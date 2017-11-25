Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Goodluck Jonathan Is Not Corrupt - APC Spokesperson, Bolaji Abdullahi (Video) (3843 Views)

Spokesperson of the All Progressives Congress(APC), Bolaji Abdullahi has declared that Ex-president, Goodluck Jonathan is not a corrupt man.



Abdullahi made this statement recently during an interview with Mercy Abang on her programme, 'Conversations with Abang Mercy'. The former Minister of youths and sports development under GEJ had this to say;



"I don’t think even his worst enemy can accuse Dr. Jonathan of being a corrupt person. I don’t think so. I have not seen anyone in this country that will say Jonathan is personally corrupt".



The mouthpiece of the ruling party will soon officially release his much-anticipated book exposing how Ex-president, Goodluck Jonathan, won and lost Nigeria.



Watch the video obtained by PoliticsNGR below;

https://politicsngr.com/2017/11/25/jonathan-not-corrupt-apc-spokesperson-bolaji-abdullahi/





If Goodluck Jonathan is not corrupt, then Tiwa Savage is a virgin. If Goodluck Jonathan is not corrupt, then Tiwa Savage is a virgin. 11 Likes 2 Shares

That's his personal opinion, we'll wait for the official government opinion from oga Lai 2 Likes 1 Share



Anyway that is the lying,hypocritical and double-mouthed nature of every APC member.They talk as demented fellas.This man just made zombies work more difficult. Coming from the spokesman of a party that have been blaming same Jonathan for their own cluelessness and corruption for more than two years nowAnyway that is the lying,hypocritical and double-mouthed nature of every APC member.They talk as demented fellas.This man just made zombies work more difficult. 11 Likes

After unleashing propaganda upon propaganda on this gentleman apc have finally been put to shame.



How can Jonathan be corrupt when many criminals who were part of the pdp 16years rule either as president, governors, senators etc ran into the apshit party claiming to be saints.

Jonathan made the political class less attractive,one of the reasons some of the bigwig politicians hated him much. 28 Likes



APC is shopping for a new publicity secretary Shuuu!!APC is shopping for a new publicity secretary 2 Likes

I see someone trying to appeal to a particular set of people in order to have a successful book launch. but don't worry. oga lia Mohammed is coming for you.

NwaAmaikpe:







If Goodluck Jonathan is not corrupt, then Tiwa Savage is a virgin.

If you don't know what to comment, just close up If you don't know what to comment, just close up 17 Likes

"If you shut up truth and bury it under the ground, it will but grow, and gather to itself such explosive power that the day it bursts through it will blow up everything in its way"



GOD BLESS GEJ. 3 Likes

Gengen 2019 loading.



Trying to make friends from the SS





APC lied their way to power



APC shall crash by lies. There is an extent you will get to while lying that you start saying the truth without knowing it.APC lied their way to powerAPC shall crash by lies. 6 Likes

Ghenghen!

2019 loading........

Buh tbh, Jonathan's problems were not really of personal corruption or enrichment. The guy just didn't understand administration & pipu used dat to carry out their nefarious activities wt open impunity. He turned out being led instead of being the leader. Worst still, they led him into an abysmal hopelessness & ensured he was at loggerheads wt those dat cud av saved his head. 1 Like

What hogwash did I just read?

JONATHAN HAS PHD IN CORRUPTION.

the present administration stole all our monies and claim they inherited empty treasury 1 Like

I can see u guys are tired of all your failed propaganda.



"With his mouth the godless man would destroy his neighbor, but by knowledge the righteous are delivered." proverbs 11:9



I see people peeping I can see u guys are tired of all your failed propaganda."With his mouth the godless man would destroy his neighbor, but by knowledge the righteous are delivered." proverbs 11:9I see people peeping

Stealing is not corruption - GEJ

ok





which other version ?

Zanas:

That's his personal opinion, we'll wait for the official government opinion from oga Lai

Lai's opinion still doesn't change a fact



You must be living a lie since you depend on Lai's opinion on every matter. Lai's opinion still doesn't change a factYou must be living a lie since you depend on Lai's opinion on every matter. 1 Like

You think you can flatter & cajole GEJ into joining APC. KOLEWERK!!!

magoo10:

After unleashing propaganda upon propaganda on this gentleman apc have finally been put to shame.



How can Jonathan be corrupt when many criminals who were part of the pdp 16years rule either as president, governors, senators etc ran into the apshit party claiming to be saints.

Jonathan made the political class less attractive,one of the reasons some of the bigwig politicians hated him much. especially obasanjo was PAINED especially obasanjo was PAINED 1 Like

the head slamming zombies on nairaland,

won't sleep well this night.





senior zombie has drummed it into thier daft skull once again.



under gej maina became a fugitive he later took up appointment with apc #fact

May the lord have mercy





In other unrelated news, check my signature for bet9ja shop In other unrelated news, check my signature for bet9ja shop

Buhari is corrupt. In fact Buhari is corruption.

This is d politricks of 2019

NwaAmaikpe:







If Goodluck Jonathan is not corrupt, then Tiwa Savage is a virgin. What if she's an artificial virgin. What if she's an artificial virgin.

magoo10:

After unleashing propaganda upon propaganda on this gentleman apc have finally been put to shame.



How can Jonathan be corrupt when many criminals who were part of the pdp 16years rule either as president, governors, senators etc ran into the apshit party claiming to be saints.

Jonathan made the political class less attractive,one of the reasons some of the bigwig politicians hated him much.



My friend shut up! My friend shut up!

engrchykae:

especially obasanjo was PAINED the man that fvcked his sons wife the man that fvcked his sons wife 1 Like

It's alright... We're watching

Tomorrow, they will still come and tell us that he never made these statements.



If Jonathan was corrupt in office, Buhari's government deserves gold medals for corruption, falsehood, scam motives, bigotry, terrorism, confusion, cluelessness, unintelligence, backwardness and nepotism!