Reno Omokri, a former presidential aide has attacked Fr. Ejike Mbaka and Pastor Tunde Bakare over their silence in the wake of the exposure of several corruption cases under the Muhammdu Buhari Administration.



Omokri, while reacting to the joint denial of the AGF, Abubakar Malami, Minister of Interior, Abdulrahman Dambazzu and Head of Service, Winifred Oyo-Ita on the reinstatement and authorisation of Former pensions boss, Abdulrasheed Maina into the civil service.



Reno wondered if a ghost was responsible for reinstating Maina adding that Men of God have become 'quiet' because Buhari is in power. He stated;



"If the AGF, Head of Service and a minister all denied reinstating Maina under a Jonathan government, it wouldn’t have taken 24 hours for Mbaka, Tunde Bakare and Tinubu to slam the government. But because it is Buhari, they are all quiet!



The Attorney General of the Federation, The Minister of Internal Affairs, the Head of Service and the Civil Service Commission all deny reinstating Maina. So who reinstated him? A ghost? An unknown power? The Buhari administration has lots of explaining to make.



According to the Senate, the present EFCC is guilty of relooting. If you don’t know what relooting is, it is simply seizing the property of a person accused of looting and then looting it yourself. Welcome to the new Nigeria under Muhammadu Buhari."



Omockery is it true that Stella oduah and diezanni are fighting over oga Jonah something ?

Hypocrite Pastors. 1 Like 1 Share

I pity members of Adoration ministries and the others that will still stupidly go and listen to the hypocrites. 3 Likes 3 Shares

sarrki:

Omockery is it true that Stella oduah and diezanni are fighting over oga Jonah something ? Oga face the issue... Who reinstated Maina?.... Why is the grasscutter still walking a free man? Has the Efcc lost its tooth? Oga face the issue... Who reinstated Maina?.... Why is the grasscutter still walking a free man? Has the Efcc lost its tooth? 19 Likes 3 Shares

These men are all sad and disappointed. They put their trust on Buhari and as God would have it, they are disappointed.



They can't say a word or else it will pose them for double speaking 6 Likes 1 Share

Buhari is the most difficult person to defend on earth 1 Like 1 Share





Reno the renovator!!! Abeg ride on my G nothing do you.

Meanwhile, happy Friday to the relevant people.



RIP to my late friend Ishaq Modibo. He was formerly Isaac Modibo but he converted to ISLIME and ironically he has now become one of the latest victims of Islimic terrorism. He was one of the 50 people who lost their lives to the recent suicide bombing in Adamawa State.



If Isaac had not been a fool he would still be alive now.



Sometimes the hardest lesson you learn in life can turn out to be your last one.



Hope Isaac/Ishaq is halfway through his sex marathon with the 72 virgins he was promised. Otherwise he will be bitterly disappointed. ..

who still takes that one serious ?

the present political higi haga can be likened to a woman who left her husband due to cheating but her second husband turns out to be a wife beater. she con dey shame to leave or voice out. GEJ and PMB are fools 4 Likes

Yeah, Omkri, you are right with this one. But you are also a hypocrite. You boss was corrupt, and even after all evidence put out against him, you never for once condemned him. Freaking hypocrite.

Lol. Nigeria is a comic class. Enjoy





Octopus Paul Mbaka





Look at the mouthpiece of the most corrupt man in history speaking about corruption... Hypocrisy at it's finest, with his mouth like talking drum

Blizzy9ja:

Oga face the issue... Who reinstated Maina?.... Why is the grasscutter still walking a free man? Has the Efcc lost its tooth? You too face the facts what’s mbark and bakare business in it, are they EFCC members? Mumu talk. You too face the facts what’s mbark and bakare business in it, are they EFCC members? Mumu talk.

Zey are pyting kwarofshan!



Stufid and poolish afeecee feofle!



Sai baba! Sai zombie

sarrki:

Omockery is it true that Stella oduah and diezanni are fighting over oga Jonah something ? 1 Like

Tunde bakare and mbaka, shameless "men of God" whose lives reek of double standards.

Who would ever in their wildest dream imagine that the ever vociferous and vocal duo would lose their voices and feign being dumb and blind to the blatant financial recklessness going on under the present administration.

Its obvious that the shameless "God of men" have been bought over by the fulani mafia.



S-H-A-M-E 1 Like

.



Hypocrite. Why didnt he criticize GE's gold chain pastor?

Once you are corrupt, you can never for your sake speak against APC government.



I wont be suprised if Buhari have something against these men. Our only hope to salvage what is left of the massive rot is neither APC nor PDP. Only men whose hands are clean can deliver us and Buhari's hand will be tied from political witch hunt.



Then.. lets simply divide this country into 6 - 10 smaller countries that can be managed. "PROJECT NIGERIA" has failed already.

Mbaka why?

Mbaka is a disgrace to us catholics.

Reno keep shut b4 these men of God will reign courses on u, they still beta than u.

Osus, come and suck on Reno's diick, it is erect right now.

sarrki:

Omockery is it true that Stella oduah and diezanni are fighting over oga Jonah something ?

Don't derail please. Don't you ever get tired of sycophancy? Don't derail please. Don't you ever get tired of sycophancy?