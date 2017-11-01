Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Business / Fire Destroys 50 Shops In Watt Market, Calabar (Video) (2376 Views)

Cross River State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) has confirmed the destruction of over 50 shops after Monday’s fire incident at the Yoruba section of Watt market in Calabar.



According to an eye-witness who spoke to Brainnews NG in the late hours of Monday revealed that the fire inferno began at about 8PM.



Mr John Inaku, SEMA Director General, who disclosed this after an assessment visit to the area on Tuesday, said the cause of the fire was still unknown.



“Up till now, the cause of the fire is still unknown; over 50 shops were affected during the tragic incident. “I am here on the directives of the State Government to ascertain the cause of the outbreak and to report back so that something can be done to alleviate the plights of the victims. “If you take a critical look at the shops, they are closely located. This makes it easy for the fire to spread quickly from one shop to another. “My advice to shop owners is that they should always put off their appliances after close of business; this would go a long way to prevent disasters like this,’’ he said.

less than a month to Christmas!...tragic!

loss of properties in this period. the stress will be too much for these people to bear. i can only send wish. quick financial recovery. 1 Like

The Curse of Buhari 2

Some families will mourn this Christmas period instead of celebrating. So many hopes, dreams and happiness burnt down in one single swoop. Some children will be out of school next session, some homes broken due to frustration, some people may also die due to depression and anxiety.



God help the owners of the shops. 2 Likes

So sad

So unfortunate

This is serious. Thank God no life was lost. It is well with the shop owners/occupants who lost their goods to the inferno.

phcn related issue or perhaps carelessness from a shop owner





or dat sales gal d madam has been suspecting of being a witch.



either ways God help them all

Agent of darkness! May they not see you this Xmas IJN. God please protect your people.

Yoruba section sef 3 Likes

So sad. Looks like it's going to be a terrible holiday for a lot of families this Christmas.

Government propaganda.... They have a plan for the area before... It happens alot in Lagos... Ojuelegba fire still fresh in our memory.

Oga oo

that is why it is good to insure properties some people whole life may be in that shop



this will be a very painful thing if you have a there you would feel like jumping inside the fire

This is tragic mehn!

My condolence to the owners

Keneking:

Yoruba section sef

I'm surprised too.



I wonder what they sold? Human parts?





P.S.

I love my Yoruba brethren. No wahala, please. I'm surprised too.I wonder what they sold? Human parts?P.S.I love my Yoruba brethren. No wahala, please.

Na wao.... May God console them. Really sad

Very sad... Juju renewal for the year

Am very sure its the Human Parts Distribution section that was totally razed down.... The Yoruba Muslim section. Once Yoruba is mentioned anywhere, what comes to my mind is human part scraping and mutilation.



I weak for those people.

Hmmmm,this is over serious... See as peoples millions is being destroyed....

Hmmm

Yoruba section alone? I smell something shady. Meanwhile, mama Shade who borrowed 100k to stock her shop with goods in anticipation for Xmas sales would be like......

Lord help ur people oh

This people accommodate you guys in Lagos, please learn to be accommodating to them your own place. Why only Yoruba section?