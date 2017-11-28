Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Dino Melaye Flaunts Sports Cars Worth Millions In Abuja (Photos, Video) (10144 Views)

Dino Melaye Flaunts His Car In Russia, Says My Passion Is My Personal Property / Dino Melaye Flaunts His Fleet Of Cars (Photos) / Rotimi Amaechi Spotted Wearing Louis Vuitton & Gucci Jacket Worth Millions. Pics (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ctyD18Y4Xno&itct=CDgQpDAYACITCKyXzYKM4dcCFZT5VQodMQAJlTILYzQtdmlkZW9zLXVaGFVDR3ZoNko5Y1ViN010Y2dtRjlKdC0yUQ%3D%3D&client=mv-google&gl=NG&hl=en Watch short video as senator Dino melaye flaunts very expensive sport cars worth millions of Naira recently in Abuja Calling them his little toys 1 Like 1 Share

Senator Dino Melaye Toy worth $25,000 1 Like 1 Share

Senator Dino melaye Classics

The man na original Pure Thief!! 16 Likes

DINO MELAYE is the worst and a total failure senator, from Kogi west senatorial district since kogi state was created. 11 Likes

DINO AGAIN !!! 4 Likes

Chai see toys. Our Money oo 18 Likes

Am a strong fan of Senator Dino Melaye, but his metallic acquisition of all sort of cars is utter rubbish and this stupidity speaks to high heaven. What is he doing with them? Opening a car mart? Or what? 12 Likes

Our oil money o...Lord Lugard negodu gi? 7 Likes

OP... I think these are old pictures, Not of recent

Sen.Dom,can u drive all these cars at once? U r there showing off wealth u accumulated from our common patrimony.Just use you head for once,one of these cars can create or make many unemloyed youth to be gainfully employed.do you know how many mouths you have denied the basic daily meal by acquiring these ostencious luxury good.you were asked to represent the people for crying out loud.I just wish you have compassion and sense of selfless service. 4 Likes 2 Shares

Most of these cars belong to Bukola Saraki. He is just using Dino as a cover...from an authentic source

Okanokan:

Am a strong fan of Senator Dino Melaye, but his metallic acquisition of all sort of cars is utter rubbish and this stupidity speaks to high heaven. What is he doing with them? Opening a car mart? Or what?

poverty poverty 1 Like

only in Nigeria will a senator be flashing his wealth that's worth over 20 times of his salary and won't be queried 5 Likes

Let him enjoy his last time in Abuja, after 2019 Abuja will only be a tourist place for him 2 Likes

I thought we wanted to recall this agbero Senator. Wetin come happen? Money has changed hands Or...



Okun people. So disappointed. 4 Likes

Dino Dino using constituency project fund to fund is lavish life style 5 Likes

Let him take the cars to heaven. 2 Likes

Hard ly work ing pays 3 Likes

Is this man mad..?? 3 Likes

It is well.

Nigerians won't ask their elected leaders who use tax to fund luxurious lifestyle to support Nigerians in Libya. The think pastors are their problem. 4 Likes

Dino Melaye's Car Lot 1 Like

God punish all oppressors of the masses 1 Like

Your brothers dey for Libya ooh.



Oloriburuku somebody 3 Likes

I don mind to be on his beck and call, gush he's sooooo sekzy

The most honest senator

God punish all oppressors of the masses in Nigeria

teresafaith:

I don mind to be on his beck and call, gush he's sooooo sekzy hmmmmm see the first born of poverty in Nigeria hmmmmm see the first born of poverty in Nigeria

some should pls pull that "overdrive" stunt on this man

One day ye wicked souls will account for all your wickedness to Nigerians especially d youths Hell fire will never be quenched for your wickedness all of you in Jesus Name Amen n for dvyouths don't worry keep sweating n work hard....make sure you make heaven so that you don't suffer again after this Hell of a nation after death will he go with any of these d answer is food for thought for all fools investing on vanities n flaunting it to torment d gullible ones.... 1 Like