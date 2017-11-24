@POLITICSNGR



One of the Whistleblowers of the famed Ikoyi billions case has come out to reveal intricate details of his encounter with the Economic and financial crimes commission(EFCC) and the true series of events that occurred, leading to the discovery of over $43 million.



In a video obtained by PoliticsNGR, the whistleblower who goes by the name Abdulmumin Musa, an estate agent, revealed that he has lived in Ikoyi for over 20 years. He claims he regularly took clients to the Osborne towers apartment complex for inspection. He reveals that one of the security guards, Steven, called him one day to talk about something.



Steven informed Abdul that he suspects that a huge cache of money was stashed in Apartment 7 and even told Abdul of his plans to rob the place, But Abdul advised him to hold back and wait. The estate agent continues revealing that a group of bankers were responsible for bringing in the six safes used in keeping the money.



He says a woman was always visiting the apartment to take money. Abdul adds that he decided to report the issue to EFCC. He approached Steven and informed him of the plan to report to EFCC, and also called one of his fellow estate agents, Bala Usman about the plan. Usman introduced Abdul to one Sheriff who works with the EFCC. They reported the issue and nothing was done until a month later.



He expressed surprise when he read the headlines on his phone and decided to ask his fellow whistleblowers if they were contacted by the EFCC, they denied, saying they heard nothing. He then reveals that he mustered courage to go back to the EFCC and was surprised to know that the EFCC had contacted Steven, he then called Steven to inquire from him, Shockingly Steven admitted meeting with the EFCC and then told Abdul that a 'quarrel they had in Obalende' was the reason why he didn't inform him(Abdul).



Suprised, the estate agent pressed further and Steven revealed to him "that an account number had been sent to the ministry of finance that nothing could be done to include him(Abdul)". Steven revealed that he was given N500,000 on the same day of reporting the case and was lodged in a hotel. He then disclosed that he narrowly escaped being assassinated in the hotel after two armed men in suits stormed his hotel room, luckily for him, he was at the reception.



Watch the full expose below;



