-assassination-attempt/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RxC4PJC2GWE
|Re: Meet Ikoyi Whistleblower: Speaks On EFCC, Reveals Assassination Attempt (Video) by TANTUMERGO007: 2:45pm
|Re: Meet Ikoyi Whistleblower: Speaks On EFCC, Reveals Assassination Attempt (Video) by yanabasee(m): 2:55pm
This nigga will be regretting why he didn't just burgled the room and do away with whatever amount of money he'd be able to carry than blow the whistle....
|Re: Meet Ikoyi Whistleblower: Speaks On EFCC, Reveals Assassination Attempt (Video) by grayht(m): 3:29pm
Nonsense..!!! He's just a fool for blowing whistle!!
Nairalanders, pls let's leave this thread!
|Re: Meet Ikoyi Whistleblower: Speaks On EFCC, Reveals Assassination Attempt (Video) by WunderGist: 3:29pm
Didn't he knows that he blow his life whistle too, he see that kind of money and still blow stupid whistle. Person wey suppose to blow the money gan gan
The guy now be like:
|Re: Meet Ikoyi Whistleblower: Speaks On EFCC, Reveals Assassination Attempt (Video) by royalamour(m): 3:29pm
This guy believed the demonic government and girded up his patriotism loins, only for them to throw him off the ship in the middle of the Bermuda triangle.
Why should anyone other person with knowledge of hidden cash blow any whistle henceforth?
Sh1t eating govt.
|Re: Meet Ikoyi Whistleblower: Speaks On EFCC, Reveals Assassination Attempt (Video) by darfay: 3:29pm
Mehn I can't even pretend to give a flying fvck o
|Re: Meet Ikoyi Whistleblower: Speaks On EFCC, Reveals Assassination Attempt (Video) by omocalabar(m): 3:30pm
our govt wit their usual talk and cant do....pay the whistleblower, they cant.,but if na to use NTA make mouth, person no go hear word
|Re: Meet Ikoyi Whistleblower: Speaks On EFCC, Reveals Assassination Attempt (Video) by YoungRichRuler(m): 3:31pm
I hope they don't finally kill this Guy
|Re: Meet Ikoyi Whistleblower: Speaks On EFCC, Reveals Assassination Attempt (Video) by Zico5(m): 3:31pm
what else is good about this country? with the rate of hardship and poverty, can anybody be truthful again? imagine the pains those whistleblowers will be passing through now. if u think this government love anyone u are on the long thing. if sooner or later u hear that the whistle blower is assassinated then we are not far from the truth. This country is mess indeed.
|Re: Meet Ikoyi Whistleblower: Speaks On EFCC, Reveals Assassination Attempt (Video) by Jerrypolo(m): 3:31pm
Listen, if you are not a referee, you got no business blowing whistles.
|Re: Meet Ikoyi Whistleblower: Speaks On EFCC, Reveals Assassination Attempt (Video) by thunderbabs(m): 3:32pm
When u will be singing Nigeria's anthem with all seriousness.. Dt is what happens to uu. . i uphold her honour n glory....for wia?
My brother, n fellow whistleblower, u don uphold ur personal glory first?
|Re: Meet Ikoyi Whistleblower: Speaks On EFCC, Reveals Assassination Attempt (Video) by VcStunner(m): 3:32pm
At this point am sure he will be dead soon
|Re: Meet Ikoyi Whistleblower: Speaks On EFCC, Reveals Assassination Attempt (Video) by Threebear(m): 3:32pm
Shameless fool.
Is being a whistle blower a job, better go find a decent occupation.
|Re: Meet Ikoyi Whistleblower: Speaks On EFCC, Reveals Assassination Attempt (Video) by dynicks(m): 3:32pm
the whistle blower right now always on the lookout should incase he sights any unfamiliar face or notices any unfamiliar movement metres close to him within or outside his surroundings......lol my guy don dey restless for having done what he felt was right!...you expose, PROBLEM; you keep quiet Na so so devil go just dey poison ur mind ; just dey tempt you anyhow.....This life eeh!!
|Re: Meet Ikoyi Whistleblower: Speaks On EFCC, Reveals Assassination Attempt (Video) by Mufasa27(m): 3:33pm
yanabasee:LOL... he thought this government was reliable
He is the biggest Fool of the year
Hunger go teach him better sense
|Re: Meet Ikoyi Whistleblower: Speaks On EFCC, Reveals Assassination Attempt (Video) by fvckme(f): 3:33pm
yanabasee:Am telling you.
|Re: Meet Ikoyi Whistleblower: Speaks On EFCC, Reveals Assassination Attempt (Video) by priceaction: 3:33pm
Is this the fake one or original one.
|Re: Meet Ikoyi Whistleblower: Speaks On EFCC, Reveals Assassination Attempt (Video) by OtemSapien: 3:33pm
Chai, all the money I ppl are stealing, diarisgodo
|Re: Meet Ikoyi Whistleblower: Speaks On EFCC, Reveals Assassination Attempt (Video) by fbtowner(m): 3:34pm
What was he expecting
I hate it when people don want to admit they are in Nigeria where many things don’t work
So he was really expecting EFCC to bring the % for him. He is the most stupid person in his village. He just wasted his life.
Even uncles will down down the inheritance of their brothers child.
Smh
|Re: Meet Ikoyi Whistleblower: Speaks On EFCC, Reveals Assassination Attempt (Video) by jamace(m): 3:34pm
EFCC fuvcking up big time.
Aim of whistleblowing is defeated. Something that is supposed to be SECRET is now exposed.
Chai, Naija!
|Re: Meet Ikoyi Whistleblower: Speaks On EFCC, Reveals Assassination Attempt (Video) by memeg3: 3:34pm
Hmmmm.
|Re: Meet Ikoyi Whistleblower: Speaks On EFCC, Reveals Assassination Attempt (Video) by bid4rich(m): 3:34pm
What will I say to this thing now
|Re: Meet Ikoyi Whistleblower: Speaks On EFCC, Reveals Assassination Attempt (Video) by project8(m): 3:34pm
God forbid my blow any whistle...Efcc>corruption
|Re: Meet Ikoyi Whistleblower: Speaks On EFCC, Reveals Assassination Attempt (Video) by CollinsWeGlobe(m): 3:34pm
ok
|Re: Meet Ikoyi Whistleblower: Speaks On EFCC, Reveals Assassination Attempt (Video) by darfay: 3:34pm
dopeboi477:
Scam alert
|Re: Meet Ikoyi Whistleblower: Speaks On EFCC, Reveals Assassination Attempt (Video) by Adenex3051(m): 3:34pm
See Nigeria.... Even EFCC wanted to ease both Stephen and Abdul out of the equation. Na wa o
|Re: Meet Ikoyi Whistleblower: Speaks On EFCC, Reveals Assassination Attempt (Video) by jerflakes(m): 3:34pm
Naija!!!
See as whistle blower don comot for open
Now he's vulnerable to more professional attacks
I though their identities were meant to be protected?
I tire for this country
|Re: Meet Ikoyi Whistleblower: Speaks On EFCC, Reveals Assassination Attempt (Video) by BarakOkenny(m): 3:34pm
If you are not corrupt in this country, it would be hard for you to live long.
