Bishop Oyedepo Preaching Near Devils Shrine In Sango Ota
Revered clergy man, Bishop David Oyedepo was on Tuesday evening, March 20 sighted at Sango bus-stop near the shrine of Esu Odara (Satan).
The Canaan Land bishop who was formerly a Muslim was exclusively sighted at two different points with people swarming all over him like bees. According to findings, he was there for nothing than evangelism.
Oyedepo preaching in the jeep
The bishop was first sighted sitting in a Toyota Land Cruiser Prado Jeep, Plate Number --- near under Sango Bridge, facing Lagos-Abeokuta express road, preaching to a gathering of people. After his preaching which lasted for about 30 mins, he told the crowd to put down their names and phone numbers in a piece of paper shared by his envoys.
He further told them that the collection of their details is to establish a contact with him. He said: “the number they collected from you is for you to share your testimony, because I know you will all have a testimony to share after this prayer. Tonight, you will receive a message from a number and with that number you can share your testimony with me and also book an appointment with me.”
Eshu Deity carried a worshiper.
Following that the Africa’s richest pastor moved his convoy to Sango-Ota road, near the Shrine of Esu-Odara. The shrine is just a stone throw from where he was and as usual, he repeated his modules of preaching and also followed up by taking the details of the crowd with a promise of reaching back to them.
Those that made up the crowd include market men and women, Agberos (Street Urchins), workers returning home and all sorts of people.
Meanwhile, the Ojubo Esu (Satan’s Shrine) has been at Sango bus stop junction for years. The small house painted in white and black is where Esu worshipers converge most times, especially every August 20th, to worship the deity. However, its worshipers are of the opinion that Esu is not the Satan mentioned in the bible as Esu is just “is a mischievous trickster figure who enjoys confusion on a cosmic scale.”
Re: Bishop Oyedepo Preaching Near Devils Shrine In Sango Ota by miqos02(m):
Hmmm
Re: Bishop Oyedepo Preaching Near Devils Shrine In Sango Ota by Millz404(m):
When him go vex... No run o
And you above for taking my chance at making ftc for the first time.... I am headed to your backyard with charms
Re: Bishop Oyedepo Preaching Near Devils Shrine In Sango Ota by toluxa1(m):
These bloggers sha. What kind of title is that? Caught near devil's shrine, this is what he was caught doing? Kai, Naija bloggers sha. So the idea is to make people think he was somehow doing something in the shrine or what? Gutter journalism!
May the Lord continue to strengthen Bishop for his Glory.
Re: Bishop Oyedepo Preaching Near Devils Shrine In Sango Ota by omooba969(m):
Nigeria!
Re: Bishop Oyedepo Preaching Near Devils Shrine In Sango Ota by Jerryojozy(m):
Nice one Sir. Nobody is too big to win soul for Christ.
Genius J
Re: Bishop Oyedepo Preaching Near Devils Shrine In Sango Ota by joan1678:
Great
Re: Bishop Oyedepo Preaching Near Devils Shrine In Sango Ota by eleojo23:
Nice
Re: Bishop Oyedepo Preaching Near Devils Shrine In Sango Ota by GlorifiedTunde(m):
Hmmm...
God has appointed Jesus to first preach to the poor...
Ride on sire...
More Grace in Jesus Mighty Name.
Re: Bishop Oyedepo Preaching Near Devils Shrine In Sango Ota by inoki247:
I no c d devil na.. Abi na name of street?
Re: Bishop Oyedepo Preaching Near Devils Shrine In Sango Ota by Onyinye15(f):
As I celebrate my birthday today, let the word
Of God continue to spread and let souls be won in Jesus name Amen
The gospel must be preached
Re: Bishop Oyedepo Preaching Near Devils Shrine In Sango Ota by ALAYORMII:
See correct Click Bait
"This is what he was caught doing"
Re: Bishop Oyedepo Preaching Near Devils Shrine In Sango Ota by Nairalanddist:
Christianity should be banned just like China did. The federal government should amend the Nigerian constitution so Islam would become the only religion all Nigerians can practice. Enough of these infidels populating the country
Re: Bishop Oyedepo Preaching Near Devils Shrine In Sango Ota by MillionDollars:
I cant see any devils shrine in ur post, ur post sef is wack
Re: Bishop Oyedepo Preaching Near Devils Shrine In Sango Ota by myariks(m):
eh
Re: Bishop Oyedepo Preaching Near Devils Shrine In Sango Ota by oluwasegun007(m):
no fear for a son of God
Re: Bishop Oyedepo Preaching Near Devils Shrine In Sango Ota by DrinkLimca(m):
He is greater than buhari...
He is a real man of God.
Re: Bishop Oyedepo Preaching Near Devils Shrine In Sango Ota by AngelicBeing:
Re: Bishop Oyedepo Preaching Near Devils Shrine In Sango Ota by ollah2:
Lol. Stupid journalism.
Devils shrine? How low did we go that shrines are tagged devilish and Mosque and churches aren't.
Edited
ONLY CHRISTIANS will come to your house, shout on the street, visit other peoples places of worship, preach in buses et al but Islamisation agenda is going on. If these worshippers visit winners chapel to do this show of shame, police would have been called to arrest them right or probably they would be dealt with.
These are the same people that scream they are TOLERANT
Re: Bishop Oyedepo Preaching Near Devils Shrine In Sango Ota by Ariel20(m):
Love this man so much
Re: Bishop Oyedepo Preaching Near Devils Shrine In Sango Ota by MANNABBQGRILLS:
ALL POWER BELONG TO GOD.
Re: Bishop Oyedepo Preaching Near Devils Shrine In Sango Ota by busky101(m):
Y em no Go scatter the shrine.....a whole G.O of over 10million people......daddy you can do it.. Move closer next time
Re: Bishop Oyedepo Preaching Near Devils Shrine In Sango Ota by Emmy9ite(m):
That's my Bishop!
Operation Take Your Territory for Christ!
The Devil is a Bastardized Idiot
Re: Bishop Oyedepo Preaching Near Devils Shrine In Sango Ota by HigherEd:
busky101:only the blogger really knows where he/she saw Devil's shrine in Ota but I wouldn't know for sure.
ALAYORMII:Don't pay attention to the blogger. Was just being deceptive. But I already changed the title.
Re: Bishop Oyedepo Preaching Near Devils Shrine In Sango Ota by labake1(f):
All I see is Cars and black people
More pics pls
Re: Bishop Oyedepo Preaching Near Devils Shrine In Sango Ota by QuietHammer(m):
ollah2:I wonder. Think. Africans, think!
Re: Bishop Oyedepo Preaching Near Devils Shrine In Sango Ota by Godsent4life:
Re: Bishop Oyedepo Preaching Near Devils Shrine In Sango Ota by Watermelonman:
He should stop wasting his time because the hardship in this country has caused even the gods (Sango, Amadioha, Agwu) that hitherto dwelled in such a shrine to relocate to other countries. He can as well carry his mattress and sleep there because nothing will happen.
Re: Bishop Oyedepo Preaching Near Devils Shrine In Sango Ota by Wantedmiller:
He should enter the devil shrine and destroy it?
the evil shrine(like you said) dey disturb Lagos state?
Re: Bishop Oyedepo Preaching Near Devils Shrine In Sango Ota by EagleScribes:
Wetin consign you dat you are monitoring him upandan.
Monitoring the spirit, Izit your devil?
Re: Bishop Oyedepo Preaching Near Devils Shrine In Sango Ota by ALAYORMII:
Emmy9ite:
The Yoruba Esu is not the satan from the Bible
Esu is a mischief maker and trickster just like Loki
Re: Bishop Oyedepo Preaching Near Devils Shrine In Sango Ota by Kalapizim(m):
God continue to engrace you sir
