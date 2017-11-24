₦airaland Forum

PDP Warns Chairmanship Aspirants Against Verbal Attacks by TonyeBarcanista(m): 3:09pm
LAGOS—PEOPLES Democratic Party, PDP, yesterday warned aspirants to the chairmanship position of the party to stop unwarranted attacks on the leadership

According to the party, the leadership has done nothing to favour any aspirant from any zone to warrant attacks

The party’s reaction came against the backdrop of allegations by some aspirants that the leadership was favouring a particular candidate from the South South zone to clinch the position

However, speaking while receiving Prince Uche Secondus who had come to submit his nomination form at the party’s national secretariat, the National Organising Secretary, Senator Abdul Ningi, said the party had no preferred candidate, stressing that it would create a level playing field for all the aspirants.

While admonishing aspirants to be focused on wooing delegates to the convention,Ningi said any serious aspirant should spent his time selling himself to delegates, instead of seeking scapegoats, even when the race had not started.

“Go and win your state for the party. Go and entrench the party in your state. Stop attacking us here,” he warned.

“You have sacrificed a lot for the party. You are still making sacrifice. Your zone is ours and we know you can sacrifice anything for the sake of the party.


’You know the PDP and the PDP knows you. If we fail to acknowledge your contributions to PDP, we will be highly unfair to you.”

Speaking while submitting his nomination form, Prince Secondus said he would seek to rebuild, reposition and regain political power in the 2019 elections at all levels, based three Rs, namely “rebuild, reposition and regain.”

He said: “We will collectively rebuild party, reposition it for electoral victory and ensure we regain power come 2019”, he was quoted as telling party leaders.’

Secondus, who was accompanied by top party leaders from all over the country, told party leaders “he is prepared to put his wealth of experience into action and collectively mobilize loyalists, members and Nigerians for total victory in 2019.’

Meanwhile, National Vice Chairman, South West, of the party, Dr. Eddy Olafeso, has said the party never zoned the national chairmanship position to the South West, but the entire South.

He said in a signed statement last night: ‘’Our attention has been drawn to insinuations making the rounds that the South West Executive of the party at its last meeting with stakeholders in the zone did direct that aspirants to the office of the national chairman must come from a particular state.

‘’This is patently false as no such decision was taken, we only zoned other offices that were zoned to the South West amongst all the States in the region, and this action is traditional.

‘’The position of National Chairman and Deputy National Chairman is zoned to the entire South* and as such is beyond the scope of the South West Zone to unilaterally adjudicate on.

‘’Therefore, we declare that all those gentlemen that have signified their intentions to contest for the above mentioned positions remain at liberty to continue to prosecute their ambitions without hindrance.”

‘’For the avoidance of doubt, it is important that we underscore the fact that we did not zone to any particular state or person the eligibility to contest the position of the national chairman or deputy national chairman. All those aspiring possess the right to continue to ventilate their ambitions.’’



https://www.vanguardngr.com/2017/11/pdp-warns-chairmanship-aspirants-verbal-attacks/
Re: PDP Warns Chairmanship Aspirants Against Verbal Attacks by sarrki(m): 3:12pm
PDP offended God and humanity

Re: PDP Warns Chairmanship Aspirants Against Verbal Attacks by TonyeBarcanista(m): 3:28pm
sarrki:
PDP offended God and humanity
always on pdp thread

Meanwhile, I'm sure things will get better after the Convention

Re: PDP Warns Chairmanship Aspirants Against Verbal Attacks by sarrki(m): 3:29pm
TonyeBarcanista:
always on pdp thread

Am a patriot

Re: PDP Warns Chairmanship Aspirants Against Verbal Attacks by TonyeBarcanista(m): 3:33pm
sarrki:


Am a patriot
You mean? cheesy
Re: PDP Warns Chairmanship Aspirants Against Verbal Attacks by sarrki(m): 3:35pm
TonyeBarcanista:

You mean? cheesy

My bro

Am a patriotic Nigeria

You know that

Re: PDP Warns Chairmanship Aspirants Against Verbal Attacks by TonyeBarcanista(m): 3:42pm
sarrki:


My bro

Am a patriotic Nigeria

You know that
And you believe your own words?

Re: PDP Warns Chairmanship Aspirants Against Verbal Attacks by Stalwert: 3:50pm
Kai op and atiku prostituting from party to party are

Re: PDP Warns Chairmanship Aspirants Against Verbal Attacks by TonyeBarcanista(m): 3:56pm
Stalwert:
Kai op and atiku prostituting from party to party are

Re: PDP Warns Chairmanship Aspirants Against Verbal Attacks by Stalwert: 3:58pm
^^
Look at the bright side you have something in commin with Atiku
Re: PDP Warns Chairmanship Aspirants Against Verbal Attacks by wildcatter23(m): 8:57pm
Look at the bright side.

Re: PDP Warns Chairmanship Aspirants Against Verbal Attacks by ChiefPiiko(m): 8:59pm
PDP should inject fresh blood and ideas into the party I would favour a Jimi Agbaje
Re: PDP Warns Chairmanship Aspirants Against Verbal Attacks by AceRoyal: 9:00pm
sarrki:

My bro
Am a patriotic Nigeria
You know that
You're really a patriotic "Nigeria", only you be the whole Nigeria! grin
Sarrki the comedian!
Re: PDP Warns Chairmanship Aspirants Against Verbal Attacks by castrol180(m): 9:01pm
PDP shall be great again after the tenure of Buhari in 2023

Re: PDP Warns Chairmanship Aspirants Against Verbal Attacks by asawanathegreat(m): 9:02pm
Pdp confused party. If u guys Continue like this APC will defeat u without mercy come 2019.
Re: PDP Warns Chairmanship Aspirants Against Verbal Attacks by Okoyeeboz: 9:02pm
Okay

Fayose is not contesting for Chairmanship but Presidency (of his town union). So, the uncouth pigs in PDP can keep insulting themselves.
Re: PDP Warns Chairmanship Aspirants Against Verbal Attacks by MrWondah(m): 9:03pm
Dear sarrki I have been following your comments and threads on NL closely and with due respect I have come to the conclusion that you are no patriot at least not to Nigeria.
There are few patriots in NL that I know of but you have not shown the characteristics of one.
In plain language you are not different from our politicians whose interests is their selfish gain. You like many nlanders are quick to destructively criticize what you don't like but quick to praise what you like even if the glaring wrongs are there.
A patriot doesn't hate a patriot is a builder.
This is not just for you but all our youths who have turned Nigeria into an object of international mockery with their tribalistic hypocritic and damaging comments

Re: PDP Warns Chairmanship Aspirants Against Verbal Attacks by lordkush: 9:04pm
tonye the political ashewo is back o.

Re: PDP Warns Chairmanship Aspirants Against Verbal Attacks by free2ryhme: 9:06pm
TonyeBarcanista:



https://www.vanguardngr.com/2017/11/pdp-warns-chairmanship-aspirants-verbal-attacks/

na small pickin dey worry all these people
Re: PDP Warns Chairmanship Aspirants Against Verbal Attacks by Laple0541(m): 9:10pm
Being it PDP, APC or whatsoever, I no longer give a fvck about Nigerian political parties, they are all bunch of THIEVES...How I wish we can have a set of young SINCERE military guys that will clear off this looters and bring some sanity to governance in the country.
Re: PDP Warns Chairmanship Aspirants Against Verbal Attacks by Okoyeeboz: 9:11pm
Tonyebarcanista, are you back to PDP?

Cos that's how you'll be jumping about like a trainee frog and infecting all parties with your electoral bad luck.

Re: PDP Warns Chairmanship Aspirants Against Verbal Attacks by Cajal(m): 9:12pm
Atiku will split you further..... Just wait

Re: PDP Warns Chairmanship Aspirants Against Verbal Attacks by GREATESTPIANIST: 9:15pm
onise iyanu you are the GOD of awesome wonder, i tasted of your power.............la la la laa la la la lal la la
Re: PDP Warns Chairmanship Aspirants Against Verbal Attacks by Antipob777(f): 9:23pm
PDP will bounce back like this come 2019

Re: PDP Warns Chairmanship Aspirants Against Verbal Attacks by rawtouch: 9:24pm
grin
Re: PDP Warns Chairmanship Aspirants Against Verbal Attacks by Bimpe29: 9:31pm
PDP, an architect of corrupt and retrogressive Nigeria.
Re: PDP Warns Chairmanship Aspirants Against Verbal Attacks by sarrki(m): 9:33pm
MrWondah:
Dear sarrki I have been following your comments and threads on NL closely and with due respect I have come to the conclusion that you are no patriot at least not to Nigeria.
There are few patriots in NL that I know of but you have not shown the characteristics of one.
In plain language you are not different from our politicians whose interests is their selfish gain. You like many nlanders are quick to destructively criticize what you don't like but quick to praise what you like even if the glaring wrongs are there.
A patriot doesn't hate a patriot is a builder.
This is not just for you but all our youths who have turned Nigeria into an object of international mockery with their tribalistic hypocritic and damaging comments

Mechonu
Re: PDP Warns Chairmanship Aspirants Against Verbal Attacks by Lanre4uonly(m): 9:37pm
I want to believe the PDP is still very much aware that our politicians cannot do without politics of calumny.
Re: PDP Warns Chairmanship Aspirants Against Verbal Attacks by Exponental(m): 9:38pm
Normal thing.... some
Re: PDP Warns Chairmanship Aspirants Against Verbal Attacks by EASY39(m): 9:44pm
TonyeBarcanista:

You mean? cheesy
@tony Pls We Need Help,kindly help to contact our leaders to rescue pdp osun before enter early grave.

