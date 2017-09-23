Anybody that remotely thinks they can foistr the brain dead , visionless and Inept Buhari on us for another 4 years will be disgraced along with Buhari, Nothing I mean nothing is currently working in Nigeria today , the road are at their worst , electricity at its worst , security at its worst , uncertainty at its highest ever , Nigeria under Buhari has slid to the bottom of every known indice which makes it safe to say the Nigeria is currently the most unlivable place on earth and most of this slide happened under Buhari ...We must put sentiments aside this time and collectively come together to send the inept cluless Buhari back to Daura because whether Zombie or wailer , whether Muslim or Christian , whether north or south, whether employed or unemployed , whether billionaire or poor man , whether APC or PDP none of us is winning under Buhari ,absolutely none ..Be wise and vote Buhari out ..

Festus keyamo you are always on the side have the masses God bless you



All your enemies will not know peace

JUST IN CASE YOU REALLY CARE ABOUT YOUR OWN GULLIBILITY HERE IS WHAT YOU SHOULD KNOW ABOUT BUHARI'S APPETITE FOR CORRUPTION:

Maina isn't the first person that was fired for corruption that Buhari brought back to government. Here is the progressive list...



1. AbdulRahman Danbazzau was fired as chief of army staff for corrupt practices in purchasing of arms and has been appointed minister of interior by buhari.



2. Mohammed Barkindo was removed as NNPC MD by the late Yaradua for stealing huge kickbacks from oil and and been appointed as Nigeria's Secretary General to opec by Buhari.



3. Asst. Comm. of Police Zakari Biu, a man accused and dismissed for aiding boko haram kingpin kabiru Sokoto to escape from detention was reinstated and promoted by buhari.



4. Abdul Rasheed Maina, a man that ran away since 2014 and has been declared wanted by efcc for embezzlement of N2bn pension funds have been reinstated and even promoted Director in the ministry of interior under Dambazzau.



5. Ahmed Gambo Saleh, Registrar of the Supreme Court, He stole N2.2bn belonging to the Supreme court and was caught red handed and fired, today Ahmed Gambo Saleh has now been appointed the secretary of the committee monitoring corruption trials.



6. What about Timipre Sylva? Over 46 houses seized by FG have been returned to him by Buhari and his EFCC. This is a man with no known business o.

Remember, your Saint Buhari swore several times at different fora that Abacha was not corrupt and never stole any government money. Now his Attorney General is telling Nigerians that over $230 m Abacha loot has been released to Nigeria by Swiss authorities.



The people Buhari has granted free guilt pass to be corrupt are Northerners and APC members.



If I hear anyone mention Buhari as Mr integrity again, na koboko the person go chop.



