|4 Mistakes Mr Eazi Made And What To Learn by Parollawd(m): 7:16am On Jan 14
The case of Mr Eazi can be compared to that of someone who has fallen from grace to grass. Few years back,2016 to be precise, there was this new exciting and hat wearing new rave Oluwatosin Oluwole Ajibade popularly known as Mr Eazi who was the toast of the Nigerian Music industry that even all the big stars wanted him on their songs and his songs like Anointing, Hollup, Sample you etc were on heavy rotation in clubs and parties.
2 Likes
|Re: 4 Mistakes Mr Eazi Made And What To Learn by Parollawd(m): 7:16am On Jan 14
|Re: 4 Mistakes Mr Eazi Made And What To Learn by Threebear(m): 7:22am On Jan 14
The guy is about to wed the daughter of one of the richest men in the country, has a successful career and you are here counting his mistakes?
Op have you eaten today?
150 Likes 7 Shares
|Re: 4 Mistakes Mr Eazi Made And What To Learn by Parollawd(m): 7:31am On Jan 14
Threebear:
I don't know why u sound insultive... We are talking about his music career here not his marriage or life story... You Nigerians should read and understand before u jump to conclusions.... Maybe that's when we will really make it
211 Likes 14 Shares
|Re: 4 Mistakes Mr Eazi Made And What To Learn by Ayoemrys(m): 7:32am On Jan 14
Well, Am Not His Fan And I Dont Hate Him Either, Anyway You Ve Made A Point, But I Think Reason Is Because He Failed To Improve Himself, For You To Relevant In Music Industry U Av To Release Back To Back Either Hit Or Not, Dats Wat Succesful Musician Does, As For Pride Isue,if U Say Mr Eazy Is Proud What Would U Av To Say About Wiskid?
15 Likes 1 Share
|Re: 4 Mistakes Mr Eazi Made And What To Learn by Parollawd(m): 7:40am On Jan 14
Ayoemrys:
Ahswear I am very impressed with your opinion... But personally when I say he's proud.. It's because of what he said... Do you remember what made so many Nigerians troll him... It was because he said he brought Ghanaian sound to Nigeria... He even said he influenced mad over you and these pon pon sounds.... That's the area of pride I am talking of...
15 Likes
|Re: 4 Mistakes Mr Eazi Made And What To Learn by Parollawd(m): 7:42am On Jan 14
Ayoemrys:
Yes he also failed to drop back to back hits.. When olamide, Davido, wizkid all came then.. They were so consistent with their songs.. Especially olamide sometimes he releases 2 singles in a week.... I mean hot singles
Mr eazi has failed to release 2 singles in months before he released pour me water
12 Likes
|Re: 4 Mistakes Mr Eazi Made And What To Learn by Ayoemrys(m): 7:49am On Jan 14
Parollawd:In That Case I Thing He Was Trying To Stay Relevant, Gain More Followers But He Did It In A Wrong Way,
1 Like
|Re: 4 Mistakes Mr Eazi Made And What To Learn by kingem(m): 7:51am On Jan 14
OP zagadat
4 Likes
|Re: 4 Mistakes Mr Eazi Made And What To Learn by Parollawd(m): 7:55am On Jan 14
Ayoemrys:
Yes.. Lwkmd.... That was the beginning of his problems.... He just didn't pull the stunt well and he was now even on Ghanaians side
4 Likes
|Re: 4 Mistakes Mr Eazi Made And What To Learn by Parollawd(m): 7:56am On Jan 14
kingem:
|Re: 4 Mistakes Mr Eazi Made And What To Learn by Threebear(m): 8:33am On Jan 14
Parollawd:Oga shut it!
You must be low on your mental capacity if you don't know his potential marriage to temi solidifies his career in more ways than one.
|Re: 4 Mistakes Mr Eazi Made And What To Learn by Parollawd(m): 9:00am On Jan 14
Threebear:
This one doesn't have sense o... Lwkmd... The temi u are talking about self is still struggling in her own career self.. Remove her father's money and no one know hers
With what u just said now, why didn't Tiwa Savage husband teebilz make it even more when he married her....
We are talking about his music career not his networth
Use your brain, not your legs to think
80 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: 4 Mistakes Mr Eazi Made And What To Learn by Aircondition(m): 9:38am On Jan 14
Parollawd:
Please have you made it??
3 Likes
|Re: 4 Mistakes Mr Eazi Made And What To Learn by Threebear(m): 9:42am On Jan 14
Parollawd:The more you type, the more you expose how bereft of knowledge you truly are.
First off, temi is the daughter of billionaire with practically no talent who can afford to coast on her father's wealth and live out large and happily, mr Eazi doesn't have such a luxury and must use his opportunities better.
Secondly, mr Eazi might not be popping in Nigeria radios like before, but he's bigger internationally now with more than four songs chatting on billboard UK top 200 ,he's performed for Jay Z tidal, along with so many other international events, he's been featured at E network etc who do you think facilitated all that, do you think it's merely coincidental that he started getting such opportunities once he started dating Temi?
And last but not the least, your comparison with tiwa and tblizz further buttresses my point that you have absolutely nothing in your head.
Tiwa is not even one percent what otedola is and t blizz is not a musician but a manager, who has managed successful artistes including tiwa herself before he married her.
I advice you use all these points you've listed and apply it to your own career (if you have any) who knows you might achieve something and be discussed by other people too.
And I know what you're trying to do, using this back and forth to push yourself to the front page, sorry, I won't fall for that trick and I won't reply you anymore. You'll have to earn your front page like everyone else.
Get busy and get productive.
BTW, your article sucks, hope you're not planning a career as a writer. I wouldn't advice it.
17 Likes 1 Share
|Re: 4 Mistakes Mr Eazi Made And What To Learn by donsimoniiblog: 11:15am On Jan 14
And how do you expect him to reply someone with aircondition in his nickname...i am sure there is AC in your brain and it is used to make sure your brain stays unused and irrelevant...
Aircondition:
13 Likes
|Re: 4 Mistakes Mr Eazi Made And What To Learn by donsimoniiblog: 11:18am On Jan 14
Threebear:
everyone is entitled to their own opinion...even speeddarlighton and Vic O...so what u just said in one word is that Mr eazi didnt perform for Jay z and at Tidal cos of his music...but because of his connections
we are talking about his music here and not his connections
when they said you were senseless and more foolish than 3bears which is your nick... i wont doubt it
52 Likes 1 Share
|Re: 4 Mistakes Mr Eazi Made And What To Learn by Parollawd(m): 12:27pm On Jan 14
donsimoniiblog:
I won't discuss my personal life with an Aircondition
4 Likes
|Re: 4 Mistakes Mr Eazi Made And What To Learn by Parollawd(m): 12:30pm On Jan 14
Yall should know that I am a Mr eazi fan... I still Jam to his album.... Check award nominations this year and u will see Maleek berry and mayorkun there.... Where's Mr eazi... Probably inside temi's pussy
Davido father is rich yet he still works hard and drops the hottest single
Mr eazi girlfriend father is rich and he's now lazy
Lwkmd
It's temi's father that is rich, not Mr eazi and BTW Yall are calling Mr eazi a gold digger without knowing.. Lol
This threebear and MR AC no wan get sense
25 Likes 1 Share
|Re: 4 Mistakes Mr Eazi Made And What To Learn by donsimoniiblog: 12:33pm On Jan 14
baddest reply
Parollawd:
9 Likes
|Re: 4 Mistakes Mr Eazi Made And What To Learn by donsimoniiblog: 12:33pm On Jan 14
Parollawd:
they dont have sense ni
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: 4 Mistakes Mr Eazi Made And What To Learn by boss1310(m): 1:45pm On Jan 14
if his name and pictures are still trending then his career is still glittering,that's what entertainment industry is all about
|Re: 4 Mistakes Mr Eazi Made And What To Learn by Aircondition(m): 2:04pm On Jan 14
donsimoniiblog:
Or there is really nothing discussable about your personal life.
|Re: 4 Mistakes Mr Eazi Made And What To Learn by Parollawd(m): 3:24pm On Jan 14
boss1310:
Ice prince still has likes on his Instagram
Thank you
11 Likes
|Re: 4 Mistakes Mr Eazi Made And What To Learn by Parollawd(m): 3:27pm On Jan 14
Aircondition:
You have Absconded with the crown of foolishness... And now stupidity is all over your doings
9 Likes 1 Share
|Re: 4 Mistakes Mr Eazi Made And What To Learn by Aircondition(m): 4:45pm On Jan 14
Parollawd:
Why sounding so pained ??
Was just stating the obvious
1 Like
|Re: 4 Mistakes Mr Eazi Made And What To Learn by Parollawd(m): 6:32pm On Jan 14
Aircondition:
Pained ke.. Lwkmd on top nairaland Mata?
I just enjoy trolling nonentities who think they can go on forums and be an entity..
U haven't gain relevancy in real life, u won't gain it online too.... Now go and continue mopping the beach.... And quote only if u got smart texts to type
11 Likes 1 Share
|Re: 4 Mistakes Mr Eazi Made And What To Learn by donsimoniiblog: 6:55pm On Jan 14
Parollawd:
1 Like
|Re: 4 Mistakes Mr Eazi Made And What To Learn by Favouritism(f): 7:07pm On Jan 14
Lol'cant stop laffing.
Threebear:
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: 4 Mistakes Mr Eazi Made And What To Learn by Orodje(m): 8:37pm On Jan 14
OP you make sense die, forget all this people quoting you me I use to be his fan and I had always compare him with Tecno arguing with my friends that he is better than him not until he made some useless statement on twitter supporting Ghana over his own country.
The four things you just listed is damn right thumps up op for saying my mind
11 Likes 1 Share
|Re: 4 Mistakes Mr Eazi Made And What To Learn by Parollawd(m): 9:52pm On Jan 14
Orodje:
Thanks man for your observations..
2 Likes
|Re: 4 Mistakes Mr Eazi Made And What To Learn by wane01(m): 10:10pm On Jan 14
This guy needs to read the 48 laws of power inorder to correct his basketmouth
1 Like
