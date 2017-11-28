₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Smaranda Olarinde Kills 4 Snakes In Her Bathroom (Daddy Freeze Mother) by Hollicom(m): 2:54pm
#DADDY FREEZE,THE CONTROVERSIAL OAP JUST SHARED A VIDEO SHOWING FOUR ���� SNAKES IN HIS MOM’S BATHROOM AND SAYS SHE KILLED THEM ALL, CALLED HIS MOM A HERO AND ADDED THAT THE SNAKES WERE NOT SPIRITUAL.
He wrote;
My mum is just a #superhero! She killed 4 snakes in her bathtub! If she were from here, she probably would have whipped out her anointing oil and attributed this to the devil, or perhaps imagine it’s something ‘spiritual’, forgetting that they cleared a whole forest before construction.
This is not to say things of the spiritual don’t exist, however if your mind has been conditioned to see the ‘spiritual’ in every explainable natural phenomenon, you find your self embarking upon an endless quest of chasing shadows! ~FRZ
WHOLE
1,2,3,4
SNAKES
COINCIDENCE
HUMMM����
Watch video: https://www.instagram.com/p/BcCGoDzH_-B/
|Re: Smaranda Olarinde Kills 4 Snakes In Her Bathroom (Daddy Freeze Mother) by biacan(f): 2:55pm
fake pastors @ work
|Re: Smaranda Olarinde Kills 4 Snakes In Her Bathroom (Daddy Freeze Mother) by tdbankplc: 2:57pm
Bravo!!
|Re: Smaranda Olarinde Kills 4 Snakes In Her Bathroom (Daddy Freeze Mother) by saasala(m): 3:01pm
Daddy G.O would have told his members the snakes were sent from the village.
Daddy Freeze is greater than Oyedepo, Adeboye, Oyakhilome, Ibiyiome and Adefarasin combined.
Here is the link to the Instagram video: https://www.instagram.com/p/BcCGoDzH_-B/ . OP @Hollicom, update your post with the link
Lalastic.lala, it is snake post, please move it to the promise land
|Re: Smaranda Olarinde Kills 4 Snakes In Her Bathroom (Daddy Freeze Mother) by Munae(f): 3:01pm
Four snakes??
Are you trying to make us like you
You think if you appease Lala, you have appeased us??
|Re: Smaranda Olarinde Kills 4 Snakes In Her Bathroom (Daddy Freeze Mother) by saasala(m): 3:04pm
|Re: Smaranda Olarinde Kills 4 Snakes In Her Bathroom (Daddy Freeze Mother) by thesicilian: 3:06pm
Mtchewwww.
|Re: Smaranda Olarinde Kills 4 Snakes In Her Bathroom (Daddy Freeze Mother) by victoronyekwelu(m): 3:17pm
saasala:is that what your brain can come up with My friend you need to be brain washed let's see if you brain will function well
|Re: Smaranda Olarinde Kills 4 Snakes In Her Bathroom (Daddy Freeze Mother) by Saheed9: 4:46pm
she must be Lalasticlala's relation
|Re: Smaranda Olarinde Kills 4 Snakes In Her Bathroom (Daddy Freeze Mother) by Realfitbody: 4:46pm
I think what Daddy Freeze wants us to understand is that there is also logic in every phenomenom and not everytime spiritual. It is not because you forgot your car keys fell from your hand that you will blame the devil for trying to make you lose them.
But he should remember paying tithe is important, if we can give taxes to STate Government, then what about God himself. Remember your Taxes are used to make your life better, that is what God also does with your tithe, he makes your more prosperous
|Re: Smaranda Olarinde Kills 4 Snakes In Her Bathroom (Daddy Freeze Mother) by MaziOmenuko: 4:47pm
Wow! This calls for concern. Is she living by the waterside were reptiles lay eggs and breed for fun? Killing 4 at a go suggests the possibility that the mother snake did breed somewhere in her apartment; and from the little knowledge I gathered on NatGeoWild, those snakes can breed as much as two dozen snakes or more.
So theres possibility that 20 other snakes are somewhere in that house still growing.
We wouldnt want a situation where one pastor will come out in the future to praise God for using snakes to teach some tagged 'antichrists' a lesson by consuming their parents.
|Re: Smaranda Olarinde Kills 4 Snakes In Her Bathroom (Daddy Freeze Mother) by maberry(m): 4:47pm
Sometimes you talk sense
& then ruin it all by talking too much
Overgrown baby
|Re: Smaranda Olarinde Kills 4 Snakes In Her Bathroom (Daddy Freeze Mother) by Evaberry(f): 4:47pm
daddy freeze
freeing the sheeple
|Re: Smaranda Olarinde Kills 4 Snakes In Her Bathroom (Daddy Freeze Mother) by bentlywills(m): 4:48pm
|Re: Smaranda Olarinde Kills 4 Snakes In Her Bathroom (Daddy Freeze Mother) by Abbeyme: 4:48pm
Story
So every news that has the name of daddy freeze should now make headline. Na wa o.
Maybe its because this one also has snake in it. It must be of interest to Lalasticlala
|Re: Smaranda Olarinde Kills 4 Snakes In Her Bathroom (Daddy Freeze Mother) by barackosama(m): 4:48pm
Daddy freeze Forget that thing, this is spiritual something, one of those Manya of God want to attack your family.
|Re: Smaranda Olarinde Kills 4 Snakes In Her Bathroom (Daddy Freeze Mother) by Antoeni(m): 4:48pm
Combine attack
|Re: Smaranda Olarinde Kills 4 Snakes In Her Bathroom (Daddy Freeze Mother) by RotrMezie: 4:49pm
Daddy Freeze is Anti - Christianity.
|Re: Smaranda Olarinde Kills 4 Snakes In Her Bathroom (Daddy Freeze Mother) by CaptainJeffry: 4:49pm
saasala:But it's true, if it were Oyedepo, he would have called the innocent snakes agents of Satan fighting him.
|Re: Smaranda Olarinde Kills 4 Snakes In Her Bathroom (Daddy Freeze Mother) by RIPEnglish: 4:49pm
These man is too liked to be made noise in the internet.
|Re: Smaranda Olarinde Kills 4 Snakes In Her Bathroom (Daddy Freeze Mother) by BruncleZuma: 4:50pm
|Re: Smaranda Olarinde Kills 4 Snakes In Her Bathroom (Daddy Freeze Mother) by dan9ice(m): 4:50pm
They are sending reptile
|Re: Smaranda Olarinde Kills 4 Snakes In Her Bathroom (Daddy Freeze Mother) by ooshinibos: 4:50pm
saasala:becareful o
|Re: Smaranda Olarinde Kills 4 Snakes In Her Bathroom (Daddy Freeze Mother) by MrLouisVanGaal(m): 4:50pm
So much maturity devoid of playing on the sentiments of Nigerians just to win over more people. He could have easily played the religious gullibilty card that those pastors use on their sheeples by saying those men of God have sent snakes after my family but that's not freeze..Honest people don't have to seek your pity or concoct lies for personal gains.
You only need to read the thread to see how the so-called bible clutching christians are wishing that damage was done to him. This one even said Lucifer is looking for his mum, as if he and Lucifer sit to discuss people's faith. Na this same person dey first reach church on Sunday Morning. Na this type go wan preach love, tolerance and forgiveness tomorrow.
brunobaba:
|Re: Smaranda Olarinde Kills 4 Snakes In Her Bathroom (Daddy Freeze Mother) by plessis: 4:50pm
Daddy freeze, the hero we don't deserve....
|Re: Smaranda Olarinde Kills 4 Snakes In Her Bathroom (Daddy Freeze Mother) by maj59(m): 4:50pm
I wish d snake bite her now u will not say super hero.... dt snake self my grandma go use bear hand kill den
|Re: Smaranda Olarinde Kills 4 Snakes In Her Bathroom (Daddy Freeze Mother) by Mariangeles: 4:51pm
You're trying to convince yourself...
This is just the beginning...
|Re: Smaranda Olarinde Kills 4 Snakes In Her Bathroom (Daddy Freeze Mother) by wtfcoded: 4:52pm
Make we fry our phones
|Re: Smaranda Olarinde Kills 4 Snakes In Her Bathroom (Daddy Freeze Mother) by brunobaba(m): 4:52pm
You've spewed enough trash,now lucifer is looking for your mum.
|Re: Smaranda Olarinde Kills 4 Snakes In Her Bathroom (Daddy Freeze Mother) by Freshbank: 4:52pm
Ur mum is a superhero & u re a super warrior base on tithing tinx..
|Re: Smaranda Olarinde Kills 4 Snakes In Her Bathroom (Daddy Freeze Mother) by yeyerolling: 4:53pm
Daddy freeze is now a celeb, ayemale o
|Re: Smaranda Olarinde Kills 4 Snakes In Her Bathroom (Daddy Freeze Mother) by IgedeBushBoy(m): 4:54pm
Why did you allow her to kill your village people nah
