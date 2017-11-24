₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Southern Senators Begin Confab by nwakibie3(m): 4:55pm
Leke Baiyewu, Abuja
Members of the Senate from the southern part of Nigeria on Friday began a conference on the governance and political structure of the country.
The two-day retreat by the Southern Senators Forum, which is holding in Calabar, the Cross River State capital, was tagged, ‘National Unity and Restructuring.’
In his keynote address at the opening session of the event, Depute President of the Senate, Senator Ike Ekweremadu, called for patience, more enlightenment and dialogue to actualise the restructuring of Nigeria.
He blamed opposition to restructuring to misconception and ethno-sectional suspicions.
Ekweremadu likened Nigeria to a vast building expected to accommodate a multi-ethnic, multi-cultural, multi-religious and politically diverse people, according to a statement by his Special Adviser on Media, Mr. Uche Anichukwu.
He said, “To ensure equity, justice and prosperity of the various families and sections; and to allay fears of possible domination, our founding fathers settled for a federal constitution or structure after various conferences on the type of building, the architectural design, number of rooms and rules of cohabitation.
“Sadly, the rain started beating us from that fateful January coup, especially following the violation of the covenant of our fathers by the promulgation of Unitary Decree 1966. Although the July 1966 counter-coup was, among other things, predicated on the need to correct the General Aguyi Ironsi’s misadventure, subsequent regimes after him have steadily and deliberately corrupted the architectural design and undone all the foundations laid by the founding fathers.”
http://punchng.com/southern-senators-begin-confab/
|Re: Southern Senators Begin Confab by Joephat(m): 5:22pm
|Re: Southern Senators Begin Confab by yarimo(m): 5:34pm
I hope senator ABARIBE is not part of the meeting? Because he is supposed to be somewhere else looking for terrorist NNAMDI KANU
|Re: Southern Senators Begin Confab by gidgiddy: 5:34pm
A waste of time and they know it. The North will never accept restructuring.
|Re: Southern Senators Begin Confab by Iykmann(m): 5:49pm
yarimo:Go there and remove him
|Re: Southern Senators Begin Confab by OreMI22: 6:14pm
nwakibie3:
Nigeria
Sai #BabaAtiku !
#ChangeThe FakeChange in 2019!
|Re: Southern Senators Begin Confab by shallysgirl: 6:16pm
Do your worst [center][/center]
yarimo:
|Re: Southern Senators Begin Confab by sotall(m): 7:48pm
OK
|Re: Southern Senators Begin Confab by NwaAmaikpe: 7:48pm
Confused Southern Senators.
Behind closed doors they form tough;
But once the chips are down,
they lick the Northener's ass.
|Re: Southern Senators Begin Confab by googlepikins: 7:48pm
I watched it live on AIT this afternoon
|Re: Southern Senators Begin Confab by Earthquake1: 7:49pm
yarimo:
Aboki is already scared.
|Re: Southern Senators Begin Confab by martineverest(m): 7:49pm
Division everywhere......
|Re: Southern Senators Begin Confab by dedugba(m): 7:49pm
i hope their conclusion will hold water
|Re: Southern Senators Begin Confab by Macgreat(m): 7:50pm
Corruption
I'll accept 1 billion to install wallpapers and wall panel at the state house
|Re: Southern Senators Begin Confab by Kizyte(m): 7:50pm
OK
|Re: Southern Senators Begin Confab by BruncleZuma: 7:51pm
|Re: Southern Senators Begin Confab by Waspy(m): 7:51pm
Hope these guys are serious this time
|Re: Southern Senators Begin Confab by Abfinest007(m): 7:51pm
I hope these men will do the right thing
|Re: Southern Senators Begin Confab by Tobisco247: 7:54pm
.
|Re: Southern Senators Begin Confab by Titto93(m): 7:54pm
yarimo:How does it feel to say something s.tupid?
Pls, let's here your take
|Re: Southern Senators Begin Confab by DoTheNeedful: 7:54pm
My own is that any political reform in this country must ensure that every state, no matter how big or small has 1 vote in presidential elections. We have 36 states + FCT. Every election should have 37 votes. The party that has 19 votes will be the winner.
Any party that wins a state will have the vote of that state.
This arrangement will prevent the political domination of some parts of the country. It will prevent a repeat of Rivers and Kano magic of the last elections.
|Re: Southern Senators Begin Confab by kay29000(m): 7:55pm
Hmm
|Re: Southern Senators Begin Confab by Corrinthians(m): 7:58pm
The same criminals that can't account for what they received for "consituenty projects".
Only pigs would take them seriously.
|Re: Southern Senators Begin Confab by purem(m): 7:58pm
the girl didn't cook tonight and everybody in the house was praying that my bae should buy pizza has a gift to his uncle but instead of that some people are still busy looking for a bus to go an visit the man with a currency in his bra but I wasn't there sha so I can't remember the rest of the gist
Pls someone should help me read what I wrote up there do I make sense
|Re: Southern Senators Begin Confab by Biggty(m): 7:58pm
Sense is beginning to fall on the Southern Senators and Governors
|Re: Southern Senators Begin Confab by deepwater(f): 7:58pm
I am seeing this from another side.
This move may divide the country more further.
It would end up a northern block vs the southern block.
I tell you what, no division is stronger than this. I prefer people align base on ideology and not ethnicity otherwise you end up forcing people to believe in an idea just because they are from the other side of the block and not because they believe truly in the idea.
Antipob777:
Calm down
Do not let hate affect you that much
This is 2017
Understand the tenacity of democracy in today's politics.
Do not let your parents effort in educating you wash away with a breeze from a kids whistle
|Re: Southern Senators Begin Confab by Edu3Again: 7:58pm
The North no go happy with this oh!
They plan to keep on enjoying our resources!
Please Igbos and Yorubas, it has come to my knowledge that many accounts on NL have been set up to cause disunity between us.
We need to stop this our online fights!
The Paramount Ruler in the East, Obi of Onitsha; played host to the Paramount Ruler from the West, Ooni of Ife.
It was a good cause.
http://www.nairaland.com/4117236/ooni-ife-arrives-onitsha-obi
We need to identify the real enemy.
So Yorubas how many times have you heard Igbo people went about to kill Yorubas?
Also So Igbos how many times have you heard Yoruba people went about to kill Igbos?
Now please Yorubas, Niger Delta & Igbos; how many times have Northers killed any of you.
Thats how yoiu know who is your real enemy.
[font=Lucida Sans Unicode][/font]
|Re: Southern Senators Begin Confab by sapientia(m): 7:59pm
NASS have never represented Nigerians who voted them.
Start by representing us during sessions first.
|Re: Southern Senators Begin Confab by free2ryhme: 8:00pm
na dem sabi
|Re: Southern Senators Begin Confab by free2ryhme: 8:00pm
nwakibie3:
what are dey confabbing about
|Re: Southern Senators Begin Confab by Antipob777(f): 8:01pm
Ekwerenmadu and Abaribe should be allowed in that retreat until they produce the corpse of the late Terorist leader Cownu.
Infact all legialatures from the south yeast should never be part of the retreat until they come out openly to say ipobs are terorist and order the military to deal with them like pigs.
My hatred for ipobs and there late leader cownu will keep growing on daily basis because they are enemies of the state.
Ndi Ara
