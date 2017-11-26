Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Banky W And Adesua Etomi's Second Outfits At Their White Wedding (Photos) (4792 Views)

The white wedding of Banky W and Adesua held in a beautiful ceremony at Cape Town, South Africa. Here are photos of their second outfit...



hmm 1 Like

"MRS W" Really knows how to photobomb a picture...Fine gurl wey get oil for head.

Congrats guys



I hope this beautiful smiles last forever, Amen. 4 Likes

Finally it has come to an end wish you guys marriage last n love continue to blossom in your life

Ebuka second outfit dey?.dat 1st 1 no meet our expectations

Now we can rest in peace.tho they are coming to disturb us with honeymoon picd 1 Like

Not too keen on the back detail but the lace and mesh is lovely 1 Like

I just love how in love they are.



They too cute. 2 Likes

Rokia2:

I just love how in love they are.



They too cute. I dey tell you.. Adesua is completely totally madly in love with him... Na why banky change mind do elaborate wedding I dey tell you.. Adesua is completely totally madly in love with him... Na why banky change mind do elaborate wedding

Mtchew

It's ok o.we've had enough.Please your marriage has started,get to work.discuss more than trying to impress strangers you will never meet with your outfits 1 Like

Lovely.







Okay

Nice

They both look happy

lovely couple

Congrats to Mr and Mrs.Wellington .



There is a certain orientation Nigerian celebrity should change from.

Two individuals of the same country of origin prefer another man's country to his mother Land for a wedding.Especially when both couples are resident in Nigeria. This only shows they are not proud of the country that made them who they are. 2 Likes

Wetin she carry for yansh? She be fowl ni? 1 Like

axortedbabe:

Now we can rest in peace.tho they are coming to disturb us with honeymoon picd

Not only honeymoon. When she becomes pregnant, when she is at the hospital, about to pop out + when child is out + 1st baby picture etc etc etc etc





Hope you are ready for this celebrity couples, public marriage.......



NB: I just sincerely hope it last longer than a piece of string........ Not only honeymoon. When she becomes pregnant, when she is at the hospital, about to pop out + when child is out + 1st baby picture etc etc etc etcHope you are ready for this celebrity couples, public marriage.......NB: I just sincerely hope it last longer than a piece of string........

Celebrities marriage

Fine couple

They will soon add the honeymoon Kerewa pictures...the internet is a very patient animal.



2 Likes

Many Nigerian girls want to marry Banky as second, third and seventh wives just because he had a lavish wedding.



Ndi iberibe.

This marriage has the shelf life of a banana. I Hope they prove me wrong.

Money dey!!!

This couple will soon turn to Kim kardashian of Nigeria.

J

she should fill her gapped tooth. makes her look like a market woman











Next topic go be "First Nude Photos of Banky n Adesua"



And then "Banky Inserts his I into Adesua O for the first time after their white wedding"









NAIRALAND I HAIL OOOO Una no dey TIRRREEEENext topic go be "First Nude Photos of Banky n Adesua"And then "Banky Inserts his I into Adesua O for the first time after their white wedding"NAIRALAND I HAIL OOOO

Let them concentrate on their family after so much noises