|Buhari Returns After Participation At 5th AU-EU Summit In Abidjan (photos) by faroukfahima(m): 9:17pm On Nov 30
|Re: Buhari Returns After Participation At 5th AU-EU Summit In Abidjan (photos) by python1: 9:18pm On Nov 30
Welcome back my president. Cownu, the coward pig right now.
|Re: Buhari Returns After Participation At 5th AU-EU Summit In Abidjan (photos) by TRAPP(m): 9:44pm On Nov 30
No one Cares about the president's adventures again but he should help the Nigerians in Libya right now.
|Re: Buhari Returns After Participation At 5th AU-EU Summit In Abidjan (photos) by faroukfahima(m): 9:55pm On Nov 30
lalasticlala
|Re: Buhari Returns After Participation At 5th AU-EU Summit In Abidjan (photos) by uwa1(m): 10:00pm On Nov 30
When someone without result comes home.... No one cares where he has bin...
|Re: Buhari Returns After Participation At 5th AU-EU Summit In Abidjan (photos) by kessyur: 10:53pm On Nov 30
i tot he traveled together with Asiwaju and the guvnors, how come de are welcoming him ??
|Re: Buhari Returns After Participation At 5th AU-EU Summit In Abidjan (photos) by Naijacost22: 10:55pm On Nov 30
The IDIOT of west Africa aka BUHARI is back. Has the idiot done or said anything about Libya? Or is he still siding with his Muslim brothers up in Libya.
BUBU the MUMU you will go to jail come 2019 for all the atrocities you and your APC and Fulani idiots are doing .
|Re: Buhari Returns After Participation At 5th AU-EU Summit In Abidjan (photos) by NigerDeltan(m): 10:55pm On Nov 30
I tot u said he is in jordan
Nairaland mod sef!
|Re: Buhari Returns After Participation At 5th AU-EU Summit In Abidjan (photos) by kidman96(m): 10:56pm On Nov 30
|Re: Buhari Returns After Participation At 5th AU-EU Summit In Abidjan (photos) by madridguy(m): 10:56pm On Nov 30
Alhamdulilah for safe trip.
Sarrki Baba Yaso
|Re: Buhari Returns After Participation At 5th AU-EU Summit In Abidjan (photos) by RealDonaldTrump(m): 10:57pm On Nov 30
Joke apart, where is NNAMDI KANU, is this how we will fold hands and be looking.
|Re: Buhari Returns After Participation At 5th AU-EU Summit In Abidjan (photos) by psychologist(m): 10:57pm On Nov 30
|Re: Buhari Returns After Participation At 5th AU-EU Summit In Abidjan (photos) by jamarifox(m): 10:57pm On Nov 30
the old fool won't die now ooooooo
|Re: Buhari Returns After Participation At 5th AU-EU Summit In Abidjan (photos) by lovingyouhun: 10:57pm On Nov 30
Waka waka president
|Re: Buhari Returns After Participation At 5th AU-EU Summit In Abidjan (photos) by dunkem21(m): 10:58pm On Nov 30
Welcome sir!
|Re: Buhari Returns After Participation At 5th AU-EU Summit In Abidjan (photos) by madridguy(m): 10:58pm On Nov 30
I don die
python1:
|Re: Buhari Returns After Participation At 5th AU-EU Summit In Abidjan (photos) by Flashh: 10:58pm On Nov 30
The best traveling president.
|Re: Buhari Returns After Participation At 5th AU-EU Summit In Abidjan (photos) by lovingyouhun: 10:58pm On Nov 30
Waka waka president, he should come and travel to Libya they need him der
|Re: Buhari Returns After Participation At 5th AU-EU Summit In Abidjan (photos) by DONADAMS(m): 10:58pm On Nov 30
hmmmm
|Re: Buhari Returns After Participation At 5th AU-EU Summit In Abidjan (photos) by DaddyKross: 10:58pm On Nov 30
NigerDeltan:
Even Buhari himself no know hin own location.
|Re: Buhari Returns After Participation At 5th AU-EU Summit In Abidjan (photos) by yarimo(m): 10:58pm On Nov 30
Welcome mr president, nigerians has miss you.
|Re: Buhari Returns After Participation At 5th AU-EU Summit In Abidjan (photos) by sonnie10: 11:05pm On Nov 30
Ask him even one thing that was discussed, he doesn't know.
|Re: Buhari Returns After Participation At 5th AU-EU Summit In Abidjan (photos) by kidman96(m): 11:08pm On Nov 30
sonnie10:
DaddyKross:
lovingyouhun:
Flashh:
jamarifox:
Naijacost22:
uwa1:
Hypertension fall on you all... Those of you who wish him dead will die before him
|Re: Buhari Returns After Participation At 5th AU-EU Summit In Abidjan (photos) by seguno2: 11:09pm On Nov 30
sonnie10:
He was in the other room with the president of western Germany.
Didn’t you see their pictures?
|Re: Buhari Returns After Participation At 5th AU-EU Summit In Abidjan (photos) by jamarifox(m): 11:14pm On Nov 30
kidman96:you are very stupid.
|Re: Buhari Returns After Participation At 5th AU-EU Summit In Abidjan (photos) by DaddyKross: 11:15pm On Nov 30
kidman96:
Mynd44 Lalasticlala ban this guy or i will take the laws into my typos.
|Re: Buhari Returns After Participation At 5th AU-EU Summit In Abidjan (photos) by kprez: 11:15pm On Nov 30
he concern me, useless presiden....
|Re: Buhari Returns After Participation At 5th AU-EU Summit In Abidjan (photos) by Flashh: 11:20pm On Nov 30
Kidman96 the mad cow. Your curse been sent back to you and your entire family.
Too many animals having Nairaland accounts. One spotted (Kidman96) the mad cow.
|Re: Buhari Returns After Participation At 5th AU-EU Summit In Abidjan (photos) by Naijacost22: 11:22pm On Nov 30
He will go to jail come 2019 HAHAH[b][/b]
kidman96:
|Re: Buhari Returns After Participation At 5th AU-EU Summit In Abidjan (photos) by Reeberry: 12:00am
kidman96:Suen. This kidman96 is a mad person.
Please handle the case.
|Re: Buhari Returns After Participation At 5th AU-EU Summit In Abidjan (photos) by bros856: 12:02am
Naijacost22:Somebody will call your father IDIOT of your family if he is alive but if he is dead you will be called IDIOT throughout your life time. Mark my words. Are you a christian? I know a christian will never insult an elder. Can't you see that you are the MUMU because you will never achieve 10 percent of what Buhari has achieved in life.
|Re: Buhari Returns After Participation At 5th AU-EU Summit In Abidjan (photos) by Bakeem1993: 12:02am
This is my first time on commenting on nairaland but I have read thousands of comments. well I think there is no need to argue which state is better or best in Nigeria rather we should be more concerned about how our country can develop has a whole. Development can't be uniform and there's nothing anybody can do about that. Only a fool who has no proper reasoning will be making religious and/or tribal comments in the 21st century. When real men talk they talk about how to do great things but when dullards talk they talk about how one tribe has been cheating their own tribe. I urge all the youths of this country to please be liberal we are already in the 21st century dump those 19th century reasonings of yours
