₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,918,429 members, 3,936,914 topics. Date: Monday, 27 November 2017 at 04:21 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Ohanaeze Reacts To Reinstatement Of Police Officer That Killed 6 Igbo Traders (5442 Views)
Senate Demands Reinstatement Of Obiano’s Security Aides, Condemns IGP / More Revelations On Maina's Reinstatement By Sahara Reporters / Ohanaeze Reacts As Arewa Youths Ask Osinbajo To Facilitate Igbo Exit (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Ohanaeze Reacts To Reinstatement Of Police Officer That Killed 6 Igbo Traders by stephanie11: 1:23pm
@POLITICSNGR
Pro-Igbo group, Ohanaeze Ndigbo has reacted to the reinstatement of DSP Ibrahim Danjuma, a police officer responsible for the extra-judicial killing of 6 Igbo traders on June 7, 20015 in Apo Township, Abuja.
The President General of Ohanaeze, Chief Barr. Nnia Nwodo condemned in the severest manner the recent reinstatement of DSP Ibrahim. He said it was 'disgusting and unacceptable'. Barr Nwodo compared the sad event to the freeing of the killers of the senior citizen Mrs Agbahime in Kano recently.
He noted that the IG of Police and the federal government must reverse such sacrilegious decisions in the interest of justice and national unity else it will be obvious that the federal government is aiding and abetting evil in Nigeria.
He warned that this kind of insensitivity and callousness is one of the reasons that lead to agitations in the country.
The APO 6 victims; Ekene Isaac Mgbe, Ifeanyi Ozor, Chinedu Meniru, Paulinus Ogbonna, Anthony Nwokike, and Augustina Arebu, were returning from a nightclub that unfortunate day when they were stopped at a police checkpoint and extra-judicially murdered by a contingent of policemen led by Danjuma.
https://politicsngr.com/2017/11/27/ohanaeze-reacts-re-instatment-police-officer-killed-igbo-traders/
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Ohanaeze Reacts To Reinstatement Of Police Officer That Killed 6 Igbo Traders by Teewhy2: 3:24pm
In Nigeria, connection and money most times dictate things. Most times if a Nigeria police officer commits an offence instead of the police officer to be properly punished, they will only be punished on the pages of newspaper and taken to another state, so that the public will think the person has been dismissed. we only get to hear of this because he is a senior officer.
There are lots of police officers that the public have been told are dismissed for one criminal offence or the other but actually transferred to another states to cover them up.
5 Likes
|Re: Ohanaeze Reacts To Reinstatement Of Police Officer That Killed 6 Igbo Traders by Flexherbal(m): 3:24pm
This is true
"He warned that this kind of insensitivity and callousness is one of the reasons that lead to agitations in the country."
15 Likes
|Re: Ohanaeze Reacts To Reinstatement Of Police Officer That Killed 6 Igbo Traders by miqos03: 3:24pm
na wa oh
|Re: Ohanaeze Reacts To Reinstatement Of Police Officer That Killed 6 Igbo Traders by chaelmic(m): 3:24pm
.
|Re: Ohanaeze Reacts To Reinstatement Of Police Officer That Killed 6 Igbo Traders by Youngdream1: 3:24pm
Too bad. If Maina could be reinstated then, you should know that this one is a minor issue. This more you look the less you see when it comes to this present government.
23 Likes
|Re: Ohanaeze Reacts To Reinstatement Of Police Officer That Killed 6 Igbo Traders by Jubril4194: 3:24pm
Nigeria
|Re: Ohanaeze Reacts To Reinstatement Of Police Officer That Killed 6 Igbo Traders by purem(m): 3:24pm
|Re: Ohanaeze Reacts To Reinstatement Of Police Officer That Killed 6 Igbo Traders by businessempire: 3:25pm
disgusting and unacceptable indeed. Why will they reinstate such a useless man. Instead he should be jailed and the keys buried in the grave of the victims.
|Re: Ohanaeze Reacts To Reinstatement Of Police Officer That Killed 6 Igbo Traders by HeyCorleone(m): 3:25pm
Not an hour goes by without a sad news from the Nigerian Police.
8 Likes
|Re: Ohanaeze Reacts To Reinstatement Of Police Officer That Killed 6 Igbo Traders by newsheriffintown: 3:25pm
rip brothers .your killers will not kwn peace
2 Likes
|Re: Ohanaeze Reacts To Reinstatement Of Police Officer That Killed 6 Igbo Traders by Celcius: 3:25pm
Let us auction this country.
1 Like
|Re: Ohanaeze Reacts To Reinstatement Of Police Officer That Killed 6 Igbo Traders by wiloy2k8(m): 3:25pm
hmmm
|Re: Ohanaeze Reacts To Reinstatement Of Police Officer That Killed 6 Igbo Traders by oloripelebe2: 3:25pm
;
This is really disheartening, the FG should ensure justice for the dead.
RIP APO6 ,This country has failed u even in death
7 Likes
|Re: Ohanaeze Reacts To Reinstatement Of Police Officer That Killed 6 Igbo Traders by free2ryhme: 3:25pm
stephanie11:
as usual reacting like chemicals
|Re: Ohanaeze Reacts To Reinstatement Of Police Officer That Killed 6 Igbo Traders by maberry(m): 3:26pm
Nigeria is finished
A failed state
The kind of injustice happening in Nigeria is enough to make the world hurriedly come to an end
Everything thing that is good in Nigeria is not working
And everything that is wrong & evil in Nigeria is flourishing
I regret I had to be born in a country as this!
10 Likes
|Re: Ohanaeze Reacts To Reinstatement Of Police Officer That Killed 6 Igbo Traders by Alexgeneration(m): 3:26pm
When you guys sold off your children for the position of secretary of the federation that never materialised, what were you expecting?
This is just the beginning, I hope you guys have lots of reactors because you'll need them.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Ohanaeze Reacts To Reinstatement Of Police Officer That Killed 6 Igbo Traders by akoff123: 3:26pm
What a life... Nigeria for you. RIP to the dead and may justice prevail one day in Nigeria. Amen.
|Re: Ohanaeze Reacts To Reinstatement Of Police Officer That Killed 6 Igbo Traders by Superman94: 3:27pm
Forgive and forget and let God do the judgment when the time comes
Don't quote me
|Re: Ohanaeze Reacts To Reinstatement Of Police Officer That Killed 6 Igbo Traders by kaziblake(f): 3:27pm
Nigeria my country
|Re: Ohanaeze Reacts To Reinstatement Of Police Officer That Killed 6 Igbo Traders by Earthquake1: 3:27pm
We live in a zoo.
1 Like
|Re: Ohanaeze Reacts To Reinstatement Of Police Officer That Killed 6 Igbo Traders by Earthquake1: 3:27pm
Superman94:
Idiat
4 Likes
|Re: Ohanaeze Reacts To Reinstatement Of Police Officer That Killed 6 Igbo Traders by luvinhubby(m): 3:28pm
Bad call by the Nigeria police.
|Re: Ohanaeze Reacts To Reinstatement Of Police Officer That Killed 6 Igbo Traders by osusuallstars: 3:31pm
Thank God people are beginning to see the wisdom of Nnamdi Kanu. There is a calculated scheme in this zoo to wipe an entire section of the people , but they will never listen. Lets share this contraption, fools say we are better off together.
3 Likes
|Re: Ohanaeze Reacts To Reinstatement Of Police Officer That Killed 6 Igbo Traders by PearlStreet(m): 3:31pm
Superman94:
God will forget you.
4 Likes
|Re: Ohanaeze Reacts To Reinstatement Of Police Officer That Killed 6 Igbo Traders by PearlStreet(m): 3:32pm
osusuallstars:
Ignoramus, an Igbo man was one of the accused persons who killed the victims.
The ones killed at Ozubulu were killed by Igbos and you lot were here on Nairaland blaming the fulani herdsmen.
Condemn evil wherever it may be.
|Re: Ohanaeze Reacts To Reinstatement Of Police Officer That Killed 6 Igbo Traders by kgr8mike: 3:32pm
If an Igbo police officer did this to our Hausa brothers, forget stories!!! Just on getting this news killings would have started.
|Re: Ohanaeze Reacts To Reinstatement Of Police Officer That Killed 6 Igbo Traders by jacyhelen(f): 3:34pm
Useless old fools called Ohanaeze....Sheee una believe for One Nigeria.God bless PMB...ndi ara!!!!.
Nigeria is nothing but a Zoo,QED.
Call me afonja,Ipod or anything,it will never take away the fact that a zoo is better than Nigeria..
Thank God my Visa is ready..
Useless nation!!!!
5 Likes
|Re: Ohanaeze Reacts To Reinstatement Of Police Officer That Killed 6 Igbo Traders by maberry(m): 3:34pm
Superman94:Are you saying the unjust and cruel killing of those innocent people should be forgotten & no justice served?
Clearly you have nothing constructive to say
It would have been wiser if you had remained silent
That way you may have been counted among the intelligent
2 Likes
|Re: Ohanaeze Reacts To Reinstatement Of Police Officer That Killed 6 Igbo Traders by thunder74(m): 3:35pm
There are many more of such injustice going on under this government. Trump said America first while Buhari unwritten statement is "FULANI FIRST"
this will pass one day
1 Like
|Re: Ohanaeze Reacts To Reinstatement Of Police Officer That Killed 6 Igbo Traders by Penalty82(m): 3:45pm
PearlStreet:
You are right, that Igbo police officer acted on the orders of this reinstated officer. The question they're asking is... why will you sentence those that killed and promote the one that sent them to kill?.
|Re: Ohanaeze Reacts To Reinstatement Of Police Officer That Killed 6 Igbo Traders by Chukazu: 3:47pm
Ohaneze just reacting
they just waking up to reality after selling off NNAMDI KALU and romancing Buhari with chieftaincy title
wether we like or not the SOUTH EAST NEEDS A MILITARY PRESSURE GROUP, anybody Igbo man that is against it is just been fooled for a while.
The NORTH has BOKO HARAM
THE WEST HAS OPC
SOUTH SOUTH HAS NIGER DELTA MILITANTS AND MEND
"Nigeria government does not hear I beg with a handshake,force must be applied"
if BAKKASSI must come back so be it ,an armed group must represent our interest
How blind can we be in the south east ,the people that are shouting "one Nigeria" have themselves fortified with arm and juju and we are busy carrying placards in the east
1 Like
Northern Nigeria Has Oil .niger Delta Go To Hell. Buhahhahahaa. / Lagos Flood: Seriously, Is This Funny Or What (pix)? / FG Is To Withdraw N10 From Bank Account Of Nigerians
Viewing this topic: Pvibe007, KingRabota, azpekuliar(m), ASAMPETE1, benbella, ceceee(f), lotannam, nelly4soti, Blackfriday, dexpendable(m), williams85(m), Pidginwhisper, realKosiEric(m), mathslord, vitality22(m), AlexJustin(m), youngies(m), namdo(m), sadeeq08, okenze007, annyplenty(m), Owode1, Blaksheep, MidasT(m), buzp(m), dbaruwa(m), Teebilion, omodave(m), celebgists(m), hakimi1974(m), dbar, alexmakaay(m), Adikam(m), omooba969, Papadike, beeff(m), mahjor(m), RockyEyo(m), omeokaa2, goldincome(m), destino24(m), remi1444(m) and 86 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 14