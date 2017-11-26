₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,917,695 members, 3,934,515 topics. Date: Sunday, 26 November 2017 at 11:05 AM

Banky W And Adesua Etomi's Second Outfits At Their White Wedding (Photos) - Celebrities - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Banky W And Adesua Etomi's Second Outfits At Their White Wedding (Photos) (4792 Views)

Nollywood Stars Dazzle In Military-inspired Outfits At The Calabar Festival / Yemi Alade's 3 Outfits At MTV MAMA Awards: Which Is Your Favourite? / Celebrities And Their Outfits At Toolz Dubai Wedding (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (Reply) (Go Down)

Banky W And Adesua Etomi's Second Outfits At Their White Wedding (Photos) by GistMore: 2:40am
@GISTMORE

The white wedding of Banky W and Adesua held in a beautiful ceremony at Cape Town, South Africa. Here are photos of their second outfit...

https://www.gistmore.com/photos-banky-w-adesuas-wedding-look-second-outfits

Re: Banky W And Adesua Etomi's Second Outfits At Their White Wedding (Photos) by GistMore: 2:40am
https://www.gistmore.com/photos-banky-w-adesuas-wedding-look-second-outfits
Re: Banky W And Adesua Etomi's Second Outfits At Their White Wedding (Photos) by roxpress: 3:22am
hmm

1 Like

Re: Banky W And Adesua Etomi's Second Outfits At Their White Wedding (Photos) by TonyCizzy: 5:34am
"MRS W" Really knows how to photobomb a picture...Fine gurl wey get oil for head.
Re: Banky W And Adesua Etomi's Second Outfits At Their White Wedding (Photos) by Airforce1(m): 5:36am
Congrats guys

I hope this beautiful smiles last forever, Amen.

4 Likes

Re: Banky W And Adesua Etomi's Second Outfits At Their White Wedding (Photos) by cyndy1000(f): 6:19am
Finally it has come to an end wish you guys marriage last n love continue to blossom in your life
Re: Banky W And Adesua Etomi's Second Outfits At Their White Wedding (Photos) by Simplep(f): 7:18am
Ebuka second outfit dey?.dat 1st 1 no meet our expectations
Re: Banky W And Adesua Etomi's Second Outfits At Their White Wedding (Photos) by axortedbabe(f): 7:54am
Now we can rest in peace.tho they are coming to disturb us with honeymoon picd

1 Like

Re: Banky W And Adesua Etomi's Second Outfits At Their White Wedding (Photos) by Lalas247(f): 7:56am
Not too keen on the back detail but the lace and mesh is lovely

1 Like

Re: Banky W And Adesua Etomi's Second Outfits At Their White Wedding (Photos) by Rokia2(f): 8:17am
I just love how in love they are.

They too cute.

2 Likes

Re: Banky W And Adesua Etomi's Second Outfits At Their White Wedding (Photos) by dingbang(m): 10:36am
Rokia2:
I just love how in love they are.

They too cute.
I dey tell you.. Adesua is completely totally madly in love with him... Na why banky change mind do elaborate wedding
Re: Banky W And Adesua Etomi's Second Outfits At Their White Wedding (Photos) by fabulousfortune(m): 10:36am
Mtchew undecided
Re: Banky W And Adesua Etomi's Second Outfits At Their White Wedding (Photos) by mrwonlasewonie: 10:36am
It's ok o.we've had enough.Please your marriage has started,get to work.discuss more than trying to impress strangers you will never meet with your outfits

1 Like

Re: Banky W And Adesua Etomi's Second Outfits At Their White Wedding (Photos) by joystickextend1(m): 10:36am
Lovely.



Meanwhile guys check out my profile for your extender delay and other adult toys
Re: Banky W And Adesua Etomi's Second Outfits At Their White Wedding (Photos) by veacea: 10:37am
Okay
Re: Banky W And Adesua Etomi's Second Outfits At Their White Wedding (Photos) by MhizzAJ(f): 10:37am
Nice
They both look happy
Re: Banky W And Adesua Etomi's Second Outfits At Their White Wedding (Photos) by aminat87: 10:37am
lovely couple
Re: Banky W And Adesua Etomi's Second Outfits At Their White Wedding (Photos) by dechriscool(m): 10:38am
Congrats to Mr and Mrs.Wellington .

There is a certain orientation Nigerian celebrity should change from.
Two individuals of the same country of origin prefer another man's country to his mother Land for a wedding.Especially when both couples are resident in Nigeria. This only shows they are not proud of the country that made them who they are.

2 Likes

Re: Banky W And Adesua Etomi's Second Outfits At Their White Wedding (Photos) by Queendoncom(f): 10:41am
Wetin she carry for yansh? She be fowl ni?

1 Like

Re: Banky W And Adesua Etomi's Second Outfits At Their White Wedding (Photos) by Lexusgs430: 10:45am
axortedbabe:
Now we can rest in peace.tho they are coming to disturb us with honeymoon picd

Not only honeymoon. When she becomes pregnant, when she is at the hospital, about to pop out + when child is out + 1st baby picture etc etc etc etc


Hope you are ready for this celebrity couples, public marriage.......

NB: I just sincerely hope it last longer than a piece of string........
Re: Banky W And Adesua Etomi's Second Outfits At Their White Wedding (Photos) by money121(m): 10:46am
Celebrities marriage
Re: Banky W And Adesua Etomi's Second Outfits At Their White Wedding (Photos) by Feranmicharless: 10:47am
Fine couple
Re: Banky W And Adesua Etomi's Second Outfits At Their White Wedding (Photos) by BruncleZuma: 10:49am
They will soon add the honeymoon Kerewa pictures...the internet is a very patient animal.

2 Likes

Re: Banky W And Adesua Etomi's Second Outfits At Their White Wedding (Photos) by DIKEnaWAR: 10:49am
Many Nigerian girls want to marry Banky as second, third and seventh wives just because he had a lavish wedding.

Ndi iberibe.
Re: Banky W And Adesua Etomi's Second Outfits At Their White Wedding (Photos) by ElsonMorali: 10:50am
This marriage has the shelf life of a banana. I Hope they prove me wrong.
Re: Banky W And Adesua Etomi's Second Outfits At Their White Wedding (Photos) by guru90: 10:50am
Money dey!!!
Re: Banky W And Adesua Etomi's Second Outfits At Their White Wedding (Photos) by MsFaith(f): 10:53am
This couple will soon turn to Kim kardashian of Nigeria.
Re: Banky W And Adesua Etomi's Second Outfits At Their White Wedding (Photos) by hollamanng(m): 10:54am
J
Re: Banky W And Adesua Etomi's Second Outfits At Their White Wedding (Photos) by sinceraconcept(m): 10:57am
she should fill her gapped tooth. makes her look like a market woman
Re: Banky W And Adesua Etomi's Second Outfits At Their White Wedding (Photos) by oshe11(m): 10:59am
Una no dey TIRRREEEE




Next topic go be "First Nude Photos of Banky n Adesua"

And then "Banky Inserts his I into Adesua O for the first time after their white wedding"




NAIRALAND I HAIL OOOOundecided
Re: Banky W And Adesua Etomi's Second Outfits At Their White Wedding (Photos) by tosyne2much(m): 11:00am
Let them concentrate on their family after so much noises
Re: Banky W And Adesua Etomi's Second Outfits At Their White Wedding (Photos) by mpowa(m): 11:02am
MsFaith:
This couple will soon turn to Kim kardashian of Nigeria.
grin Keeping up with the Wellingtons

(0) (Reply)

How Would You Like To Be Able To Greet Guests At Your Own Wake? / Who Is The Best Female Role Model In Nollwood? / Which Producer Has The Best Beats?

Viewing this topic: coachy777(m), snipes4, AuroraB(f), Jaisman26(m), sylva1, Rayele(m), Limitless72(m), Ihatelove(f), Ikmontana1, megakom, famous1000(m), chillychill(f), iyoti, marvin902(m), doyin25, McDreKing(m), peacettw(f), azeezat22(f), zinny377(f), sholasys, Areaboyfriend(m), Oly23(f), Miles300, optimist25(m), Glomoni, Priwillo, Juzzybabe(f), jocijoo, Princessfikemi, ishayaauta(m), jennyswt(f), AutosBay, mars123(m), Tbaby4real(f), macuno88, Esthefaith(f), HabibGwen230(f), pharmzy(m), donnn, waistbead, Vicmine(m), adamawa, austinfab14(m), AyPearl(f), kerryemudiaga, disguyz(m), Cypmeni(m), Sektion, opetiti, adefolarinwa01(m), onpoint247, Chuksslimboy, baronphemmy(m), adedee14, Nizeoyi, sklinks(m), Estimable(m), jpmoriarti(m), zagadat1, podium(m), rexfada(m), avante321, domack99(m), Teeboi56 and 121 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 24
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.