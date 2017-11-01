₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,917,455 members, 3,933,628 topics. Date: Saturday, 25 November 2017 at 06:51 PM

Banky W And Adesua Etomi Kiss At Their White Wedding In South Africa (Photos) - Celebrities - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Banky W And Adesua Etomi Kiss At Their White Wedding In South Africa (Photos) (12254 Views)

Banky W & Adesua Etomi Kiss At Their Traditional Wedding (Photos) / Monalisa Chinda & Victor Coker In Greece For Their White Wedding (photos) / Toolz & Tunde Demuren's Kiss At Their Wedding + Pics Of Them At The Altar (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

Banky W And Adesua Etomi Kiss At Their White Wedding In South Africa (Photos) by Bhelamblog: 4:40pm
'You may kiss the Bride' is always the sweetest part in a wedding, and Banky & Adesua couldn't have done it better, The kiss they shared is so deep, the guest started shouting ''E don do'..

i just wanna marry already, lol.. Beautiful couple, congrats to them.
see below!

Video credit- Bellanaija

Watch the Video here;-- https://www.instagram.com/p/Bb7F8iwFWO9/?taken-by=bellanaijaweddings


or here


News From Ebiwali-- http://www.ebiwalismoment.com/2017/11/baad2017-banky-w-and-adesua-kisses.html


1 Like 1 Share

Re: Banky W And Adesua Etomi Kiss At Their White Wedding In South Africa (Photos) by BeeBeeOoh(m): 4:42pm
If una no get us pics where Banky and Adesua dey chop kpekus at the end of the day something will happen here on NL angry

32 Likes

Re: Banky W And Adesua Etomi Kiss At Their White Wedding In South Africa (Photos) by dayo2me(m): 4:44pm
lots of ladies will be jealous of this lady right now. wait, your own is coming soon.

5 Likes

Re: Banky W And Adesua Etomi Kiss At Their White Wedding In South Africa (Photos) by Rokia2(f): 4:49pm
Doesn't look so passionate.

But am still a fan of this wedding though.

1 Like

Re: Banky W And Adesua Etomi Kiss At Their White Wedding In South Africa (Photos) by chillychill(f): 5:37pm
I hope dey find happiness in the marriage o

1 Like

Re: Banky W And Adesua Etomi Kiss At Their White Wedding In South Africa (Photos) by phollybee(m): 5:37pm
Make them wait till night na... cool Banky, dnt forget those things I gave you, mix Bajinatu, alomo, origin onike, plus miliki alagolo, raw egg mixed with maltina and com shake am together, take it once, chase all those ur frnds out of d building to avoid any disturb 'n com lock all doors, Banky my man, tear up her clothes wit Teeth from d sitting room, enter every corner in the house and wash her well till he wants no more, create space in between her legs, wen nxt I see her, I want to notice the changes in d way she will be walking.... Testimony time comes up in a month's time, fertilized egg certain. grin

5 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Banky W And Adesua Etomi Kiss At Their White Wedding In South Africa (Photos) by martineverest(m): 5:37pm
Were u expecting me to kiss her?
Re: Banky W And Adesua Etomi Kiss At Their White Wedding In South Africa (Photos) by Blingblings: 5:37pm
fp

1 Like

Re: Banky W And Adesua Etomi Kiss At Their White Wedding In South Africa (Photos) by BruncleZuma: 5:37pm
E don do ooooo

2 Likes

Re: Banky W And Adesua Etomi Kiss At Their White Wedding In South Africa (Photos) by amiibaby(f): 5:37pm
Cool
Re: Banky W And Adesua Etomi Kiss At Their White Wedding In South Africa (Photos) by Sirheny007(m): 5:37pm
E remain their wedding night action movie and pictures.
angry angry
Re: Banky W And Adesua Etomi Kiss At Their White Wedding In South Africa (Photos) by IGNACOSTI(m): 5:37pm
Lovely
Re: Banky W And Adesua Etomi Kiss At Their White Wedding In South Africa (Photos) by Sirheny007(m): 5:38pm
BeeBeeOoh:
If una no get us pics where Banky and Adesua dey chop kpekus at the end of the day something will happen here on NL angry

Seconded.
angry angry

5 Likes

Re: Banky W And Adesua Etomi Kiss At Their White Wedding In South Africa (Photos) by sKeetz(m): 5:38pm
grin
Re: Banky W And Adesua Etomi Kiss At Their White Wedding In South Africa (Photos) by robotix: 5:38pm
Rokia2:
Doesn't look so passionate.

But am still a fan of this wedding though.
May be cos of the eyes on them... you know that kind thing..

Anybody praying, hoping, wishing and dreaming for this marriage to crash... DIE BY FIRE FIRE FIRE FIRE

5 Likes

Re: Banky W And Adesua Etomi Kiss At Their White Wedding In South Africa (Photos) by neolboy(m): 5:38pm
Happy married life
Re: Banky W And Adesua Etomi Kiss At Their White Wedding In South Africa (Photos) by ednut1(m): 5:38pm
Hope we go see pics of dem shitting dis nit
Re: Banky W And Adesua Etomi Kiss At Their White Wedding In South Africa (Photos) by Codedamsel(f): 5:38pm
happy married life to dem
Re: Banky W And Adesua Etomi Kiss At Their White Wedding In South Africa (Photos) by Rokia2(f): 5:39pm
robotix:
May be cos of the eyes on them... you know that kind thing..

Anybody praying, hoping, wishing and dreaming for this marriage to crash... DIE BY FIRE FIRE FIRE FIRE

1 Like

Re: Banky W And Adesua Etomi Kiss At Their White Wedding In South Africa (Photos) by Duchessree(f): 5:39pm
smiley
Re: Banky W And Adesua Etomi Kiss At Their White Wedding In South Africa (Photos) by acme6(f): 5:41pm
So nice.

1 Like

Re: Banky W And Adesua Etomi Kiss At Their White Wedding In South Africa (Photos) by SeniorZato(m): 5:41pm
BeeBeeOoh:
If una no get us pics where Banky and Adesua dey chop kpekus at the end of the day something will happen here on NL angry
Spoilt child

1 Like

Re: Banky W And Adesua Etomi Kiss At Their White Wedding In South Africa (Photos) by farihafaheemah(m): 5:42pm
The hype given to this wedding is too much. Social medial wedding always has consequences, not everybody happy with your progress. I wish them happy married life. We shall rejoice in their house very soon with the cry of bouncing baby boy.
Re: Banky W And Adesua Etomi Kiss At Their White Wedding In South Africa (Photos) by alignacademy(m): 5:42pm
Bhelamblog:
'You may kiss the Bride' is always the sweetest part in a wedding, and Banky & Adesua couldn't have done it better, The kiss they shared is so deep, the guest started shouting ''E don do'...

Happy married life
Re: Banky W And Adesua Etomi Kiss At Their White Wedding In South Africa (Photos) by pTomz(m): 5:42pm
they cute smiley
Re: Banky W And Adesua Etomi Kiss At Their White Wedding In South Africa (Photos) by maj59(m): 5:43pm
na inside bush den for do d wedding?
Re: Banky W And Adesua Etomi Kiss At Their White Wedding In South Africa (Photos) by Mhizrohzz(f): 5:44pm
Lovely
Re: Banky W And Adesua Etomi Kiss At Their White Wedding In South Africa (Photos) by TimeMod3: 5:44pm
Rokia2:
Doesn't look so passionate.

But am still a fan of this wedding though.
No worry, the way you're going, you go still follow them enter bedroom

#StopBitchAttitude
Re: Banky W And Adesua Etomi Kiss At Their White Wedding In South Africa (Photos) by alignacademy(m): 5:45pm
maj59:
na inside bush den for do d wedding?

Depends on how you define bush

When the editing is complete and you get the official pictures, you'll LOVE the bush...
Re: Banky W And Adesua Etomi Kiss At Their White Wedding In South Africa (Photos) by loadedvibes: 5:47pm
Na New thing ? This ones don dey kiss and fvuck Tay Tay
Re: Banky W And Adesua Etomi Kiss At Their White Wedding In South Africa (Photos) by Abfinest007(m): 5:49pm
u won't pay for the kiss.kiss her very well if possible carry her head inside ur mouth
Re: Banky W And Adesua Etomi Kiss At Their White Wedding In South Africa (Photos) by pretty16(f): 5:53pm
BeeBeeOoh:
If una no get us pics where Banky and Adesua dey chop kpekus at the end of the day something will happen here on NL angry

cheesy grin

1 Like

(0) (1) (Reply)

Gov. Fashola Saves Ailing Nollywood Actor, Ifeanyi Dike / Spotted: Genevieve Nnaji At The MUD Studio Launch In Abuja / He Who Has Eyes.... What Is Between Rukky Sanda's Legs? [photo]

Viewing this topic: paulchucks, maverick001, Raiders1973, divictorymine, Optimist1998(m), kakameks, salt1, MisterDreamz(m), Meerah04(f), datmac99, wiseman2011, Malizumedia, sisisioge, ayi1513(m), softclickppc(m), marcel399(m), ilybright0428(m), Simeonarome, bandad, SamgoldBaba(m), maykam(m), dirtydiva(m), chidelacreme(f), dioma, swisscarter(m), supremsuccess(m), kayceemoor, onyijess, Ibiyomee(f), abdulgafarola13(m), sommyqueency(f), Happibest22, myfantasies(f), jonsnow12(m) and 80 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 9
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.