Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Friends Hold Night Of Tribute For Bilyaminu Bello Stabbed To Death By His Wife (3647 Views)

Maryam Sanda Weeps, Arraigned In Court For Killing Her Husband, Bilyaminu Bello / Corpse Of Bilyamin Muhammed Bello Stabbed To Death By Wife Maryam Sanda (Graphic / Bilyamin Muhammed Bello Stabbed To Death By Maryam Sanda, His Wife (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (Reply) (Go Down)

@InsideOutBlog







Last night, friends of Bilyamin Bello, the son of a former Chairman of Peoples Democratic Party ( PDP), Hilaru Bello, gathered at the Unity Fountain in Abuja to pay tribute to him. Bello was allegedly stabbed to death by his wife, Maryam, last Sunday.



All dressed in black tops, the mourners took turns to pay glowing tributes to him. One of the close friends of the deceased, Ahmed, spoke of how Bilyaminu was very generous to him. Ahmed said the deceased gave him a substantial amount of money to build his house in Abuja. He explained that he has been living in a rented apartment for several years when the deceased decided to borrow him money and even gave him the privilege to pay back until year 2020.



Others described Bulyaminu as a devout Muslim who feared and revered God.



See more photos from the night of tribute below





http://insideout247.blogspot.com.ng/2017/11/friends-hold-night-of-tribute-for.html Last night, friends of Bilyamin Bello, the son of a former Chairman of Peoples Democratic Party ( PDP), Hilaru Bello, gathered at the Unity Fountain in Abuja to pay tribute to him. Bello was allegedly stabbed to death by his wife, Maryam, last Sunday.All dressed in black tops, the mourners took turns to pay glowing tributes to him. One of the close friends of the deceased, Ahmed, spoke of how Bilyaminu was very generous to him. Ahmed said the deceased gave him a substantial amount of money to build his house in Abuja. He explained that he has been living in a rented apartment for several years when the deceased decided to borrow him money and even gave him the privilege to pay back until year 2020.Others described Bulyaminu as a devout Muslim who feared and revered God.See more photos from the night of tribute below

Wat a world

T

Birds of the same feather... 2 Likes





Na we we 4 Likes

May his soul rest in peace. 1 Like

.

May his soul rest in peace

They should let this guy rest already and stop putting him in the news and prolonging the parents sorrow. Last time I saw his dad, he didn't look too sharp to me. Let this issue not take a toll on him. After all, Islam does not support this unnecessary attention given to the dead.



The young man chose a way and love, he died by it.



What I expect is for the feminists who think being a h0e amounts to feminism and are always calling men out to call the lady out and demand justice. Domestic violence is not done by men only. Many men are being physically assaulted every day by their wives and they dare not talk about it. It is not as if the wives are stronger than them too. 2 Likes







May the soul of the departed rest in peace. May the soul of the departed rest in peace.

Either he was abusing her or she's psychotic and had an episode, only Allah knows what happened but I believe the former to be the cause.

ina li lai wa ina lilahi ra ji huna

The worst thing to happen to a man is to end up in a hand of a bad-tempered woman.

But what could have pushed the woman to try something like this.

She is lucky that she didn't try this in the Middle East.

#jailHER

Hmmm. Rest in peace Bro. That is the world we live in. Hmmm. Rest in peace Bro. That is the world we live in.

Keep stabbing your husbands .

Their types gives we women bad names..

Rest in peace bro

This is to inform that friend that he said you should pay back the money he borrowed you to me....else







Jus seen how these gilr his ended these mans live These his whot am alway telled all mine frnds.....never on ur live marryed any ladies that his haved vaolent bloods on his bodyJus seen how these gilr his ended these mans live

speechless, bt some woman get mind sha oo

May your soul rest in peace, we will learn a lot from your story

Lord comfort the family

RIP to him.

fvckme:

Keep stabbing your husbands .

Their types gives we women bad names..

Shut up!! stop impersonating women. We all knw u re a broke ass nigga Shut up!! stop impersonating women. We all knw u re a broke ass nigga 1 Like

So sad..He seems to have been a great guy..It's times like this I appreciate my darling wife of 13yrs.. Always super calm even when I'm being an ass.. I guess I'm amongst the lucky ones..Thank you JESUS

May his peace rest in soul...

Get out while u can, one wicked ness the female focks won't speck against but say the guy just pinch her little she will rub powder on her face with lip stick show us selfi of her swelling mouth with lollipop in side that the guy is a. beast

R.I.P