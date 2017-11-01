₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Woman Gives Birth To Baby At A Plaza In Uyo (Photos) by CastedDude: 7:03pm
It was a joyful moment earlier today after a woman in labour put to birth through the help of good spirited women at Akwa Ibom Plaza in Uyo, the state capital. Massive crowd who gathered to watch was happening - jubilated and rejoiced as the woman gave birth to a bouncing baby boy.
According to reports, both the baby and the mother are alive and in good condition.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/11/jubilation-woman-labour-gives-birth-baby-plaza-akwa-ibom-photos.html
|Re: Woman Gives Birth To Baby At A Plaza In Uyo (Photos) by CastedDude: 7:03pm
cc; lalasticlala
|Re: Woman Gives Birth To Baby At A Plaza In Uyo (Photos) by Kenzico(m): 7:04pm
Jehova Bu EZE
7 Likes
|Re: Woman Gives Birth To Baby At A Plaza In Uyo (Photos) by gabinogem(m): 7:06pm
The glorious wonders of God
2 Likes
|Re: Woman Gives Birth To Baby At A Plaza In Uyo (Photos) by kunlesufyan(m): 7:06pm
nice one
|Re: Woman Gives Birth To Baby At A Plaza In Uyo (Photos) by NwaChibuzor: 7:07pm
That woman is not serious at all. Instead of her to calculate her labour week and get admitted in a hospital shes there giving birth in a plaza. Also she is very foolish. During hard times like this, she is supposed to lock up and avoid pregnancy. Her mates are accumulating money shes there accumulating sp**m. Now I wonder what shes going to feed that poor child after weaning it. Maybe na stone she go give am chop.
1 Like
|Re: Woman Gives Birth To Baby At A Plaza In Uyo (Photos) by Nwodosis(m): 7:09pm
Is she from Hebrew?
|Re: Woman Gives Birth To Baby At A Plaza In Uyo (Photos) by Munae(f): 7:11pm
Let them name the child "Plaza"
4 Likes
|Re: Woman Gives Birth To Baby At A Plaza In Uyo (Photos) by clevvermind(m): 7:20pm
NwaChibuzor:please at least learn to appreciate.
20 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Woman Gives Birth To Baby At A Plaza In Uyo (Photos) by juman(m): 7:23pm
Hmmmmm
Bad.
|Re: Woman Gives Birth To Baby At A Plaza In Uyo (Photos) by Keneking: 7:34pm
Was there no medical facility or government hospital?
|Re: Woman Gives Birth To Baby At A Plaza In Uyo (Photos) by policy12: 7:50pm
This God is great indeed, He does thing in is own way, Unquestionable meanwhile some are in the hospital with all facilities provided and yet they labour four days before given birth. In this case in public arena without any medical facilities she gave birth.
6 Likes
|Re: Woman Gives Birth To Baby At A Plaza In Uyo (Photos) by Trendy247: 8:26pm
I pass tru dat place dis aftunun cum hear ppl shout lyk say dem win bet9ja
1 Like
|Re: Woman Gives Birth To Baby At A Plaza In Uyo (Photos) by MasterKim: 8:44pm
We go name d pikin Plazard or wetin una tink
1 Like
|Re: Woman Gives Birth To Baby At A Plaza In Uyo (Photos) by IVORY2009(m): 9:08pm
NwaChibuzor:
You again? Mr notice me....
14 Likes
|Re: Woman Gives Birth To Baby At A Plaza In Uyo (Photos) by timibare: 9:23pm
Halleluyah
|Re: Woman Gives Birth To Baby At A Plaza In Uyo (Photos) by kay29000(m): 9:23pm
Thank God for safe delivery.
|Re: Woman Gives Birth To Baby At A Plaza In Uyo (Photos) by free2ryhme: 9:24pm
Nigerians can look
Abi dem wan steal the placenta
1 Like
|Re: Woman Gives Birth To Baby At A Plaza In Uyo (Photos) by MANNABBQGRILLS: 9:24pm
Welcome to this beautiful world beautiful Angel.
|Re: Woman Gives Birth To Baby At A Plaza In Uyo (Photos) by Primusinterpares(m): 9:24pm
.
|Re: Woman Gives Birth To Baby At A Plaza In Uyo (Photos) by transit4(m): 9:24pm
Wao.. That means someone has something to turn into a campaign..
|Re: Woman Gives Birth To Baby At A Plaza In Uyo (Photos) by emeijeh(m): 9:25pm
MANNABBQGRILLS:
Barbeque guy howfa?
Where have you been?!
No more ads again?
|Re: Woman Gives Birth To Baby At A Plaza In Uyo (Photos) by free2ryhme: 9:25pm
Munae:
Na d name wey fit your pickin
|Re: Woman Gives Birth To Baby At A Plaza In Uyo (Photos) by free2ryhme: 9:25pm
I am
|Re: Woman Gives Birth To Baby At A Plaza In Uyo (Photos) by dayleke(m): 9:27pm
See comments. ..
NLers, I hail o...
|Re: Woman Gives Birth To Baby At A Plaza In Uyo (Photos) by cerowo(f): 9:27pm
It isnt a new thing. Way back in Benin, a pregnant woman gave birth on the road
|Re: Woman Gives Birth To Baby At A Plaza In Uyo (Photos) by ayanbaba2(m): 9:27pm
thanks to God!
|Re: Woman Gives Birth To Baby At A Plaza In Uyo (Photos) by cerowo(f): 9:27pm
|Re: Woman Gives Birth To Baby At A Plaza In Uyo (Photos) by sonnie10: 9:28pm
If he is a boy name him Plazier
If a girl, name her Plazina
1 Like
|Re: Woman Gives Birth To Baby At A Plaza In Uyo (Photos) by Nickymezor(f): 9:28pm
Wow , God is great. Welcome to the world plazy baby
1 Like
|Re: Woman Gives Birth To Baby At A Plaza In Uyo (Photos) by blaezderek: 9:29pm
NwaChibuzor:
You are as useless as the 'P' in the word Psych
3 Likes
|Re: Woman Gives Birth To Baby At A Plaza In Uyo (Photos) by Blissp99(f): 9:29pm
All thanks to God for safe delivery
He still does wonders
Even when men thinks its wrong, he does right
Hes always faithful
1 Like
