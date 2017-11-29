Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / Final Draw For Russia 2018 World Cup Dec. 1, 2017, Kazan Arena Stadum Moscow. (3448 Views)

The draw for the finals stage of the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia will take place on December 1, 2017, in Moscow, and the draw for the 20107 Confederations Cup – on November 26, 2016, in Kazan. It was reported after the meeting of Organizing Committee "Russia 2018" Board meeting with the FIFA representatives. The draw for the 2017 Confederations Cup will take place in Kazan Tennis Academy, the exact location of the draw for the 2018 World Cup final stage is still unknown. In addition, the dates of the workshop for teams participating in the final stage of the World Cup 2018 was also confirmed – February 27-28 in Sochi.



Final stage draw



31 teams that will participate in the final stage of the tournament will be known at the end of the qualification round of the 2018 World Cup. Russia already participates in the tournament as the host country. The draw for the final stage will determine 8 groups of 4 teams, each of which will hold 3 matches. At the end of the group stage national teams that took first and second places in the group will participate in 1/8 final.





The draw for the final stage of the 2018 World Cup will be held on December 1, 2017, in Moscow



Chairman of the Organizing Committee "Russia 2018", Russia’s Sports Minister Vitaly Mutko has promised to hold the draw at the highest level. "The experience gained by the Organizing Committee in the preparation and carrying out of preliminary draw for the World Cup, will be used in the organization of the following official measures of the tournament - the draw for the 2017 Confederations Cup and the draw for the final stage of the 2018 World Cup. I am sure we will be able to surpass our own achievements and surprise guests and fans with new unforgettable show," Mutko said.



2018 World Cup preliminary draw



The preliminary draw for the 2018 FIFA World Cup was held at the Constantine Palace in St. Petersburg on July 25, 2015. For the first time in the history of the World Cups the draw for preliminary qualifying rounds have registered all 208 national football associations, members of the FIFA (Russia has not filed an application, since it hosts the tournament). 141 teams in total attended the draw.



Russian President Vladimir Putin and FIFA President Joseph S. Blatter attended the ceremony. Russian model Natalia Vodianova hosted the ceremony with TV host Dmitry Shepelev.



Drawing ceremony for the qualifying tournament of the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia, St. Petersburg, July 25, 2015 © Mikhail Metzel/TASS

Former player of the Russian national team Alexei Smertin, former USSR goalkeeper Rinat Dasayev, double World Champion Ronaldo, former Russian forward Alexander Kerzhakov, three-time winner of the Champions League Samuel Eto'o, former captain of Italian national team Fabio Cannavaro, the best player at the 2010 World Cup Diego Forlan; retired German former footballer who scored the first golden goal in the history of major international football Oliver Bierhoff, the winner of the 2015 FIFA U-20 World Cup Predrag Rajkovic, captain of the Portuguese national beach football team Madjer held the draw.



Ballet Theatre under the direction of choreographer Boris Eifman performed during the draw, as well as opera singers of the Mariinsky Theatre, saxophonist Igor Butman. The show ended with a performance by Polina Gagarina and the children's choir, which had as many members as the number of the teams competing for participation in the World Cup. Each member of the choir had a flag of a country on the shirt.





Fifa has sold 742,760 match tickets in the first round of sales for the World Cup before Friday's draw for the finals.



The majority of ticket applications came from host nation Russia with 47% from other countries.



Prices range from £79 for a second-round group match to £829 for the final. Russian residents have a special category with tickets starting at £17.









A second phase of sales will run from 5 December until 31 January 2018.



Fans from the United States, Brazil, Germany, China, Mexico, Israel, Argentina, Australia, and England are in the top 10 teams for most applications



"We are very pleased with the results of the first sales phase," Fifa's head of ticketing Falk Eller said.



"They confirmed the great interest sparked by the World Cup in Russia - both at local and international level."



A total of 2.5 million tickets will be made available for the 64 matches played in 12 different grounds located in 11 Russian cities.



Fans can submit their applications via the Fifa website for the second round of sales.



The most expensive ticket for the 2018 World Cup final at £829 is a £151 increase on the equivalent ticket at the Brazil 2014 final in Rio de Janeiro.







Ticket prices for 2018 World Cup in Russia





Match



Category 1



Category 2



Category 3



Category 4 - Russian residents





Opening match £414* £294 £166 £42**

Group matches £158 £124 £79 £17

Round of 16 £185 £139 £87 £29

Quarter-finals £275 £192 £132 £50

Semi-finals £565 £362 £215 £59

3rd/4th place play-off £275 £192 £132 £50

Final £829 £535 £343 £92



*prices converted from US dollars to pounds based on current exchange rates



**prices converted from Russian roubles to pounds based on current exchange rates



There will also be a "last-minute" sales phase from 18 April to 15 July 2018, the day of the World Cup final.



The tournament begins on 14 June with Russia playing the opener at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow.



The World Cup finals draw is on Friday, 1 December at Moscow's State Kremlin Palace concert hall at 15:00 GMT. You can watch it live on BBC Two and the BBC Sport website and app, and listen on BBC Radio 5 live.



It will be hosted by former England striker and BBC Match of the Day presenter Gary Lineker and Russian sports journalist Maria Komandnaya.



•Gary Lineker will host the event with the support of co-host Maria Komandnaya and eight high-profile draw assistants

•Everything you need to know about the Final Draw provided below





Featuring 32 teams, eight unbiased pairs of hands and millions of TV viewers, the Final Draw for the 21st FIFA World Cup™ will take place this coming Friday in Moscow. FIFA.com answers all your questions about this key date on the football calendar.



Who are the top seeds?

Russia, as the host country, along with Germany, Brazil, Portugal, Argentina, Belgium, Poland and France are the highest-ranked teams in the FIFA/Coca-Cola World Ranking in October 2017.



What time does the Final Draw start?

The ceremony begins at 16:00 CET (18:00 local time).



Where will the Final Draw be held?

In the concert hall at the State Kremlin Palace, which has a capacity of 6,000. The hall has been graced by some of the world’s leading singers and performers, among them Luciano Pavarotti, Placido Domingo, Julio Iglesias and Elton John, and has also hosted opera and ballet productions and performances by Le Cirque du Soleil.



Who will perform the Final Draw?

Former England forward Gary Lineker, an adidas Golden Boot winner at Mexico 1986, will conduct the Final Draw with the support of Russian sports journalist Maria Komandnaya. They will be assisted by eight giants of the game: France’s Laurent Blanc, England’s Gordon Banks, Brazil’s Cafu, Italy’s Fabio Cannavaro, Uruguay’s Diego Forlan, Argentina’s Diego Maradona, Spain’s Carles Puyol and Russia’s Nikita Simonyan.



How have the qualifiers been allocated to the four pots?

The October 2017 FIFA/Coca-Cola World Ranking has been used to allocate the qualified teams to the four pots according to their ranking in descending order, after hosts Russia, who take the top seeding spot.









What is the procedure for the Final Draw?

The four pots will be emptied by drawing the eight teams they each contain one by one and placing them in the eight groups of four teams (Groups A to H). Hosts Russia will occupy the top position in Group A, while the seven other seeds will occupy the top spots in Groups B to H. The positions of all the other teams (from pots 2, 3 and 4) will be decided when they are drawn.



As is customary at Final Draws, a ball will be drawn from the team pots and then another from the group pots to determine the position in which the team in question will play.



With the exception of UEFA, which has more qualifiers (14) than there are groups ( , no teams from the same confederation can be drawn in the same group.



Where can I follow the Final Draw?

FIFA.com will be providing exhaustive coverage of the event on its live blog from 10:00 (local time). We will also be providing regular updates on our Instagram account, Twitter account and the FIFA World Cup Facebook page.





Cool





I don go buy fuel keep, service generator prepare, this draws I must watch. I don go buy fuel keep, service generator prepare, this draws I must watch.

Honestly, it's going to be a memorable event.











Our Predictions for the Draw @ Manna Barbecue and Grills :



Group A



RUSSIA

NIGERIA

IRAN

URUGUAY



We so getting ready for Russia.



I saw peru in our group and everyone taught the ist game would be a strol in the park but unfortunately we came back to drew the match 3 3.. Na dream sha 1 Like

Fast for Nigeria

Bring it on!!!

May the gods of soccer favour the Super Eagles and Nigeria as a whole. Visit my blog @ my signature to learn music production all by yourself

As at the moment, Nigeria is on fire.

I strongy believe we can get to the semis regardless what group we are been placed in..



So I'm not afraid in Eminem's voice

France will win the cup.

We football lovers can't wait

Nigeria will get to the final 1 Like

1 Like

avoid Belgium

Make we dey the same group with Germany .

I don go buy fuel keep, service generator prepare, this draws I must watch.

Pavore9:

Make we dey the same group with Germany and Chile. If you no sabi ball,keep kwayet If you no sabi ball,keep kwayet 1 Like

Our flight money go soon complete...

nairavsdollars:

Nigeria will get to the final Abeg who will take them there? Abeg who will take them there?

am still imagining myself not being in russia for this world cup

mrMeen:

avoid Belgium forget belgium forget belgium