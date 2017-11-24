Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Southern Senators Begin Confab (6541 Views)

Biafra: We Stand With One Nigeria – Southern Senators’ Forum / RESTRUCTURING: CONFAB 2014 Report Endorses 18 New States (LIST) / Calabar-Lagos rail omission Fallout: Saraki Begs Southern Senators (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





Members of the Senate from the southern part of Nigeria on Friday began a conference on the governance and political structure of the country.



The two-day retreat by the Southern Senators Forum, which is holding in Calabar, the Cross River State capital, was tagged, ‘National Unity and Restructuring.’



In his keynote address at the opening session of the event, Depute President of the Senate, Senator Ike Ekweremadu, called for patience, more enlightenment and dialogue to actualise the restructuring of Nigeria.



He blamed opposition to restructuring to misconception and ethno-sectional suspicions.



Ekweremadu likened Nigeria to a vast building expected to accommodate a multi-ethnic, multi-cultural, multi-religious and politically diverse people, according to a statement by his Special Adviser on Media, Mr. Uche Anichukwu.



He said, “To ensure equity, justice and prosperity of the various families and sections; and to allay fears of possible domination, our founding fathers settled for a federal constitution or structure after various conferences on the type of building, the architectural design, number of rooms and rules of cohabitation.



“Sadly, the rain started beating us from that fateful January coup, especially following the violation of the covenant of our fathers by the promulgation of Unitary Decree 1966. Although the July 1966 counter-coup was, among other things, predicated on the need to correct the General Aguyi Ironsi’s misadventure, subsequent regimes after him have steadily and deliberately corrupted the architectural design and undone all the foundations laid by the founding fathers.”





http://punchng.com/southern-senators-begin-confab/ Leke Baiyewu, AbujaMembers of the Senate from the southern part of Nigeria on Friday began a conference on the governance and political structure of the country.The two-day retreat by the Southern Senators Forum, which is holding in Calabar, the Cross River State capital, was tagged, ‘National Unity and Restructuring.’In his keynote address at the opening session of the event, Depute President of the Senate, Senator Ike Ekweremadu, called for patience, more enlightenment and dialogue to actualise the restructuring of Nigeria.He blamed opposition to restructuring to misconception and ethno-sectional suspicions.Ekweremadu likened Nigeria to a vast building expected to accommodate a multi-ethnic, multi-cultural, multi-religious and politically diverse people, according to a statement by his Special Adviser on Media, Mr. Uche Anichukwu.He said, “To ensure equity, justice and prosperity of the various families and sections; and to allay fears of possible domination, our founding fathers settled for a federal constitution or structure after various conferences on the type of building, the architectural design, number of rooms and rules of cohabitation.“Sadly, the rain started beating us from that fateful January coup, especially following the violation of the covenant of our fathers by the promulgation of Unitary Decree 1966. Although the July 1966 counter-coup was, among other things, predicated on the need to correct the General Aguyi Ironsi’s misadventure, subsequent regimes after him have steadily and deliberately corrupted the architectural design and undone all the foundations laid by the founding fathers.” 1 Like

I hope senator ABARIBE is not part of the meeting? Because he is supposed to be somewhere else looking for terrorist NNAMDI KANU 14 Likes 1 Share

A waste of time and they know it. The North will never accept restructuring. 1 Like 1 Share

yarimo:

I hope senator ABARIBE is not part of the meeting? Because he is supposed to be somewhere else looking for terrorist NNAMDI KANU Go there and remove him Go there and remove him 49 Likes 4 Shares

nwakibie3:

Leke Baiyewu, Abuja



Members of the Senate from the southern part of Nigeria on Friday began a conference on the governance and political structure of the country.



The two-day retreat by the Southern Senators Forum, which is holding in Calabar, the Cross River State capital, was tagged, ‘National Unity and Restructuring.’



In his keynote address at the opening session of the event, Depute President of the Senate, Senator Ike Ekweremadu, called for patience, more enlightenment and dialogue to actualise the restructuring of Nigeria.



He blamed opposition to restructuring to misconception and ethno-sectional suspicions.



Ekweremadu likened Nigeria to a vast building expected to accommodate a multi-ethnic, multi-cultural, multi-religious and politically diverse people, according to a statement by his Special Adviser on Media, Mr. Uche Anichukwu.



He said, “To ensure equity, justice and prosperity of the various families and sections; and to allay fears of possible domination, our founding fathers settled for a federal constitution or structure after various conferences on the type of building, the architectural design, number of rooms and rules of cohabitation.



“Sadly, the rain started beating us from that fateful January coup, especially following the violation of the covenant of our fathers by the promulgation of Unitary Decree 1966. Although the July 1966 counter-coup was, among other things, predicated on the need to correct the General Aguyi Ironsi’s misadventure, subsequent regimes after him have steadily and deliberately corrupted the architectural design and undone all the foundations laid by the founding fathers.”



Cc myndd44

Cc lalasticlala

Cc Seun

http://punchng.com/southern-senators-begin-confab/



Nigeria





Sai #BabaAtiku !



#ChangeThe FakeChange in 2019! 3 Likes 2 Shares

yarimo:

I hope senator ABARIBE is not part of the meeting? Because he is supposed to be somewhere else looking for terrorist NNAMDI KANU Do your worst [center][/center]

OK







Confused Southern Senators.





Behind closed doors they form tough;

But once the chips are down,

they lick the Northener's ass. Confused Southern Senators.Behind closed doors they form tough;But once the chips are down,they lick the Northener's ass. 14 Likes 4 Shares

I watched it live on AIT this afternoon 2 Likes

yarimo:

I hope senator ABARIBE is not part of the meeting? Because he is supposed to be somewhere else looking for terrorist NNAMDI KANU

Aboki is already scared. Aboki is already scared. 20 Likes 1 Share

Division everywhere......

i hope their conclusion will hold water





Corruption





I'll accept 1 billion to install wallpapers and wall panel at the state house CorruptionI'll accept 1 billion to installat the state house

OK

Hope these guys are serious this time

I hope these men will do the right thing

.

yarimo:

I hope senator ABARIBE is not part of the meeting? Because he is supposed to be somewhere else looking for terrorist NNAMDI KANU How does it feel to say something s.tupid?

Pls, let's here your take How does it feel to say something s.tupid?Pls, let's here your take 4 Likes 1 Share

My own is that any political reform in this country must ensure that every state, no matter how big or small has 1 vote in presidential elections. We have 36 states + FCT. Every election should have 37 votes. The party that has 19 votes will be the winner.

Any party that wins a state will have the vote of that state.

This arrangement will prevent the political domination of some parts of the country. It will prevent a repeat of Rivers and Kano magic of the last elections. 2 Likes 2 Shares

Hmm

The same criminals that can't account for what they received for "consituenty projects".



Only pigs would take them seriously.

the girl didn't cook tonight and everybody in the house was praying that my bae should buy pizza has a gift to his uncle but instead of that some people are still busy looking for a bus to go an visit the man with a currency in his bra but I wasn't there sha so I can't remember the rest of the gist















Pls someone should help me read what I wrote up there do I make sense Pls someone should help me read what I wrote up there do I make sense

Sense is beginning to fall on the Southern Senators and Governors 2 Likes 1 Share



This move may divide the country more further.

It would end up a northern block vs the southern block.



I tell you what, no division is stronger than this. I prefer people align base on ideology and not ethnicity otherwise you end up forcing people to believe in an idea just because they are from the other side of the block and not because they believe truly in the idea.





Antipob777:

Ekwerenmadu and Abaribe should be allowed in that retreat until they produce the corpse of the late Terorist leader Cownu.



Infact all legialatures from the south yeast should never be part of the retreat until they come out openly to say ipobs are terorist and order the military to deal with them like pigs.



My hatred for ipobs and there late leader cownu will keep growing on daily basis because they are enemies of the state.



Ndi Ara

Calm down

Do not let hate affect you that much

This is 2017

Understand the tenacity of democracy in today's politics.

Do not let your parents effort in educating you wash away with a breeze from a kids whistle I am seeing this from another side.This move may divide the country more further.It would end up a northern block vs the southern block.I tell you what, no division is stronger than this. I prefer people align base on ideology and not ethnicity otherwise you end up forcing people to believe in an idea just because they are from the other side of the block and not because they believe truly in the idea.Calm downDo not let hate affect you that muchThis is 2017Understand the tenacity of democracy in today's politics.Do not let your parents effort in educating you wash away with a breeze from a kids whistle

The North no go happy with this oh!

They plan to keep on enjoying our resources!





Please Igbos and Yorubas, it has come to my knowledge that many accounts on NL have been set up to cause disunity between us.

We need to stop this our online fights!



The Paramount Ruler in the East, Obi of Onitsha; played host to the Paramount Ruler from the West, Ooni of Ife.

It was a good cause.



http://www.nairaland.com/4117236/ooni-ife-arrives-onitsha-obi





We need to identify the real enemy.



So Yorubas how many times have you heard Igbo people went about to kill Yorubas?



Also So Igbos how many times have you heard Yoruba people went about to kill Igbos?



Now please Yorubas, Niger Delta & Igbos; how many times have Northers killed any of you.



Thats how yoiu know who is your real enemy.

[font=Lucida Sans Unicode][/font] The Paramount Ruler in the East, Obi of Onitsha; played host to the Paramount Ruler from the West, Ooni of Ife.It was a good cause.[font=Lucida Sans Unicode][/font] 9 Likes

NASS have never represented Nigerians who voted them.



Start by representing us during sessions first.

na dem sabi

nwakibie3:

Leke Baiyewu, Abuja



Members of the Senate from the southern part of Nigeria on Friday began a conference on the governance and political structure of the country.



The two-day retreat by the Southern Senators Forum, which is holding in Calabar, the Cross River State capital, was tagged, ‘National Unity and Restructuring.’



In his keynote address at the opening session of the event, Depute President of the Senate, Senator Ike Ekweremadu, called for patience, more enlightenment and dialogue to actualise the restructuring of Nigeria.



He blamed opposition to restructuring to misconception and ethno-sectional suspicions.



Ekweremadu likened Nigeria to a vast building expected to accommodate a multi-ethnic, multi-cultural, multi-religious and politically diverse people, according to a statement by his Special Adviser on Media, Mr. Uche Anichukwu.



He said, “To ensure equity, justice and prosperity of the various families and sections; and to allay fears of possible domination, our founding fathers settled for a federal constitution or structure after various conferences on the type of building, the architectural design, number of rooms and rules of cohabitation.



“Sadly, the rain started beating us from that fateful January coup, especially following the violation of the covenant of our fathers by the promulgation of Unitary Decree 1966. Although the July 1966 counter-coup was, among other things, predicated on the need to correct the General Aguyi Ironsi’s misadventure, subsequent regimes after him have steadily and deliberately corrupted the architectural design and undone all the foundations laid by the founding fathers.”





http://punchng.com/southern-senators-begin-confab/

what are dey confabbing about what are dey confabbing about