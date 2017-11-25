₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,917,519 members, 3,933,844 topics. Date: Saturday, 25 November 2017 at 10:07 PM

Goodluck Jonathan Is Not Corrupt - APC Spokesperson, Bolaji Abdullahi (Video) - Politics - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Goodluck Jonathan Is Not Corrupt - APC Spokesperson, Bolaji Abdullahi (Video) (3843 Views)

Bolaji Abdullahi "On A Platter Of Gold" Cover – How Jonathan Won & Lost Nigeria / Bolaji Abdullahi's “On A Platter Of Gold” A Book On Goodluck Jonathan / APC Picks Bolaji Abdullahi As Spokesman, Timi Frank Kicks (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

Goodluck Jonathan Is Not Corrupt - APC Spokesperson, Bolaji Abdullahi (Video) by itsdumebi(m): 8:36pm
@POLITICSNGR

Spokesperson of the All Progressives Congress(APC), Bolaji Abdullahi has declared that Ex-president, Goodluck Jonathan is not a corrupt man.

Abdullahi made this statement recently during an interview with Mercy Abang on her programme, 'Conversations with Abang Mercy'. The former Minister of youths and sports development under GEJ had this to say;

"I don’t think even his worst enemy can accuse Dr. Jonathan of being a corrupt person. I don’t think so. I have not seen anyone in this country that will say Jonathan is personally corrupt".

The mouthpiece of the ruling party will soon officially release his much-anticipated book exposing how Ex-president, Goodluck Jonathan, won and lost Nigeria.

Watch the video obtained by PoliticsNGR below;
https://politicsngr.com/2017/11/25/jonathan-not-corrupt-apc-spokesperson-bolaji-abdullahi/


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mGB1wor_0GE

Re: Goodluck Jonathan Is Not Corrupt - APC Spokesperson, Bolaji Abdullahi (Video) by NwaAmaikpe: 8:38pm
shocked


If Goodluck Jonathan is not corrupt, then Tiwa Savage is a virgin.

11 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Goodluck Jonathan Is Not Corrupt - APC Spokesperson, Bolaji Abdullahi (Video) by Zanas: 8:43pm
That's his personal opinion, we'll wait for the official government opinion from oga Lai

2 Likes 1 Share

Re: Goodluck Jonathan Is Not Corrupt - APC Spokesperson, Bolaji Abdullahi (Video) by Paperwhite(m): 8:45pm
Coming from the spokesman of a party that have been blaming same Jonathan for their own cluelessness and corruption for more than two years now
Anyway that is the lying,hypocritical and double-mouthed nature of every APC member.They talk as demented fellas.This man just made zombies work more difficult.

11 Likes

Re: Goodluck Jonathan Is Not Corrupt - APC Spokesperson, Bolaji Abdullahi (Video) by magoo10(m): 8:48pm
After unleashing propaganda upon propaganda on this gentleman apc have finally been put to shame.

How can Jonathan be corrupt when many criminals who were part of the pdp 16years rule either as president, governors, senators etc ran into the apshit party claiming to be saints.
Jonathan made the political class less attractive,one of the reasons some of the bigwig politicians hated him much.

28 Likes

Re: Goodluck Jonathan Is Not Corrupt - APC Spokesperson, Bolaji Abdullahi (Video) by bobnatlo(m): 8:49pm
Shuuu!!
APC is shopping for a new publicity secretary grin

2 Likes

Re: Goodluck Jonathan Is Not Corrupt - APC Spokesperson, Bolaji Abdullahi (Video) by damoneymag(m): 8:52pm
I see someone trying to appeal to a particular set of people in order to have a successful book launch. but don't worry. oga lia Mohammed is coming for you. grin
Re: Goodluck Jonathan Is Not Corrupt - APC Spokesperson, Bolaji Abdullahi (Video) by LUGBE: 9:23pm
NwaAmaikpe:
shocked


If Goodluck Jonathan is not corrupt, then Tiwa Savage is a virgin.

If you don't know what to comment, just close up

17 Likes

Re: Goodluck Jonathan Is Not Corrupt - APC Spokesperson, Bolaji Abdullahi (Video) by Pavarottii(m): 9:30pm
"If you shut up truth and bury it under the ground, it will but grow, and gather to itself such explosive power that the day it bursts through it will blow up everything in its way"

GOD BLESS GEJ.

3 Likes

Re: Goodluck Jonathan Is Not Corrupt - APC Spokesperson, Bolaji Abdullahi (Video) by OBAGADAFFI: 9:33pm
Gengen 2019 loading.

Trying to make friends from the SS
Re: Goodluck Jonathan Is Not Corrupt - APC Spokesperson, Bolaji Abdullahi (Video) by NaijaMutant(f): 9:33pm
There is an extent you will get to while lying that you start saying the truth without knowing it.grin

APC lied their way to power

APC shall crash by lies.

6 Likes

Re: Goodluck Jonathan Is Not Corrupt - APC Spokesperson, Bolaji Abdullahi (Video) by Drabrah(m): 9:33pm
Ghenghen!
2019 loading........
Buh tbh, Jonathan's problems were not really of personal corruption or enrichment. The guy just didn't understand administration & pipu used dat to carry out their nefarious activities wt open impunity. He turned out being led instead of being the leader. Worst still, they led him into an abysmal hopelessness & ensured he was at loggerheads wt those dat cud av saved his head.

1 Like

Re: Goodluck Jonathan Is Not Corrupt - APC Spokesperson, Bolaji Abdullahi (Video) by Flashh: 9:33pm
What hogwash did I just read?
Re: Goodluck Jonathan Is Not Corrupt - APC Spokesperson, Bolaji Abdullahi (Video) by mmb: 9:33pm
JONATHAN HAS PHD IN CORRUPTION.
Re: Goodluck Jonathan Is Not Corrupt - APC Spokesperson, Bolaji Abdullahi (Video) by englishmart(m): 9:34pm
the present administration stole all our monies and claim they inherited empty treasury

1 Like

Re: Goodluck Jonathan Is Not Corrupt - APC Spokesperson, Bolaji Abdullahi (Video) by bonechamberlain(m): 9:34pm
grin grin I can see u guys are tired of all your failed propaganda.

"With his mouth the godless man would destroy his neighbor, but by knowledge the righteous are delivered." proverbs 11:9

I see people peeping grin
Re: Goodluck Jonathan Is Not Corrupt - APC Spokesperson, Bolaji Abdullahi (Video) by bigerboy200: 9:34pm
Stealing is not corruption - GEJ
Re: Goodluck Jonathan Is Not Corrupt - APC Spokesperson, Bolaji Abdullahi (Video) by bumi10: 9:34pm
ok


which other version ?
Re: Goodluck Jonathan Is Not Corrupt - APC Spokesperson, Bolaji Abdullahi (Video) by NaijaMutant(f): 9:35pm
Zanas:
That's his personal opinion, we'll wait for the official government opinion from oga Lai

Lai's opinion still doesn't change a fact

You must be living a lie since you depend on Lai's opinion on every matter.

1 Like

Re: Goodluck Jonathan Is Not Corrupt - APC Spokesperson, Bolaji Abdullahi (Video) by Luukasz(m): 9:35pm
You think you can flatter & cajole GEJ into joining APC. KOLEWERK!!!
Re: Goodluck Jonathan Is Not Corrupt - APC Spokesperson, Bolaji Abdullahi (Video) by engrchykae(m): 9:36pm
magoo10:
After unleashing propaganda upon propaganda on this gentleman apc have finally been put to shame.

How can Jonathan be corrupt when many criminals who were part of the pdp 16years rule either as president, governors, senators etc ran into the apshit party claiming to be saints.
Jonathan made the political class less attractive,one of the reasons some of the bigwig politicians hated him much.
especially obasanjo was PAINED

1 Like

Re: Goodluck Jonathan Is Not Corrupt - APC Spokesperson, Bolaji Abdullahi (Video) by lordkush: 9:36pm
the head slamming zombies on nairaland,
won't sleep well this night.


senior zombie has drummed it into thier daft skull once again.

under gej maina became a fugitive he later took up appointment with apc #fact
Re: Goodluck Jonathan Is Not Corrupt - APC Spokesperson, Bolaji Abdullahi (Video) by avgoldltd(m): 9:36pm
May the lord have mercy
Re: Goodluck Jonathan Is Not Corrupt - APC Spokesperson, Bolaji Abdullahi (Video) by wildcatter23(m): 9:36pm


In other unrelated news, check my signature for bet9ja shop
Re: Goodluck Jonathan Is Not Corrupt - APC Spokesperson, Bolaji Abdullahi (Video) by Phygo(m): 9:36pm
Buhari is corrupt. In fact Buhari is corruption.
Re: Goodluck Jonathan Is Not Corrupt - APC Spokesperson, Bolaji Abdullahi (Video) by noeloge82(m): 9:37pm
This is d politricks of 2019
Re: Goodluck Jonathan Is Not Corrupt - APC Spokesperson, Bolaji Abdullahi (Video) by Luukasz(m): 9:37pm
NwaAmaikpe:
shocked


If Goodluck Jonathan is not corrupt, then Tiwa Savage is a virgin.
What if she's an artificial virgin.
Re: Goodluck Jonathan Is Not Corrupt - APC Spokesperson, Bolaji Abdullahi (Video) by funlord(m): 9:37pm
magoo10:
After unleashing propaganda upon propaganda on this gentleman apc have finally been put to shame.

How can Jonathan be corrupt when many criminals who were part of the pdp 16years rule either as president, governors, senators etc ran into the apshit party claiming to be saints.
Jonathan made the political class less attractive,one of the reasons some of the bigwig politicians hated him much.


My friend shut up! grin
Re: Goodluck Jonathan Is Not Corrupt - APC Spokesperson, Bolaji Abdullahi (Video) by lordkush: 9:37pm
engrchykae:
especially obasanjo was PAINED
the man that fvcked his sons wife

1 Like

Re: Goodluck Jonathan Is Not Corrupt - APC Spokesperson, Bolaji Abdullahi (Video) by Nasa28(m): 9:37pm
It's alright... We're watching
Re: Goodluck Jonathan Is Not Corrupt - APC Spokesperson, Bolaji Abdullahi (Video) by Rapmoney(m): 9:37pm
Tomorrow, they will still come and tell us that he never made these statements.

If Jonathan was corrupt in office, Buhari's government deserves gold medals for corruption, falsehood, scam motives, bigotry, terrorism, confusion, cluelessness, unintelligence, backwardness and nepotism!
Re: Goodluck Jonathan Is Not Corrupt - APC Spokesperson, Bolaji Abdullahi (Video) by lordkush: 9:38pm
funlord:
[s]


My friend shut up! grin
the species of zombies on nairaland tho


senior zombei is talking saying gej wasn't corrupt. you better fall in line.

or the senior zombies will wipe you into your lane



enough said

4 Likes

(0) (1) (Reply)

Al-qaeda Says "mutallab Is Our Agent, We Sent Him" / What People Are Saying About Africa / Deji, Mko Abiola’s Son Remanded In Efcc Custody Over Failed Business Deal

Viewing this topic: maggdon(m), dstar01(m), Okesilas15, jerflakes(m), francofoks, rhoci(m), Olabenjamen22(m), lolipopandy(f), hopkinsnoni(m), elmessiahs(m), cyrielo(m), Gratia(f), Sanctecosma(m), donfelix4sure(m), Paperwhite(m), domack99(m), reginacealis, Biodun1234, Adonis28(m), riffson(m), Leo3333, fagin1982(m), rhemaplus(m), Zenithpeak, kanirip, Asidethetruth, Uchedeformula, charytea(f), Tlontin(m), HomesOfLife(m), fosch, demola7, oshe11(m), Maloboy, lobinche101(m), doclatom(m), chinchong, 2cato, DAVEZONIGLTD, pol23, AustineCJ, Phemmy777(m), MartinsOnyx, mbaboy(m), Felixabel(m), rolinco24(m), kakadinho0880, joewy02, teflonjake(m), Felixalex(m), chygoz3(m), immortalvoices(m), chicoMX(m), ChiefPiiko(m), dioss, osscarr(m), Abiolaseyi(m) and 90 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 22
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.