Tosin Etomi, Adesua Etomi's Elder Brother Walks Her Down The Aisle As She Cries by YomzzyDBlogger: 5:07pm


Nollywood Actress, Adesua Etomi could not control her emotions as she was shedding tears of joy as her elder brother, Tosin walked her down the aisle.





Re: Tosin Etomi, Adesua Etomi's Elder Brother Walks Her Down The Aisle As She Cries by YomzzyDBlogger: 5:07pm
Susu cry



Re: Tosin Etomi, Adesua Etomi's Elder Brother Walks Her Down The Aisle As She Cries by ChopBellefull(m): 5:18pm
Eyah, she no believe say she go see husband marry.. After everything she did in life.. Girls be careful d kinda life u live.. Coz u mightn't be lucky to see husband o

Re: Tosin Etomi, Adesua Etomi's Elder Brother Walks Her Down The Aisle As She Cries by adakaibeyamma: 5:20pm
ChopBellefull:
Eyah, she no believe say she go see husband marry.. After everything she did in life.. Girls be careful d kinda life u live.. Coz u mightn't be lucky to see husband o
Shut up man undecided undecided

Re: Tosin Etomi, Adesua Etomi's Elder Brother Walks Her Down The Aisle As She Cries by TheManofTomorrow(m): 5:26pm
I am sure banky will have promised some more classy people marriage before but ended up marrying adesua.

Moral; Do not cheapen urself for anyman. Be firm on ur values and the right man will come knocking at your door.

Re: Tosin Etomi, Adesua Etomi's Elder Brother Walks Her Down The Aisle As She Cries by Rokia2(f): 5:30pm
ChopBellefull:
Eyah, she no believe say she go see husband marry.. After everything she did in life.. Girls be careful d kinda life u live.. Coz u mightn't be lucky to see husband o

Re: Tosin Etomi, Adesua Etomi's Elder Brother Walks Her Down The Aisle As She Cries by vickvan(m): 5:31pm
Eyah, only married nairalanders will truly know that feeling. Shout out to you guys. Not really easy at all.
See my signature.

Re: Tosin Etomi, Adesua Etomi's Elder Brother Walks Her Down The Aisle As She Cries by ChopBellefull(m): 5:31pm
adakaibeyamma:
Shut up man undecided undecided

B like u no get old man pix for una parlour.. Mk i shut up.. U r sillily silly sad

Re: Tosin Etomi, Adesua Etomi's Elder Brother Walks Her Down The Aisle As She Cries by ChopBellefull(m): 5:33pm
Re: Tosin Etomi, Adesua Etomi's Elder Brother Walks Her Down The Aisle As She Cries by BruncleZuma: 5:43pm


O ti tòn oooo

Re: Tosin Etomi, Adesua Etomi's Elder Brother Walks Her Down The Aisle As She Cries by NextGovernor(m): 5:43pm
I didn't see any tears in that mask. Bloggers and lies

Re: Tosin Etomi, Adesua Etomi's Elder Brother Walks Her Down The Aisle As She Cries by jonadaft: 5:43pm
That moment when they remember all that has "gone through' them... grin

Women sha

Re: Tosin Etomi, Adesua Etomi's Elder Brother Walks Her Down The Aisle As She Cries by Techiekingee(m): 5:44pm
Eyaa.....buh me m nor seeing any tears oo undecided
Re: Tosin Etomi, Adesua Etomi's Elder Brother Walks Her Down The Aisle As She Cries by amiibaby(f): 5:44pm
Cool
Re: Tosin Etomi, Adesua Etomi's Elder Brother Walks Her Down The Aisle As She Cries by IamLaura(f): 5:45pm
She's so beautiful.
God bless their union

Re: Tosin Etomi, Adesua Etomi's Elder Brother Walks Her Down The Aisle As She Cries by Blackhawk01: 5:47pm
Finally! Mrs Wallington kiss
Re: Tosin Etomi, Adesua Etomi's Elder Brother Walks Her Down The Aisle As She Cries by alignacademy(m): 5:47pm
YomzzyDBlogger:


Nollywood Actress, Adesua Etomi could not control her emotions as she was shedding tears of joy as her elder brother, Tosin walked her down the aisle.

This wedding is breaking all known Nairaland records. When last was there LIVE coverage like this?

Any entertainment blogger who doesn't cash in big on all this should consider another line of business...

Re: Tosin Etomi, Adesua Etomi's Elder Brother Walks Her Down The Aisle As She Cries by Bizibi(m): 5:47pm
Make we nor hear yeye story later oooo,na so toto abi tonto and that big head do dey disturb us that year,make we nor hear scandal,marriage hit bottom rocks,infidelity.by next year una go know say marriage nor be boyfriend and girlfriend matter.

Re: Tosin Etomi, Adesua Etomi's Elder Brother Walks Her Down The Aisle As She Cries by baby124: 5:50pm
Congrats to the newest couple
Re: Tosin Etomi, Adesua Etomi's Elder Brother Walks Her Down The Aisle As She Cries by ChappyChase(m): 5:50pm
ChopBellefull:
Eyah, she no believe say she go see husband marry.. After everything she did in life.. Girls be careful d kinda life u live.. Coz u mightn't be lucky to see husband o
Animal hope you don chopbellefull undecided

Re: Tosin Etomi, Adesua Etomi's Elder Brother Walks Her Down The Aisle As She Cries by oyepaulkay(m): 5:50pm
ChopBellefull:
Eyah, she no believe say she go see husband marry.. After everything she did in life.. Girls be careful d kinda life u live.. Coz u mightn't be lucky to see husband o

grin grin grin grin grin grin grin grin grin grin grin grin

Re: Tosin Etomi, Adesua Etomi's Elder Brother Walks Her Down The Aisle As She Cries by rattlesnake(m): 5:50pm
I PRAY
Re: Tosin Etomi, Adesua Etomi's Elder Brother Walks Her Down The Aisle As She Cries by ceezarhh(m): 5:51pm
I've attended this wedding through NL...waiting for my jollof rice...

Re: Tosin Etomi, Adesua Etomi's Elder Brother Walks Her Down The Aisle As She Cries by amani63: 5:52pm
YomzzyDBlogger:


Nollywood Actress, Adesua Etomi could not control her emotions as she was shedding tears of joy as her elder brother, Tosin walked her down the aisle.





Gists Via: http://www.yomzzyblog.com/2017/11/adesua-sheds-tears-of-joy-as-her-elder.html
please where is the tears.
Because I can see any.
not everything is news or info
Re: Tosin Etomi, Adesua Etomi's Elder Brother Walks Her Down The Aisle As She Cries by Enoma222(m): 5:53pm
TheManofTomorrow:
I am sure banky will have promised some more classy people marriage before but ended up marrying adesua.

Moral; Do not cheapen urself for anyman. Be firm on ur values and the right man will come knocking at your door.
_true_talk
Re: Tosin Etomi, Adesua Etomi's Elder Brother Walks Her Down The Aisle As She Cries by acme6(f): 5:54pm
TheManofTomorrow:
I am sure banky will have promised some more classy people marriage before but ended up marrying adesua.

Moral; Do not cheapen urself for anyman. Be firm on ur values and the right man will come knocking at your door.
Which value does Adesua have? after seeing that hot table picture with her ex, I doubt she has any. I know we all have exes but that was something else.

Re: Tosin Etomi, Adesua Etomi's Elder Brother Walks Her Down The Aisle As She Cries by LaRoyalHighness(f): 5:55pm
Get well soon!
ChopBellefull:
Eyah, she no believe say she go see husband marry.. After everything she did in life.. Girls be careful d kinda life u live.. Coz u mightn't be lucky to see husband o

Re: Tosin Etomi, Adesua Etomi's Elder Brother Walks Her Down The Aisle As She Cries by HarkymTheOracle(m): 5:56pm
ChopBellefull:
Eyah, she no believe say she go see husband marry.. After everything she did in life.. Girls be careful d kinda life u live.. Coz u mightn't be lucky to see husband o

Re: Tosin Etomi, Adesua Etomi's Elder Brother Walks Her Down The Aisle As She Cries by nikkypearl(f): 5:57pm
ChopBellefull:
Eyah, she no believe say she go see husband marry.. After everything she did in life.. Girls be careful d kinda life u live.. Coz u mightn't be lucky to see husband o
I get sense pass this one oo...choi! shocked

Re: Tosin Etomi, Adesua Etomi's Elder Brother Walks Her Down The Aisle As She Cries by HarkymTheOracle(m): 5:58pm
ceezarhh:
I've attended this wedding through NL...waiting for my jollof rice...
Lwkm
Re: Tosin Etomi, Adesua Etomi's Elder Brother Walks Her Down The Aisle As She Cries by DBlackCeazer(m): 5:58pm
We don tire abeg

