Reno Omokri Lampoons Mbaka, Bakare Over Silence On Corruption Cases by stephanie11: 3:13pm
Reno Omokri, a former presidential aide has attacked Fr. Ejike Mbaka and Pastor Tunde Bakare over their silence in the wake of the exposure of several corruption cases under the Muhammdu Buhari Administration.
Omokri, while reacting to the joint denial of the AGF, Abubakar Malami, Minister of Interior, Abdulrahman Dambazzu and Head of Service, Winifred Oyo-Ita on the reinstatement and authorisation of Former pensions boss, Abdulrasheed Maina into the civil service.
Reno wondered if a ghost was responsible for reinstating Maina adding that Men of God have become 'quiet' because Buhari is in power. He stated;
"If the AGF, Head of Service and a minister all denied reinstating Maina under a Jonathan government, it wouldn’t have taken 24 hours for Mbaka, Tunde Bakare and Tinubu to slam the government. But because it is Buhari, they are all quiet!
The Attorney General of the Federation, The Minister of Internal Affairs, the Head of Service and the Civil Service Commission all deny reinstating Maina. So who reinstated him? A ghost? An unknown power? The Buhari administration has lots of explaining to make.
According to the Senate, the present EFCC is guilty of relooting. If you don’t know what relooting is, it is simply seizing the property of a person accused of looting and then looting it yourself. Welcome to the new Nigeria under Muhammadu Buhari."
Re: Reno Omokri Lampoons Mbaka, Bakare Over Silence On Corruption Cases by TANTUMERGO007: 3:14pm
Re: Reno Omokri Lampoons Mbaka, Bakare Over Silence On Corruption Cases by sarrki(m): 3:15pm
Omockery is it true that Stella oduah and diezanni are fighting over oga Jonah something ?
Re: Reno Omokri Lampoons Mbaka, Bakare Over Silence On Corruption Cases by KardinalZik(m): 3:23pm
Hypocrite Pastors.
Re: Reno Omokri Lampoons Mbaka, Bakare Over Silence On Corruption Cases by Blizzy9ja: 3:24pm
I pity members of Adoration ministries and the others that will still stupidly go and listen to the hypocrites.
Re: Reno Omokri Lampoons Mbaka, Bakare Over Silence On Corruption Cases by Blizzy9ja: 3:27pm
sarrki:Oga face the issue... Who reinstated Maina?.... Why is the grasscutter still walking a free man? Has the Efcc lost its tooth?
Re: Reno Omokri Lampoons Mbaka, Bakare Over Silence On Corruption Cases by psucc(m): 3:29pm
These men are all sad and disappointed. They put their trust on Buhari and as God would have it, they are disappointed.
They can't say a word or else it will pose them for double speaking
Re: Reno Omokri Lampoons Mbaka, Bakare Over Silence On Corruption Cases by okosodo: 3:46pm
Buhari is the most difficult person to defend on earth
Re: Reno Omokri Lampoons Mbaka, Bakare Over Silence On Corruption Cases by TheLogicalMind: 5:04pm
Reno the renovator!!! Abeg ride on my G nothing do you.
Meanwhile, happy Friday to the relevant people.
RIP to my late friend Ishaq Modibo. He was formerly Isaac Modibo but he converted to ISLIME and ironically he has now become one of the latest victims of Islimic terrorism. He was one of the 50 people who lost their lives to the recent suicide bombing in Adamawa State.
If Isaac had not been a fool he would still be alive now.
Sometimes the hardest lesson you learn in life can turn out to be your last one.
Hope Isaac/Ishaq is halfway through his sex marathon with the 72 virgins he was promised. Otherwise he will be bitterly disappointed. ..
Re: Reno Omokri Lampoons Mbaka, Bakare Over Silence On Corruption Cases by remigiusizunna(m): 5:33pm
who still takes that one serious ?
Re: Reno Omokri Lampoons Mbaka, Bakare Over Silence On Corruption Cases by yeyerolling: 6:39pm
the present political higi haga can be likened to a woman who left her husband due to cheating but her second husband turns out to be a wife beater. she con dey shame to leave or voice out. GEJ and PMB are fools
Re: Reno Omokri Lampoons Mbaka, Bakare Over Silence On Corruption Cases by kay29000(m): 6:39pm
Yeah, Omkri, you are right with this one. But you are also a hypocrite. You boss was corrupt, and even after all evidence put out against him, you never for once condemned him. Freaking hypocrite.
Re: Reno Omokri Lampoons Mbaka, Bakare Over Silence On Corruption Cases by givan(m): 6:40pm
Lol. Nigeria is a comic class. Enjoy
Re: Reno Omokri Lampoons Mbaka, Bakare Over Silence On Corruption Cases by BruncleZuma: 6:40pm
Octopus Paul Mbaka
Re: Reno Omokri Lampoons Mbaka, Bakare Over Silence On Corruption Cases by mikeycharles(m): 6:41pm
Look at the mouthpiece of the most corrupt man in history speaking about corruption... Hypocrisy at it's finest, with his mouth like talking drum
Re: Reno Omokri Lampoons Mbaka, Bakare Over Silence On Corruption Cases by iamjavadem: 6:41pm
Blizzy9ja:You too face the facts what’s mbark and bakare business in it, are they EFCC members? Mumu talk.
Re: Reno Omokri Lampoons Mbaka, Bakare Over Silence On Corruption Cases by Arysexy(m): 6:41pm
Zey are pyting kwarofshan!
Stufid and poolish afeecee feofle!
Sai baba! Sai zombie
Re: Reno Omokri Lampoons Mbaka, Bakare Over Silence On Corruption Cases by PointZerom: 6:41pm
sarrki:
Re: Reno Omokri Lampoons Mbaka, Bakare Over Silence On Corruption Cases by lizzypro: 6:42pm
Re: Reno Omokri Lampoons Mbaka, Bakare Over Silence On Corruption Cases by hobermener: 6:42pm
Tunde bakare and mbaka, shameless "men of God" whose lives reek of double standards.
Who would ever in their wildest dream imagine that the ever vociferous and vocal duo would lose their voices and feign being dumb and blind to the blatant financial recklessness going on under the present administration.
Its obvious that the shameless "God of men" have been bought over by the fulani mafia.
S-H-A-M-E
Re: Reno Omokri Lampoons Mbaka, Bakare Over Silence On Corruption Cases by Nonnyflex(m): 6:43pm
Re: Reno Omokri Lampoons Mbaka, Bakare Over Silence On Corruption Cases by chuose2: 6:43pm
Mbaka is a yahoo Catholic Priest who speaks depending on the prevalent climate.
He once supported Biafra.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QER155xHDiQ
When Buhari started his genocide against IPOB, he switch against Biafra.
Just like Adeboye who Daddy Freeze exposed as demanding Offering to get out of poverty on twitter
All Mbaka wants is money.
GibsonB:
PS
The full video Freeze quoted is this one below
PLS watch it and see how these preachers led by Adeboye have sold the church
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=t8zZWvvaEaY
Re: Reno Omokri Lampoons Mbaka, Bakare Over Silence On Corruption Cases by kingthreat(m): 6:43pm
Hypocrite. Why didnt he criticize GE's gold chain pastor?
Re: Reno Omokri Lampoons Mbaka, Bakare Over Silence On Corruption Cases by bart10: 6:43pm
Re: Reno Omokri Lampoons Mbaka, Bakare Over Silence On Corruption Cases by sapientia(m): 6:44pm
Once you are corrupt, you can never for your sake speak against APC government.
I wont be suprised if Buhari have something against these men. Our only hope to salvage what is left of the massive rot is neither APC nor PDP. Only men whose hands are clean can deliver us and Buhari's hand will be tied from political witch hunt.
Then.. lets simply divide this country into 6 - 10 smaller countries that can be managed. "PROJECT NIGERIA" has failed already.
Re: Reno Omokri Lampoons Mbaka, Bakare Over Silence On Corruption Cases by emeijeh(m): 6:45pm
Mbaka why?
Re: Reno Omokri Lampoons Mbaka, Bakare Over Silence On Corruption Cases by dukie25: 6:48pm
Mbaka is a disgrace to us catholics.
Re: Reno Omokri Lampoons Mbaka, Bakare Over Silence On Corruption Cases by asawanathegreat(m): 6:53pm
Reno keep shut b4 these men of God will reign courses on u, they still beta than u.
Re: Reno Omokri Lampoons Mbaka, Bakare Over Silence On Corruption Cases by Corrinthians(m): 6:55pm
Osus, come and suck on Reno's diick, it is erect right now.
Re: Reno Omokri Lampoons Mbaka, Bakare Over Silence On Corruption Cases by Promismike(m): 6:57pm
Re: Reno Omokri Lampoons Mbaka, Bakare Over Silence On Corruption Cases by poseidon12: 7:00pm
sarrki:
Don't derail please. Don't you ever get tired of sycophancy?
Re: Reno Omokri Lampoons Mbaka, Bakare Over Silence On Corruption Cases by ucee64(m): 7:00pm
Blizzy9ja:fool i am already on my way cum ad stop me
