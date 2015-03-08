₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Presidential Ticket: Atiku Won’t Disregard Jonathan’s Advice On Obasanjo,..aide by sarrki(m): 5:21am
• Ex-VP resigned from APC since Oct. 18 –Findings
Olusola Fabiyi, John Alechenu, John Ameh, Friday Olokor, Leke Baiyewu and John Charles
Former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar says he has not ruled out the possibility of holding talks with his former boss, President Olusegun Obasanjo, in pursuit of his political ambition.
Atiku’s Media Adviser, Mazi Paul Ibe, stated this on behalf of his principal during a telephone interview with one of our correspondents in Abuja on Sunday.
Ibe explained that Atiku, a master of consensus building, would not discountenance the importance of carrying everyone along.
He spoke in reaction to the advice given by former President Goodluck Jonathan.
Jonathan had, in an interview, described ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo as “the boss of bosses.” He had advised the former vice-president to reconcile with Obasanjo in order realize his political ambition.
Ibe said, “His Excellency, former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar, is a savvy politician and he will not discountenance the importance of carrying everybody along in order to build a consensus.”
Atiku meets PDP leaders
It was gathered on Sunday that Atiku had been meeting with leaders of the PDP.
The News Agency of Nigeria reported on Sunday that the former number two citizen had met with members Adamawa PDP executive at all levels, as well as state chairmen from the six states that made up the North-East.
He was also said to have met with the PDP national vice-chairman in the North-East.
The Adamawa State PDP Secretary, Abdullahi Prambe, said, “The meetings have been fruitful.
“Our meetings with him (Atiku) have been fruitful and from his body language, he will soon return to the PDP.”
“With Atiku, the party will carry more weight and more people will come back.”
NAN reported that Ibe, Atiku’s spokesman, declined to comment.
Reps’ APC caucus disagree with Atiku’s reasons
The caucus of the All Progressives Congress in the House of Representatives on Sunday faulted the former vice-president’s reasons for resigning from the ruling party.
The caucus disagreed with Atiku’s position that “factionalisation and lack of democratic principles” forced him out of the APC.
Part of Atiku’s statement had read, “While other parties have purged themselves of the arbitrariness and unconstitutionality that led to fractionalisation, the All Progressives Congress has adopted those same practices and even gone beyond them to institute a regime of a draconian clampdown on all forms of democracy within the party and the government it produced.”
But, the leader of the APC caucus in the House, Mr. Femi Gbajabiamila, told The PUNCH that Atiku was hasty in drawing his conclusion about the party.
He said, “Anytime any member of your family, in this case, political family leaves, you feel saddened. Also, we haven’t had an election as such since 2015 to determine whether or not there is democracy in the party. 2019 will determine that and I wish he had tarried a little while.”
The Chief Whip of the House and leader of the majority North-West caucus, Mr. Alhassan Ado-Doguwa, said Atiku misrepresented facts.
He said, “It is a clear misrepresentation of facts to accuse the APC and the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration of being undemocratic. I vehemently disagree with the former VP in this respect, especially when he is widely speculated to have defected to the Peoples Democratic Party, a party that was widely adjudged to be the most despotic and undemocratic party we have ever had in the history of Nigeria’s democracy.’’
Senators fault el-Rufai’s criticism
Some members of the Senate, including some APC senators, have faulted Governor Nasir e-Rufai of Kaduna State and other politicians who criticised Atiku’s resignation from the ruling party.
Senator Rafiu Ibrahim, (APC, Kwara-South), in a telephone interview with The PUNCH, said the former vice-president should not be underrated.
Ibrahim said, “Let us be strategic in the APC. We should not take it from the angle of the Governor of Kaduna State who said he (Atiku) is a serial defector. This is the kind of words that make you lose what you have.”
The lawmaker noted that while many critics of Atiku’s resignation thought it was for his presidential ambition, the former vice president could choose to back a candidate against Buhari.
Also, Senator Shehu Sani (APC, Kaduna-Central) said el-Rufai’s condemnation of Atiku was inspired by their long-standing rivalry since the administration of President Olusegun Obasanjo.
He urged the APC to consider grievances expressed by the former vice-president, and not criticise him like the Kaduna State governor.
He said, “The attacks on Atiku for changing political party are uncalled for. The APC should carefully study the issues he raised and make the necessary corrections that would convince other party loyalists to remain in the party.”
But Senator Adesoji Akanbi (APC, Oyo-South) said as much as Atiku’s exit from the APC would be painful to the party faithful, the former vice-president had the right to join any association or party of his choice.
Akanbi said, “Everybody has a right to exercise his or her freedom of association. Whatever the reason given by Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, it is a matter of choice.”
However, Senator Ben Murray-Bruce (PDP, Bayelsa-East) urged Atiku “on behalf of my colleagues” to return to the PDP.
He said, “First, he has not moved to the PDP. He has only resigned from the APC. We are appealing to him to please come back to the PDP which he founded.”
Senator Samuel Anyanwu (PDP, Imo-East) described Atiku’s exit from the APC as a bonus for the PDP. He added that the ruling party was on the verge of witnessing a mass exodus of its members to the opposition party.
He said, “It is an indication that the PDP is set to take back power in 2019. Those who left the PDP are now coming back. In days to come, you will see members of the National Assembly and serving governors who left the PDP returning to the party.”
Former VP resigned since Oct. 18
– Findings
The PUNCH has discovered that Atiku had actually resigned from the APC since October 18, 2017.
One of our correspondents’ findings showed that the resignation was kept secret until the former vice-president issued his exit statement last Thursday.
In the letter exclusively obtained by The PUNCH, Atiku said he left the APC because he could not “reconcile” himself with the ruling party’s dismal performance.
The resignation letter was addressed to the card chairman of the APC in Jada 1, Jada Local Government Area of Adamawa State.
The letter, which was titled ‘resignation,’ was received by Usman Muazu.
The letter dated October 18, 2017, read in part, “I wish to inform you of my decision to resign my membership of the All Progressives Congress in this ward with effect from the date of this letter.
“I’m resigning from a part we formed and worked so hard, with fellow compatriots across the country, to place in government.
“I had hope that the APC government would make improvements to the lives of our people and the continued existence and development of Nigeria as one indivisible nation. This hope has now been dashed.
“I’m unable to reconcile myself with the dismal performance of the party in government, especially in relation to the continued polarisation of our people along the ethnic and religious lines, which is threatening our unity more than any other time in the recent past, and the unbearable hardship that our people are currently undergoing.
“Let me emphasise again that this is not about me. We have to have a country before people can aspire to lead it.
“While wishing you well, let me express the hope that in the near future, a substantial number of you will join forces with us to, once again, defeat impunity, and restore vision and purpose to the politics of our great country.”
Former gov hails Atiku’s exit
A former governor of Plateau State, Fidelis Tapgun, on Sunday expressed satisfaction with the exit of Atiku from the APC.
He, however, warned the PDP not to give him automatic presidential ticket in 2019.”
Tapgun in an interview with The PUNCH in Jos, said, “If Atiku is leaving the APC and coming back to the PDP, he is coming with a lot of supporters.
“We all know that Atiku leaving the APC is 99.5 per cent minus for the APC.
“The PDP is now back on its feet, a lot of the wrong things done in the past are being corrected. So, all of us are happy to see Atiku back in the PDP.”
Tapgun said he did not expect the PDP to give Atiku automatic ticket for 2019 presidency, describing such practice as undemocratic.
He said, “I don’t expect the PDP to give him an automatic ticket. We want a political party which practises democracy. Anybody who wants to contest the 2019 presidency should indicate interest. There should be a level playing field for anybody who wants to contest.
|Re: Presidential Ticket: Atiku Won’t Disregard Jonathan’s Advice On Obasanjo,..aide by sarrki(m): 5:29am
If Him like let him Beg Our heroes past
Its in Vain
Only ipobs miscreants and enemies of the state will vote him
Atiku will be 72 or 73 at next election
Wailers didn't see him as old man
13 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: Presidential Ticket: Atiku Won’t Disregard Jonathan’s Advice On Obasanjo,..aide by clevvermind(m): 5:29am
It would be disastrous for Atiku to neglect the advise of Jonathan.
|Re: Presidential Ticket: Atiku Won’t Disregard Jonathan’s Advice On Obasanjo,..aide by Sebastine1994(m): 5:32am
A
|Re: Presidential Ticket: Atiku Won’t Disregard Jonathan’s Advice On Obasanjo,..aide by OrestesDante(m): 5:34am
Disaster is looming on Nigeria if this man wins.
Atiku is never the best replacement for Buhari. Never!!!
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Presidential Ticket: Atiku Won’t Disregard Jonathan’s Advice On Obasanjo,..aide by clevvermind(m): 5:34am
sarrki:Is Buhari not old enough to go and rest in Daura?
8 Likes
|Re: Presidential Ticket: Atiku Won’t Disregard Jonathan’s Advice On Obasanjo,..aide by JBismarck(m): 5:40am
OrestesDante:
Nothing is impossible man, Donald Trump won in America against all permutations and expectations. I'm not holding brief for Atiku Abubakar though and I can never vote for him ahead of my PMB. Just stating the obvious.
3 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Presidential Ticket: Atiku Won’t Disregard Jonathan’s Advice On Obasanjo,..aide by sarrki(m): 5:43am
clevvermind:
What about Atiku ?
We won't and never allow Atiku and PDP in helms of affairs anymore
7 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: Presidential Ticket: Atiku Won’t Disregard Jonathan’s Advice On Obasanjo,..aide by sarrki(m): 5:44am
OrestesDante:
Calm down bro
I swear Atiku can't win Buhari in the North and Southwest
5 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Presidential Ticket: Atiku Won’t Disregard Jonathan’s Advice On Obasanjo,..aide by mamaafrik(m): 5:45am
And they think baba will be so foolish ba to give him a nod,They knew eachoda wella...,baba night only giv the television approval
|Re: Presidential Ticket: Atiku Won’t Disregard Jonathan’s Advice On Obasanjo,..aide by dunkem21(m): 5:46am
He should do anything possible to better the lives of citizens..
Anything is better than this change
1 Like
|Re: Presidential Ticket: Atiku Won’t Disregard Jonathan’s Advice On Obasanjo,..aide by dunkem21(m): 5:49am
mamaafrik:
Whether he gives a nod or not, you'll soon believe Turaki Adamawa..
He just need a platform to show his political sagacity.
1 Like
|Re: Presidential Ticket: Atiku Won’t Disregard Jonathan’s Advice On Obasanjo,..aide by Baawaa(m): 5:50am
Atiku should forget it,because voting for Atiku is nothing but "from fry pan to fire" as they says
4 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Presidential Ticket: Atiku Won’t Disregard Jonathan’s Advice On Obasanjo,..aide by sarrki(m): 5:53am
dunkem21:
Bro let's leave online forum analysis
Do you think Atiku can win Pmb in this 4 region !
SW, NC, NE, and NW ?
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Presidential Ticket: Atiku Won’t Disregard Jonathan’s Advice On Obasanjo,..aide by anonimi: 5:54am
sarrki:
How old was bubu when you were shouting and singing chain-GE, chain-GE, chain-GE all over the place two years ago?
If you have a short memory, we don't.
Even the senile, sick old man said he was too old to perform, yet
Why did you join JagaBandit to force the expired leader on us?
Why do you hate your own country so much?
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Presidential Ticket: Atiku Won’t Disregard Jonathan’s Advice On Obasanjo,..aide by sarrki(m): 5:55am
dunkem21:
So all this year nah saga what he's been showing ?
|Re: Presidential Ticket: Atiku Won’t Disregard Jonathan’s Advice On Obasanjo,..aide by sarrki(m): 5:56am
anonimi:
Like leaders like followers
This is not how to play politics
Serious
2 Likes
|Re: Presidential Ticket: Atiku Won’t Disregard Jonathan’s Advice On Obasanjo,..aide by clevvermind(m): 6:00am
sarrki:PLEASE SPEAK FOR YOURSELF. ATIKU CAN EMERGE WINNER. NOTHING IS IMPOSSIBLE.
1 Like
|Re: Presidential Ticket: Atiku Won’t Disregard Jonathan’s Advice On Obasanjo,..aide by sarrki(m): 6:02am
clevvermind:
My brother am been objective
Atiku can't win Pmb in 4 region
1 Like
|Re: Presidential Ticket: Atiku Won’t Disregard Jonathan’s Advice On Obasanjo,..aide by dunkem21(m): 6:02am
sarrki:
Bros, impossible is nothing.. Besides, you don't know Atiku.
If PMB had performed, it would've been a walk over but unfortunately he didn't.
Take my humble unbiased idea and tell Buhari to buckle up.
1 Like
|Re: Presidential Ticket: Atiku Won’t Disregard Jonathan’s Advice On Obasanjo,..aide by sarrki(m): 6:07am
dunkem21:
Atiku did not even showed that charity begins at home
He was vice president for 8years
The road leading from Mayo belwa - Jada - Ganye his local don't deserve to be called a road
You can't go on 50 with motor bike how much more a car ?
Please verify
1 Like
|Re: Presidential Ticket: Atiku Won’t Disregard Jonathan’s Advice On Obasanjo,..aide by Toosure70: 6:10am
Afonja baba for Africa
|Re: Presidential Ticket: Atiku Won’t Disregard Jonathan’s Advice On Obasanjo,..aide by KingBelieve: 6:22am
OK
|Re: Presidential Ticket: Atiku Won’t Disregard Jonathan’s Advice On Obasanjo,..aide by anonimi: 6:23am
dunkem21:
Why should only a northerner be the one to better our lives when ALL of them have not bettered the lots of their northern citizens whom they have made almajiris by not educating them massively.
Why should a law professor be a vice president to a NEPA certificate illiterate
Are we cursed in the south to be ternal slaves to the owners of naijeriya?
How much does the north contribute to the federation account, yet it shares the most with its bogus 19 states and more LGAs?
What has ATHIEFku, bubu, Kwankwaso, El-Rufai done with all their greater allocation since 1960
Is Dubai not using the same Koran, if they say it is their religion that forbids education, science, technology and development?
anonimi:
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Presidential Ticket: Atiku Won’t Disregard Jonathan’s Advice On Obasanjo,..aide by ipobarecriminals: 6:24am
nah OBJ una wan deceive?Fruitless effort.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Presidential Ticket: Atiku Won’t Disregard Jonathan’s Advice On Obasanjo,..aide by anonimi: 6:28am
sarrki:
Who is PLAYING politics?
No wonder you support liars and propagandists and seriously engage in e-warrior confusion strategies yourself.
Why do you do so?
To gain some crumbs falling off the table of your paymasters while mortgaging the present & future of your own country?
Yet you call yourself a patriot?
1 Like
|Re: Presidential Ticket: Atiku Won’t Disregard Jonathan’s Advice On Obasanjo,..aide by madridguy(m): 6:30am
OBJ will be right now laughing like someone watching Papa Ajasco of those days.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Presidential Ticket: Atiku Won’t Disregard Jonathan’s Advice On Obasanjo,..aide by sarrki(m): 6:31am
anonimi:
Your own politics is dirty
|Re: Presidential Ticket: Atiku Won’t Disregard Jonathan’s Advice On Obasanjo,..aide by anonimi: 6:32am
ipobarecriminals:
Very fruitless.
No one can deceive a person who is a master deceiver himself and a bloody thief and corrupt fellow to boot hailed nevertheless by his 200 million mumu fellow citizens.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9U7aikWNKMU
Nigeria's Obasanjo, his Untouchables, and the $16 Billion Power Scam
1 Like
|Re: Presidential Ticket: Atiku Won’t Disregard Jonathan’s Advice On Obasanjo,..aide by anonimi: 6:37am
sarrki:
Ai tete mu ole, ole fe mu oloko - a pot is calling kettle black.
Wonders ahll never end.
3 Likes
|Re: Presidential Ticket: Atiku Won’t Disregard Jonathan’s Advice On Obasanjo,..aide by Corrinthians(m): 6:38am
Another very sad day looming for Ipobs.
|Re: Presidential Ticket: Atiku Won’t Disregard Jonathan’s Advice On Obasanjo,..aide by dunkem21(m): 6:47am
anonimi:
I feel you bro. The truth remains that our population is unevenly skewed to favour northerners else why will a law professor and proven technocrat be a vice president?
Why are the likes of Adenuga not rising up to salvage our country
