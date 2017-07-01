Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Culture / Birmingham City University Hosts Ooni Of Ife As Ooni Speaks At Chatham House(pix (7726 Views)

He also spoke at Chatham House London on Thursday on inclusive governance and community engagement in Nigeria and the role of traditional leaders.It was moderated by Mr Bob Dewar CMG,former British High Commissioner to Nigeria.





Birmingham City University received the foremost African monarch of our time, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Babatunde Ogunwusi Ojaja II.He also spoke at Chatham House London on Thursday on inclusive governance and community engagement in Nigeria and the role of traditional leaders.It was moderated by Mr Bob Dewar CMG,former British High Commissioner to Nigeria.

Read more.

That our king



Omoluabis leading



Omoluabis leading

Others dey follow





Late Nnamdi Cownu's miscreants are a very sad bunch. Osus will still wail over these innocuous pictures.

Osus will still wail over these innocuous pictures.



Late Nnamdi Cownu's miscreants are a very sad bunch.

I have watched you closely



You are a nationalist



I have watched you closely

You are a nationalist

God bless you

Onirisa



That our king



Omoluabis leading



Others dey follow This is a highly patriotic comment.



More current to your brainbox.



This is a highly patriotic comment.

More current to your brainbox.

Cc: Osu Jews.

I guess today is payday for BMC crew



The Oni of Ife and the Oba of Benin are the latest mistakes of monarchy.



Always globe trotting,

Chasing contracts and women.

What time then do they have to attend to matters of their kingdom?



Endtime beer-parlour kings.



The Oni of Ife and the Oba of Benin are the latest mistakes of monarchy.Always globe trotting,Chasing contracts and women.What time then do they have to attend to matters of their kingdom?Endtime beer-parlour kings.Tufiakwa!!!

I am beginning to feel slightly concerned with the HIGH public appearance of this revered monarch, isn't it becoming excessive that he is every where? i hope his respect and relevance would not be diminished, when i look at the oba of benin and contemplate the rareness of his public appearance and speech my respect for him grows. 1 Like

I like the fact that this Oba is young and educated. Exporting a good image of Nigeria to the world. 9 Likes

Lovely A great King!

but seriously what did he want to do there 3 Likes

Bt it seems oyinbo respect our traditional leaders more than us 3 Likes

I too like this ooni. 1 Like

Ooni of disgrace...... Have u ever heard of uniben inviting Elizabeth for seminar?





Too much Luv 4 my king 1 Like

don't always hate with sentiment..don't without reason...don't even hate at all..it is ungodly

This is nice. I like the fact that our royalties are taking their royal self abroad. It's about time we show the world our culture and heritage, instead of our corrupt and backward way. 1 Like

God bless oni of ife.. I really love this man.. He's very smart and brave.. speaks with wisdom.. God bless the Yoruba as well.. one love.. mind you I'm from Edo state. 7 Likes 1 Share





Kabiyesi ooooooo

Flatinooos no go like dis

wasting osun tax payers moneu upandan. am sure he gave him one of those hookers in edgbaston birmingham for party.

I have watched you closely

You are a nationalist

lol you be clown

They would soon start arriving in droves, grunting "nzobu nzobu enyimba enyi", like Ifesinachi bus packed full with them, heading to Lagos and adjoining Omoluabi lands. I don't like the way u behave. I don't like the way u behave.

Atleast they are not arguing and insulting 16 years old teenagers on social media... Don't you agree that is a better use of their life and time?



Atleast they are not arguing and insulting 16 years old teenagers on social media... Don't you agree that is a better use of their life and time?

To the mod who will hide because his bigoted brother made another poorly reasoned comment I say learn to be ashamed of yourself!