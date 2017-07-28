Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / 4 Mistakes Mr Eazi Made And What To Learn (23574 Views)

The Mistakes Singer Mr Eazi Made That Has Downgraded His Musical / This Lady Is Claiming Mr. Eazi Is Her Boyfriend, See Birthday Shout Out / "Guys, Find A Girl Who Will Pamper You Like Temi Otedola Is Pampering Mr Eazi" (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)

The case of Mr Eazi can be compared to that of someone who has fallen from grace to grass. Few years back,2016 to be precise, there was this new exciting and hat wearing new rave Oluwatosin Oluwole Ajibade popularly known as Mr Eazi who was the toast of the Nigerian Music industry that even all the big stars wanted him on their songs and his songs like Anointing, Hollup, Sample you etc were on heavy rotation in clubs and parties.



Fast forward to late 2017/2018 and the whole hype about Mr Eazi seems to have died down, and we at

www.donsimonii.com will be reviewing how this wonderful 2016 Headies next rated award winner went from being next rated to being someone who is struggling to gain relevancy.



PRIDE: The popular saying pride goes before a fall is something that we can all see in Mr Eazi's life as he has gone on twitter more than once to claim that he brought the Ghanaian vibe to Nigeria. This didn't go down well with many Nigerians as some artists have called him out and many Nigerians have since taken to different social media platform to troll him.

This is something upcoming artists can learn from



INCONSISTENCY: Yes Inconsistency, some people might disagree with me on this but after Mr Eazi dropped his "Accra to Lagos" mix tape we didn't get any music from this dude till October/November. For an artist as big as Mr Eazi and for someone who has failed to tie down a spot in the Nigerian industry ever since he became disliked by some Nigerians, some good music might have helped turn tables for him.



DRESS SENSE; I think everyone will agree with me on this one as it is something which he has been criticised with back to back and his fans and followers are quick to call him out any time he posts some pictures.





LACK OF GOOD PR MANAGEMENT; Mr Eazi problems started as a result of some tweets and his comments on shows and interviews. Now let us assume the singer had experts who were handling his social media accounts and also gave him interviews dos and Don'ts i don't think he would be facing so much difficulties and backlash like he is facing.

Source: Source: http://www.donsimonii.com/2018/01/story-adanna-2-chapter-4.html?m=1 2 Likes



Visit Dedicating this ftc to those bloggers that write their article by themselves and If they copy, they don't fail to give creditsVisit www.donsimonii.com for your stories and more articles like this...

The guy is about to wed the daughter of one of the richest men in the country, has a successful career and you are here counting his mistakes?

Op have you eaten today? 150 Likes 7 Shares

Threebear:

The guy is about to wed the daughter of one of the richest men in the country, has a successful career and you are here counting his mistakes?

Op have you eaten today?

I don't know why u sound insultive... We are talking about his music career here not his marriage or life story... You Nigerians should read and understand before u jump to conclusions.... Maybe that's when we will really make it I don't know why u sound insultive... We are talking about his music career here not his marriage or life story... You Nigerians should read and understand before u jump to conclusions.... Maybe that's when we will really make it 211 Likes 14 Shares

Well, Am Not His Fan And I Dont Hate Him Either, Anyway You Ve Made A Point, But I Think Reason Is Because He Failed To Improve Himself, For You To Relevant In Music Industry U Av To Release Back To Back Either Hit Or Not, Dats Wat Succesful Musician Does, As For Pride Isue,if U Say Mr Eazy Is Proud What Would U Av To Say About Wiskid? 15 Likes 1 Share

Ayoemrys:

Well, Am Not His Fan And I Dont Hate Him Either, Anyway You Ve Made A Point, But I Think Reason Is Because He Failed To Improve Himself, For You To Relevant In Music Industry U Av To Release Back To Back Either Hit Or Not, Dats Wat Succesful Musician Does, As For Pride Isue,if U Say Mr Eazy Is Proud What Would U Av To Say About Wiskid?

Ahswear I am very impressed with your opinion... But personally when I say he's proud.. It's because of what he said... Do you remember what made so many Nigerians troll him... It was because he said he brought Ghanaian sound to Nigeria... He even said he influenced mad over you and these pon pon sounds.... That's the area of pride I am talking of... Ahswear I am very impressed with your opinion... But personally when I say he's proud.. It's because of what he said... Do you remember what made so many Nigerians troll him... It was because he said he brought Ghanaian sound to Nigeria... He even said he influenced mad over you and these pon pon sounds.... That's the area of pride I am talking of... 15 Likes

Ayoemrys:

Well, Am Not His Fan And I Dont Hate Him Either, Anyway You Ve Made A Point, But I Think Reason Is Because He Failed To Improve Himself, For You To Relevant In Music Industry U Av To Release Back To Back Either Hit Or Not, Dats Wat Succesful Musician Does, As For Pride Isue,if U Say Mr Eazy Is Proud What Would U Av To Say About Wiskid?



Yes he also failed to drop back to back hits.. When olamide, Davido, wizkid all came then.. They were so consistent with their songs.. Especially olamide sometimes he releases 2 singles in a week.... I mean hot singles



Mr eazi has failed to release 2 singles in months before he released pour me water Yes he also failed to drop back to back hits.. When olamide, Davido, wizkid all came then.. They were so consistent with their songs.. Especially olamide sometimes he releases 2 singles in a week.... I mean hot singlesMr eazi has failed to release 2 singles in months before he released pour me water 12 Likes

Parollawd:





Ahswear I am very impressed with your opinion... But personally when I say he's proud.. It's because of what he said... Do you remember what made so many Nigerians troll him... It was because he said he brought Ghanaian sound to Nigeria... He even said he influenced mad over you and these pon pon sounds.... That's the area of pride I am talking of... In That Case I Thing He Was Trying To Stay Relevant, Gain More Followers But He Did It In A Wrong Way, In That Case I Thing He Was Trying To Stay Relevant, Gain More Followers But He Did It In A Wrong Way, 1 Like

OP zagadat 4 Likes

Ayoemrys:

In That Case I Thing He Was Trying To Stay Relevant, Gain More Followers But He Did It In A Wrong Way,



Yes.. Lwkmd.... That was the beginning of his problems.... He just didn't pull the stunt well and he was now even on Ghanaians side Yes.. Lwkmd.... That was the beginning of his problems.... He just didn't pull the stunt well and he was now even on Ghanaians side 4 Likes

kingem:

OP zagadat

Parollawd:





Ahswear I am very impressed with your opinion... But personally when I say he's proud.. It's because of what he said... Do you remember what made so many Nigerians troll him... It was because he said he brought Ghanaian sound to Nigeria... He even said he influenced mad over you and these pon pon sounds.... That's the area of pride I am talking of... Oga shut it!

You must be low on your mental capacity if you don't know his potential marriage to temi solidifies his career in more ways than one. Oga shut it!You must be low on your mental capacity if you don't know his potential marriage to temi solidifies his career in more ways than one.

Threebear:



Oga shut it!

You must be low on your mental capacity is you don't know his potential marriage to temi solidifies his career in more way than one.

This one doesn't have sense o... Lwkmd... The temi u are talking about self is still struggling in her own career self.. Remove her father's money and no one know hers

With what u just said now, why didn't Tiwa Savage husband teebilz make it even more when he married her....

We are talking about his music career not his networth

Use your brain, not your legs to think This one doesn't have sense o... Lwkmd... The temi u are talking about self is still struggling in her own career self.. Remove her father's money and no one know hersWith what u just said now, why didn't Tiwa Savage husband teebilz make it even more when he married her....We are talking about his music career not his networthUse your brain, not your legs to think 80 Likes 2 Shares

Parollawd:





I don't know why u sound insultive... We are talking about his music career here not his marriage or life story... You Nigerians should read and understand before u jump to conclusions.... Maybe that's when we will really make it

Please have you made it?? Please have you made it?? 3 Likes

Parollawd:





This one doesn't have sense o... Lwkmd... The temi u are talking about self is still struggling in her own career self.. Remove her father's money and no one know hers

With what u just said now, why didn't Tiwa Savage husband teebilz make it even more when he married her....

We are talking about his music career not his networth

Use your brain, not your legs to think The more you type, the more you expose how bereft of knowledge you truly are.

First off, temi is the daughter of billionaire with practically no talent who can afford to coast on her father's wealth and live out large and happily, mr Eazi doesn't have such a luxury and must use his opportunities better.

Secondly, mr Eazi might not be popping in Nigeria radios like before, but he's bigger internationally now with more than four songs chatting on billboard UK top 200 ,he's performed for Jay Z tidal, along with so many other international events, he's been featured at E network etc who do you think facilitated all that, do you think it's merely coincidental that he started getting such opportunities once he started dating Temi?

And last but not the least, your comparison with tiwa and tblizz further buttresses my point that you have absolutely nothing in your head.

Tiwa is not even one percent what otedola is and t blizz is not a musician but a manager, who has managed successful artistes including tiwa herself before he married her.

I advice you use all these points you've listed and apply it to your own career (if you have any) who knows you might achieve something and be discussed by other people too.

And I know what you're trying to do, using this back and forth to push yourself to the front page, sorry, I won't fall for that trick and I won't reply you anymore. You'll have to earn your front page like everyone else.

Get busy and get productive.

BTW, your article sucks, hope you're not planning a career as a writer. I wouldn't advice it. The more you type, the more you expose how bereft of knowledge you truly are.First off, temi is the daughter of billionaire with practically no talent who can afford to coast on her father's wealth and live out large and happily, mr Eazi doesn't have such a luxury and must use his opportunities better.Secondly, mr Eazi might not be popping in Nigeria radios like before, but he's bigger internationally now with more than four songs chatting on billboard UK top 200 ,he's performed for Jay Z tidal, along with so many other international events, he's been featured at E network etc who do you think facilitated all that, do you think it's merely coincidental that he started getting such opportunities once he started dating Temi?And last but not the least, your comparison with tiwa and tblizz further buttresses my point that you have absolutely nothing in your head.Tiwa is not even one percent what otedola is and t blizz is not a musician but a manager, who has managed successful artistes including tiwa herself before he married her.I advice you use all these points you've listed and apply it to your own career (if you have any) who knows you might achieve something and be discussed by other people too.And I know what you're trying to do, using this back and forth to push yourself to the front page, sorry, I won't fall for that trick and I won't reply you anymore. You'll have to earn your front page like everyone else.Get busy and get productive.BTW, your article sucks, hope you're not planning a career as a writer. I wouldn't advice it. 17 Likes 1 Share

Aircondition:





Please have you made it?? And how do you expect him to reply someone with aircondition in his nickname...i am sure there is AC in your brain and it is used to make sure your brain stays unused and irrelevant... 13 Likes

Threebear:



The more you type, the more you expose how bereft of knowledge you truly are.

First off, temi is the daughter of billionaire with practically no talent who can afford to coast on her father's wealth and live out large and happily, mr Eazi doesn't have such a luxury and must use his opportunities better.

Secondly, mr Eazi might not be popping in Nigeria radios like before, but he's bigger internationally now with more than four songs chatting on billboard UK top 200 ,he's performed for Jay Z tidal, along with so many other international events, he's been featured at E network etc who do you think facilitated all that, do you think it's merely coincidental that he started getting such opportunities once he started dating Temi?

And last but not the least, your comparison with tiwa and tblizz further buttresses my point that you have absolutely nothing in your head.

Tiwa is not even one percent what otedola is and t blizz is not a musician but a manager, who has managed successful artistes including tiwa herself before he married her.

I advice you use all these points you've listed and apply it to your own career (if you have any) who knows you might achieve something and be discussed by other people too.

And I know what you're trying to do, using this back and forth to push yourself to the front page, sorry, I won't fall for that trick and I won't reply you anymore. You'll have to earn your front page like everyone else.

Get busy and get productive.

BTW, your article sucks, hope you're not planning a career as a writer. I wouldn't advice it.



everyone is entitled to their own opinion...even speeddarlighton and Vic O...so what u just said in one word is that Mr eazi didnt perform for Jay z and at Tidal cos of his music...but because of his connections



we are talking about his music here and not his connections

when they said you were senseless and more foolish than 3bears which is your nick... i wont doubt it everyone is entitled to their own opinion...even speeddarlighton and Vic O...so what u just said in one word is that Mr eazi didnt perform for Jay z and at Tidal cos of his music...but because of his connectionswe are talking about his music here and not his connectionswhen they said you were senseless and more foolish than 3bears which is your nick... i wont doubt it 52 Likes 1 Share

donsimoniiblog:

And how do you expect him to reply someone with aircondition in his nickname...i am sure there is AC in your brain and it is used to make sure your brain stays unused and irrelevant...

I won't discuss my personal life with an Aircondition I won't discuss my personal life with an Aircondition 4 Likes

Yall should know that I am a Mr eazi fan... I still Jam to his album.... Check award nominations this year and u will see Maleek berry and mayorkun there.... Where's Mr eazi... Probably inside temi's pussy





Davido father is rich yet he still works hard and drops the hottest single

Mr eazi girlfriend father is rich and he's now lazy

Lwkmd



It's temi's father that is rich, not Mr eazi and BTW Yall are calling Mr eazi a gold digger without knowing.. Lol

This threebear and MR AC no wan get sense 25 Likes 1 Share

baddest reply Parollawd:





I won't discuss my personal life with an Aircondition baddest reply 9 Likes

Parollawd:

Yall should know that I am a Mr eazi fan... I still Jam to his album.... Check award nominations this year and u will see Maleek berry and mayorkun there.... Where's Mr eazi... Probably inside temi's pussy





Davido father is rich yet he still works hard and drops the hottest single

Mr eazi girlfriend father is rich and he's now lazy

Lwkmd



It's temi's father that is rich, not Mr eazi and BTW Yall are calling Mr eazi a gold digger without knowing.. Lol

This threebear and MR AC no wan get sense





they dont have sense ni they dont have sense ni 6 Likes 1 Share

if his name and pictures are still trending then his career is still glittering,that's what entertainment industry is all about

donsimoniiblog:

baddest reply

Or there is really nothing discussable about your personal life. Or there is really nothing discussable about your personal life.

boss1310:

if his name and pictures are still trending then his career is still glittering,that's what entertainment industry is all about





Ice prince still has likes on his Instagram

Thank you Ice prince still has likes on his InstagramThank you 11 Likes

Aircondition:





Or there is really nothing discussable about your personal life.



You have Absconded with the crown of foolishness... And now stupidity is all over your doings You have Absconded with the crown of foolishness... And now stupidity is all over your doings 9 Likes 1 Share

Parollawd:







You have Absconded with the crown of foolishness... And now stupidity is all over your doings

Why sounding so pained ??



Was just stating the obvious Why sounding so pained ??Was just stating the obvious 1 Like

Aircondition:





Why sounding so pained ??



Was just stating the obvious



Pained ke.. Lwkmd on top nairaland Mata?

I just enjoy trolling nonentities who think they can go on forums and be an entity..

U haven't gain relevancy in real life, u won't gain it online too.... Now go and continue mopping the beach.... And quote only if u got smart texts to type Pained ke.. Lwkmd on top nairaland Mata?I just enjoy trolling nonentities who think they can go on forums and be an entity..U haven't gain relevancy in real life, u won't gain it online too.... Now go and continue mopping the beach.... And quote only if u got smart texts to type 11 Likes 1 Share

Parollawd:







Pained ke.. Lwkmd on top nairaland Mata?

I just enjoy trolling nonentities who think they can go on forums and be an entity..

U haven't gain relevancy in real life, u won't gain it online too.... Now go and continue mopping the beach.... And quote only if u got smart texts to type 1 Like

Threebear:

The guy is about to wed the daughter of one of the richest men in the country, has a successful career and you are here counting his mistakes?

Op have you eaten today? Lol'cant stop laffing. 3 Likes 1 Share

OP you make sense die, forget all this people quoting you me I use to be his fan and I had always compare him with Tecno arguing with my friends that he is better than him not until he made some useless statement on twitter supporting Ghana over his own country.



The four things you just listed is damn right thumps up op for saying my mind 11 Likes 1 Share

Orodje:

OP you make sense die, forget all this people quoting you me I use to be his fan and I had always compare him with Tecno arguing with my friends that he is better than him not until he made some useless statement on twitter supporting Ghana over his own country.



The four things you just listed is damn right thumps up op for saying my mind





Thanks man for your observations.. Thanks man for your observations.. 2 Likes