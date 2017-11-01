₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,917,455 members, 3,933,628 topics. Date: Saturday, 25 November 2017 at 06:51 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Tosin Etomi, Adesua Etomi's Elder Brother Walks Her Down The Aisle As She Cries (18602 Views)
Tosin Etomi With Funmi Wellington: Adesua's Brother & Banky W Brother Pictured / PHOTOS: Sola Sobowale Outfit To Banky W And Etomi Adesua Traditional Wedding / Gifty Reveals She Was Once Married As She Cries In An Interview (video) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Tosin Etomi, Adesua Etomi's Elder Brother Walks Her Down The Aisle As She Cries by YomzzyDBlogger: 5:07pm
Nollywood Actress, Adesua Etomi could not control her emotions as she was shedding tears of joy as her elder brother, Tosin walked her down the aisle.
Gists Via: http://www.yomzzyblog.com/2017/11/adesua-sheds-tears-of-joy-as-her-elder.html
2 Likes
|Re: Tosin Etomi, Adesua Etomi's Elder Brother Walks Her Down The Aisle As She Cries by YomzzyDBlogger: 5:07pm
Susu
More Photos >> http://www.yomzzyblog.com/2017/11/adesua-sheds-tears-of-joy-as-her-elder.html
|Re: Tosin Etomi, Adesua Etomi's Elder Brother Walks Her Down The Aisle As She Cries by ChopBellefull(m): 5:18pm
Eyah, she no believe say she go see husband marry.. After everything she did in life.. Girls be careful d kinda life u live.. Coz u mightn't be lucky to see husband o
51 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Tosin Etomi, Adesua Etomi's Elder Brother Walks Her Down The Aisle As She Cries by adakaibeyamma: 5:20pm
ChopBellefull:Shut up man
51 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Tosin Etomi, Adesua Etomi's Elder Brother Walks Her Down The Aisle As She Cries by TheManofTomorrow(m): 5:26pm
I am sure banky will have promised some more classy people marriage before but ended up marrying adesua.
Moral; Do not cheapen urself for anyman. Be firm on ur values and the right man will come knocking at your door.
24 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: Tosin Etomi, Adesua Etomi's Elder Brother Walks Her Down The Aisle As She Cries by Rokia2(f): 5:30pm
ChopBellefull:
6 Likes
|Re: Tosin Etomi, Adesua Etomi's Elder Brother Walks Her Down The Aisle As She Cries by vickvan(m): 5:31pm
Eyah, only married nairalanders will truly know that feeling. Shout out to you guys. Not really easy at all.
See my signature.
11 Likes
|Re: Tosin Etomi, Adesua Etomi's Elder Brother Walks Her Down The Aisle As She Cries by ChopBellefull(m): 5:31pm
adakaibeyamma:
B like u no get old man pix for una parlour.. Mk i shut up.. U r sillily silly
11 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Tosin Etomi, Adesua Etomi's Elder Brother Walks Her Down The Aisle As She Cries by ChopBellefull(m): 5:33pm
author=Rokia2 post =62707851]
|Re: Tosin Etomi, Adesua Etomi's Elder Brother Walks Her Down The Aisle As She Cries by BruncleZuma: 5:43pm
O ti tòn oooo
10 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Tosin Etomi, Adesua Etomi's Elder Brother Walks Her Down The Aisle As She Cries by NextGovernor(m): 5:43pm
I didn't see any tears in that mask. Bloggers and lies
3 Likes
|Re: Tosin Etomi, Adesua Etomi's Elder Brother Walks Her Down The Aisle As She Cries by jonadaft: 5:43pm
That moment when they remember all that has "gone through' them...
Women sha
6 Likes
|Re: Tosin Etomi, Adesua Etomi's Elder Brother Walks Her Down The Aisle As She Cries by Techiekingee(m): 5:44pm
Eyaa.....buh me m nor seeing any tears oo
|Re: Tosin Etomi, Adesua Etomi's Elder Brother Walks Her Down The Aisle As She Cries by amiibaby(f): 5:44pm
Cool
|Re: Tosin Etomi, Adesua Etomi's Elder Brother Walks Her Down The Aisle As She Cries by IamLaura(f): 5:45pm
She's so beautiful.
God bless their union
2 Likes
|Re: Tosin Etomi, Adesua Etomi's Elder Brother Walks Her Down The Aisle As She Cries by Blackhawk01: 5:47pm
Finally! Mrs Wallington
|Re: Tosin Etomi, Adesua Etomi's Elder Brother Walks Her Down The Aisle As She Cries by alignacademy(m): 5:47pm
YomzzyDBlogger:
This wedding is breaking all known Nairaland records. When last was there LIVE coverage like this?
Any entertainment blogger who doesn't cash in big on all this should consider another line of business...
1 Like
|Re: Tosin Etomi, Adesua Etomi's Elder Brother Walks Her Down The Aisle As She Cries by Bizibi(m): 5:47pm
Make we nor hear yeye story later oooo,na so toto abi tonto and that big head do dey disturb us that year,make we nor hear scandal,marriage hit bottom rocks,infidelity.by next year una go know say marriage nor be boyfriend and girlfriend matter.
1 Like
|Re: Tosin Etomi, Adesua Etomi's Elder Brother Walks Her Down The Aisle As She Cries by baby124: 5:50pm
Congrats to the newest couple
|Re: Tosin Etomi, Adesua Etomi's Elder Brother Walks Her Down The Aisle As She Cries by ChappyChase(m): 5:50pm
ChopBellefull:Animal hope you don chopbellefull
1 Like
|Re: Tosin Etomi, Adesua Etomi's Elder Brother Walks Her Down The Aisle As She Cries by oyepaulkay(m): 5:50pm
ChopBellefull:
3 Likes
|Re: Tosin Etomi, Adesua Etomi's Elder Brother Walks Her Down The Aisle As She Cries by rattlesnake(m): 5:50pm
I PRAY
|Re: Tosin Etomi, Adesua Etomi's Elder Brother Walks Her Down The Aisle As She Cries by ceezarhh(m): 5:51pm
I've attended this wedding through NL...waiting for my jollof rice...
12 Likes
|Re: Tosin Etomi, Adesua Etomi's Elder Brother Walks Her Down The Aisle As She Cries by amani63: 5:52pm
YomzzyDBlogger:please where is the tears.
Because I can see any.
not everything is news or info
|Re: Tosin Etomi, Adesua Etomi's Elder Brother Walks Her Down The Aisle As She Cries by Enoma222(m): 5:53pm
TheManofTomorrow:_true_talk
|Re: Tosin Etomi, Adesua Etomi's Elder Brother Walks Her Down The Aisle As She Cries by acme6(f): 5:54pm
TheManofTomorrow:Which value does Adesua have? after seeing that hot table picture with her ex, I doubt she has any. I know we all have exes but that was something else.
5 Likes
|Re: Tosin Etomi, Adesua Etomi's Elder Brother Walks Her Down The Aisle As She Cries by LaRoyalHighness(f): 5:55pm
Get well soon!
ChopBellefull:
1 Like
|Re: Tosin Etomi, Adesua Etomi's Elder Brother Walks Her Down The Aisle As She Cries by HarkymTheOracle(m): 5:56pm
ChopBellefull:
3 Likes
|Re: Tosin Etomi, Adesua Etomi's Elder Brother Walks Her Down The Aisle As She Cries by nikkypearl(f): 5:57pm
ChopBellefull:I get sense pass this one oo...choi!
1 Like
|Re: Tosin Etomi, Adesua Etomi's Elder Brother Walks Her Down The Aisle As She Cries by HarkymTheOracle(m): 5:58pm
ceezarhh:Lwkm
|Re: Tosin Etomi, Adesua Etomi's Elder Brother Walks Her Down The Aisle As She Cries by DBlackCeazer(m): 5:58pm
We don tire abeg
David Oyelowo Or Chiwetel Ejiofor? / Ramsey Nouah ,omotola Jalade Win 2011 Ghana Movie Awards / Mike Ezuruonye Shows Off His Cute Younger Sister
Viewing this topic: Emerald65(f), dontbothermuch, Narldon(f), bopm, hahn(m), chauvinist(m), ademijuwonlo(f), Boldbode(m), jpphilips(m), uniknet, ayoodeji(m), irondome, teemah21(f), ad84ada(m), wale200, Nutase(f), adeadekf, tmoney4real1979(m), gadgetsngs, EASYSHO, kenny4one(m), decasey(m), ladycn, BabaAduras, medd422, VUVUZELA10, Mckandre(m), AMossley(m), Brainsg, odinko, diasporaman(m), Agbajen, sinola(m), Lescalier, maplemum2017, LegendaryE(m), T0MMY, addey44, princejayy(m), CeeManCollins(m), Evablizin(f), cokorie25(f), md92, carls003, idu1(m), Juicybreed(m), piax(m), chrisharry101st, Engralfa(m), DJperdurabo, Niyipo(m), delavic2013, princedave2(m), NoblePrince91, souleymon(m), PinocchioDMZ, toyo4souls(m), Foxykevo(m), majiouk2002, Oluwakemitosin, Akintunnex, k4kings(m), vickodedon(m), kemzyAjaks(f), pimpchi(m), kimewills(f), salemdv(m), leumas91, felixomor, horladmejy(m), ucheHapers(m), geo4c, Jasi7(m), Only1mi(f), ollypapi(m), armyjassy101(m), sunbodan(f), TristanReveur, akannishemilore(m), Sanctecosma(m), Cardinaljossy(m), stealth2, Gift60(f), Essy697, pedestal82(m), chilewenwam and 159 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 15