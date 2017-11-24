Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Governor Obiano Visits President Buhari In Abuja After Election Victory (Photos) (4715 Views)

Recall that Obiano had earlier commended President Buhari for his fairness in the just concluded Anambra election.



See photos below



The re elected Anambra state Governor Willie Obiano on Friday visited president Mohammadu Buhari at the state house, Abuja.Recall that Obiano had earlier commended President Buhari for his fairness in the just concluded Anambra election.See photos below

Lalasticlala mynd44

As he visit Buhari, should we fry beans? 2 Likes

APC is APGA.... #fact!!! 4 Likes 1 Share

Buhari, after all the money you threw around in Anambra State, you still lost..





Obiano, the people’s governor.. 7 Likes

He's showing appreciation



Not like online ranters spewing rubbish 22 Likes 5 Shares

At the NEC Meeting presided over by Osinbajo today, Obiano was called upon to pray but this part of his prayer made everyone laughed...



"I thank God for the unity of Nigeria. I also thank President Buhari for conducting free and fair election in Anambra that made me retain my seat...."



LOL.... 8 Likes 2 Shares

Mexzy4sho:

As he visit Buhari, should we fry beans? No, in Oshio's voice, go and die No, in Oshio's voice, go and die 3 Likes

sarrki:

Yyeske:

What's so funny about that?



That made me to retain my seat That made me to retain my seat 3 Likes

Truly Sai Baba belongs to everybody. 6 Likes

. they go hate am pass buhari .

Anambra1sts0n will be the first to drink sniper If this man mistakenly depart APGA and decamp to APC, all those die hard obiano supporter here go won die. they go hate am pass buhari .Anambra1sts0n will be the first to drink sniper 5 Likes 1 Share

Anambra is APGA and APGA is Anambra.



Make no mistake about that. 2 Likes

Time for EFCC to pick up Peter Obi 2 Likes 1 Share

sarrki:

Source Source 1 Like

Yyeske:

No, in Oshio's voice, go and die Lol. Baba good afternoon Lol. Baba good afternoon

Obiano is commendable he supported python dance that brought sanity back to nairaland 4 Likes 2 Shares

sarrki:

He's showing appreciation



Not like online ranters spewing rubbish obaino wants to replicate what peter obi did when in power. In those days, peter obi apga became the militant wing of PDP. This time around, apga will be to APC what APGA was to PDP. Remember, obi and obaino don't see eyeball to eyeball obaino wants to replicate what peter obi did when in power. In those days, peter obi apga became the militant wing of PDP. This time around, apga will be to APC what APGA was to PDP. Remember, obi and obaino don't see eyeball to eyeball

When you see a fake smile you will know 2 Likes

he is the only one with brain out of them... 1 Like

Well I am not talking about obiano...i am a business man.. I am now an agent of change and also Rochas statue agent.. Order now while space last... Owerri is fully booked for now

H

The smile on Buhari's face cannot be genuine...

















....afterall, he is not shaking hands with Tony Nwonye

Buhari is smart. What will he gain if APC wins in Anambra? Nothing much. But as he allowed the election be free and fair, he has a new ally in Obiano / APG. This will definitely work in his favor in the near future.

fait10:

From Sukuk bond road to Obiano and others.



God bless Obiano.



There was Erection yet no Lefelendum. It has been a nightmarish day Late Kanu's piglets today.From Sukuk bond road to Obiano and others.God bless Obiano.There was Erection yet no Lefelendum.

yanabasee:

APC is APGA.... #fact!!! Pdp apologists spotted Pdp apologists spotted

raker300:

Buhari, after all the money you threw around in Anambra State, you still lost..





Obiano, the people’s governor.. E pain am E pain am

[quote auth.noor=Yyeske post=62677023]No, in Oshio's voice, go and die[/quote]simple no mind the spineless simpleton 1 Like