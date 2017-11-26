₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Fayose Provides Christmas Clothes For 10,000 Ekiti Children by Yarnvibes(f): 4:54pm
At least 10,000 indigent children in Ekiti State will be provided Christmas dress made from ankara and other materials during the yuletide season.
The State Governor, Chief Ayodele Fayose, disclosed this during a meeting with tailors in Ado-Ekiti.
In a press release by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Idowu Adelusi, on Friday, the sewing and distribution of the clothes would take place in designated centres across the 16 local government areas of the state.
Moreover, the governor said he would buy 100 sewing machines to complement those to be used by volunteer tailors during the exercise.
The 100 sewing machines would later be given out to tailors through a transparent balloting process.
“When we were young, we always looked forward to the Christmas and New Year festivities that at least our parents would buy clothes for us. But with the prevailing economic situation in the country, some parents may not be able to do that and we felt we can help to bridge such gap.
” The exercise is part of our Stomach Infrastructure Programme and we have to take care of the needs or our people and make them happy. Also, it is a kind of financial empowerment for our people as we are buying all the materials here. We are also going to give the volunteer tailors some stipends during the exercise.
“At the end of the exercise, some of the tailors will go home with sewing machines. In Ado-Ekiti, we are projecting to have five centres and maybe two in Ikere and one each in other local government areas,” he said.
Fayose said only children between the ages of one to 10 would benefit from the exercise and that it would be first come first served.
On the style to be sewn, the governor said it would be buba and sokoto for males and gowns for females.
The Patron of tailors in Ado-Ekiti, Mrs Omodele Famuyibo, lauded the governor for the initiative.
“This has not happened in our state before and it shows the kindheartedness of our governor. Truly, with the economic crunch in the country, many parents are incapable of buying clothes for their children during the Yuletide season and this is a helping hand from the governor. May God bless our governor and take him to higher heights,” she said.
Speaking in the same vein, Mr Aderemi Jimoh, the Chairman of the Tailors Association, commended Governor Fayose.
“He is not only helping the children, he is empowering and helping is too. How many people come to sew clothes nowadays? We are happy that we won’t just sit down idle during the festive period as we will have work to do too,” he noted.
At least, 250 tailors are expected to be part of the exercise which would start mid December.
http://fabinfos.com/fayose-provides-christmas-dress-10000-ekiti-children/
3 Likes
|Re: Fayose Provides Christmas Clothes For 10,000 Ekiti Children by cuedish: 4:55pm
That heediot. ....
He has an issue of misplaced priorities +
High rate of poverty in that place called ekiti.
Fayose has practically enslave them
9 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Fayose Provides Christmas Clothes For 10,000 Ekiti Children by urahara(m): 4:56pm
cuedish:
|Re: Fayose Provides Christmas Clothes For 10,000 Ekiti Children by cuedish: 4:58pm
urahara:No vex
|Re: Fayose Provides Christmas Clothes For 10,000 Ekiti Children by cuedish: 4:58pm
urahara:No vex ....I fes u com
|Re: Fayose Provides Christmas Clothes For 10,000 Ekiti Children by honour7: 4:58pm
Kai, it is finished
|Re: Fayose Provides Christmas Clothes For 10,000 Ekiti Children by urahara(m): 4:59pm
cuedish:
|Re: Fayose Provides Christmas Clothes For 10,000 Ekiti Children by Queenlovely(f): 5:05pm
Nigeria will start coming to condemn the governor.
But let us think for a minute. This thing will continue like this till infinity.
I believe if there was better paying job nobody would even look at government job.
Imagine we sell shares of 100 each to 180 million Nigerians. We would raise enough capital to even send a man to space. Break scientific barrier and build factories. We would be giant of africa. We Won't depend on your politicians.
Even we could put electricity in every home. But we start complaining
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Fayose Provides Christmas Clothes For 10,000 Ekiti Children by deomelo: 5:18pm
from can of rice and 200 kobo to father Christmas?
Poor ekiti people.
|Re: Fayose Provides Christmas Clothes For 10,000 Ekiti Children by Keneking: 5:40pm
What Ambode cant do for his constituency
1 Like
|Re: Fayose Provides Christmas Clothes For 10,000 Ekiti Children by Blizzy9ja: 5:47pm
Quite laudable
1 Like
|Re: Fayose Provides Christmas Clothes For 10,000 Ekiti Children by Spylord48: 6:14pm
Chai who did this to us?Who curse this country with bad leaders? A governor sharing Christmas clothes to kids,Is that what they elected him for? why can't he pay their parents their salaries for them to b able to buy clothes for their kids or make the state conducive for their businesses to thrive well? from 1congo of rice and #200 to sharing clothes to kids.
CHAI!!!
1 Like
|Re: Fayose Provides Christmas Clothes For 10,000 Ekiti Children by krasican(m): 7:24pm
fayose no go kill person with laff
1 Like
|Re: Fayose Provides Christmas Clothes For 10,000 Ekiti Children by Bari22(m): 7:27pm
Thank God it is not Muslim governor
1 Like
|Re: Fayose Provides Christmas Clothes For 10,000 Ekiti Children by adadike281(f): 7:43pm
Merry Xmas in advance to Ekiti Children
1 Like
|Re: Fayose Provides Christmas Clothes For 10,000 Ekiti Children by Pavore9: 8:04pm
Sighs....
|Re: Fayose Provides Christmas Clothes For 10,000 Ekiti Children by Desyner: 8:26pm
Pathetic if true.
|Re: Fayose Provides Christmas Clothes For 10,000 Ekiti Children by JUSTICE4Nigeria: 8:31pm
is a gesture ,people here ranting will be the first to collect the cloth
2 Likes
|Re: Fayose Provides Christmas Clothes For 10,000 Ekiti Children by MaryBenn(f): 10:14pm
|Re: Fayose Provides Christmas Clothes For 10,000 Ekiti Children by highrise07: 10:15pm
he is better than the nigga erecting statues for his ancestors, at least poor ekiti kids will benefit.
3 Likes
|Re: Fayose Provides Christmas Clothes For 10,000 Ekiti Children by martineverest(m): 10:16pm
Really sad
|Re: Fayose Provides Christmas Clothes For 10,000 Ekiti Children by joystickextend1(m): 10:16pm
|Re: Fayose Provides Christmas Clothes For 10,000 Ekiti Children by Primusinterpares(m): 10:17pm
give a man fish, you have feed him once but teach a man how to fish...you have feed him for life...
cc
9ja politicians
|Re: Fayose Provides Christmas Clothes For 10,000 Ekiti Children by Lanretoye(m): 10:18pm
all hail dem papa!!!
|Re: Fayose Provides Christmas Clothes For 10,000 Ekiti Children by davodyguy: 10:18pm
Body infrastructure, not stomach this time
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Fayose Provides Christmas Clothes For 10,000 Ekiti Children by wunmi590(m): 10:19pm
Good
|Re: Fayose Provides Christmas Clothes For 10,000 Ekiti Children by evanso6226: 10:20pm
Hmmm. Good for him...
|Re: Fayose Provides Christmas Clothes For 10,000 Ekiti Children by src70: 10:20pm
cuedish:
davodyguy:
Primusinterpares:
Desyner:
Bari22:
deomelo:Your Brains are filled with relaxer, If he does Good you will complain if he does bad you will still complain. And you guys are the same set of people that will vote foolhari in 2019
6 Likes
|Re: Fayose Provides Christmas Clothes For 10,000 Ekiti Children by pol23: 10:21pm
Fayose ain't right on this one...
He lacks plan and structure.
But,one thing is certain.
He cares about the wellbeing of the Ekiti people
He always shows his concern to the poor people of Ekiti State.
If only this guy has a good structure...
|Re: Fayose Provides Christmas Clothes For 10,000 Ekiti Children by Oletubo(m): 10:21pm
Oju awon eniyan dudu seriously!
|Re: Fayose Provides Christmas Clothes For 10,000 Ekiti Children by mrdipye(m): 10:21pm
Nice work
God bless #Fayose
God bless Ekiti and it's people
2 Likes 1 Share
