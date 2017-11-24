₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,917,063 members, 3,932,169 topics. Date: Friday, 24 November 2017 at 09:46 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / PDP Warns Chairmanship Aspirants Against Verbal Attacks (2300 Views)
Response To Martin Elechi's Careless Verbal Attacks On Umahi / PDP Announces N3m For Chairmanship Nomination Form / PDP Warns Buhari To Beware Of Fashola's Deceptive Skills (1) (2) (3) (4)
|PDP Warns Chairmanship Aspirants Against Verbal Attacks by TonyeBarcanista(m): 3:09pm
LAGOS—PEOPLES Democratic Party, PDP, yesterday warned aspirants to the chairmanship position of the party to stop unwarranted attacks on the leadership
https://www.vanguardngr.com/2017/11/pdp-warns-chairmanship-aspirants-verbal-attacks/
|Re: PDP Warns Chairmanship Aspirants Against Verbal Attacks by sarrki(m): 3:12pm
PDP offended God and humanity
6 Likes
|Re: PDP Warns Chairmanship Aspirants Against Verbal Attacks by TonyeBarcanista(m): 3:28pm
sarrki:always on pdp thread
MODIFIED:
Meanwhile, I'm sure things will get better after the Convention
4 Likes
|Re: PDP Warns Chairmanship Aspirants Against Verbal Attacks by sarrki(m): 3:29pm
TonyeBarcanista:
Am a patriot
2 Likes
|Re: PDP Warns Chairmanship Aspirants Against Verbal Attacks by TonyeBarcanista(m): 3:33pm
sarrki:You mean?
|Re: PDP Warns Chairmanship Aspirants Against Verbal Attacks by sarrki(m): 3:35pm
TonyeBarcanista:
My bro
Am a patriotic Nigeria
You know that
2 Likes
|Re: PDP Warns Chairmanship Aspirants Against Verbal Attacks by TonyeBarcanista(m): 3:42pm
sarrki:And you believe your own words?
5 Likes
|Re: PDP Warns Chairmanship Aspirants Against Verbal Attacks by Stalwert: 3:50pm
Kai op and atiku prostituting from party to party are
6 Likes
|Re: PDP Warns Chairmanship Aspirants Against Verbal Attacks by TonyeBarcanista(m): 3:56pm
Stalwert:
|Re: PDP Warns Chairmanship Aspirants Against Verbal Attacks by Stalwert: 3:58pm
^^
Look at the bright side you have something in commin with Atiku
|Re: PDP Warns Chairmanship Aspirants Against Verbal Attacks by wildcatter23(m): 8:57pm
Look at the bright side.
1 Like
|Re: PDP Warns Chairmanship Aspirants Against Verbal Attacks by ChiefPiiko(m): 8:59pm
PDP should inject fresh blood and ideas into the party I would favour a Jimi Agbaje
|Re: PDP Warns Chairmanship Aspirants Against Verbal Attacks by AceRoyal: 9:00pm
sarrki:You're really a patriotic "Nigeria", only you be the whole Nigeria!
Sarrki the comedian!
|Re: PDP Warns Chairmanship Aspirants Against Verbal Attacks by castrol180(m): 9:01pm
PDP shall be great again after the tenure of Buhari in 2023
1 Like
|Re: PDP Warns Chairmanship Aspirants Against Verbal Attacks by asawanathegreat(m): 9:02pm
Pdp confused party. If u guys Continue like this APC will defeat u without mercy come 2019.
|Re: PDP Warns Chairmanship Aspirants Against Verbal Attacks by Okoyeeboz: 9:02pm
Okay
Fayose is not contesting for Chairmanship but Presidency (of his town union). So, the uncouth pigs in PDP can keep insulting themselves.
|Re: PDP Warns Chairmanship Aspirants Against Verbal Attacks by MrWondah(m): 9:03pm
Dear sarrki I have been following your comments and threads on NL closely and with due respect I have come to the conclusion that you are no patriot at least not to Nigeria.
There are few patriots in NL that I know of but you have not shown the characteristics of one.
In plain language you are not different from our politicians whose interests is their selfish gain. You like many nlanders are quick to destructively criticize what you don't like but quick to praise what you like even if the glaring wrongs are there.
A patriot doesn't hate a patriot is a builder.
This is not just for you but all our youths who have turned Nigeria into an object of international mockery with their tribalistic hypocritic and damaging comments
2 Likes
|Re: PDP Warns Chairmanship Aspirants Against Verbal Attacks by lordkush: 9:04pm
tonye the political ashewo is back o.
1 Like
|Re: PDP Warns Chairmanship Aspirants Against Verbal Attacks by free2ryhme: 9:06pm
TonyeBarcanista:
na small pickin dey worry all these people
|Re: PDP Warns Chairmanship Aspirants Against Verbal Attacks by Laple0541(m): 9:10pm
Being it PDP, APC or whatsoever, I no longer give a fvck about Nigerian political parties, they are all bunch of THIEVES...How I wish we can have a set of young SINCERE military guys that will clear off this looters and bring some sanity to governance in the country.
|Re: PDP Warns Chairmanship Aspirants Against Verbal Attacks by Okoyeeboz: 9:11pm
Tonyebarcanista, are you back to PDP?
Cos that's how you'll be jumping about like a trainee frog and infecting all parties with your electoral bad luck.
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: PDP Warns Chairmanship Aspirants Against Verbal Attacks by Cajal(m): 9:12pm
Atiku will split you further..... Just wait
1 Like
|Re: PDP Warns Chairmanship Aspirants Against Verbal Attacks by GREATESTPIANIST: 9:15pm
onise iyanu you are the GOD of awesome wonder, i tasted of your power.............la la la laa la la la lal la la
|Re: PDP Warns Chairmanship Aspirants Against Verbal Attacks by Antipob777(f): 9:23pm
PDP will bounce back like this come 2019
|Re: PDP Warns Chairmanship Aspirants Against Verbal Attacks by rawtouch: 9:24pm
|Re: PDP Warns Chairmanship Aspirants Against Verbal Attacks by Bimpe29: 9:31pm
PDP, an architect of corrupt and retrogressive Nigeria.
|Re: PDP Warns Chairmanship Aspirants Against Verbal Attacks by sarrki(m): 9:33pm
MrWondah:
Mechonu
|Re: PDP Warns Chairmanship Aspirants Against Verbal Attacks by Lanre4uonly(m): 9:37pm
I want to believe the PDP is still very much aware that our politicians cannot do without politics of calumny.
|Re: PDP Warns Chairmanship Aspirants Against Verbal Attacks by Exponental(m): 9:38pm
Normal thing.... some
|Re: PDP Warns Chairmanship Aspirants Against Verbal Attacks by EASY39(m): 9:44pm
TonyeBarcanista:@tony Pls We Need Help,kindly help to contact our leaders to rescue pdp osun before enter early grave.
(0) (Reply)
Did AC Replace Atiku? / Dumbest President Ever Had In Nigeria / Why North Should Produce President In 2011?
Viewing this topic: unnamebo, 6esc, georjay(m), Softhands(m), Cacawa2, brain54(m), Exponental(m), Funnicator, jolaade77, Cchuks27(m), HarmonyDee(f), donManopuzo, yoldepate, haffaze777(m), JuicyStar, JohnJohn001, menaxe, 2ng2ng(m), daomi(m), AWONEYAN(m) and 46 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 18