Fire Destroys 50 Shops In Watt Market, Calabar (Video) by BrainnewsNg(f): 5:15pm
Cross River State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) has confirmed the destruction of over 50 shops after Monday’s fire incident at the Yoruba section of Watt market in Calabar.
See video below;
Source: https://www.brainnewsng.com/late-night-fire-destroys-50-shops-watt-market-calabar-video
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mXOalxgrv8k
Re: Fire Destroys 50 Shops In Watt Market, Calabar (Video) by BrainnewsNg(f): 5:26pm
See more photos, video at https://www.brainnewsng.com/late-night-fire-destroys-50-shops-watt-market-calabar-video
cc: Seun, Lalasticlala
Re: Fire Destroys 50 Shops In Watt Market, Calabar (Video) by ceezarhh(m): 7:03pm
less than a month to Christmas!...tragic!
Re: Fire Destroys 50 Shops In Watt Market, Calabar (Video) by Tolumiide: 7:03pm
loss of properties in this period. the stress will be too much for these people to bear. i can only send wish. quick financial recovery.
1 Like
Re: Fire Destroys 50 Shops In Watt Market, Calabar (Video) by sKeetz(m): 7:04pm
The Curse of Buhari 2
Re: Fire Destroys 50 Shops In Watt Market, Calabar (Video) by cashlurd(m): 7:05pm
Some families will mourn this Christmas period instead of celebrating. So many hopes, dreams and happiness burnt down in one single swoop. Some children will be out of school next session, some homes broken due to frustration, some people may also die due to depression and anxiety.
God help the owners of the shops.
2 Likes
Re: Fire Destroys 50 Shops In Watt Market, Calabar (Video) by memory123(m): 7:05pm
So sad
Re: Fire Destroys 50 Shops In Watt Market, Calabar (Video) by Generalkaycee(m): 7:05pm
So unfortunate
Re: Fire Destroys 50 Shops In Watt Market, Calabar (Video) by Lanre4uonly(m): 7:05pm
This is serious. Thank God no life was lost. It is well with the shop owners/occupants who lost their goods to the inferno.
Re: Fire Destroys 50 Shops In Watt Market, Calabar (Video) by Greyworld: 7:06pm
phcn related issue or perhaps carelessness from a shop owner
or dat sales gal d madam has been suspecting of being a witch.
either ways God help them all
Re: Fire Destroys 50 Shops In Watt Market, Calabar (Video) by kachi08(m): 7:06pm
Agent of darkness! May they not see you this Xmas IJN. God please protect your people.
Re: Fire Destroys 50 Shops In Watt Market, Calabar (Video) by Keneking: 7:07pm
Yoruba section sef
3 Likes
Re: Fire Destroys 50 Shops In Watt Market, Calabar (Video) by danthamccoy(m): 7:08pm
So sad. Looks like it's going to be a terrible holiday for a lot of families this Christmas.
Re: Fire Destroys 50 Shops In Watt Market, Calabar (Video) by mcfynest(m): 7:08pm
Government propaganda.... They have a plan for the area before... It happens alot in Lagos... Ojuelegba fire still fresh in our memory.
Re: Fire Destroys 50 Shops In Watt Market, Calabar (Video) by money121(m): 7:09pm
Oga oo
Re: Fire Destroys 50 Shops In Watt Market, Calabar (Video) by coolie1: 7:09pm
that is why it is good to insure properties some people whole life may be in that shop
this will be a very painful thing if you have a there you would feel like jumping inside the fire
Re: Fire Destroys 50 Shops In Watt Market, Calabar (Video) by Category1: 7:10pm
This is tragic mehn!
My condolence to the owners
Re: Fire Destroys 50 Shops In Watt Market, Calabar (Video) by mmsen: 7:10pm
Keneking:
I'm surprised too.
I wonder what they sold? Human parts?
P.S.
I love my Yoruba brethren. No wahala, please.
Re: Fire Destroys 50 Shops In Watt Market, Calabar (Video) by Millz404(m): 7:11pm
Na wao.... May God console them. Really sad
Re: Fire Destroys 50 Shops In Watt Market, Calabar (Video) by Danny287(m): 7:11pm
Very sad... Juju renewal for the year
Re: Fire Destroys 50 Shops In Watt Market, Calabar (Video) by RebelChip: 7:15pm
Am very sure its the Human Parts Distribution section that was totally razed down.... The Yoruba Muslim section. Once Yoruba is mentioned anywhere, what comes to my mind is human part scraping and mutilation.
I weak for those people.
Re: Fire Destroys 50 Shops In Watt Market, Calabar (Video) by matbella(m): 7:15pm
Hmmmm,this is over serious... See as peoples millions is being destroyed....
Re: Fire Destroys 50 Shops In Watt Market, Calabar (Video) by austonclint(m): 7:17pm
Hmmm
Re: Fire Destroys 50 Shops In Watt Market, Calabar (Video) by felnino(m): 7:19pm
Yoruba section alone? I smell something shady. Meanwhile, mama Shade who borrowed 100k to stock her shop with goods in anticipation for Xmas sales would be like......
Re: Fire Destroys 50 Shops In Watt Market, Calabar (Video) by Ushiefrank(m): 7:21pm
Lord help ur people oh
Re: Fire Destroys 50 Shops In Watt Market, Calabar (Video) by sonnie10: 7:24pm
This people accommodate you guys in Lagos, please learn to be accommodating to them your own place. Why only Yoruba section?
Re: Fire Destroys 50 Shops In Watt Market, Calabar (Video) by KayDEAN(m): 7:28pm
Thank God nobody died
