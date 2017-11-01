Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Buhari Returns After Participation At 5th AU-EU Summit In Abidjan (photos) (2768 Views)

President Buhari Participates At Opening Ceremony Of 5th AU-EU Summit (photos) / President Buhari Arrives Abidjan Ahead Of The 5th AU-EU Summit (Photos) / Wike Sacks Two LG Council Bosses Over Non-participation At Jubillee Anniversary (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

@OkayNigeria



















More Photos: More Photos: https://www.okay.ng/photos-president-buhari-returns-to-abuja-after-participation-at-5th-au-eu-summit-in-abidjan/ 1 Like 1 Share

Welcome back my president. Cownu, the coward pig right now. 15 Likes 1 Share

No one Cares about the president's adventures again but he should help the Nigerians in Libya right now. 2 Likes

lalasticlala

When someone without result comes home.... No one cares where he has bin... 5 Likes 1 Share

i tot he traveled together with Asiwaju and the guvnors, how come de are welcoming him ?? 3 Likes

The IDIOT of west Africa aka BUHARI is back. Has the idiot done or said anything about Libya? Or is he still siding with his Muslim brothers up in Libya.



BUBU the MUMU you will go to jail come 2019 for all the atrocities you and your APC and Fulani idiots are doing . 2 Likes

I tot u said he is in jordan



Nairaland mod sef! 2 Likes

Alhamdulilah for safe trip.



Sarrki Baba Yaso

Joke apart, where is NNAMDI KANU, is this how we will fold hands and be looking. 3 Likes 1 Share

2 Likes 1 Share

the old fool won't die now ooooooo 1 Like

Waka waka president 2 Likes

Welcome sir!





python1:

Welcome back my president. Cownu, the coward pig right now. I don die 1 Like 1 Share

The best traveling president. 2 Likes

Waka waka president, he should come and travel to Libya they need him der 1 Like 1 Share

hmmmm

NigerDeltan:

I tot u said he is in jordan

Even Buhari himself no know hin own location. 1 Like 1 Share

Welcome mr president, nigerians has miss you.

Ask him even one thing that was discussed, he doesn't know. 1 Like

sonnie10:

Ask him even one thing that was discussed, he doesn't know. DaddyKross:





Even Buhari himself no know hin own location. lovingyouhun:

Waka waka president, he should come and travel to Libya they need him der Flashh:

The best traveling president. jamarifox:

the old fool won't die now ooooooo Naijacost22:

The IDIOT of west Africa aka BUHARI is back. Has the idiot done or said anything about Libya? Or is he still siding with his Muslim brothers up in Libya.



BUBU the MUMU you will go to jail come 2019 for all the atrocities you and your APC and Fulani idiots are doing . uwa1:

When someone without result comes home.... No one cares where he has bin...

Hypertension fall on you all... Those of you who wish him dead will die before him Hypertension fall on you all... Those of you who wish him dead will die before him 3 Likes 1 Share

sonnie10:

Ask him even one thing that was discussed, he doesn't know.

He was in the other room with the president of western Germany.

Didn’t you see their pictures? He was in the other room with the president of western Germany.Didn’t you see their pictures?

kidman96:





Hypertension fall on you all... Those of you who wish him dead will die before him you are very stupid. you are very stupid.

kidman96:





Hypertension fall on you all... Those of you who wish him dead will die before him



Mynd44 Lalasticlala ban this guy or i will take the laws into my typos. Mynd44 Lalasticlala ban this guy or i will take the laws into my typos.

he concern me, useless presiden....

Kidman96 the mad cow. Your curse been sent back to you and your entire family.



Too many animals having Nairaland accounts. One spotted (Kidman96) the mad cow. 1 Like

kidman96:





Hypertension fall on you all... Those of you who wish him dead will die before him He will go to jail come 2019 HAHAH[b][/b]

kidman96:





Hypertension fall on you all... Those of you who wish him dead will die before him Suen. This kidman96 is a mad person.



Please handle the case. Suen. This kidman96 is a mad person.Please handle the case.

Naijacost22:

The IDIOT of west Africa aka BUHARI is back. Has the idiot done or said anything about Libya? Or is he still siding with his Muslim brothers up in Libya.



BUBU the MUMU you will go to jail come 2019 for all the atrocities you and your APC and Fulani idiots are doing . Somebody will call your father IDIOT of your family if he is alive but if he is dead you will be called IDIOT throughout your life time. Mark my words. Are you a christian? I know a christian will never insult an elder. Can't you see that you are the MUMU because you will never achieve 10 percent of what Buhari has achieved in life. Somebody will call your father IDIOT of your family if he is alive but if he is dead you will be called IDIOT throughout your life time. Mark my words. Are you a christian? I know a christian will never insult an elder. Can't you see that you are the MUMU because you will never achieve 10 percent of what Buhari has achieved in life. 1 Like