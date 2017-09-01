₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Man Calls Out "God Is Good Motors" For Abandoning Him In The Hospital (Photos) by oluwabless1: 1:04pm
A certain man Paulcy C. Iwuala has written to YabaLeftOnline, to share his grievance with God Is Good Motors,who abandoned him after being involved in an accident with one of the buses.
In a letter titled “The Inhuman Face of God Is Good (GIG) Motors”, he wrote:
On April 2016, I was involved in a fatal accident in Ore. A head-to-head collision between God is Good (GIG) Toyota Hiace Bus and Peace Mass Transit bus. I was sitting in front of the car with the driver and watched two passengers die in front of me.
I tried to force my way out of the car, which due to the impact of the crash I believed may soon be on fire. The door was jammed, and all my efforts to break the side screen and force my way out was futile. Fortunately, some pedestrians on the roadside jacked the door open and I fell out, with a knee that had been ruptured with multiple fractures, and with a pain that was clearly unspeakable.
I was taken to FMC Ore by GIG management, where for 5 hours of excruciating pain no one attended to me. I had to call a DSS man, Raymond Nkemdirim, who was a personal friend, and through his mediation, the transport company moved me and the driver to the University of Benin Teaching Hospital (UBTH).
Again, for close to 24 hours I was abandoned in the casualty ward of UBTH because GIG Motors wasn’t forthcoming with the money that was needed to move me to the surgery ward for operation.
The doctors kept telling me that all they needed was for GIG Motors to pay 45,000 only so they can buy the anaesthesia and antibiotic drugs to be administered to me before the operation. The drugs were supposed to numb me; from my leg downwards.
At any rate, the only other option was to use the General Anaesthesia machine, which was so scarily old, duck tapes were used to glue some of the pipes. They suggested that was the only other alternative if there was no money to buy those anaesthesia drugs. Eventually I became so fearful of ever going through that GA machine that I called on GIG Motors that I was going to Abuja for treatment.
They decided to transport me to Abuja, but tried to offer me a single sit in the bus. Such brazen wickedness for a person of my size, not to mention that I was nursing a fractured knee which had to stay suspended to make the pain somewhat bearable. After minutes of argument they decided to give me an entire row of seat behind the driver. This driver however was so reckless on the road; that he made sure to jump into every pothole from Benin to Abuja.
The driver dropped me at GIG Park in Utako, Abuja, contrary to the earlier agreement, which was to take me to Alliance Orthopaedic Hospital, Area 11. He said he was not asked to do that. I called my brother who swarmed the office with 3 Hilux vans full of policemen.
After they threatened to seize their buses if they didn’t comply with the initial arrangement, they eventually took me to Alliance Orthopaedic Hospital. Afterwards, GIG Motors will continue to avoid any contact with me, and refuse every overture to partake in the financial aspect of the medical attention I received in the hospital.
Their abandonment, and the trauma which they had caused me beginning from that fatal accident to the continued inhumane nonchalance to my situation has warranted my now calling them out on their wicked and heartless attitude. And I am prepared to seek redress in every legal way possible.
Paulcy C. Iwuala
CEO and founder Genius eyes international hope for the hopeless
|Re: Man Calls Out "God Is Good Motors" For Abandoning Him In The Hospital (Photos) by paiz(m): 1:06pm
God is good never planned the accident
They also lost
I know they must have done what they can
Be a man and take up the responsibility and treat yourself after everything you can sue whosoever you wish
Thank God you are still alive
Lord have messi
|Re: Man Calls Out "God Is Good Motors" For Abandoning Him In The Hospital (Photos) by stGabrielo(m): 1:11pm
thats life,be ready for yourself always don't expect much frm ppl,company even church,be yourself and let God gat your back...fûck the world
|Re: Man Calls Out "God Is Good Motors" For Abandoning Him In The Hospital (Photos) by Kobicove(m): 1:18pm
You mean a God is Good Motors vehicle has been involved in an accident before?
|Re: Man Calls Out "God Is Good Motors" For Abandoning Him In The Hospital (Photos) by Nutase(f): 1:19pm
These transporters are demons. They can leave you in the middle of the ocean and disappear.
|Re: Man Calls Out "God Is Good Motors" For Abandoning Him In The Hospital (Photos) by PointZerom: 1:36pm
Nutase:
The Young shall grow did it to me years back in an accident that claimed 28 people. They abandoned me and others. Thank God for good Nigerians that took us to the hospital.
|Re: Man Calls Out "God Is Good Motors" For Abandoning Him In The Hospital (Photos) by uzoclinton(m): 1:41pm
Typical of Nigerian Companies
|Re: Man Calls Out "God Is Good Motors" For Abandoning Him In The Hospital (Photos) by lekjons(m): 2:10pm
|Re: Man Calls Out "God Is Good Motors" For Abandoning Him In The Hospital (Photos) by lekjons(m): 2:11pm
Welcome to Nigeria!
|Re: Man Calls Out "God Is Good Motors" For Abandoning Him In The Hospital (Photos) by jeeqaa7(m): 2:11pm
|Re: Man Calls Out "God Is Good Motors" For Abandoning Him In The Hospital (Photos) by Sapiosexuality(m): 2:12pm
They need do a lot of work in sanitizing that place. There's this thread I created where a former staff was also complaining about their poor welfare.
http://www.nairaland.com/3951272/god-good-motors-gave-me
|Re: Man Calls Out "God Is Good Motors" For Abandoning Him In The Hospital (Photos) by Ekiseme(m): 2:12pm
Hard to believe
|Re: Man Calls Out "God Is Good Motors" For Abandoning Him In The Hospital (Photos) by voicelez: 2:13pm
If it is peace mass transit now, bad belles will not let us hear word
|Re: Man Calls Out "God Is Good Motors" For Abandoning Him In The Hospital (Photos) by Angelb4: 2:14pm
paiz:
Be true to yourself bro.
|Re: Man Calls Out "God Is Good Motors" For Abandoning Him In The Hospital (Photos) by Princeboca12(m): 2:14pm
GIG INVOLVED IN AN ACCIDENT.. WOW!!
|Re: Man Calls Out "God Is Good Motors" For Abandoning Him In The Hospital (Photos) by asawanathegreat(m): 2:14pm
So u no thank God say u nor die, u get mouth dey complain, if u dey wait 4 compensation noting for u oooo OYO
|Re: Man Calls Out "God Is Good Motors" For Abandoning Him In The Hospital (Photos) by GIDIBANKZ(m): 2:15pm
I have ntn to say but if i may ask who ask you to sit in front? Nr be only u waka go the park
|Re: Man Calls Out "God Is Good Motors" For Abandoning Him In The Hospital (Photos) by IME1: 2:16pm
Edegbe line don do me
Ours was not accident but altercation with soldiers.
The driver left all of us and we all had to find our way.
Up till now they neither called me nor the number of sister i put on their manifest as my next of kin.
Because I was in transit i could not go to their office to complain.
Peace Mass also did this to a friend. I followed her to complain and up till now no response.
Do you know there is a passenger's welfare scheme that is somewhat like an insurance?
So people really think that if someone dies in an accident the transport company goes Scott free?
Do you know how much airlines pay families of deceased passengers of a plane crash?
We have rights, but the typical 'I don care' attitude of Nigerians, coupled with all due respect ignorance, impatience and lack of agitation (civil and media and legal) makes many wrongs swept under the carpet. We are so numb to injustice, failed systems and wickedness that we have accepted them all as 'normal' because this is 'Nigeria'
Wake up Nigeria, if you have good roads, light and water without justice, equity and truth, you are still like a slave in Egypt
|Re: Man Calls Out "God Is Good Motors" For Abandoning Him In The Hospital (Photos) by hahn(m): 2:16pm
Kobicove:
God could not even respect it's own name and prevent the accident. What a failure
The NIgerian system get as e be sha
|Re: Man Calls Out "God Is Good Motors" For Abandoning Him In The Hospital (Photos) by farouk2much(m): 2:16pm
I got big story to tell but i dnt knw hw to upload it on NAIRALAND someone should guid me plsss
|Re: Man Calls Out "God Is Good Motors" For Abandoning Him In The Hospital (Photos) by bullbull: 2:18pm
|Re: Man Calls Out "God Is Good Motors" For Abandoning Him In The Hospital (Photos) by t33why: 2:18pm
|Re: Man Calls Out "God Is Good Motors" For Abandoning Him In The Hospital (Photos) by Rubyventures: 2:18pm
Yesterday a foreigner asked me "why is it that Nigeria has a very high mortality rate compared to most African countries"? I had to be sincere with my answer and said that human life has no worth and the govt doesn't give a damn, the people are used to it, so it has become part of every day life.
|Re: Man Calls Out "God Is Good Motors" For Abandoning Him In The Hospital (Photos) by Fynebouy: 2:18pm
paiz:
Very big pity you don't know your rights. Unfortunately the case for many Nigerians. He is even due compensation. By the way, where is the investigation report proving GIGM is not liable?
|Re: Man Calls Out "God Is Good Motors" For Abandoning Him In The Hospital (Photos) by oloolo: 2:18pm
To bad.....I used to have respect for GOD Is GOOD motors but they have disappointed me with this case.
|Re: Man Calls Out "God Is Good Motors" For Abandoning Him In The Hospital (Photos) by Zane2point4(m): 2:19pm
Peace mass must be involved in any accident, lols.
|Re: Man Calls Out "God Is Good Motors" For Abandoning Him In The Hospital (Photos) by bullbull: 2:19pm
|Re: Man Calls Out "God Is Good Motors" For Abandoning Him In The Hospital (Photos) by oz4real83(m): 2:20pm
Immediately accidents happen,these transport companies rush to the scene to wipe off the name of their companies from the buses involved in the accident just to protect their name! I wonder if humanity is a mere word or it still exists when I see or hear about the actions of some human beings all because of excess profit!!! The funniest part is that the company will soon release a statement blaming the victim!!! Let's always show our humanity no matter the situation or consequences.
|Re: Man Calls Out "God Is Good Motors" For Abandoning Him In The Hospital (Photos) by DAYOODS: 2:20pm
Kobicove:
What are you saying?
Don't they drive on Nigerian roads?
I remember one fatal incident near Benin, during my NYSC (2015).
