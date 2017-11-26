₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Borno To Convert Mohammed Yusuf's House Into A Museum by EdificationBoss: 2:40pm
The Borno state Government has decided to convert the house of the former leader of Boko Haram sect, Mohammed Yusuf, to a museum.
According to Borno state Commissioner for Home Affairs, Information and Culture, Mohammed Bulama, the museum would help to archive all things related to Boko Haram insurgency to attract tourists and for the benefits of future generation.
“We are going to convert the house of the leader of the Boko Haram sect Mohammed Yusuf where the insurgency all started from, to a museum.
“The place is called Maarcas; we want to build a museum there where all the things that had happened relating to the insurgency will be archived.
“We want to document and archive all that had happened so that our future generation will be able to have first-hand information,” he said.
http://newshelmng.com/govt-convert-boko-haram-founders-house-museum/
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Borno To Convert Mohammed Yusuf's House Into A Museum by NwaChibuzor: 2:43pm
Its a thing of shame a house thats supposed to be burnt to cinders is converted to a state museum. It shows the level of rot in these nigerian leaders. Thats why biafra must be liberated.
36 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: Borno To Convert Mohammed Yusuf's House Into A Museum by razbec: 2:43pm
lol
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Borno To Convert Mohammed Yusuf's House Into A Museum by miqos03: 7:37pm
what will they put inside?
2 Likes
|Re: Borno To Convert Mohammed Yusuf's House Into A Museum by MaconAwire(m): 7:37pm
aven't seen nwaamaikpe's comments for sometime now or was he replaced by this nwachibuzor?
1 Like
|Re: Borno To Convert Mohammed Yusuf's House Into A Museum by lilfreezy: 7:37pm
If I hear say una get customers for that museum. If I visit that kind of museum I'll be watching my back all the way
|Re: Borno To Convert Mohammed Yusuf's House Into A Museum by Ezigbonmadu: 7:38pm
Demolish the nonsense house. Build a Police station on it
10 Likes
|Re: Borno To Convert Mohammed Yusuf's House Into A Museum by Abfinest007(m): 7:38pm
good move but the area should be protected from boko haram attack in future
|Re: Borno To Convert Mohammed Yusuf's House Into A Museum by saraki2019(m): 7:38pm
for history
good move
|Re: Borno To Convert Mohammed Yusuf's House Into A Museum by Oxenomy: 7:39pm
So they really cherish the house so much that they want to turn it into a meseum? Anyway, according to Buhari, a fight against Boko Haram is anti North.
2 Likes
|Re: Borno To Convert Mohammed Yusuf's House Into A Museum by Darkseid(m): 7:39pm
Sometimes I wonder if this people reason with their butthole. You want to turn the house into museum when you're still yet to defeat BH. Why would anybody want to visit such a place sef.
3 Likes
|Re: Borno To Convert Mohammed Yusuf's House Into A Museum by soberdrunk(m): 7:39pm
NwaChibuzor:
Must you guys bring up this issue everytime? Una nor dey tire?
4 Likes
|Re: Borno To Convert Mohammed Yusuf's House Into A Museum by KoboUP(m): 7:39pm
So now they want to idolize a terrorist group..
what a shame
EdificationBoss:
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Borno To Convert Mohammed Yusuf's House Into A Museum by PAGAN9JA(m): 7:39pm
useless country
Why was I born in pisslamist republic of Nigeria?
Good Gods is it my fault?? next life make sure im born elsewhere.
|Re: Borno To Convert Mohammed Yusuf's House Into A Museum by Teebilion: 7:39pm
Who else thinks its funny instead
|Re: Borno To Convert Mohammed Yusuf's House Into A Museum by Diiet: 7:39pm
This is a tacit support for terrorism
16 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Borno To Convert Mohammed Yusuf's House Into A Museum by Imarnuel04(m): 7:40pm
Poor decision. This destination will prove to be a shrine of sorts for Islamist radicals
2 Likes
|Re: Borno To Convert Mohammed Yusuf's House Into A Museum by israelmao(m): 7:40pm
Mark it,it will be a target for terrorist attack.Why making such thing public?
|Re: Borno To Convert Mohammed Yusuf's House Into A Museum by uzomore(m): 7:40pm
How many bomb and dead body go dey inside d museum?
|Re: Borno To Convert Mohammed Yusuf's House Into A Museum by makapella(m): 7:40pm
Pussy house...dat shld be d name..whr children n hoes were first fu*d
1 Like
|Re: Borno To Convert Mohammed Yusuf's House Into A Museum by bigpicture001: 7:40pm
saraki2019:..i wanted to quote this write until I saw his i.d..i reserve my comment
|Re: Borno To Convert Mohammed Yusuf's House Into A Museum by DeRuggedProf: 7:40pm
Hmm
1 Like
|Re: Borno To Convert Mohammed Yusuf's House Into A Museum by IslamicRebel: 7:40pm
Islam
|Re: Borno To Convert Mohammed Yusuf's House Into A Museum by specialmati(m): 7:41pm
hahahha nigeria.dont worry the boko boys will bomb it as usuall.this is an insult to the boko boys
|Re: Borno To Convert Mohammed Yusuf's House Into A Museum by makapella(m): 7:41pm
Ufok akpara
|Re: Borno To Convert Mohammed Yusuf's House Into A Museum by santopelele(m): 7:41pm
And after converting it to musuem, what next? how will it stop almajiri's from bombing themselves?
|Re: Borno To Convert Mohammed Yusuf's House Into A Museum by Ikio: 7:42pm
Lolz i guess they made him immortal after all e did in there hearts but we d south south after eating from our oil they still voted there guy. this is one reason i will always believe love sucks.
|Re: Borno To Convert Mohammed Yusuf's House Into A Museum by Desyner: 7:42pm
If true, this proves that Borno is in support of BH ideologies and I blame free oil money for it.
If govt is being funded by tax from the people, will the govt come out and say it wants to build a museum that helps preserve the memory of those killing the people funding the govt?
saraki2019:Is head paining you ?
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Borno To Convert Mohammed Yusuf's House Into A Museum by 1nigeriamyfoot: 7:42pm
almajiri are senseless
|Re: Borno To Convert Mohammed Yusuf's House Into A Museum by dontbothermuch: 7:43pm
Defeat boko haram.
Then it would be like Nazis museum in Germany.
|Re: Borno To Convert Mohammed Yusuf's House Into A Museum by yinkus204(m): 7:43pm
This bornu or na mumu be their name u don't make terrorist a super star were the future kids will start to see terrorist as better way of life cos yusuf remember and his house was turn to museum
|Re: Borno To Convert Mohammed Yusuf's House Into A Museum by qualityovenbake(m): 7:43pm
the museum would help to archive all things related to Boko Haram insurgency to attract tourists and for the benefits of future generationI guess this publicity attraction is for the future, boko haram hasn't been totally neutralized yet. They should be warning tourist to stay clear from that site.
