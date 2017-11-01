₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,918,429 members, 3,936,914 topics. Date: Monday, 27 November 2017 at 04:21 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Atiku Meets North-east PDP, Says Buhari Dividing Nigeria Along Ethnic, Religion (6912 Views)
Osinbajo Meets North East Lawmakers (Photos) / Atiku Meets Alafin Of Oyo In Lagos (Photos) / Atiku Meets With Oyegun Over 2019 Presidential Ambition (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Atiku Meets North-east PDP, Says Buhari Dividing Nigeria Along Ethnic, Religion by massinola(m): 1:00pm
ABUJA—
FORMER Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, has slammed President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration over what he alleged as his dismal performance in office and for dividing the country along ethnic and religious lines.
The assertions were made in his resignation letter from the All Progressives Congress, APC.
This came as the former vice-president, ahead of his imminent return to the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, over the weekend, won the endorsement of the North-East caucus of the party to return to the party.
Meanwhile, contrary to the statement of the APC that it was unaware of the resignation of Atiku from the party, Vanguard gathered that Atiku resigned from the party more than a month ago.
The resignation letter, dated October 18, 2017, was channelled through his ward chairman in Jada 1 Ward, in Jada Local Government Area of Adamawa Sate.
In the letter, Atiku said his decision to quit the ruling party was not about him but about the future of the country as a democratic entity.
Atiku’s resignation letter
He said: “I wish to inform you of my decision to resign my membership of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in this ward with effect from the date of this letter.
“I am resigning from a party we formed and worked so hard, with fellow compatriots across the country, to place in government.
“I had hope that the APC government will make improvements to the lives of our people and the continued existence and development of Nigeria as one indivisible nation. This hope has now been dashed.
“I am unable to reconcile myself with the dismal performance of the party in government, especially in relation to the continued polarization of our people along ethnic and religious lines, which is threatening our unity more than any other time in the recent past and the unbeatable hardship that our people are currently undergoing.
“As I said in 2006, it is the struggle for democracy, constitutionalism and service to my country and my people that are driving my choice. Let me emphasize again that this is not about me. We have to have a country before people can aspire to lead it.
“While wishing you well, let me express the hope that in the near future, a substantial number of you will join forces with us to once again defeat impunity and restore vision and purpose to the politics of our great country.
“Please accept the assurances of my highest regard.”
Atiku meets North-East PDP
Meanwhile, Atiku has continued to consolidate his grounds in the North-East sequel to what promises to be a tough presidential primary in the party, with some of the presidential aspirants in the PDP that have declared or are yet to declare their aspirations.
On his arrival in Yola, Adamawa State, last Friday, the former vice-president met with the state executive and some local government chairmen of the PDP, during which he intimated them of his resignation from the APC.
A source privy to the meeting told Vanguard that he won the support and encouragement of the PDP chieftains who noted his leading role in bringing the party to the state.
Atiku at the onset of the Fourth Republic, won the governorship election in Adamawa State in 1999 but side-stepped the office to run with Chief Olusegun Obasanjo on PDP ticket.
Following his meeting with the Adamawa State exco, the former vice-president on Saturday met with all six state chairmen of the PDP in Yola.
Also present at the meeting was the PDP national vice-chairman, North-East, Ambassador Emmanuel Njwah, during which they were said to have also encouraged him on his imminent return.
The former vice-president, according to sources, is following a script that would lead to his registration in the PDP in his ward preparatory to his presence at the party’s national convention on December 9.
https://www.vanguardngr.com/2017/11/buhari-dividing-nigeria-along-ethnic-religious-lines-atiku/amp/
3 Likes
|Re: Atiku Meets North-east PDP, Says Buhari Dividing Nigeria Along Ethnic, Religion by NgeneUkwenu(f): 1:04pm
All Hail The Biafran President!
19 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: Atiku Meets North-east PDP, Says Buhari Dividing Nigeria Along Ethnic, Religion by massinola(m): 1:05pm
|Re: Atiku Meets North-east PDP, Says Buhari Dividing Nigeria Along Ethnic, Religion by dukie25: 1:10pm
Buhari's ethnic cleansing is coming to an end, let him go and continue as President of Miyetti Allah. Fulani needs Buhari, Nigeria don't.
Atikulate Nation
21 Likes
|Re: Atiku Meets North-east PDP, Says Buhari Dividing Nigeria Along Ethnic, Religion by Blizzy9ja: 1:12pm
Foolishness is when you label anybody opposed to this mediocre govt ipob... Yes all the agitation where underground during the GEJ administration because they never saw any reason to surface.
25 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Atiku Meets North-east PDP, Says Buhari Dividing Nigeria Along Ethnic, Religion by ChangetheChange: 1:12pm
Sai Turaki
Sai Atiku
Atiku ti takeover
Buhari is a gworo chewing failure and a bastard
32 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Atiku Meets North-east PDP, Says Buhari Dividing Nigeria Along Ethnic, Religion by Ojiofor: 1:14pm
NgeneUkwenu:
17 Likes
|Re: Atiku Meets North-east PDP, Says Buhari Dividing Nigeria Along Ethnic, Religion by Donexy16(m): 1:14pm
Buhari is bad.. Atiku might be worse
7 Likes
|Re: Atiku Meets North-east PDP, Says Buhari Dividing Nigeria Along Ethnic, Religion by clevvermind(m): 1:16pm
If Atiku plays his cards well, he will win. buhari is not an option at all.
33 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Atiku Meets North-east PDP, Says Buhari Dividing Nigeria Along Ethnic, Religion by Donexy16(m): 1:16pm
NgeneUkwenu:
Stop smoking weed, see what it has caused you
22 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Atiku Meets North-east PDP, Says Buhari Dividing Nigeria Along Ethnic, Religion by FastShipping: 1:17pm
I honestly believe in Atiku/Ibori combo
3 Likes
|Re: Atiku Meets North-east PDP, Says Buhari Dividing Nigeria Along Ethnic, Religion by oloripelebe2: 1:18pm
2019 politics
|Re: Atiku Meets North-east PDP, Says Buhari Dividing Nigeria Along Ethnic, Religion by massinola(m): 1:19pm
NgeneUkwenu:
Mama de mama, the energy you consume while hating on IPOB and following their activities upanda, I'm certainly sure if you channel them towards advising Buhari on how to deliver the change he promised us, he will go down as Nigeria best president. Presently he's the worst. Nothing seems to be working. Stop having nightmare because of IPOB.
Meanwhile
27 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Atiku Meets North-east PDP, Says Buhari Dividing Nigeria Along Ethnic, Religion by ibsfamilia(m): 1:22pm
The president elect 2019...come join us let's Atikulate
|Re: Atiku Meets North-east PDP, Says Buhari Dividing Nigeria Along Ethnic, Religion by Jesusloveyou(m): 1:24pm
Atikulate thief,
Your end has come
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Atiku Meets North-east PDP, Says Buhari Dividing Nigeria Along Ethnic, Religion by Thegamingorca(m): 1:27pm
La click la die, lalasticlala come and eat banga soup made with crude oyel
Lalasticlala I did not call u here to just carry dis page to front page.
Come back here and like this post for my services
1 Like
|Re: Atiku Meets North-east PDP, Says Buhari Dividing Nigeria Along Ethnic, Religion by Danladi7: 2:08pm
Nnamdi kanu replacement for IPOB terrorists
from kanu urine to hausa fulani slaves
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Atiku Meets North-east PDP, Says Buhari Dividing Nigeria Along Ethnic, Religion by Isokowadoo: 2:18pm
Zombies foaming from deir mouth since tym immemorial
|Re: Atiku Meets North-east PDP, Says Buhari Dividing Nigeria Along Ethnic, Religion by bugidon(m): 2:21pm
Atiku and peter obi 2019!!!
1 Like
|Re: Atiku Meets North-east PDP, Says Buhari Dividing Nigeria Along Ethnic, Religion by morbeta(m): 2:41pm
Sure deal!! 2019 let's Atikulate and Okonjolize leadership qualities....
6 Likes
|Re: Atiku Meets North-east PDP, Says Buhari Dividing Nigeria Along Ethnic, Religion by thunder74(m): 3:27pm
Buhari knows, Apc knows, Sarrki knows and every reasonable persons know that Buhari is dividing the country along ethnic and religious line.
Even on this thread, many Muslims and Northerners will support Buhari as I am against him now as a Christian and Omoluwabi.
3 Likes
|Re: Atiku Meets North-east PDP, Says Buhari Dividing Nigeria Along Ethnic, Religion by Berlyn1(f): 3:27pm
When is Nigeria ever gonna have new and youthful leaders not all dis old bloods ..... I weep for my country
2 Likes
|Re: Atiku Meets North-east PDP, Says Buhari Dividing Nigeria Along Ethnic, Religion by voicelez: 3:27pm
G
|Re: Atiku Meets North-east PDP, Says Buhari Dividing Nigeria Along Ethnic, Religion by NigerDeltan(m): 3:28pm
Ladies and gentlemen meet our president come May 2019
Insha Allah!
1 Like
|Re: Atiku Meets North-east PDP, Says Buhari Dividing Nigeria Along Ethnic, Religion by free2ryhme: 3:28pm
massinola:
they have started their campaign of calumny
|Re: Atiku Meets North-east PDP, Says Buhari Dividing Nigeria Along Ethnic, Religion by OCTAVO: 3:29pm
|Re: Atiku Meets North-east PDP, Says Buhari Dividing Nigeria Along Ethnic, Religion by LasGidiOwner: 3:29pm
We are voting #Atiku to lead Nigeria. Buhari has failed woefully in all indices.
2 Likes
|Re: Atiku Meets North-east PDP, Says Buhari Dividing Nigeria Along Ethnic, Religion by free2ryhme: 3:29pm
|Re: Atiku Meets North-east PDP, Says Buhari Dividing Nigeria Along Ethnic, Religion by PresidentAtiku: 3:29pm
morbeta:This squad eeeeeeeeeeee... Naija will just be like Dubai in 4 years
1 Like
|Re: Atiku Meets North-east PDP, Says Buhari Dividing Nigeria Along Ethnic, Religion by wristbangle(m): 3:30pm
Is this the best Nigeria can do? Fielding two clueless aboki for 2019 election?
As for Atiku, he is wasting his bloody time. Patapata he would garner vote at NE, SE and SS. End of story.
1 Like
Niger Deltans And The Shameless Claim By Some Igbos Here. / Christians Admits Ur Mistakes / Sanusi Lamido Sanusi Talking On Al Jazeera
Viewing this topic: TOMMYS, geometricaxis, solomonope(m), Jasmine360(f), murphurs, Adonispco, Democrat1c(m), bismackchisom, Ikiredodo(m), toask111, obivick, intruxive(m), capitalzero, deybhor(m), MKKO, inteli, babadee1(m), coco77771, Jeel, ogunladeabiodun, declaro(m), alignacademy(m), kunlexy1759(m), RuddyFusion(m), chanky, w1sEmAn, correctguy0900, joe4christ2008(m), meforyou1(m), onatisi(m), wanjestephen(m), Ayomat37(m), mmb, PHIPEX(m), Pussitto, Raphmadrid, GrtLion, veraponpo(m), Tartie(m), kelicaweb(m), sincerlyyo(m), OgaJamal, barnsB, edetcnn(m), hydrazone, dman4mdmoon(m), kestolove95(f), Lovetinz(m), sindyko(m), Kpartners, tukdi, mayenmi, Africanpride123, thunder74(m), EMMAG4E14, DoTheNeedful, Foxflames, karkinase(m), ONeMAnMOPOL, Zizicardo(f), sammylala, chikarism, Dopiz, Stellaenefa(f), tofolo(m), bigfish3k, yemmit90, fasterwell(m), Dimmamaero, wizzyrich(m), Jubril4194, Nwaisuochi(m) and 121 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 28