4:03pm
Last night, friends of Bilyamin Bello, the son of a former Chairman of Peoples Democratic Party ( PDP), Hilaru Bello, gathered at the Unity Fountain in Abuja to pay tribute to him. Bello was allegedly stabbed to death by his wife, Maryam, last Sunday.
All dressed in black tops, the mourners took turns to pay glowing tributes to him. One of the close friends of the deceased, Ahmed, spoke of how Bilyaminu was very generous to him. Ahmed said the deceased gave him a substantial amount of money to build his house in Abuja. He explained that he has been living in a rented apartment for several years when the deceased decided to borrow him money and even gave him the privilege to pay back until year 2020.
Others described Bulyaminu as a devout Muslim who feared and revered God.
See more photos from the night of tribute below
|Re: Friends Hold Night Of Tribute For Bilyaminu Bello Stabbed To Death By His Wife by Ollymurs(m): 4:45pm
Wat a world
|Re: Friends Hold Night Of Tribute For Bilyaminu Bello Stabbed To Death By His Wife by hobermener: 6:43pm
|Re: Friends Hold Night Of Tribute For Bilyaminu Bello Stabbed To Death By His Wife by BruncleZuma: 6:43pm
Birds of the same feather...
|Re: Friends Hold Night Of Tribute For Bilyaminu Bello Stabbed To Death By His Wife by emeijeh(m): 6:43pm
|Re: Friends Hold Night Of Tribute For Bilyaminu Bello Stabbed To Death By His Wife by kay29000(m): 6:43pm
May his soul rest in peace.
|Re: Friends Hold Night Of Tribute For Bilyaminu Bello Stabbed To Death By His Wife by Nonnyflex(m): 6:43pm
|Re: Friends Hold Night Of Tribute For Bilyaminu Bello Stabbed To Death By His Wife by yjgm(m): 6:43pm
May his soul rest in peace
|Re: Friends Hold Night Of Tribute For Bilyaminu Bello Stabbed To Death By His Wife by DIKEnaWAR: 6:44pm
They should let this guy rest already and stop putting him in the news and prolonging the parents sorrow. Last time I saw his dad, he didn't look too sharp to me. Let this issue not take a toll on him. After all, Islam does not support this unnecessary attention given to the dead.
The young man chose a way and love, he died by it.
What I expect is for the feminists who think being a h0e amounts to feminism and are always calling men out to call the lady out and demand justice. Domestic violence is not done by men only. Many men are being physically assaulted every day by their wives and they dare not talk about it. It is not as if the wives are stronger than them too.
|Re: Friends Hold Night Of Tribute For Bilyaminu Bello Stabbed To Death By His Wife by OrestesDante(m): 6:44pm
May the soul of the departed rest in peace.
|Re: Friends Hold Night Of Tribute For Bilyaminu Bello Stabbed To Death By His Wife by mikeycharles(m): 6:44pm
Either he was abusing her or she's psychotic and had an episode, only Allah knows what happened but I believe the former to be the cause.
|Re: Friends Hold Night Of Tribute For Bilyaminu Bello Stabbed To Death By His Wife by castrol180(m): 6:44pm
|Re: Friends Hold Night Of Tribute For Bilyaminu Bello Stabbed To Death By His Wife by Chinachriss(m): 6:44pm
The worst thing to happen to a man is to end up in a hand of a bad-tempered woman.
|Re: Friends Hold Night Of Tribute For Bilyaminu Bello Stabbed To Death By His Wife by Amarabae(f): 6:45pm
But what could have pushed the woman to try something like this.
She is lucky that she didn't try this in the Middle East.
#jailHER
|Re: Friends Hold Night Of Tribute For Bilyaminu Bello Stabbed To Death By His Wife by pautex: 6:45pm
Hmmm. Rest in peace Bro. That is the world we live in.
|Re: Friends Hold Night Of Tribute For Bilyaminu Bello Stabbed To Death By His Wife by fvckme(f): 6:45pm
Keep stabbing your husbands .
Their types gives we women bad names..
|Re: Friends Hold Night Of Tribute For Bilyaminu Bello Stabbed To Death By His Wife by polite2(m): 6:45pm
Rest in peace bro
|Re: Friends Hold Night Of Tribute For Bilyaminu Bello Stabbed To Death By His Wife by HermesParis: 6:45pm
This is to inform that friend that he said you should pay back the money he borrowed you to me....else
|Re: Friends Hold Night Of Tribute For Bilyaminu Bello Stabbed To Death By His Wife by adaksbullet(m): 6:46pm
These his whot am alway telled all mine frnds.....never on ur live marryed any ladies that his haved vaolent bloods on his body
Jus seen how these gilr his ended these mans live
|Re: Friends Hold Night Of Tribute For Bilyaminu Bello Stabbed To Death By His Wife by Sabadon(m): 6:46pm
speechless, bt some woman get mind sha oo
|Re: Friends Hold Night Of Tribute For Bilyaminu Bello Stabbed To Death By His Wife by ChiefPiiko(m): 6:46pm
May your soul rest in peace, we will learn a lot from your story
|Re: Friends Hold Night Of Tribute For Bilyaminu Bello Stabbed To Death By His Wife by basty: 6:46pm
Lord comfort the family
|Re: Friends Hold Night Of Tribute For Bilyaminu Bello Stabbed To Death By His Wife by dayleke(m): 6:46pm
RIP to him.
|Re: Friends Hold Night Of Tribute For Bilyaminu Bello Stabbed To Death By His Wife by HermesParis: 6:49pm
fvckme:
Shut up!! stop impersonating women. We all knw u re a broke ass nigga
|Re: Friends Hold Night Of Tribute For Bilyaminu Bello Stabbed To Death By His Wife by ChykeBivins(m): 6:50pm
So sad..He seems to have been a great guy..It's times like this I appreciate my darling wife of 13yrs.. Always super calm even when I'm being an ass.. I guess I'm amongst the lucky ones..Thank you JESUS
|Re: Friends Hold Night Of Tribute For Bilyaminu Bello Stabbed To Death By His Wife by aji4so(m): 6:50pm
May his peace rest in soul...
|Re: Friends Hold Night Of Tribute For Bilyaminu Bello Stabbed To Death By His Wife by bewla(m): 6:56pm
Get out while u can, one wicked ness the female focks won't speck against but say the guy just pinch her little she will rub powder on her face with lip stick show us selfi of her swelling mouth with lollipop in side that the guy is a. beast
|Re: Friends Hold Night Of Tribute For Bilyaminu Bello Stabbed To Death By His Wife by Houseofglam7(f): 7:00pm
R.I.P
|Re: Friends Hold Night Of Tribute For Bilyaminu Bello Stabbed To Death By His Wife by nowpresence(f): 7:04pm
ChykeBivins:your time dey come. keep being an ass.
