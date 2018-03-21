Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / Bishop Oyedepo Preaching Near Devils Shrine In Sango Ota (10274 Views)

The Canaan Land bishop who was formerly a Muslim was exclusively sighted at two different points with people swarming all over him like bees. According to findings, he was there for nothing than evangelism.





Oyedepo preaching in the jeep

The bishop was first sighted sitting in a Toyota Land Cruiser Prado Jeep, Plate Number --- near under Sango Bridge, facing Lagos-Abeokuta express road, preaching to a gathering of people. After his preaching which lasted for about 30 mins, he told the crowd to put down their names and phone numbers in a piece of paper shared by his envoys.



He further told them that the collection of their details is to establish a contact with him. He said: “the number they collected from you is for you to share your testimony, because I know you will all have a testimony to share after this prayer. Tonight, you will receive a message from a number and with that number you can share your testimony with me and also book an appointment with me.”





Eshu Deity carried a worshiper.

Following that the Africa’s richest pastor moved his convoy to Sango-Ota road, near the Shrine of Esu-Odara. The shrine is just a stone throw from where he was and as usual, he repeated his modules of preaching and also followed up by taking the details of the crowd with a promise of reaching back to them.

Those that made up the crowd include market men and women, Agberos (Street Urchins), workers returning home and all sorts of people.



Meanwhile, the Ojubo Esu (Satan’s Shrine) has been at Sango bus stop junction for years. The small house painted in white and black is where Esu worshipers converge most times, especially every August 20th, to worship the deity. However, its worshipers are of the opinion that Esu is not the Satan mentioned in the bible as Esu is just “is a mischievous trickster figure who enjoys confusion on a cosmic scale.”



When him go vex... No run o

And you above for taking my chance at making ftc for the first time.... I am headed to your backyard with charms 1 Like





May the Lord continue to strengthen Bishop for his Glory.







http://www.nairaland.com/4399756/new-iphone-7-128gb-gold These bloggers sha. What kind of title is that? Caught near devil's shrine, this is what he was caught doing? Kai, Naija bloggers sha. So the idea is to make people think he was somehow doing something in the shrine or what? Gutter journalism!May the Lord continue to strengthen Bishop for his Glory. 17 Likes

Nice one Sir. Nobody is too big to win soul for Christ.



Genius J 7 Likes 1 Share

God has appointed Jesus to first preach to the poor...



Ride on sire...



More Grace in Jesus Mighty Name. 1 Like 1 Share

I no c d devil na.. Abi na name of street? 1 Like

As I celebrate my birthday today, let the word

Of God continue to spread and let souls be won in Jesus name Amen





The gospel must be preached 8 Likes

See correct Click Bait





"This is what he was caught doing" 1 Like

Christianity should be banned just like China did. The federal government should amend the Nigerian constitution so Islam would become the only religion all Nigerians can practice. Enough of these infidels populating the country Christianity should be banned just like China did. The federal government should amend the Nigerian constitution so Islam would become the only religion all Nigerians can practice. Enough of these infidels populating the country

I cant see any devils shrine in ur post, ur post sef is wack

no fear for a son of God

He is greater than buhari...

He is a real man of God. 4 Likes

Lol. Stupid journalism.



Devils shrine? How low did we go that shrines are tagged devilish and Mosque and churches aren't.





ONLY CHRISTIANS will come to your house, shout on the street, visit other peoples places of worship, preach in buses et al but Islamisation agenda is going on. If these worshippers visit winners chapel to do this show of shame, police would have been called to arrest them right or probably they would be dealt with.



These are the same people that scream they are TOLERANT

Love this man so much

ALL POWER BELONG TO GOD. 1 Like 2 Shares

Y em no Go scatter the shrine.....a whole G.O of over 10million people......daddy you can do it.. Move closer next time

That's my Bishop!



Operation Take Your Territory for Christ!



The Devil is a Bastardized Idiot 2 Likes 1 Share

busky101:

Y em no Go scatter the shrine.....a whole G.O of over 10million people......daddy you can do it.. Move closer next time only the blogger really knows where he/she saw Devil's shrine in Ota but I wouldn't know for sure.

ALAYORMII:

See correct Click Bait





"This is what he was caught doing" Don't pay attention to the blogger. Was just being deceptive. But I already changed the title. only the blogger really knows where he/she saw Devil's shrine in Ota but I wouldn't know for sure.Don't pay attention to the blogger. Was just being deceptive. But I already changed the title.



More pics pls All I see is Cars and black peopleMore pics pls

ollah2:



Lol. Stupid journalism.



Devils shrine? How low did we go that shrines are tagged devilish and Mosque and churches aren't.



I wonder. Think. Africans, think! I wonder. Think. Africans, think!

He should stop wasting his time because the hardship in this country has caused even the gods (Sango, Amadioha, Agwu) that hitherto dwelled in such a shrine to relocate to other countries. He can as well carry his mattress and sleep there because nothing will happen.

He should enter the devil shrine and destroy it?

the evil shrine(like you said) dey disturb Lagos state?

Wetin consign you dat you are monitoring him upandan.



Monitoring the spirit, Izit your devil? 1 Like

Emmy9ite:

That's my Bishop!



Operation Take Your Territory for Christ!



The Devil is a Bastardized Idiot



The Yoruba Esu is not the satan from the Bible





Esu is a mischief maker and trickster just like Loki The Yoruba Esu is not the satan from the BibleEsu is a mischief maker and trickster just like Loki 1 Like