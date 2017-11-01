Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Family / Woman Gives Birth To Baby At A Plaza In Uyo (Photos) (7606 Views)

According to reports, both the baby and the mother are alive and in good condition.



Source; It was a joyful moment earlier today after a woman in labour put to birth through the help of good spirited women at Akwa Ibom Plaza in Uyo, the state capital. Massive crowd who gathered to watch was happening - jubilated and rejoiced as the woman gave birth to a bouncing baby boy.According to reports, both the baby and the mother are alive and in good condition.Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/11/jubilation-woman-labour-gives-birth-baby-plaza-akwa-ibom-photos.html

That woman is not serious at all. Instead of her to calculate her labour week and get admitted in a hospital shes there giving birth in a plaza. Also she is very foolish. During hard times like this, she is supposed to lock up and avoid pregnancy. Her mates are accumulating money shes there accumulating sp**m. Now I wonder what shes going to feed that poor child after weaning it. Maybe na stone she go give am chop. 1 Like

Is she from Hebrew?

Let them name the child "Plaza" 4 Likes

NwaChibuzor:

That woman is not serious at all. Instead of her to calculand her labour week and get admitted in a hospital shes there giving birth in a plaza. Also she is very foolish. During hard times like this, she is supposed to lock up and avoid pregnancy. Her mates are accumulating money shes there accumulating sp**m. Now I wonder what shes going to feed that poor child after weaning it. Maybe na stone she go give am chop. please at least learn to appreciate. please at least learn to appreciate. 20 Likes 1 Share

Was there no medical facility or government hospital?

This God is great indeed, He does thing in is own way, Unquestionable meanwhile some are in the hospital with all facilities provided and yet they labour four days before given birth. In this case in public arena without any medical facilities she gave birth. 6 Likes

I pass tru dat place dis aftunun cum hear ppl shout lyk say dem win bet9ja 1 Like

We go name d pikin Plazard or wetin una tink 1 Like

NwaChibuzor:

That woman is not serious at all. Instead of her to calculate her labour week and get admitted in a hospital shes there giving birth in a plaza. Also she is very foolish. During hard times like this, she is supposed to lock up and avoid pregnancy. Her mates are accumulating money shes there accumulating sp**m. Now I wonder what shes going to feed that poor child after weaning it. Maybe na stone she go give am chop.

You again? Mr notice me.... You again? Mr notice me.... 14 Likes

Thank God for safe delivery.

Nigerians can look



Abi dem wan steal the placenta 1 Like

Welcome to this beautiful world beautiful Angel.

Wao.. That means someone has something to turn into a campaign..

It isnt a new thing. Way back in Benin, a pregnant woman gave birth on the road

thanks to God!

It isnt a new thing. Way back in Benin, a pregnant woman gave birth on the road...busy road for that matter

If he is a boy name him Plazier



If a girl, name her Plazina 1 Like

Wow , God is great. Welcome to the world plazy baby 1 Like

NwaChibuzor:

That woman is not serious at all. Instead of her to calculate her labour week and get admitted in a hospital shes there giving birth in a plaza. Also she is very foolish. During hard times like this, she is supposed to lock up and avoid pregnancy. Her mates are accumulating money shes there accumulating sp**m. Now I wonder what shes going to feed that poor child after weaning it. Maybe na stone she go give am chop.



You are as useless as the 'P' in the word Psych You are as useless as the 'P' in the word Psych 3 Likes