|Dino Melaye Flaunts Sports Cars Worth Millions In Abuja (Photos, Video) by Loveth1: 12:02pm
Watch short video as senator Dino melaye flaunts very expensive sport cars worth millions of Naira recently in Abuja Calling them his little toys
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ctyD18Y4Xno&itct=CDgQpDAYACITCKyXzYKM4dcCFZT5VQodMQAJlTILYzQtdmlkZW9zLXVaGFVDR3ZoNko5Y1ViN010Y2dtRjlKdC0yUQ%3D%3D&client=mv-google&gl=NG&hl=en
|Re: Dino Melaye Flaunts Sports Cars Worth Millions In Abuja (Photos, Video) by Loveth1: 12:03pm
Senator Dino Melaye Toy worth $25,000
|Re: Dino Melaye Flaunts Sports Cars Worth Millions In Abuja (Photos, Video) by Loveth1: 12:05pm
Senator Dino melaye Classics
|Re: Dino Melaye Flaunts Sports Cars Worth Millions In Abuja (Photos, Video) by OrjiObinna1(m): 12:18pm
The man na original Pure Thief!!
|Re: Dino Melaye Flaunts Sports Cars Worth Millions In Abuja (Photos, Video) by yarimo(m): 1:21pm
DINO MELAYE is the worst and a total failure senator, from Kogi west senatorial district since kogi state was created.
|Re: Dino Melaye Flaunts Sports Cars Worth Millions In Abuja (Photos, Video) by hakanai(m): 1:51pm
DINO AGAIN !!!
|Re: Dino Melaye Flaunts Sports Cars Worth Millions In Abuja (Photos, Video) by Spylord48: 2:50pm
Chai see toys. Our Money oo
|Re: Dino Melaye Flaunts Sports Cars Worth Millions In Abuja (Photos, Video) by Okanokan(m): 3:02pm
Am a strong fan of Senator Dino Melaye, but his metallic acquisition of all sort of cars is utter rubbish and this stupidity speaks to high heaven. What is he doing with them? Opening a car mart? Or what?
|Re: Dino Melaye Flaunts Sports Cars Worth Millions In Abuja (Photos, Video) by Letslive: 3:06pm
Our oil money o...Lord Lugard negodu gi?
|Re: Dino Melaye Flaunts Sports Cars Worth Millions In Abuja (Photos, Video) by AutoReportNG: 4:12pm
OP... I think these are old pictures, Not of recent
|Re: Dino Melaye Flaunts Sports Cars Worth Millions In Abuja (Photos, Video) by IBENUALHASSAN: 5:13pm
Sen.Dom,can u drive all these cars at once? U r there showing off wealth u accumulated from our common patrimony.Just use you head for once,one of these cars can create or make many unemloyed youth to be gainfully employed.do you know how many mouths you have denied the basic daily meal by acquiring these ostencious luxury good.you were asked to represent the people for crying out loud.I just wish you have compassion and sense of selfless service.
|Re: Dino Melaye Flaunts Sports Cars Worth Millions In Abuja (Photos, Video) by nairavsdollars: 6:46pm
Most of these cars belong to Bukola Saraki. He is just using Dino as a cover...from an authentic source
|Re: Dino Melaye Flaunts Sports Cars Worth Millions In Abuja (Photos, Video) by Lordspicy(m): 6:47pm
Okanokan:
poverty
|Re: Dino Melaye Flaunts Sports Cars Worth Millions In Abuja (Photos, Video) by gabazin080(m): 6:47pm
only in Nigeria will a senator be flashing his wealth that's worth over 20 times of his salary and won't be queried
|Re: Dino Melaye Flaunts Sports Cars Worth Millions In Abuja (Photos, Video) by abbaapple: 6:47pm
Let him enjoy his last time in Abuja, after 2019 Abuja will only be a tourist place for him
|Re: Dino Melaye Flaunts Sports Cars Worth Millions In Abuja (Photos, Video) by ElsonMorali: 6:47pm
I thought we wanted to recall this agbero Senator. Wetin come happen? Money has changed hands Or...
Okun people. So disappointed.
|Re: Dino Melaye Flaunts Sports Cars Worth Millions In Abuja (Photos, Video) by Freshbank: 6:48pm
Dino Dino using constituency project fund to fund is lavish life style
|Re: Dino Melaye Flaunts Sports Cars Worth Millions In Abuja (Photos, Video) by Celestyn8213: 6:49pm
Let him take the cars to heaven.
|Re: Dino Melaye Flaunts Sports Cars Worth Millions In Abuja (Photos, Video) by iluvpomo(m): 6:49pm
Hard
|Re: Dino Melaye Flaunts Sports Cars Worth Millions In Abuja (Photos, Video) by EVILFOREST: 6:50pm
Is this man mad..??
|Re: Dino Melaye Flaunts Sports Cars Worth Millions In Abuja (Photos, Video) by Lanre4uonly(m): 6:53pm
It is well.
|Re: Dino Melaye Flaunts Sports Cars Worth Millions In Abuja (Photos, Video) by Desyner: 6:53pm
Nigerians won't ask their elected leaders who use tax to fund luxurious lifestyle to support Nigerians in Libya. The think pastors are their problem.
|Re: Dino Melaye Flaunts Sports Cars Worth Millions In Abuja (Photos, Video) by pinkyruledworld(m): 6:54pm
Dino Melaye's Car Lot
|Re: Dino Melaye Flaunts Sports Cars Worth Millions In Abuja (Photos, Video) by enemyofprogress: 6:54pm
God punish all oppressors of the masses
|Re: Dino Melaye Flaunts Sports Cars Worth Millions In Abuja (Photos, Video) by DaddyKross: 6:54pm
Your brothers dey for Libya ooh.
Oloriburuku somebody
|Re: Dino Melaye Flaunts Sports Cars Worth Millions In Abuja (Photos, Video) by teresafaith(f): 6:55pm
I don mind to be on his beck and call, gush he's sooooo sekzy
|Re: Dino Melaye Flaunts Sports Cars Worth Millions In Abuja (Photos, Video) by millionboi2: 6:56pm
The most honest senator
|Re: Dino Melaye Flaunts Sports Cars Worth Millions In Abuja (Photos, Video) by enemyofprogress: 6:57pm
God punish all oppressors of the masses in Nigeria
|Re: Dino Melaye Flaunts Sports Cars Worth Millions In Abuja (Photos, Video) by enemyofprogress: 6:58pm
teresafaith:hmmmmm see the first born of poverty in Nigeria
|Re: Dino Melaye Flaunts Sports Cars Worth Millions In Abuja (Photos, Video) by ajides4422(m): 6:59pm
some should pls pull that "overdrive" stunt on this man
|Re: Dino Melaye Flaunts Sports Cars Worth Millions In Abuja (Photos, Video) by GGirll(m): 6:59pm
One day ye wicked souls will account for all your wickedness to Nigerians especially d youths Hell fire will never be quenched for your wickedness all of you in Jesus Name Amen n for dvyouths don't worry keep sweating n work hard....make sure you make heaven so that you don't suffer again after this Hell of a nation after death will he go with any of these d answer is food for thought for all fools investing on vanities n flaunting it to torment d gullible ones....
|Re: Dino Melaye Flaunts Sports Cars Worth Millions In Abuja (Photos, Video) by Follysho707: 6:59pm
EVILFOREST:
Foolish question... He is MAD / Yaba-Left !!!
