Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Borno To Convert Mohammed Yusuf's House Into A Museum (6797 Views)

Borno To Rebuild Churches Destroyed By Boko Haram / Abu Al-Barnawi, Son Of Mohammed Yusuf, Named Jihadi Head / Al-barnawi Is Son Of Mohammed Yusuf, Founder, Boko Haram Insider Claims (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





According to Borno state Commissioner for Home Affairs, Information and Culture, Mohammed Bulama, the museum would help to archive all things related to Boko Haram insurgency to attract tourists and for the benefits of future generation.



“We are going to convert the house of the leader of the Boko Haram sect Mohammed Yusuf where the insurgency all started from, to a museum.



“The place is called Maarcas; we want to build a museum there where all the things that had happened relating to the insurgency will be archived.



“We want to document and archive all that had happened so that our future generation will be able to have first-hand information,” he said.





http://newshelmng.com/govt-convert-boko-haram-founders-house-museum/ The Borno state Government has decided to convert the house of the former leader of Boko Haram sect, Mohammed Yusuf, to a museum.According to Borno state Commissioner for Home Affairs, Information and Culture, Mohammed Bulama, the museum would help to archive all things related to Boko Haram insurgency to attract tourists and for the benefits of future generation.“We are going to convert the house of the leader of the Boko Haram sect Mohammed Yusuf where the insurgency all started from, to a museum.“The place is called Maarcas; we want to build a museum there where all the things that had happened relating to the insurgency will be archived.“We want to document and archive all that had happened so that our future generation will be able to have first-hand information,” he said. 2 Likes 1 Share

Its a thing of shame a house thats supposed to be burnt to cinders is converted to a state museum. It shows the level of rot in these nigerian leaders. Thats why biafra must be liberated. 36 Likes 4 Shares

lol 2 Likes 1 Share

what will they put inside? 2 Likes

aven't seen nwaamaikpe's comments for sometime now or was he replaced by this nwachibuzor? 1 Like

If I hear say una get customers for that museum. If I visit that kind of museum I'll be watching my back all the way

Demolish the nonsense house. Build a Police station on it 10 Likes

good move but the area should be protected from boko haram attack in future

for history

good move

So they really cherish the house so much that they want to turn it into a meseum? Anyway, according to Buhari, a fight against Boko Haram is anti North. 2 Likes

Sometimes I wonder if this people reason with their butthole. You want to turn the house into museum when you're still yet to defeat BH. Why would anybody want to visit such a place sef. 3 Likes

NwaChibuzor:

Its a thing of shame a house thats supposed to be burnt to cinders is converted to a state museum. It shows the level of rot in these nigerian leaders. Thats why biafra must be liberated.

Must you guys bring up this issue everytime? Una nor dey tire? Must you guys bring up this issue everytime? Una nor dey tire? 4 Likes



what a shame

EdificationBoss:

The Borno state Government has decided to convert the house of the former leader of Boko Haram sect, Mohammed Yusuf, to a museum.



According to Borno state Commissioner for Home Affairs, Information and Culture, Mohammed Bulama, the museum would help to archive all things related to Boko Haram insurgency to attract tourists and for the benefits of future generation.



“We are going to convert the house of the leader of the Boko Haram sect Mohammed Yusuf where the insurgency all started from, to a museum.



“The place is called Maarcas; we want to build a museum there where all the things that had happened relating to the insurgency will be archived.



“We want to document and archive all that had happened so that our future generation will be able to have first-hand information,” he said.





http://newshelmng.com/govt-convert-boko-haram-founders-house-museum/



So now they want to idolize a terrorist group..what a shame 2 Likes 1 Share

useless country



Why was I born in pisslamist republic of Nigeria?



Good Gods is it my fault?? next life make sure im born elsewhere.

Who else thinks its funny instead

This is a tacit support for terrorism 16 Likes 2 Shares

Poor decision. This destination will prove to be a shrine of sorts for Islamist radicals 2 Likes

Mark it,it will be a target for terrorist attack.Why making such thing public?

How many bomb and dead body go dey inside d museum?

Pussy house...dat shld be d name..whr children n hoes were first fu*d 1 Like

saraki2019:

for history

good move

..i wanted to quote this write until I saw his i.d..i reserve my comment ..i wanted to quote this write until I saw his i.d..i reserve my comment

Hmm 1 Like

Islam

hahahha nigeria.dont worry the boko boys will bomb it as usuall.this is an insult to the boko boys

Ufok akpara

And after converting it to musuem, what next? how will it stop almajiri's from bombing themselves?

Lolz i guess they made him immortal after all e did in there hearts but we d south south after eating from our oil they still voted there guy. this is one reason i will always believe love sucks.



If govt is being funded by tax from the people, will the govt come out and say it wants to build a museum that helps preserve the memory of those killing the people funding the govt?



saraki2019:

for history

good move

Is head paining you ? If true, this proves that Borno is in support of BH ideologies and I blame free oil money for it.If govt is being funded by tax from the people, will the govt come out and say it wants to build a museum that helps preserve the memory of those killing the people funding the govt?Is head paining you ? 3 Likes 1 Share

almajiri are senseless





Defeat boko haram.



Then it would be like Nazis museum in Germany. Defeat boko haram.Then it would be like Nazis museum in Germany.

This bornu or na mumu be their name u don't make terrorist a super star were the future kids will start to see terrorist as better way of life cos yusuf remember and his house was turn to museum