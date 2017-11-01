₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,919,266 members, 3,939,457 topics. Date: Tuesday, 28 November 2017 at 09:32 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / President Buhari Arrives Abidjan Ahead Of The 5th AU-EU Summit (Photos) (4053 Views)
President Buhari And Aisha Arrive In Turkey For D-8 Summit (Photos) / Amina Mohammed Interacts With Robot 'Sophia' At UN Summit. Photos/video / Donald Trump And Osinbajo Laughing At G7 Summit (Photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|President Buhari Arrives Abidjan Ahead Of The 5th AU-EU Summit (Photos) by okaynigeria: 8:15pm
President Muhammadu Buhari has arrived Cote d’Ivoire to participate in the 5th European Union-African Union (EU-AU) Summit.
The President will participate in working sessions on the Summit theme: “Investing in the Youth for a Sustainable Development,” and on the margins of the Summit, meet with a number of African Heads of State and their European Union counterparts.
More Photos Here: https://www.okay.ng/photos-president-buhari-arrives-abidjan-ahead-of-the-5th-au-eu-summit/
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: President Buhari Arrives Abidjan Ahead Of The 5th AU-EU Summit (Photos) by okaynigeria: 8:16pm
Lalasticlala, Mynd44
|Re: President Buhari Arrives Abidjan Ahead Of The 5th AU-EU Summit (Photos) by jojomario(m): 8:17pm
This man is ways looking fresh despite the age.
10 Likes 1 Share
|Re: President Buhari Arrives Abidjan Ahead Of The 5th AU-EU Summit (Photos) by mcmurphy132(m): 8:19pm
God bless General Muhammad buhari
12 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: President Buhari Arrives Abidjan Ahead Of The 5th AU-EU Summit (Photos) by cuedish: 8:19pm
jojomario:
Don't be deceived na
Too much surgery and padding
1 Like
|Re: President Buhari Arrives Abidjan Ahead Of The 5th AU-EU Summit (Photos) by cuedish: 8:20pm
mcmurphy132:
Pray for your immediate people first .....yeye
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: President Buhari Arrives Abidjan Ahead Of The 5th AU-EU Summit (Photos) by Keneking: 8:21pm
Where is Deputy President Ahmed Tinubu
Has he been dropped before landing?
1 Like
|Re: President Buhari Arrives Abidjan Ahead Of The 5th AU-EU Summit (Photos) by Isokowadoo: 8:22pm
A very useless president
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: President Buhari Arrives Abidjan Ahead Of The 5th AU-EU Summit (Photos) by Isokowadoo: 8:23pm
Buhari is an epidemic to d black race
4 Likes
|Re: President Buhari Arrives Abidjan Ahead Of The 5th AU-EU Summit (Photos) by okaynigeria: 8:28pm
Keneking:
lol... check the first photo well
1 Like
|Re: President Buhari Arrives Abidjan Ahead Of The 5th AU-EU Summit (Photos) by Keneking: 8:43pm
okaynigeria:
Ok just saw him
|Re: President Buhari Arrives Abidjan Ahead Of The 5th AU-EU Summit (Photos) by joystickextend1(m): 8:44pm
Okay..
|Re: President Buhari Arrives Abidjan Ahead Of The 5th AU-EU Summit (Photos) by emeijeh(m): 8:44pm
If he likes let him go and disgrace us by recreating these scenes.
|Re: President Buhari Arrives Abidjan Ahead Of The 5th AU-EU Summit (Photos) by SNIPER123: 8:46pm
|Re: President Buhari Arrives Abidjan Ahead Of The 5th AU-EU Summit (Photos) by Flashh: 8:46pm
Traveling is my hobby. Lol
|Re: President Buhari Arrives Abidjan Ahead Of The 5th AU-EU Summit (Photos) by dumebi7252(f): 8:47pm
Mr President doing wah he knows how to do best
|Re: President Buhari Arrives Abidjan Ahead Of The 5th AU-EU Summit (Photos) by hgnbello: 8:47pm
my presido... nice one...... God bless u..
3 Likes
|Re: President Buhari Arrives Abidjan Ahead Of The 5th AU-EU Summit (Photos) by Spanner4(m): 8:47pm
You mean he is participating in a program titled "Investing in the youth"
Lemme come and be going
1 Like
|Re: President Buhari Arrives Abidjan Ahead Of The 5th AU-EU Summit (Photos) by NigerDeltan(m): 8:47pm
jojomario:
After flexing with our oil money
No problem
|Re: President Buhari Arrives Abidjan Ahead Of The 5th AU-EU Summit (Photos) by Myde4naija(m): 8:47pm
cuedish:
|Re: President Buhari Arrives Abidjan Ahead Of The 5th AU-EU Summit (Photos) by xodas: 8:47pm
Bubu baba
|Re: President Buhari Arrives Abidjan Ahead Of The 5th AU-EU Summit (Photos) by Alariiwo: 8:48pm
Omo una sure say this man na Buhari?
Where are the Jubirin crew
Oya comman wail like you lots were born to do
1 Like
|Re: President Buhari Arrives Abidjan Ahead Of The 5th AU-EU Summit (Photos) by Horo(m): 8:50pm
My God continue to bless and protect you Mr President
Why is Tinubu looking like one school boy
|Re: President Buhari Arrives Abidjan Ahead Of The 5th AU-EU Summit (Photos) by Alariiwo: 8:51pm
Keneking:
Dropped for who.. Rochas?
Stop hating on Yorubas.. we lead, others follow
|Re: President Buhari Arrives Abidjan Ahead Of The 5th AU-EU Summit (Photos) by rajiraymond(m): 8:53pm
Getting stronger day by day, God is wonderful!
Fayose, FFK, all the wailers don surfer no be small.
1 Like
|Re: President Buhari Arrives Abidjan Ahead Of The 5th AU-EU Summit (Photos) by smileyoo: 8:53pm
these leaders should pls, in the name of whatever God they worship, stop this evil slave trade going on in libya. its shameful.
1 Like
|Re: President Buhari Arrives Abidjan Ahead Of The 5th AU-EU Summit (Photos) by BafanaBafana: 8:58pm
God bless PMB.
Despite all attempts to pull him down by haters
Despite the attempt on his life through chemical poisoning.
Despite the "let your will be done" prayers by some churches when he was ill.
Our president still dey kampe. And he will be there until 2023.
Because we, the majority that voted him in, will still vote for him again.
Haters repent lest you shall be consumed by your hatred by 2019.
1 Like
|Re: President Buhari Arrives Abidjan Ahead Of The 5th AU-EU Summit (Photos) by Stalwert: 9:00pm
All the witches wailing zombies hired have failed
1 Like
|Re: President Buhari Arrives Abidjan Ahead Of The 5th AU-EU Summit (Photos) by baby124: 9:06pm
I hope he will raise this issue of slavery with the UN and solidly attack the Libyan representatives there. Shaming them for the world.
1 Like
|Re: President Buhari Arrives Abidjan Ahead Of The 5th AU-EU Summit (Photos) by opribo(m): 9:11pm
That man in black behind Buha in the second pix is a doubting Thomas, he is critically checking out Buha's ear to be sure he is not travelling with Jubrin.
|Re: President Buhari Arrives Abidjan Ahead Of The 5th AU-EU Summit (Photos) by DEIFIED(m): 9:12pm
baby124:Supported.
|Re: President Buhari Arrives Abidjan Ahead Of The 5th AU-EU Summit (Photos) by holuwajobar(m): 9:14pm
Keneking:dont tell me you r blind to see him in d first three pix....
shine ur eye
There Is No Government In Oyo-tinubu / Photos Of How Africans Sit Atop Border Fence In A Desperate Move To Enter Spain / Aviation Minister Chidoka Shuts BBC Up On Focus On Africa.
Viewing this topic: semyman, Eobiabo(m), obegiri, dada24, parklamson, Oloba101, Lukainoluciano, Temilayhor(m), FarmManager, justayo, MySay(m), Rolandonyi, realoscar84(m), capatainrambo, kingsjo(m), Alliance01, asalamsm(m), feasy1(m), onyintel, kikake, DAGAUDA(m), rushman003, elfmann, mizzyboy007, ogaganefe1(m), czay(m), forex24(m), Hurlarzan139(m), FESPO(m), netjoe and 71 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 26