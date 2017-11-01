Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / President Buhari Arrives Abidjan Ahead Of The 5th AU-EU Summit (Photos) (4053 Views)

The President will participate in working sessions on the Summit theme: “Investing in the Youth for a Sustainable Development,” and on the margins of the Summit, meet with a number of African Heads of State and their European Union counterparts.



Lalasticlala, Mynd44

This man is ways looking fresh despite the age. 10 Likes 1 Share

God bless General Muhammad buhari 12 Likes 2 Shares

jojomario:

This man is ways looking fresh despite the age.

Don't be deceived na

Too much surgery and padding Don't be deceived naToo much surgery and padding 1 Like

mcmurphy132:

God bless General Muhammad buhari

Pray for your immediate people first .....yeye Pray for your immediate people first .....yeye 6 Likes 1 Share



Has he been dropped before landing? Where is Deputy President Ahmed TinubuHas he been dropped before landing? 1 Like

A very useless president 3 Likes 1 Share

Buhari is an epidemic to d black race 4 Likes

Keneking:

Where is Deputy President Ahmed Tinubu

Has he been dropped before landing?

lol... check the first photo well lol... check the first photo well 1 Like

okaynigeria:





lol... check the first photo well

Ok just saw him Ok just saw him

Okay..

If he likes let him go and disgrace us by recreating these scenes.

Traveling is my hobby. Lol

Mr President doing wah he knows how to do best

my presido... nice one...... God bless u.. 3 Likes





You mean he is participating in a program titled "Investing in the youth"





Lemme come and be going You mean he is participating in a program titled "Investing in the youth"Lemme come and be going 1 Like

jojomario:

This man is ways looking fresh despite the age.

After flexing with our oil money



No problem After flexing with our oil moneyNo problem

cuedish:





Don't be deceived na

Too much surgery and padding

Bubu baba





Where are the Jubirin crew



Oya comman wail like you lots were born to do Omo una sure say this man na Buhari?Where are the Jubirin crewOya comman wail like you lots were born to do 1 Like

My God continue to bless and protect you Mr President

Why is Tinubu looking like one school boy

Keneking:

Where is Deputy President Ahmed Tinubu

Has he been dropped before landing?

Dropped for who.. Rochas?



Stop hating on Yorubas.. we lead, others follow Dropped for who.. Rochas?Stop hating on Yorubas.. we lead, others follow

Getting stronger day by day, God is wonderful!



Fayose, FFK, all the wailers don surfer no be small. 1 Like

these leaders should pls, in the name of whatever God they worship, stop this evil slave trade going on in libya. its shameful. 1 Like

God bless PMB.

Despite all attempts to pull him down by haters

Despite the attempt on his life through chemical poisoning.

Despite the "let your will be done" prayers by some churches when he was ill.

Our president still dey kampe. And he will be there until 2023.

Because we, the majority that voted him in, will still vote for him again.

Haters repent lest you shall be consumed by your hatred by 2019. 1 Like

All the witches wailing zombies hired have failed All the witches wailing zombies hired have failed 1 Like

I hope he will raise this issue of slavery with the UN and solidly attack the Libyan representatives there. Shaming them for the world. 1 Like

That man in black behind Buha in the second pix is a doubting Thomas, he is critically checking out Buha's ear to be sure he is not travelling with Jubrin.

baby124:

I hope he will raise this issue of slavery with the UN and solidly attack the Libyan representatives there. Shaming them for the world. Supported. Supported.