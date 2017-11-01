Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Tosin Etomi, Adesua Etomi's Elder Brother Walks Her Down The Aisle As She Cries (18602 Views)

Tosin Etomi With Funmi Wellington: Adesua's Brother & Banky W Brother Pictured / PHOTOS: Sola Sobowale Outfit To Banky W And Etomi Adesua Traditional Wedding / Gifty Reveals She Was Once Married As She Cries In An Interview (video) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)





Nollywood Actress, Adesua Etomi could not control her emotions as she was shedding tears of joy as her elder brother, Tosin walked her down the aisle.











Gists Via: Nollywood Actress, Adesua Etomi could not control her emotions as she was shedding tears of joy as her elder brother, Tosin walked her down the aisle.Gists Via: http://www.yomzzyblog.com/2017/11/adesua-sheds-tears-of-joy-as-her-elder.html 2 Likes









More Photos >> SusuMore Photos >> http://www.yomzzyblog.com/2017/11/adesua-sheds-tears-of-joy-as-her-elder.html

Eyah, she no believe say she go see husband marry.. After everything she did in life.. Girls be careful d kinda life u live.. Coz u mightn't be lucky to see husband o 51 Likes 3 Shares

ChopBellefull:

Eyah, she no believe say she go see husband marry.. After everything she did in life.. Girls be careful d kinda life u live.. Coz u mightn't be lucky to see husband o Shut up man Shut up man 51 Likes 2 Shares

I am sure banky will have promised some more classy people marriage before but ended up marrying adesua.



Moral; Do not cheapen urself for anyman. Be firm on ur values and the right man will come knocking at your door. 24 Likes 4 Shares

ChopBellefull:

Eyah, she no believe say she go see husband marry.. After everything she did in life.. Girls be careful d kinda life u live.. Coz u mightn't be lucky to see husband o 6 Likes

Eyah, only married nairalanders will truly know that feeling. Shout out to you guys. Not really easy at all.

See my signature. 11 Likes

adakaibeyamma:

Shut up man

B like u no get old man pix for una parlour.. Mk i shut up.. U r sillily silly B like u no get old man pix for una parlour.. Mk i shut up.. U r sillily silly 11 Likes 2 Shares

author=Rokia2 post =62707851]





O ti tòn oooo 10 Likes 2 Shares

I didn't see any tears in that mask. Bloggers and lies 3 Likes





Women sha That moment when they remember all that has "gone through' them...Women sha 6 Likes

Eyaa.....buh me m nor seeing any tears oo

Cool

She's so beautiful.

God bless their union 2 Likes

Finally! Mrs Wallington

YomzzyDBlogger:





Nollywood Actress, Adesua Etomi could not control her emotions as she was shedding tears of joy as her elder brother, Tosin walked her down the aisle.



This wedding is breaking all known Nairaland records. When last was there LIVE coverage like this?



Any entertainment blogger who doesn't cash in big on all this should consider another line of business... This wedding is breaking all known Nairaland records. When last was there LIVE coverage like this?Any entertainment blogger who doesn't cash in big on all this should consider another line of business... 1 Like

Make we nor hear yeye story later oooo,na so toto abi tonto and that big head do dey disturb us that year,make we nor hear scandal,marriage hit bottom rocks,infidelity.by next year una go know say marriage nor be boyfriend and girlfriend matter. 1 Like

Congrats to the newest couple

ChopBellefull:

Eyah, she no believe say she go see husband marry.. After everything she did in life.. Girls be careful d kinda life u live.. Coz u mightn't be lucky to see husband o Animal hope you don chopbellefull Animal hope you don chopbellefull 1 Like

ChopBellefull:

Eyah, she no believe say she go see husband marry.. After everything she did in life.. Girls be careful d kinda life u live.. Coz u mightn't be lucky to see husband o

3 Likes

I PRAY

I've attended this wedding through NL...waiting for my jollof rice... 12 Likes

YomzzyDBlogger:





Nollywood Actress, Adesua Etomi could not control her emotions as she was shedding tears of joy as her elder brother, Tosin walked her down the aisle.











Gists Via: http://www.yomzzyblog.com/2017/11/adesua-sheds-tears-of-joy-as-her-elder.html

please where is the tears.

Because I can see any.

not everything is news or info please where is the tears.Because I can see any.not everything is news or info

TheManofTomorrow:

I am sure banky will have promised some more classy people marriage before but ended up marrying adesua.



Moral; Do not cheapen urself for anyman. Be firm on ur values and the right man will come knocking at your door. _true_talk _true_talk

TheManofTomorrow:

I am sure banky will have promised some more classy people marriage before but ended up marrying adesua.



Moral; Do not cheapen urself for anyman. Be firm on ur values and the right man will come knocking at your door. Which value does Adesua have? after seeing that hot table picture with her ex, I doubt she has any. I know we all have exes but that was something else. Which value does Adesua have? after seeing that hot table picture with her ex, I doubt she has any. I know we all have exes but that was something else. 5 Likes

ChopBellefull:

Eyah, she no believe say she go see husband marry.. After everything she did in life.. Girls be careful d kinda life u live.. Coz u mightn't be lucky to see husband o Get well soon! 1 Like

ChopBellefull:

Eyah, she no believe say she go see husband marry.. After everything she did in life.. Girls be careful d kinda life u live.. Coz u mightn't be lucky to see husband o 3 Likes

ChopBellefull:

Eyah, she no believe say she go see husband marry.. After everything she did in life.. Girls be careful d kinda life u live.. Coz u mightn't be lucky to see husband o I get sense pass this one oo...choi! I get sense pass this one oo...choi! 1 Like

ceezarhh:

I've attended this wedding through NL...waiting for my jollof rice... Lwkm Lwkm