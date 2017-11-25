₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,917,519 members, 3,933,844 topics. Date: Saturday, 25 November 2017 at 10:07 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Goodluck Jonathan Is Not Corrupt - APC Spokesperson, Bolaji Abdullahi (Video) (3843 Views)
Bolaji Abdullahi "On A Platter Of Gold" Cover – How Jonathan Won & Lost Nigeria / Bolaji Abdullahi's “On A Platter Of Gold” A Book On Goodluck Jonathan / APC Picks Bolaji Abdullahi As Spokesman, Timi Frank Kicks (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Goodluck Jonathan Is Not Corrupt - APC Spokesperson, Bolaji Abdullahi (Video) by itsdumebi(m): 8:36pm
@POLITICSNGR
Spokesperson of the All Progressives Congress(APC), Bolaji Abdullahi has declared that Ex-president, Goodluck Jonathan is not a corrupt man.
Abdullahi made this statement recently during an interview with Mercy Abang on her programme, 'Conversations with Abang Mercy'. The former Minister of youths and sports development under GEJ had this to say;
"I don’t think even his worst enemy can accuse Dr. Jonathan of being a corrupt person. I don’t think so. I have not seen anyone in this country that will say Jonathan is personally corrupt".
The mouthpiece of the ruling party will soon officially release his much-anticipated book exposing how Ex-president, Goodluck Jonathan, won and lost Nigeria.
Watch the video obtained by PoliticsNGR below;
https://politicsngr.com/2017/11/25/jonathan-not-corrupt-apc-spokesperson-bolaji-abdullahi/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mGB1wor_0GE
|Re: Goodluck Jonathan Is Not Corrupt - APC Spokesperson, Bolaji Abdullahi (Video) by NwaAmaikpe: 8:38pm
If Goodluck Jonathan is not corrupt, then Tiwa Savage is a virgin.
11 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Goodluck Jonathan Is Not Corrupt - APC Spokesperson, Bolaji Abdullahi (Video) by Zanas: 8:43pm
That's his personal opinion, we'll wait for the official government opinion from oga Lai
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Goodluck Jonathan Is Not Corrupt - APC Spokesperson, Bolaji Abdullahi (Video) by Paperwhite(m): 8:45pm
Coming from the spokesman of a party that have been blaming same Jonathan for their own cluelessness and corruption for more than two years now
Anyway that is the lying,hypocritical and double-mouthed nature of every APC member.They talk as demented fellas.This man just made zombies work more difficult.
11 Likes
|Re: Goodluck Jonathan Is Not Corrupt - APC Spokesperson, Bolaji Abdullahi (Video) by magoo10(m): 8:48pm
After unleashing propaganda upon propaganda on this gentleman apc have finally been put to shame.
How can Jonathan be corrupt when many criminals who were part of the pdp 16years rule either as president, governors, senators etc ran into the apshit party claiming to be saints.
Jonathan made the political class less attractive,one of the reasons some of the bigwig politicians hated him much.
28 Likes
|Re: Goodluck Jonathan Is Not Corrupt - APC Spokesperson, Bolaji Abdullahi (Video) by bobnatlo(m): 8:49pm
Shuuu!!
APC is shopping for a new publicity secretary
2 Likes
|Re: Goodluck Jonathan Is Not Corrupt - APC Spokesperson, Bolaji Abdullahi (Video) by damoneymag(m): 8:52pm
I see someone trying to appeal to a particular set of people in order to have a successful book launch. but don't worry. oga lia Mohammed is coming for you.
|Re: Goodluck Jonathan Is Not Corrupt - APC Spokesperson, Bolaji Abdullahi (Video) by LUGBE: 9:23pm
NwaAmaikpe:
If you don't know what to comment, just close up
17 Likes
|Re: Goodluck Jonathan Is Not Corrupt - APC Spokesperson, Bolaji Abdullahi (Video) by Pavarottii(m): 9:30pm
"If you shut up truth and bury it under the ground, it will but grow, and gather to itself such explosive power that the day it bursts through it will blow up everything in its way"
GOD BLESS GEJ.
3 Likes
|Re: Goodluck Jonathan Is Not Corrupt - APC Spokesperson, Bolaji Abdullahi (Video) by OBAGADAFFI: 9:33pm
Gengen 2019 loading.
Trying to make friends from the SS
|Re: Goodluck Jonathan Is Not Corrupt - APC Spokesperson, Bolaji Abdullahi (Video) by NaijaMutant(f): 9:33pm
There is an extent you will get to while lying that you start saying the truth without knowing it.
APC lied their way to power
APC shall crash by lies.
6 Likes
|Re: Goodluck Jonathan Is Not Corrupt - APC Spokesperson, Bolaji Abdullahi (Video) by Drabrah(m): 9:33pm
Ghenghen!
2019 loading........
Buh tbh, Jonathan's problems were not really of personal corruption or enrichment. The guy just didn't understand administration & pipu used dat to carry out their nefarious activities wt open impunity. He turned out being led instead of being the leader. Worst still, they led him into an abysmal hopelessness & ensured he was at loggerheads wt those dat cud av saved his head.
1 Like
|Re: Goodluck Jonathan Is Not Corrupt - APC Spokesperson, Bolaji Abdullahi (Video) by Flashh: 9:33pm
What hogwash did I just read?
|Re: Goodluck Jonathan Is Not Corrupt - APC Spokesperson, Bolaji Abdullahi (Video) by mmb: 9:33pm
JONATHAN HAS PHD IN CORRUPTION.
|Re: Goodluck Jonathan Is Not Corrupt - APC Spokesperson, Bolaji Abdullahi (Video) by englishmart(m): 9:34pm
the present administration stole all our monies and claim they inherited empty treasury
1 Like
|Re: Goodluck Jonathan Is Not Corrupt - APC Spokesperson, Bolaji Abdullahi (Video) by bonechamberlain(m): 9:34pm
I can see u guys are tired of all your failed propaganda.
"With his mouth the godless man would destroy his neighbor, but by knowledge the righteous are delivered." proverbs 11:9
I see people peeping
|Re: Goodluck Jonathan Is Not Corrupt - APC Spokesperson, Bolaji Abdullahi (Video) by bigerboy200: 9:34pm
Stealing is not corruption - GEJ
|Re: Goodluck Jonathan Is Not Corrupt - APC Spokesperson, Bolaji Abdullahi (Video) by bumi10: 9:34pm
ok
which other version ?
|Re: Goodluck Jonathan Is Not Corrupt - APC Spokesperson, Bolaji Abdullahi (Video) by NaijaMutant(f): 9:35pm
Zanas:
Lai's opinion still doesn't change a fact
You must be living a lie since you depend on Lai's opinion on every matter.
1 Like
|Re: Goodluck Jonathan Is Not Corrupt - APC Spokesperson, Bolaji Abdullahi (Video) by Luukasz(m): 9:35pm
You think you can flatter & cajole GEJ into joining APC. KOLEWERK!!!
|Re: Goodluck Jonathan Is Not Corrupt - APC Spokesperson, Bolaji Abdullahi (Video) by engrchykae(m): 9:36pm
magoo10:especially obasanjo was PAINED
1 Like
|Re: Goodluck Jonathan Is Not Corrupt - APC Spokesperson, Bolaji Abdullahi (Video) by lordkush: 9:36pm
the head slamming zombies on nairaland,
won't sleep well this night.
senior zombie has drummed it into thier daft skull once again.
under gej maina became a fugitive he later took up appointment with apc #fact
|Re: Goodluck Jonathan Is Not Corrupt - APC Spokesperson, Bolaji Abdullahi (Video) by avgoldltd(m): 9:36pm
May the lord have mercy
|Re: Goodluck Jonathan Is Not Corrupt - APC Spokesperson, Bolaji Abdullahi (Video) by wildcatter23(m): 9:36pm
In other unrelated news, check my signature for bet9ja shop
|Re: Goodluck Jonathan Is Not Corrupt - APC Spokesperson, Bolaji Abdullahi (Video) by Phygo(m): 9:36pm
Buhari is corrupt. In fact Buhari is corruption.
|Re: Goodluck Jonathan Is Not Corrupt - APC Spokesperson, Bolaji Abdullahi (Video) by noeloge82(m): 9:37pm
This is d politricks of 2019
|Re: Goodluck Jonathan Is Not Corrupt - APC Spokesperson, Bolaji Abdullahi (Video) by Luukasz(m): 9:37pm
NwaAmaikpe:What if she's an artificial virgin.
|Re: Goodluck Jonathan Is Not Corrupt - APC Spokesperson, Bolaji Abdullahi (Video) by funlord(m): 9:37pm
magoo10:
Jonathan made the political class less attractive,one of the reasons some of the bigwig politicians hated him much.
My friend shut up!
|Re: Goodluck Jonathan Is Not Corrupt - APC Spokesperson, Bolaji Abdullahi (Video) by lordkush: 9:37pm
engrchykae:the man that fvcked his sons wife
1 Like
|Re: Goodluck Jonathan Is Not Corrupt - APC Spokesperson, Bolaji Abdullahi (Video) by Nasa28(m): 9:37pm
It's alright... We're watching
|Re: Goodluck Jonathan Is Not Corrupt - APC Spokesperson, Bolaji Abdullahi (Video) by Rapmoney(m): 9:37pm
Tomorrow, they will still come and tell us that he never made these statements.
If Jonathan was corrupt in office, Buhari's government deserves gold medals for corruption, falsehood, scam motives, bigotry, terrorism, confusion, cluelessness, unintelligence, backwardness and nepotism!
|Re: Goodluck Jonathan Is Not Corrupt - APC Spokesperson, Bolaji Abdullahi (Video) by lordkush: 9:38pm
funlord:the species of zombies on nairaland tho
senior zombei is talking saying gej wasn't corrupt. you better fall in line.
or the senior zombies will wipe you into your lane
enough said
4 Likes
Al-qaeda Says "mutallab Is Our Agent, We Sent Him" / What People Are Saying About Africa / Deji, Mko Abiola’s Son Remanded In Efcc Custody Over Failed Business Deal
Viewing this topic: maggdon(m), dstar01(m), Okesilas15, jerflakes(m), francofoks, rhoci(m), Olabenjamen22(m), lolipopandy(f), hopkinsnoni(m), elmessiahs(m), cyrielo(m), Gratia(f), Sanctecosma(m), donfelix4sure(m), Paperwhite(m), domack99(m), reginacealis, Biodun1234, Adonis28(m), riffson(m), Leo3333, fagin1982(m), rhemaplus(m), Zenithpeak, kanirip, Asidethetruth, Uchedeformula, charytea(f), Tlontin(m), HomesOfLife(m), fosch, demola7, oshe11(m), Maloboy, lobinche101(m), doclatom(m), chinchong, 2cato, DAVEZONIGLTD, pol23, AustineCJ, Phemmy777(m), MartinsOnyx, mbaboy(m), Felixabel(m), rolinco24(m), kakadinho0880, joewy02, teflonjake(m), Felixalex(m), chygoz3(m), immortalvoices(m), chicoMX(m), ChiefPiiko(m), dioss, osscarr(m), Abiolaseyi(m) and 90 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 22