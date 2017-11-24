₦airaland Forum

Governor Obiano Visits President Buhari In Abuja After Election Victory (Photos) by nghubs1: 2:46pm
The re elected Anambra state Governor Willie Obiano on Friday visited president Mohammadu Buhari at the state house, Abuja.

Recall that Obiano had earlier commended President Buhari for his fairness in the just concluded Anambra election.

See photos below

http://nghubs.info/obiano-visits-buhari-in-abuja/

Re: Governor Obiano Visits President Buhari In Abuja After Election Victory (Photos) by nghubs1: 2:47pm
Lalasticlala mynd44
Re: Governor Obiano Visits President Buhari In Abuja After Election Victory (Photos) by Mexzy4sho(m): 2:49pm
As he visit Buhari, should we fry beans?

Re: Governor Obiano Visits President Buhari In Abuja After Election Victory (Photos) by yanabasee(m): 2:50pm
APC is APGA.... #fact!!!

Re: Governor Obiano Visits President Buhari In Abuja After Election Victory (Photos) by raker300: 3:00pm
Buhari, after all the money you threw around in Anambra State, you still lost..


Obiano, the people’s governor..

Re: Governor Obiano Visits President Buhari In Abuja After Election Victory (Photos) by sarrki(m): 3:02pm
He's showing appreciation

Not like online ranters spewing rubbish

Re: Governor Obiano Visits President Buhari In Abuja After Election Victory (Photos) by sarrki(m): 3:03pm
At the NEC Meeting presided over by Osinbajo today, Obiano was called upon to pray but this part of his prayer made everyone laughed...

"I thank God for the unity of Nigeria. I also thank President Buhari for conducting free and fair election in Anambra that made me retain my seat...."

LOL....

Re: Governor Obiano Visits President Buhari In Abuja After Election Victory (Photos) by Yyeske(m): 3:06pm
Mexzy4sho:
As he visit Buhari, should we fry beans?
No, in Oshio's voice, go and die

Re: Governor Obiano Visits President Buhari In Abuja After Election Victory (Photos) by Yyeske(m): 3:07pm
sarrki:
At the NEC Meeting presided over by Osinbajo today, Obiano was called upon to pray but this part of his prayer made everyone laughed...

"I thank God for the unity of Nigeria. I also thank President Buhari for conducting free and fair election in Anambra that made me retain my seat...."

LOL....
What's so funny about that?

Re: Governor Obiano Visits President Buhari In Abuja After Election Victory (Photos) by sarrki(m): 3:10pm
Yyeske:
What's so funny about that?


That made me to retain my seat

Re: Governor Obiano Visits President Buhari In Abuja After Election Victory (Photos) by madridguy(m): 3:12pm
Truly Sai Baba belongs to everybody.

Re: Governor Obiano Visits President Buhari In Abuja After Election Victory (Photos) by Movic1(m): 3:22pm
If this man mistakenly depart APGA and decamp to APC, all those die hard obiano supporter here go won die cheesy grin . they go hate am pass buhari .
Anambra1sts0n will be the first to drink sniper cheesy grin

Re: Governor Obiano Visits President Buhari In Abuja After Election Victory (Photos) by LasGidiOwner: 3:25pm
Anambra is APGA and APGA is Anambra.

Make no mistake about that.

Re: Governor Obiano Visits President Buhari In Abuja After Election Victory (Photos) by Keneking: 3:26pm
Time for EFCC to pick up Peter Obi

Re: Governor Obiano Visits President Buhari In Abuja After Election Victory (Photos) by Keneking: 3:27pm
sarrki:
At the NEC Meeting presided over by Osinbajo today, Obiano was called upon to pray but this part of his prayer made everyone laughed...

"I thank God for the unity of Nigeria. I also thank President Buhari for conducting free and fair election in Anambra that made me retain my seat...."

LOL....

Source

Re: Governor Obiano Visits President Buhari In Abuja After Election Victory (Photos) by Mexzy4sho(m): 3:28pm
Yyeske:
No, in Oshio's voice, go and die
Lol. Baba good afternoon
Re: Governor Obiano Visits President Buhari In Abuja After Election Victory (Photos) by Stalwert: 3:40pm
Obiano is commendable he supported python dance that brought sanity back to nairaland

Re: Governor Obiano Visits President Buhari In Abuja After Election Victory (Photos) by blaqoracle: 3:47pm
sarrki:
He's showing appreciation

Not like online ranters spewing rubbish
obaino wants to replicate what peter obi did when in power. In those days, peter obi apga became the militant wing of PDP. This time around, apga will be to APC what APGA was to PDP. Remember, obi and obaino don't see eyeball to eyeball
Re: Governor Obiano Visits President Buhari In Abuja After Election Victory (Photos) by TonyeBarcanista(m): 6:33pm
When you see a fake smile you will know

Re: Governor Obiano Visits President Buhari In Abuja After Election Victory (Photos) by castrol180(m): 6:34pm
he is the only one with brain out of them...

Re: Governor Obiano Visits President Buhari In Abuja After Election Victory (Photos) by Nonnyflex(m): 6:34pm
Well I am not talking about obiano...i am a business man.. I am now an agent of change and also Rochas statue agent.. Order now while space last... Owerri is fully booked for now

Re: Governor Obiano Visits President Buhari In Abuja After Election Victory (Photos) by bentlywills(m): 6:35pm
H
Re: Governor Obiano Visits President Buhari In Abuja After Election Victory (Photos) by fait10(m): 6:35pm
Re: Governor Obiano Visits President Buhari In Abuja After Election Victory (Photos) by emeijeh(m): 6:37pm
The smile on Buhari's face cannot be genuine...








....afterall, he is not shaking hands with Tony Nwonye
Re: Governor Obiano Visits President Buhari In Abuja After Election Victory (Photos) by kay29000(m): 6:38pm
Buhari is smart. What will he gain if APC wins in Anambra? Nothing much. But as he allowed the election be free and fair, he has a new ally in Obiano / APG. This will definitely work in his favor in the near future.
Re: Governor Obiano Visits President Buhari In Abuja After Election Victory (Photos) by kurt09(m): 6:38pm
fait10:
*I remember very well in school they lied to us that Human's basic needs are food, shelter, clothing,...*
*Only to grow up and discover that sex is part of it.*
Quote from Mugabe
Get well soon.

Re: Governor Obiano Visits President Buhari In Abuja After Election Victory (Photos) by oshe11(m): 6:38pm
Re: Governor Obiano Visits President Buhari In Abuja After Election Victory (Photos) by Corrinthians(m): 6:38pm
It has been a nightmarish day Late Kanu's piglets today.

From Sukuk bond road to Obiano and others. grin

God bless Obiano.

There was Erection yet no Lefelendum. grin

Re: Governor Obiano Visits President Buhari In Abuja After Election Victory (Photos) by iamjavadem: 6:42pm
yanabasee:
APC is APGA.... #fact!!!
Pdp apologists spotted
Re: Governor Obiano Visits President Buhari In Abuja After Election Victory (Photos) by Yyeske(m): 6:43pm
raker300:
Buhari, after all the money you threw around in Anambra State, you still lost..


Obiano, the people’s governor..
E pain am
Re: Governor Obiano Visits President Buhari In Abuja After Election Victory (Photos) by ruffDiamond: 6:43pm
[quote auth.noor=Yyeske post=62677023]No, in Oshio's voice, go and die[/quote]simple no mind the spineless simpleton

Re: Governor Obiano Visits President Buhari In Abuja After Election Victory (Photos) by iamjavadem: 6:44pm
TonyeBarcanista:
When you see a fake smile you will know
slowpoke

