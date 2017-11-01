Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Banky W And Adesua Etomi Kiss At Their White Wedding In South Africa (Photos) (12254 Views)

i just wanna marry already, lol.. Beautiful couple, congrats to them.

see below!



Video credit- Bellanaija



Watch the Video here;--





or here





News From Ebiwali--





If una no get us pics where Banky and Adesua dey chop kpekus at the end of the day something will happen here on NL 32 Likes

lots of ladies will be jealous of this lady right now. wait, your own is coming soon. 5 Likes

Doesn't look so passionate.



But am still a fan of this wedding though. 1 Like

I hope dey find happiness in the marriage o 1 Like

Banky, dnt forget those things I gave you, mix Bajinatu, alomo, origin onike, plus miliki alagolo, raw egg mixed with maltina and com shake am together, take it once, chase all those ur frnds out of d building to avoid any disturb 'n com lock all doors, Banky my man, tear up her clothes wit Teeth from d sitting room, enter every corner in the house and wash her well till he wants no more, create space in between her legs, wen nxt I see her, I want to notice the changes in d way she will be walking.... Testimony time comes up in a month's time, fertilized egg certain. Make them wait till night na...Banky, dnt forget those things I gave you, mix Bajinatu, alomo, origin onike, plus miliki alagolo, raw egg mixed with maltina and com shake am together, take it once, chase all those ur frnds out of d building to avoid any disturb 'n com lock all doors, Banky my man, tear up her clothes wit Teeth from d sitting room, enter every corner in the house and wash her well till he wants no more, create space in between her legs, wen nxt I see her, I want to notice the changes in d way she will be walking.... Testimony time comes up in a month's time, fertilized egg certain. 5 Likes 2 Shares

Were u expecting me to kiss her?

fp 1 Like

E don do ooooo



2 Likes

Cool



E remain their wedding night action movie and pictures.

Lovely

If una no get us pics where Banky and Adesua dey chop kpekus at the end of the day something will happen here on NL

Seconded.

Seconded. 5 Likes

Doesn't look so passionate.



But am still a fan of this wedding though. May be cos of the eyes on them... you know that kind thing..



Anybody praying, hoping, wishing and dreaming for this marriage to crash... DIE BY FIRE FIRE FIRE FIRE May be cos of the eyes on them... you know that kind thing..Anybody praying, hoping, wishing and dreaming for this marriage to crash... DIE BY FIRE FIRE FIRE FIRE 5 Likes

Happy married life

Hope we go see pics of dem shitting dis nit

happy married life to dem

May be cos of the eyes on them... you know that kind thing..



Anybody praying, hoping, wishing and dreaming for this marriage to crash... DIE BY FIRE FIRE FIRE FIRE 1 Like

So nice. 1 Like

If una no get us pics where Banky and Adesua dey chop kpekus at the end of the day something will happen here on NL

The hype given to this wedding is too much. Social medial wedding always has consequences, not everybody happy with your progress. I wish them happy married life. We shall rejoice in their house very soon with the cry of bouncing baby boy.

'You may kiss the Bride' is always the sweetest part in a wedding, and Banky & Adesua couldn't have done it better, The kiss they shared is so deep, the guest started shouting ''E don do'...

Happy married life Happy married life

they cute

na inside bush den for do d wedding?

Lovely

Doesn't look so passionate.



But am still a fan of this wedding though. No worry, the way you're going, you go still follow them enter bedroom



#StopBitchAttitude No worry, the way you're going, you go still follow them enter bedroom#StopBitchAttitude

na inside bush den for do d wedding?



Depends on how you define bush



When the editing is complete and you get the official pictures, you'll LOVE the bush... Depends on how you define bushWhen the editing is complete and you get the official pictures, you'll LOVE the bush...

Na New thing ? This ones don dey kiss and fvuck Tay Tay

u won't pay for the kiss.kiss her very well if possible carry her head inside ur mouth