President Buhari Arrives Abidjan Ahead Of The 5th AU-EU Summit (Photos) by okaynigeria: 8:15pm
President Muhammadu Buhari has arrived Cote d’Ivoire to participate in the 5th European Union-African Union (EU-AU) Summit.

The President will participate in working sessions on the Summit theme: “Investing in the Youth for a Sustainable Development,” and on the margins of the Summit, meet with a number of African Heads of State and their European Union counterparts.

More Photos Here: https://www.okay.ng/photos-president-buhari-arrives-abidjan-ahead-of-the-5th-au-eu-summit/









Re: President Buhari Arrives Abidjan Ahead Of The 5th AU-EU Summit (Photos) by okaynigeria: 8:16pm
Re: President Buhari Arrives Abidjan Ahead Of The 5th AU-EU Summit (Photos) by jojomario(m): 8:17pm
This man is ways looking fresh despite the age.

Re: President Buhari Arrives Abidjan Ahead Of The 5th AU-EU Summit (Photos) by mcmurphy132(m): 8:19pm
God bless General Muhammad buhari

Re: President Buhari Arrives Abidjan Ahead Of The 5th AU-EU Summit (Photos) by cuedish: 8:19pm
Don't be deceived na
Too much surgery and padding

Re: President Buhari Arrives Abidjan Ahead Of The 5th AU-EU Summit (Photos) by cuedish: 8:20pm
Pray for your immediate people first .....yeye

Re: President Buhari Arrives Abidjan Ahead Of The 5th AU-EU Summit (Photos) by Keneking: 8:21pm
Where is Deputy President Ahmed Tinubu undecided
Has he been dropped before landing?

Re: President Buhari Arrives Abidjan Ahead Of The 5th AU-EU Summit (Photos) by Isokowadoo: 8:22pm
A very useless president

Re: President Buhari Arrives Abidjan Ahead Of The 5th AU-EU Summit (Photos) by Isokowadoo: 8:23pm
Buhari is an epidemic to d black race

Re: President Buhari Arrives Abidjan Ahead Of The 5th AU-EU Summit (Photos) by okaynigeria: 8:28pm
lol... check the first photo well grin

Re: President Buhari Arrives Abidjan Ahead Of The 5th AU-EU Summit (Photos) by Keneking: 8:43pm
Ok just saw him angry
Re: President Buhari Arrives Abidjan Ahead Of The 5th AU-EU Summit (Photos) by joystickextend1(m): 8:44pm
Okay..
Re: President Buhari Arrives Abidjan Ahead Of The 5th AU-EU Summit (Photos) by emeijeh(m): 8:44pm
If he likes let him go and disgrace us by recreating these scenes.

Re: President Buhari Arrives Abidjan Ahead Of The 5th AU-EU Summit (Photos) by SNIPER123: 8:46pm
embarassed
Re: President Buhari Arrives Abidjan Ahead Of The 5th AU-EU Summit (Photos) by Flashh: 8:46pm
Traveling is my hobby. Lol
Re: President Buhari Arrives Abidjan Ahead Of The 5th AU-EU Summit (Photos) by dumebi7252(f): 8:47pm
Mr President doing wah he knows how to do best
Re: President Buhari Arrives Abidjan Ahead Of The 5th AU-EU Summit (Photos) by hgnbello: 8:47pm
my presido... nice one...... God bless u..

Re: President Buhari Arrives Abidjan Ahead Of The 5th AU-EU Summit (Photos) by Spanner4(m): 8:47pm
grin

You mean he is participating in a program titled "Investing in the youth"


Lemme come and be going

Re: President Buhari Arrives Abidjan Ahead Of The 5th AU-EU Summit (Photos) by NigerDeltan(m): 8:47pm
After flexing with our oil money

No problem
Re: President Buhari Arrives Abidjan Ahead Of The 5th AU-EU Summit (Photos) by Myde4naija(m): 8:47pm
Re: President Buhari Arrives Abidjan Ahead Of The 5th AU-EU Summit (Photos) by xodas: 8:47pm
Bubu baba
Re: President Buhari Arrives Abidjan Ahead Of The 5th AU-EU Summit (Photos) by Alariiwo: 8:48pm
Omo una sure say this man na Buhari?

Where are the Jubirin crew grin

Oya comman wail like you lots were born to do

Re: President Buhari Arrives Abidjan Ahead Of The 5th AU-EU Summit (Photos) by Horo(m): 8:50pm
My God continue to bless and protect you Mr President
Why is Tinubu looking like one school boy
Re: President Buhari Arrives Abidjan Ahead Of The 5th AU-EU Summit (Photos) by Alariiwo: 8:51pm
Dropped for who.. Rochas?

Stop hating on Yorubas.. we lead, others follow
Re: President Buhari Arrives Abidjan Ahead Of The 5th AU-EU Summit (Photos) by rajiraymond(m): 8:53pm
Getting stronger day by day, God is wonderful!

Fayose, FFK, all the wailers don surfer no be small.

Re: President Buhari Arrives Abidjan Ahead Of The 5th AU-EU Summit (Photos) by smileyoo: 8:53pm
these leaders should pls, in the name of whatever God they worship, stop this evil slave trade going on in libya. its shameful.

Re: President Buhari Arrives Abidjan Ahead Of The 5th AU-EU Summit (Photos) by BafanaBafana: 8:58pm
God bless PMB.
Despite all attempts to pull him down by haters
Despite the attempt on his life through chemical poisoning.
Despite the "let your will be done" prayers by some churches when he was ill.
Our president still dey kampe. And he will be there until 2023.
Because we, the majority that voted him in, will still vote for him again.
Haters repent lest you shall be consumed by your hatred by 2019.

Re: President Buhari Arrives Abidjan Ahead Of The 5th AU-EU Summit (Photos) by Stalwert: 9:00pm
grin grin grin All the witches wailing zombies hired have failed

Re: President Buhari Arrives Abidjan Ahead Of The 5th AU-EU Summit (Photos) by baby124: 9:06pm
I hope he will raise this issue of slavery with the UN and solidly attack the Libyan representatives there. Shaming them for the world.

Re: President Buhari Arrives Abidjan Ahead Of The 5th AU-EU Summit (Photos) by opribo(m): 9:11pm
That man in black behind Buha in the second pix is a doubting Thomas, he is critically checking out Buha's ear to be sure he is not travelling with Jubrin.
Re: President Buhari Arrives Abidjan Ahead Of The 5th AU-EU Summit (Photos) by DEIFIED(m): 9:12pm
Supported.
Re: President Buhari Arrives Abidjan Ahead Of The 5th AU-EU Summit (Photos) by holuwajobar(m): 9:14pm
dont tell me you r blind to see him in d first three pix....



shine ur eye

