|Birmingham City University Hosts Ooni Of Ife As Ooni Speaks At Chatham House(pix by stephenduru: 6:30pm
Birmingham City University received the foremost African monarch of our time, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Babatunde Ogunwusi Ojaja II.
He also spoke at Chatham House London on Thursday on inclusive governance and community engagement in Nigeria and the role of traditional leaders.It was moderated by Mr Bob Dewar CMG,former British High Commissioner to Nigeria.
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/11/birmingham-city-university-hosts-ooni.html?m=1
|Re: Birmingham City University Hosts Ooni Of Ife As Ooni Speaks At Chatham House(pix by stephenduru: 6:31pm
|Re: Birmingham City University Hosts Ooni Of Ife As Ooni Speaks At Chatham House(pix by stephenduru: 6:31pm
stephenduru:more
|Re: Birmingham City University Hosts Ooni Of Ife As Ooni Speaks At Chatham House(pix by sarrki(m): 6:32pm
Onirisa
That our king
Omoluabis leading
Others dey follow
|Re: Birmingham City University Hosts Ooni Of Ife As Ooni Speaks At Chatham House(pix by Corrinthians(m): 6:34pm
Osus will still wail over these innocuous pictures.
Late Nnamdi Cownu's miscreants are a very sad bunch.
|Re: Birmingham City University Hosts Ooni Of Ife As Ooni Speaks At Chatham House(pix by sarrki(m): 6:35pm
Corrinthians:
I have watched you closely
You are a nationalist
God bless you
|Re: Birmingham City University Hosts Ooni Of Ife As Ooni Speaks At Chatham House(pix by Corrinthians(m): 6:37pm
sarrki:This is a highly patriotic comment.
More current to your brainbox.
Cc: Osu Jews.
|Re: Birmingham City University Hosts Ooni Of Ife As Ooni Speaks At Chatham House(pix by emeijeh(m): 7:35pm
What are the 2 guys above me feeling like?
I guess today is payday for BMC crew
|Re: Birmingham City University Hosts Ooni Of Ife As Ooni Speaks At Chatham House(pix by NwaAmaikpe: 7:36pm
The Oni of Ife and the Oba of Benin are the latest mistakes of monarchy.
Always globe trotting,
Chasing contracts and women.
What time then do they have to attend to matters of their kingdom?
Endtime beer-parlour kings.
Tufiakwa!!!
|Re: Birmingham City University Hosts Ooni Of Ife As Ooni Speaks At Chatham House(pix by dedugba(m): 7:37pm
I am beginning to feel slightly concerned with the HIGH public appearance of this revered monarch, isn't it becoming excessive that he is every where? i hope his respect and relevance would not be diminished, when i look at the oba of benin and contemplate the rareness of his public appearance and speech my respect for him grows.
|Re: Birmingham City University Hosts Ooni Of Ife As Ooni Speaks At Chatham House(pix by Siga: 7:37pm
Omo... this Ooni dey move... wow
|Re: Birmingham City University Hosts Ooni Of Ife As Ooni Speaks At Chatham House(pix by kay29000(m): 7:38pm
I like the fact that this Oba is young and educated. Exporting a good image of Nigeria to the world.
|Re: Birmingham City University Hosts Ooni Of Ife As Ooni Speaks At Chatham House(pix by Lexusgs430: 7:38pm
Ooni with swag .......
|Re: Birmingham City University Hosts Ooni Of Ife As Ooni Speaks At Chatham House(pix by Corrinthians(m): 7:38pm
They would soon start arriving in droves, grunting "nzobu nzobu enyimba enyi", like Ifesinachi bus packed full with them, heading to Lagos and adjoining Omoluabi lands.
|Re: Birmingham City University Hosts Ooni Of Ife As Ooni Speaks At Chatham House(pix by trustyshoess(f): 7:38pm
A great King!
Lovely
|Re: Birmingham City University Hosts Ooni Of Ife As Ooni Speaks At Chatham House(pix by coolie1: 7:39pm
but seriously what did he want to do there
|Re: Birmingham City University Hosts Ooni Of Ife As Ooni Speaks At Chatham House(pix by DrBasit(m): 7:39pm
That's nice...
|Re: Birmingham City University Hosts Ooni Of Ife As Ooni Speaks At Chatham House(pix by triple996(m): 7:39pm
Just passing by
Bt it seems oyinbo respect our traditional leaders more than us
|Re: Birmingham City University Hosts Ooni Of Ife As Ooni Speaks At Chatham House(pix by kmcutez(f): 7:40pm
I too like this ooni.
|Re: Birmingham City University Hosts Ooni Of Ife As Ooni Speaks At Chatham House(pix by martineverest(m): 7:41pm
Ooni of disgrace...... Have u ever heard of uniben inviting Elizabeth for seminar?
|Re: Birmingham City University Hosts Ooni Of Ife As Ooni Speaks At Chatham House(pix by Burger01(m): 7:42pm
His Imperial Majesty The Ooni Ile-Ife
O ga o
|Re: Birmingham City University Hosts Ooni Of Ife As Ooni Speaks At Chatham House(pix by joystickextend1(m): 7:42pm
Good
|Re: Birmingham City University Hosts Ooni Of Ife As Ooni Speaks At Chatham House(pix by jotfas(m): 7:43pm
Too much Luv 4 my king
|Re: Birmingham City University Hosts Ooni Of Ife As Ooni Speaks At Chatham House(pix by Citizen99: 7:43pm
NwaAmaikpe:
...don't always hate with sentiment..don't without reason...don't even hate at all..it is ungodly [b][/b][size=8pt][/size]
|Re: Birmingham City University Hosts Ooni Of Ife As Ooni Speaks At Chatham House(pix by AHCB: 7:44pm
This is nice. I like the fact that our royalties are taking their royal self abroad. It's about time we show the world our culture and heritage, instead of our corrupt and backward way.
|Re: Birmingham City University Hosts Ooni Of Ife As Ooni Speaks At Chatham House(pix by Danty37(m): 7:44pm
God bless oni of ife.. I really love this man.. He's very smart and brave.. speaks with wisdom.. God bless the Yoruba as well.. one love.. mind you I'm from Edo state.
|Re: Birmingham City University Hosts Ooni Of Ife As Ooni Speaks At Chatham House(pix by Oloripelebe: 7:44pm
Kabiyesi ooooooo
Flatinooos no go like dis
|Re: Birmingham City University Hosts Ooni Of Ife As Ooni Speaks At Chatham House(pix by yeyerolling: 7:45pm
wasting osun tax payers moneu upandan. am sure he gave him one of those hookers in edgbaston birmingham for party.
|Re: Birmingham City University Hosts Ooni Of Ife As Ooni Speaks At Chatham House(pix by lordkush: 7:45pm
sarrki:lol you be clown
|Re: Birmingham City University Hosts Ooni Of Ife As Ooni Speaks At Chatham House(pix by okoyeokoye(f): 7:45pm
Corrinthians:I don't like the way u behave.
|Re: Birmingham City University Hosts Ooni Of Ife As Ooni Speaks At Chatham House(pix by Stalwert: 7:45pm
NwaAmaikpe:
Atleast they are not arguing and insulting 16 years old teenagers on social media... Don't you agree that is a better use of their life and time?
To the mod who will hide because his bigoted brother made another poorly reasoned comment I say learn to be ashamed of yourself!
|Re: Birmingham City University Hosts Ooni Of Ife As Ooni Speaks At Chatham House(pix by Corrinthians(m): 7:46pm
okoyeokoye:I don't care what you like.
