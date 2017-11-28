Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Smaranda Olarinde Kills 4 Snakes In Her Bathroom (Daddy Freeze Mother) (10234 Views)

He wrote;



My mum is just a #superhero! She killed 4 snakes in her bathtub! If she were from here, she probably would have whipped out her anointing oil and attributed this to the devil, or perhaps imagine it’s something ‘spiritual’, forgetting that they cleared a whole forest before construction.



This is not to say things of the spiritual don’t exist, however if your mind has been conditioned to see the ‘spiritual’ in every explainable natural phenomenon, you find your self embarking upon an endless quest of chasing shadows! ~FRZ



WHOLE

1,2,3,4

SNAKES

COINCIDENCE

HUMMM����





fake pastors @ work 1 Like

Bravo!! 3 Likes





Daddy Freeze is greater than Oyedepo, Adeboye, Oyakhilome, Ibiyiome and Adefarasin combined.



Here is the link to the Instagram video:



Are you trying to make us like you





You think if you appease Lala, you have appeased us?? Four snakes??Are you trying to make us like youYou think if you appease Lala, you have appeased us?? 16 Likes 2 Shares

12 Likes

Mtchewwww.

is that what your brain can come up with My friend you need to be brain washed let's see if you brain will function well is that what your brain can come up withMy friend you need to be brain washed let's see if you brain will function well 10 Likes

she must be Lalasticlala's relation

I think what Daddy Freeze wants us to understand is that there is also logic in every phenomenom and not everytime spiritual. It is not because you forgot your car keys fell from your hand that you will blame the devil for trying to make you lose them.

But he should remember paying tithe is important, if we can give taxes to STate Government, then what about God himself. Remember your Taxes are used to make your life better, that is what God also does with your tithe, he makes your more prosperous But he should remember paying tithe is important, if we can give taxes to STate Government, then what about God himself. Remember your Taxes are used to make your life better, that is what God also does with your tithe, he makes your more prosperous

Wow! This calls for concern. Is she living by the waterside were reptiles lay eggs and breed for fun? Killing 4 at a go suggests the possibility that the mother snake did breed somewhere in her apartment; and from the little knowledge I gathered on NatGeoWild, those snakes can breed as much as two dozen snakes or more.



So theres possibility that 20 other snakes are somewhere in that house still growing.



We wouldnt want a situation where one pastor will come out in the future to praise God for using snakes to teach some tagged 'antichrists' a lesson by consuming their parents. 8 Likes 1 Share

Sometimes you talk sense

& then ruin it all by talking too much

Overgrown baby 2 Likes

daddy freeze

freeing the sheeple

Story



So every news that has the name of daddy freeze should now make headline. Na wa o.

Maybe its because this one also has snake in it. It must be of interest to Lalasticlala 2 Likes

Daddy freeze Forget that thing, this is spiritual something, one of those Manya of God want to attack your family.

Combine attack

Daddy Freeze is Anti - Christianity. 2 Likes

But it's true, if it were Oyedepo, he would have called the innocent snakes agents of Satan fighting him. But it's true, if it were Oyedepo, he would have called the innocent snakes agents of Satan fighting him.

These man is too liked to be made noise in the internet. 1 Like

They are sending reptile

becareful o becareful o





You only need to read the thread to see how the so-called bible clutching christians are wishing that damage was done to him. This one even said Lucifer is looking for his mum, as if he and Lucifer sit to discuss people's faith. Na this same person dey first reach church on Sunday Morning. Na this type go wan preach love, tolerance and forgiveness tomorrow.



brunobaba:

You've spewed enough trash,now lucifer is looking for your mum. So much maturity devoid of playing on the sentiments of Nigerians just to win over more people. He could have easily played the religious gullibilty card that those pastors use on their sheeples by saying those men of God have sent snakes after my family but that's not freeze..Honest people don't have to seek your pity or concoct lies for personal gains.You only need to read the thread to see how the so-called bible clutching christians are wishing that damage was done to him. This one even said Lucifer is looking for his mum, as if he and Lucifer sit to discuss people's faith. Na this same person dey first reach church on Sunday Morning. Na this type go wan preach love, tolerance and forgiveness tomorrow. 8 Likes

Daddy freeze, the hero we don't deserve....

I wish d snake bite her now u will not say super hero.... dt snake self my grandma go use bear hand kill den

You're trying to convince yourself...

This is just the beginning...

Make we fry our phones

You've spewed enough trash,now lucifer is looking for your mum.

Ur mum is a superhero & u re a super warrior base on tithing tinx..

Daddy freeze is now a celeb, ayemale o