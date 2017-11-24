Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / PDP Warns Chairmanship Aspirants Against Verbal Attacks (2300 Views)

Response To Martin Elechi's Careless Verbal Attacks On Umahi / PDP Announces N3m For Chairmanship Nomination Form / PDP Warns Buhari To Beware Of Fashola's Deceptive Skills (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (Reply) (Go Down)

LAGOS—PEOPLES Democratic Party, PDP, yesterday warned aspirants to the chairmanship position of the party to stop unwarranted attacks on the leadership



According to the party, the leadership has done nothing to favour any aspirant from any zone to warrant attacks



The party’s reaction came against the backdrop of allegations by some aspirants that the leadership was favouring a particular candidate from the South South zone to clinch the position



However, speaking while receiving Prince Uche Secondus who had come to submit his nomination form at the party’s national secretariat, the National Organising Secretary, Senator Abdul Ningi, said the party had no preferred candidate, stressing that it would create a level playing field for all the aspirants.



While admonishing aspirants to be focused on wooing delegates to the convention,Ningi said any serious aspirant should spent his time selling himself to delegates, instead of seeking scapegoats, even when the race had not started.



“Go and win your state for the party. Go and entrench the party in your state. Stop attacking us here,” he warned.



“You have sacrificed a lot for the party. You are still making sacrifice. Your zone is ours and we know you can sacrifice anything for the sake of the party.





’You know the PDP and the PDP knows you. If we fail to acknowledge your contributions to PDP, we will be highly unfair to you.”



Speaking while submitting his nomination form, Prince Secondus said he would seek to rebuild, reposition and regain political power in the 2019 elections at all levels, based three Rs, namely “rebuild, reposition and regain.”



He said: “We will collectively rebuild party, reposition it for electoral victory and ensure we regain power come 2019”, he was quoted as telling party leaders.’



Secondus, who was accompanied by top party leaders from all over the country, told party leaders “he is prepared to put his wealth of experience into action and collectively mobilize loyalists, members and Nigerians for total victory in 2019.’



Meanwhile, National Vice Chairman, South West, of the party, Dr. Eddy Olafeso, has said the party never zoned the national chairmanship position to the South West, but the entire South.



He said in a signed statement last night: ‘’Our attention has been drawn to insinuations making the rounds that the South West Executive of the party at its last meeting with stakeholders in the zone did direct that aspirants to the office of the national chairman must come from a particular state.



‘’This is patently false as no such decision was taken, we only zoned other offices that were zoned to the South West amongst all the States in the region, and this action is traditional.



‘’The position of National Chairman and Deputy National Chairman is zoned to the entire South* and as such is beyond the scope of the South West Zone to unilaterally adjudicate on.



‘’Therefore, we declare that all those gentlemen that have signified their intentions to contest for the above mentioned positions remain at liberty to continue to prosecute their ambitions without hindrance.”



‘’For the avoidance of doubt, it is important that we underscore the fact that we did not zone to any particular state or person the eligibility to contest the position of the national chairman or deputy national chairman. All those aspiring possess the right to continue to ventilate their ambitions.’’







https://www.vanguardngr.com/2017/11/pdp-warns-chairmanship-aspirants-verbal-attacks/

PDP offended God and humanity 6 Likes

sarrki:

PDP offended God and humanity always on pdp thread



MODIFIED:



Meanwhile, I'm sure things will get better after the Convention always on pdp threadMODIFIED:Meanwhile, I'm sure things will get better after the Convention 4 Likes

TonyeBarcanista:

always on pdp thread

Am a patriot Am a patriot 2 Likes

sarrki:





Am a patriot You mean? You mean?

TonyeBarcanista:



You mean?

My bro



Am a patriotic Nigeria



You know that My broAm a patriotic NigeriaYou know that 2 Likes

sarrki:





My bro



Am a patriotic Nigeria



You know that And you believe your own words? And you believe your own words? 5 Likes

Kai op and atiku prostituting from party to party are 6 Likes

Stalwert:

Kai op and atiku prostituting from party to party are

^^

Look at the bright side you have something in commin with Atiku

Look at the bright side. 1 Like

PDP should inject fresh blood and ideas into the party I would favour a Jimi Agbaje

sarrki:



My bro

Am a patriotic Nigeria

You know that You're really a patriotic "Nigeria", only you be the whole Nigeria!

Sarrki the comedian! You're really a patriotic "Nigeria", only you be the whole Nigeria!Sarrki the comedian!

PDP shall be great again after the tenure of Buhari in 2023 1 Like

Pdp confused party. If u guys Continue like this APC will defeat u without mercy come 2019.

Okay



Fayose is not contesting for Chairmanship but Presidency (of his town union). So, the uncouth pigs in PDP can keep insulting themselves.

Dear sarrki I have been following your comments and threads on NL closely and with due respect I have come to the conclusion that you are no patriot at least not to Nigeria.

There are few patriots in NL that I know of but you have not shown the characteristics of one.

In plain language you are not different from our politicians whose interests is their selfish gain. You like many nlanders are quick to destructively criticize what you don't like but quick to praise what you like even if the glaring wrongs are there.

A patriot doesn't hate a patriot is a builder.

This is not just for you but all our youths who have turned Nigeria into an object of international mockery with their tribalistic hypocritic and damaging comments 2 Likes

tonye the political ashewo is back o. 1 Like

TonyeBarcanista:







https://www.vanguardngr.com/2017/11/pdp-warns-chairmanship-aspirants-verbal-attacks/

na small pickin dey worry all these people na small pickin dey worry all these people

Being it PDP, APC or whatsoever, I no longer give a fvck about Nigerian political parties, they are all bunch of THIEVES...How I wish we can have a set of young SINCERE military guys that will clear off this looters and bring some sanity to governance in the country.

Tonyebarcanista, are you back to PDP?



Cos that's how you'll be jumping about like a trainee frog and infecting all parties with your electoral bad luck. 3 Likes 1 Share

Atiku will split you further..... Just wait 1 Like

onise iyanu you are the GOD of awesome wonder, i tasted of your power.............la la la laa la la la lal la la

PDP will bounce back like this come 2019

PDP, an architect of corrupt and retrogressive Nigeria.

MrWondah:

Dear sarrki I have been following your comments and threads on NL closely and with due respect I have come to the conclusion that you are no patriot at least not to Nigeria.

There are few patriots in NL that I know of but you have not shown the characteristics of one.

In plain language you are not different from our politicians whose interests is their selfish gain. You like many nlanders are quick to destructively criticize what you don't like but quick to praise what you like even if the glaring wrongs are there.

A patriot doesn't hate a patriot is a builder.

This is not just for you but all our youths who have turned Nigeria into an object of international mockery with their tribalistic hypocritic and damaging comments

Mechonu Mechonu

I want to believe the PDP is still very much aware that our politicians cannot do without politics of calumny.

Normal thing.... some