|Banky W And Adesua Etomi Kiss At Their White Wedding In South Africa (Photos) by Bhelamblog: 4:40pm
'You may kiss the Bride' is always the sweetest part in a wedding, and Banky & Adesua couldn't have done it better, The kiss they shared is so deep, the guest started shouting ''E don do'..
i just wanna marry already, lol.. Beautiful couple, congrats to them.
see below!
Video credit- Bellanaija
Watch the Video here;-- https://www.instagram.com/p/Bb7F8iwFWO9/?taken-by=bellanaijaweddings
or here
News From Ebiwali-- http://www.ebiwalismoment.com/2017/11/baad2017-banky-w-and-adesua-kisses.html
|Re: Banky W And Adesua Etomi Kiss At Their White Wedding In South Africa (Photos) by BeeBeeOoh(m): 4:42pm
If una no get us pics where Banky and Adesua dey chop kpekus at the end of the day something will happen here on NL
|Re: Banky W And Adesua Etomi Kiss At Their White Wedding In South Africa (Photos) by dayo2me(m): 4:44pm
lots of ladies will be jealous of this lady right now. wait, your own is coming soon.
|Re: Banky W And Adesua Etomi Kiss At Their White Wedding In South Africa (Photos) by Rokia2(f): 4:49pm
Doesn't look so passionate.
But am still a fan of this wedding though.
|Re: Banky W And Adesua Etomi Kiss At Their White Wedding In South Africa (Photos) by chillychill(f): 5:37pm
I hope dey find happiness in the marriage o
|Re: Banky W And Adesua Etomi Kiss At Their White Wedding In South Africa (Photos) by phollybee(m): 5:37pm
Make them wait till night na... Banky, dnt forget those things I gave you, mix Bajinatu, alomo, origin onike, plus miliki alagolo, raw egg mixed with maltina and com shake am together, take it once, chase all those ur frnds out of d building to avoid any disturb 'n com lock all doors, Banky my man, tear up her clothes wit Teeth from d sitting room, enter every corner in the house and wash her well till he wants no more, create space in between her legs, wen nxt I see her, I want to notice the changes in d way she will be walking.... Testimony time comes up in a month's time, fertilized egg certain.
|Re: Banky W And Adesua Etomi Kiss At Their White Wedding In South Africa (Photos) by martineverest(m): 5:37pm
Were u expecting me to kiss her?
|Re: Banky W And Adesua Etomi Kiss At Their White Wedding In South Africa (Photos) by Blingblings: 5:37pm
fp
|Re: Banky W And Adesua Etomi Kiss At Their White Wedding In South Africa (Photos) by BruncleZuma: 5:37pm
E don do ooooo
|Re: Banky W And Adesua Etomi Kiss At Their White Wedding In South Africa (Photos) by amiibaby(f): 5:37pm
Cool
|Re: Banky W And Adesua Etomi Kiss At Their White Wedding In South Africa (Photos) by Sirheny007(m): 5:37pm
E remain their wedding night action movie and pictures.
|Re: Banky W And Adesua Etomi Kiss At Their White Wedding In South Africa (Photos) by IGNACOSTI(m): 5:37pm
Lovely
|Re: Banky W And Adesua Etomi Kiss At Their White Wedding In South Africa (Photos) by Sirheny007(m): 5:38pm
BeeBeeOoh:
Seconded.
|Re: Banky W And Adesua Etomi Kiss At Their White Wedding In South Africa (Photos) by sKeetz(m): 5:38pm
|Re: Banky W And Adesua Etomi Kiss At Their White Wedding In South Africa (Photos) by robotix: 5:38pm
Rokia2:May be cos of the eyes on them... you know that kind thing..
Anybody praying, hoping, wishing and dreaming for this marriage to crash... DIE BY FIRE FIRE FIRE FIRE
|Re: Banky W And Adesua Etomi Kiss At Their White Wedding In South Africa (Photos) by neolboy(m): 5:38pm
Happy married life
|Re: Banky W And Adesua Etomi Kiss At Their White Wedding In South Africa (Photos) by ednut1(m): 5:38pm
Hope we go see pics of dem shitting dis nit
|Re: Banky W And Adesua Etomi Kiss At Their White Wedding In South Africa (Photos) by Codedamsel(f): 5:38pm
happy married life to dem
|Re: Banky W And Adesua Etomi Kiss At Their White Wedding In South Africa (Photos) by Rokia2(f): 5:39pm
robotix:
|Re: Banky W And Adesua Etomi Kiss At Their White Wedding In South Africa (Photos) by Duchessree(f): 5:39pm
|Re: Banky W And Adesua Etomi Kiss At Their White Wedding In South Africa (Photos) by acme6(f): 5:41pm
So nice.
|Re: Banky W And Adesua Etomi Kiss At Their White Wedding In South Africa (Photos) by SeniorZato(m): 5:41pm
BeeBeeOoh:Spoilt child
|Re: Banky W And Adesua Etomi Kiss At Their White Wedding In South Africa (Photos) by farihafaheemah(m): 5:42pm
The hype given to this wedding is too much. Social medial wedding always has consequences, not everybody happy with your progress. I wish them happy married life. We shall rejoice in their house very soon with the cry of bouncing baby boy.
|Re: Banky W And Adesua Etomi Kiss At Their White Wedding In South Africa (Photos) by alignacademy(m): 5:42pm
Bhelamblog:
Happy married life
|Re: Banky W And Adesua Etomi Kiss At Their White Wedding In South Africa (Photos) by pTomz(m): 5:42pm
they cute
|Re: Banky W And Adesua Etomi Kiss At Their White Wedding In South Africa (Photos) by maj59(m): 5:43pm
na inside bush den for do d wedding?
|Re: Banky W And Adesua Etomi Kiss At Their White Wedding In South Africa (Photos) by Mhizrohzz(f): 5:44pm
Lovely
|Re: Banky W And Adesua Etomi Kiss At Their White Wedding In South Africa (Photos) by TimeMod3: 5:44pm
Rokia2:No worry, the way you're going, you go still follow them enter bedroom
#StopBitchAttitude
|Re: Banky W And Adesua Etomi Kiss At Their White Wedding In South Africa (Photos) by alignacademy(m): 5:45pm
maj59:
Depends on how you define bush
When the editing is complete and you get the official pictures, you'll LOVE the bush...
|Re: Banky W And Adesua Etomi Kiss At Their White Wedding In South Africa (Photos) by loadedvibes: 5:47pm
Na New thing ? This ones don dey kiss and fvuck Tay Tay
|Re: Banky W And Adesua Etomi Kiss At Their White Wedding In South Africa (Photos) by Abfinest007(m): 5:49pm
u won't pay for the kiss.kiss her very well if possible carry her head inside ur mouth
|Re: Banky W And Adesua Etomi Kiss At Their White Wedding In South Africa (Photos) by pretty16(f): 5:53pm
BeeBeeOoh:
