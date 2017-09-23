₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Real Reasons Atiku Left APC -- Festus Keyamo Tweets by Stalwert: 6:14pm On Nov 24
Festus Keyamo just took a dig at Atiku... he left APC because he had little chance of securing a ticket
|Re: Real Reasons Atiku Left APC -- Festus Keyamo Tweets by sarrki(m): 6:17pm On Nov 24
Festus keyamo you are always on the side have the masses God bless you
All your enemies will not know peace
|Re: Real Reasons Atiku Left APC -- Festus Keyamo Tweets by TANTUMERGO007: 6:18pm On Nov 24
Useless charge and bail lawyer.
|Re: Real Reasons Atiku Left APC -- Festus Keyamo Tweets by sarrki(m): 6:23pm On Nov 24
TANTUMERGO007:
Hmmmm
I know how you guys feel no more free money
We will guide the federal purse seriously
|Re: Real Reasons Atiku Left APC -- Festus Keyamo Tweets by Letslive: 6:27pm On Nov 24
Is this one a lawyer? He talks carelessly .
|Re: Real Reasons Atiku Left APC -- Festus Keyamo Tweets by Stalwert: 6:31pm On Nov 24
sarrki:
Lol Abeg tell am oh no more free money... Land for cultivation bulku everywhere make him farm
|Re: Real Reasons Atiku Left APC -- Festus Keyamo Tweets by princechurchill(m): 6:44pm On Nov 24
So is he saying buhari has not failed Nigerians or that is wrong to have personal ambitions...even buhari did zizzag movement before he won it...so please spare me ur thought
|Re: Real Reasons Atiku Left APC -- Festus Keyamo Tweets by SmartchoiceNGR: 6:45pm On Nov 24
sarrki:
Which masses? Tell festus keyamo to assist his family members first. Especially the person who lectured at that delta college
|Re: Real Reasons Atiku Left APC -- Festus Keyamo Tweets by dukie25: 6:55pm On Nov 24
Buhari himself have been in 3 political parties.
1.ANPP
2.CPC
3.A.P.C
Why call Atiku political prostitute when Buhari have defected or created parties more than Atiku?
As soon as Buhari is denied the presidential ticket, he creates a new one or merge his useless party with another equally useless party.
APC are just mad that Obanikoro joined them and Atiku went the opposite way.
Obanikoro is now a saint
|Re: Real Reasons Atiku Left APC -- Festus Keyamo Tweets by checkedout: 7:10pm On Nov 24
Letslive:
He actually said the truth
|Re: Real Reasons Atiku Left APC -- Festus Keyamo Tweets by Corrinthians(m): 7:12pm On Nov 24
Shooo. Festus must you talk? This is something discernible even to very dumb Osu Jews from Potor Republic.
Tell us something we dont know.
|Re: Real Reasons Atiku Left APC -- Festus Keyamo Tweets by HzRF(m): 7:34pm On Nov 24
sarrki:
|Re: Real Reasons Atiku Left APC -- Festus Keyamo Tweets by Stalwert: 7:44pm On Nov 24
checkedout:
Leave the pained one
|Re: Real Reasons Atiku Left APC -- Festus Keyamo Tweets by UbanmeUdie: 7:58pm On Nov 24
Festus Keyamo is a wicked soul!
Just see the way he roasted Atiku without courtesy nor pity!
Interestingly, the truth is better served in a bitter way!
My people say na medicine wey dey bitter dey work pass.
"Zigzag reasons for zigzag movement is dishonourable" -Festus Keyamo
Atiku and his acolytes right now.....
|Re: Real Reasons Atiku Left APC -- Festus Keyamo Tweets by ionsman: 8:15pm On Nov 24
TANTUMERGO007:
He's a S.A.N...May we know you please sir?
|Re: Real Reasons Atiku Left APC -- Festus Keyamo Tweets by Stalwert: 8:40pm On Nov 24
ionsman:
He is a crumb beggar...aka crumbite aka feed me or I will wail please don't ask me what that means
|Re: Real Reasons Atiku Left APC -- Festus Keyamo Tweets by NigerDeltan(m): 9:33pm On Nov 24
|Re: Real Reasons Atiku Left APC -- Festus Keyamo Tweets by SalamRushdie: 10:01pm On Nov 24
Anybody that remotely thinks they can foistr the brain dead , visionless and Inept Buhari on us for another 4 years will be disgraced along with Buhari, Nothing I mean nothing is currently working in Nigeria today , the road are at their worst , electricity at its worst , security at its worst , uncertainty at its highest ever , Nigeria under Buhari has slid to the bottom of every known indice which makes it safe to say the Nigeria is currently the most unlivable place on earth and most of this slide happened under Buhari ...We must put sentiments aside this time and collectively come together to send the inept cluless Buhari back to Daura because whether Zombie or wailer , whether Muslim or Christian , whether north or south, whether employed or unemployed , whether billionaire or poor man , whether APC or PDP none of us is winning under Buhari ,absolutely none ..Be wise and vote Buhari out ..
|Re: Real Reasons Atiku Left APC -- Festus Keyamo Tweets by Dalyricz(m): 10:01pm On Nov 24
Stalwert:so Na this nonsense I waste my precious mb on top?
|Re: Real Reasons Atiku Left APC -- Festus Keyamo Tweets by AFONJACOW(m): 10:02pm On Nov 24
Charge and bail lawyer... Abeg who is he
|Re: Real Reasons Atiku Left APC -- Festus Keyamo Tweets by ezana1(m): 10:03pm On Nov 24
.
|Re: Real Reasons Atiku Left APC -- Festus Keyamo Tweets by AishaBuhari: 10:03pm On Nov 24
No Nigerian Politician is worth fighting for but yet some commenters above me are already fighting on their behalf!
Just wondering where the future of this country is!!!
|Re: Real Reasons Atiku Left APC -- Festus Keyamo Tweets by Kizyte(m): 10:04pm On Nov 24
OK
|Re: Real Reasons Atiku Left APC -- Festus Keyamo Tweets by free2ryhme: 10:04pm On Nov 24
all these political prostitutes wont allow our democracy grow
|Re: Real Reasons Atiku Left APC -- Festus Keyamo Tweets by ChangetheChange: 10:04pm On Nov 24
Festus GAYmo mad man
|Re: Real Reasons Atiku Left APC -- Festus Keyamo Tweets by Spanner4(m): 10:04pm On Nov 24
Atiju ported from Mtn to glo, once he discovers that glo can dissapoint for Africa, then maybe he will switch to Etisalat
|Re: Real Reasons Atiku Left APC -- Festus Keyamo Tweets by Flashh: 10:05pm On Nov 24
He made a lot of point. Those against him, knows nothing.
|Re: Real Reasons Atiku Left APC -- Festus Keyamo Tweets by free2ryhme: 10:05pm On Nov 24
TANTUMERGO007:
No free money again abi
|Re: Real Reasons Atiku Left APC -- Festus Keyamo Tweets by Promismike(m): 10:05pm On Nov 24
Ok
|Re: Real Reasons Atiku Left APC -- Festus Keyamo Tweets by perryy(m): 10:06pm On Nov 24
sarrki:
JUST IN CASE YOU REALLY CARE ABOUT YOUR OWN GULLIBILITY HERE IS WHAT YOU SHOULD KNOW ABOUT BUHARI'S APPETITE FOR CORRUPTION:
Copied
Maina isn't the first person that was fired for corruption that Buhari brought back to government. Here is the progressive list...
1. AbdulRahman Danbazzau was fired as chief of army staff for corrupt practices in purchasing of arms and has been appointed minister of interior by buhari.
2. Mohammed Barkindo was removed as NNPC MD by the late Yaradua for stealing huge kickbacks from oil and and been appointed as Nigeria's Secretary General to opec by Buhari.
3. Asst. Comm. of Police Zakari Biu, a man accused and dismissed for aiding boko haram kingpin kabiru Sokoto to escape from detention was reinstated and promoted by buhari.
4. Abdul Rasheed Maina, a man that ran away since 2014 and has been declared wanted by efcc for embezzlement of N2bn pension funds have been reinstated and even promoted Director in the ministry of interior under Dambazzau.
5. Ahmed Gambo Saleh, Registrar of the Supreme Court, He stole N2.2bn belonging to the Supreme court and was caught red handed and fired, today Ahmed Gambo Saleh has now been appointed the secretary of the committee monitoring corruption trials.
6. What about Timipre Sylva? Over 46 houses seized by FG have been returned to him by Buhari and his EFCC. This is a man with no known business o.
Remember, your Saint Buhari swore several times at different fora that Abacha was not corrupt and never stole any government money. Now his Attorney General is telling Nigerians that over $230 m Abacha loot has been released to Nigeria by Swiss authorities.
The people Buhari has granted free guilt pass to be corrupt are Northerners and APC members.
If I hear anyone mention Buhari as Mr integrity again, na koboko the person go chop.
Maina isn't the first person that was fired for corruption that Buhari brought back to government. Here is the progressive list...
1. AbdulRahman Danbazzau was fired as chief of army staff for corrupt practices in purchasing of arms and has been appointed minister of interior by buhari.
2. Mohammed Barkindo was removed as NNPC MD by the late Yaradua for stealing huge kickbacks from oil and and been appointed as Nigeria's Secretary General to opec by Buhari.
3. Asst. Comm. of Police Zakari Biu, a man accused and dismissed for aiding boko haram kingpin kabiru Sokoto to escape from detention was reinstated and promoted by buhari.
4. Abdul Rasheed Maina, a man that ran away since 2014 and has been declared wanted by efcc for embezzlement of N2bn pension funds have been reinstated and even promoted Director in the ministry of interior under Dambazzau.
5. Ahmed Gambo Saleh, Registrar of the Supreme Court, He stole N2.2bn belonging to the Supreme court and was caught red handed and fired, today Ahmed Gambo Saleh has now been appointed the secretary of the committee monitoring corruption trials.
6. What about Timipre Sylva? Over 46 houses seized by FG have been returned to him by Buhari and his EFCC. This is a man with no known business o.
Remember, your Saint Buhari swore several times at different fora that Abacha was not corrupt and never stole any government money. Now his Attorney General is telling Nigerians that over $230 m Abacha loot has been released to Nigeria by Swiss authorities.
The people Buhari has granted free guilt pass to be corrupt are Northerners and APC members.
If I hear anyone mention Buhari as Mr integrity again, na koboko the person.....
Copied
|Re: Real Reasons Atiku Left APC -- Festus Keyamo Tweets by mach7(m): 10:08pm On Nov 24
He is very much on-point. A real person talks straight without being ambiguous or using misleading sentences. The bottom line of Atiku's defection is that he wants to run for president again. What's the issue with being real?
|Re: Real Reasons Atiku Left APC -- Festus Keyamo Tweets by imhotep: 10:08pm On Nov 24
Atiku has rejected 1imbecility
1 Like
