Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Ohanaeze Reacts To Reinstatement Of Police Officer That Killed 6 Igbo Traders (5442 Views)

Senate Demands Reinstatement Of Obiano’s Security Aides, Condemns IGP / More Revelations On Maina's Reinstatement By Sahara Reporters / Ohanaeze Reacts As Arewa Youths Ask Osinbajo To Facilitate Igbo Exit (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

@POLITICSNGR



Pro-Igbo group, Ohanaeze Ndigbo has reacted to the reinstatement of DSP Ibrahim Danjuma, a police officer responsible for the extra-judicial killing of 6 Igbo traders on June 7, 20015 in Apo Township, Abuja.



The President General of Ohanaeze, Chief Barr. Nnia Nwodo condemned in the severest manner the recent reinstatement of DSP Ibrahim. He said it was 'disgusting and unacceptable'. Barr Nwodo compared the sad event to the freeing of the killers of the senior citizen Mrs Agbahime in Kano recently.



He noted that the IG of Police and the federal government must reverse such sacrilegious decisions in the interest of justice and national unity else it will be obvious that the federal government is aiding and abetting evil in Nigeria.



He warned that this kind of insensitivity and callousness is one of the reasons that lead to agitations in the country.



The APO 6 victims; Ekene Isaac Mgbe, Ifeanyi Ozor, Chinedu Meniru, Paulinus Ogbonna, Anthony Nwokike, and Augustina Arebu, were returning from a nightclub that unfortunate day when they were stopped at a police checkpoint and extra-judicially murdered by a contingent of policemen led by Danjuma.



https://politicsngr.com/2017/11/27/ohanaeze-reacts-re-instatment-police-officer-killed-igbo-traders/ Pro-Igbo group, Ohanaeze Ndigbo has reacted to the reinstatement of DSP Ibrahim Danjuma, a police officer responsible for the extra-judicial killing of 6 Igbo traders on June 7, 20015 in Apo Township, Abuja.The President General of Ohanaeze, Chief Barr. Nnia Nwodo condemned in the severest manner the recent reinstatement of DSP Ibrahim. He said it was 'disgusting and unacceptable'. Barr Nwodo compared the sad event to the freeing of the killers of the senior citizen Mrs Agbahime in Kano recently.He noted that the IG of Police and the federal government must reverse such sacrilegious decisions in the interest of justice and national unity else it will be obvious that the federal government is aiding and abetting evil in Nigeria.He warned that this kind of insensitivity and callousness is one of the reasons that lead to agitations in the country.The APO 6 victims; Ekene Isaac Mgbe, Ifeanyi Ozor, Chinedu Meniru, Paulinus Ogbonna, Anthony Nwokike, and Augustina Arebu, were returning from a nightclub that unfortunate day when they were stopped at a police checkpoint and extra-judicially murdered by a contingent of policemen led by Danjuma. 1 Like 1 Share

In Nigeria, connection and money most times dictate things. Most times if a Nigeria police officer commits an offence instead of the police officer to be properly punished, they will only be punished on the pages of newspaper and taken to another state, so that the public will think the person has been dismissed. we only get to hear of this because he is a senior officer.

There are lots of police officers that the public have been told are dismissed for one criminal offence or the other but actually transferred to another states to cover them up. 5 Likes

This is true





"He warned that this kind of insensitivity and callousness is one of the reasons that lead to agitations in the country." 15 Likes

na wa oh

.

Too bad. If Maina could be reinstated then, you should know that this one is a minor issue. This more you look the less you see when it comes to this present government. 23 Likes

Nigeria





disgusting and unacceptable indeed. Why will they reinstate such a useless man. Instead he should be jailed and the keys buried in the grave of the victims. disgusting and unacceptable indeed. Why will they reinstate such a useless man. Instead he should be jailed and the keys buried in the grave of the victims.

Not an hour goes by without a sad news from the Nigerian Police. 8 Likes

rip brothers .your killers will not kwn peace 2 Likes

Let us auction this country. 1 Like

hmmm





This is really disheartening, the FG should ensure justice for the dead.



RIP APO6 ,This country has failed u even in death This is really disheartening, the FG should ensure justice for the dead.RIP APO6 ,This country has failed u even in death 7 Likes

stephanie11:

@POLITICSNGR



Pro-Igbo group, Ohanaeze Ndigbo has reacted to the reinstatement of DSP Ibrahim Danjuma, a police officer responsible for the extra-judicial killing of 6 Igbo traders on June 7, 20015 in Apo Township, Abuja.



The President General of Ohanaeze, Chief Barr. Nnia Nwodo condemned in the severest manner the recent reinstatement of DSP Ibrahim. He said it was 'disgusting and unacceptable'. Barr Nwodo compared the sad event to the freeing of the killers of the senior citizen Mrs Agbahime in Kano recently.



He noted that the IG of Police and the federal government must reverse such sacrilegious decisions in the interest of justice and national unity else it will be obvious that the federal government is aiding and abetting evil in Nigeria.



He warned that this kind of insensitivity and callousness is one of the reasons that lead to agitations in the country.



The APO 6 victims; Ekene Isaac Mgbe, Ifeanyi Ozor, Chinedu Meniru, Paulinus Ogbonna, Anthony Nwokike, and Augustina Arebu, were returning from a nightclub that unfortunate day when they were stopped at a police checkpoint and extra-judicially murdered by a contingent of policemen led by Danjuma.



https://politicsngr.com/2017/11/27/ohanaeze-reacts-re-instatment-police-officer-killed-igbo-traders/



as usual reacting like chemicals as usual reacting like chemicals

Nigeria is finished

A failed state

The kind of injustice happening in Nigeria is enough to make the world hurriedly come to an end

Everything thing that is good in Nigeria is not working

And everything that is wrong & evil in Nigeria is flourishing

I regret I had to be born in a country as this! 10 Likes

When you guys sold off your children for the position of secretary of the federation that never materialised, what were you expecting?



This is just the beginning, I hope you guys have lots of reactors because you'll need them. 1 Like 1 Share

What a life... Nigeria for you. RIP to the dead and may justice prevail one day in Nigeria. Amen.

Forgive and forget and let God do the judgment when the time comes













Don't quote me

Nigeria my country

We live in a zoo. 1 Like

Superman94:

Forgive and forget and let God do the judgment when the time comes













Don't quote me

Idiat Idiat 4 Likes

Bad call by the Nigeria police.

Thank God people are beginning to see the wisdom of Nnamdi Kanu. There is a calculated scheme in this zoo to wipe an entire section of the people , but they will never listen. Lets share this contraption, fools say we are better off together. 3 Likes

Superman94:

Forgive and forget and let God do the judgment when the time comes



Don't quote me

God will forget you. God will forget you. 4 Likes

osusuallstars:

Thank God people are beginning to see the wisdom of Nnamdi Kanu. There is a calculated scheme in this zoo to wipe an entire section of the people , but they will never listen. Lets share this contraption, fools say we are better off together.

Ignoramus, an Igbo man was one of the accused persons who killed the victims.



The ones killed at Ozubulu were killed by Igbos and you lot were here on Nairaland blaming the fulani herdsmen.



Condemn evil wherever it may be. Ignoramus, an Igbo man was one of the accused persons who killed the victims.The ones killed at Ozubulu were killed by Igbos and you lot were here on Nairaland blaming the fulani herdsmen.Condemn evil wherever it may be.

If an Igbo police officer did this to our Hausa brothers, forget stories!!! Just on getting this news killings would have started.

.God bless PMB...ndi ara!!!!.

Nigeria is nothing but a Zoo,QED.

Call me afonja,Ipod or anything,it will never take away the fact that a zoo is better than Nigeria..

Thank God my Visa is ready..

Useless nation!!!! Useless old fools called Ohanaeze....Sheee una believe for One Nigeria.God bless PMB...ndi ara!!!!.Nigeria is nothing but a Zoo,QED.Call me afonja,Ipod or anything,it will never take away the fact that a zoo is better than Nigeria..Thank God my Visa is ready..Useless nation!!!! 5 Likes

Superman94:

Forgive and forget and let God do the judgment when the time comes













Don't quote me Are you saying the unjust and cruel killing of those innocent people should be forgotten & no justice served?



Clearly you have nothing constructive to say

It would have been wiser if you had remained silent

That way you may have been counted among the intelligent Are you saying the unjust and cruel killing of those innocent people should be forgotten & no justice served?Clearly you have nothing constructive to sayIt would have been wiser if you had remained silentThat way you may have been counted among the intelligent 2 Likes

There are many more of such injustice going on under this government. Trump said America first while Buhari unwritten statement is "FULANI FIRST"

this will pass one day 1 Like

PearlStreet:





Ignoramus, an Igbo man was one of the accused persons who killed the victims.



The ones killed at Ozubulu were killed by Igbos and you lot were here on Nairaland blaming the fulani herdsmen.



Condemn evil wherever it may be.



You are right, that Igbo police officer acted on the orders of this reinstated officer. The question they're asking is... why will you sentence those that killed and promote the one that sent them to kill?. You are right, that Igbo police officer acted on the orders of this reinstated officer. The question they're asking is... why will you sentence those that killed and promote the one that sent them to kill?.