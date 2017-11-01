Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Foreign Affairs / “Marry A Kenyan And Get Visa On Arrival” – Kenyatta Tells All Africans (7207 Views)

“If you wish and find a willing partner, you can marry and settle in Kenya,” he said during his inauguration address after being sworn-in for a second term in office, saying the move was designed to cement African ties.



According to him: “This commitment we make again with no requirement for reciprocity.”



I must marry a Kenyan woman by fire by force 1 Like





Will he give them free house too? See promo o!Will he give them free house too? 23 Likes

I don't want ! Kenya .. that place is full of 1 Like

God knows I need me a Kenyan wife. God bless Uhuru Kenyatta for this golden opportunity. This is just added incentive. 9 Likes 1 Share

Make I ready my pali I dey go Kenya won gbee 3 Likes

Lol. I know people will still go ahead and marry. Nigerians can do anything to jet out of this zoo 12 Likes

Kenyans wants to deceive people into their country only to chase them back later. Nigerians should please stay in Nigeria. We need to protect our ego. 1 Like

Mtcheeeeew Abin think say na abroad visa them go dash persin Who wan leave one african country only to b enslaved in another? 4 Likes

Kenya, here I come. 1 Like

Other Africans should be wary of this 'gift'

This is most Likely false

Kai all those big big nyash

CyberGypsy:

I don't want ! Kenya .. that place is full of Kenya is 2 million times better than your AP-Cheat Nigeria Kenya is 2 million times better than your AP-Cheat Nigeria 9 Likes

giftq:

Kenya is 2 million times better than your AP-Cheat Nigeria Read Romans 13:1 Read Romans 13:1

CyberGypsy:





Read Romans 13:1 Read Proverbs 24:21, warning you about APC change Read Proverbs 24:21, warning you about APC change 10 Likes

Do I really have to reply ?? giftq:

Read Proverbs 24:21, warning you about APC change Do I really have to reply ??

CyberGypsy:

Do I really have to reply ?? No you dont No you dont 2 Likes



I shall not hesitate to look for the services of Kenyan women marriage wise;

Should the Nigerian ladies begin to pass water like men. Thank you Uhuru Kenyatta.I shall not hesitate to look for the services of Kenyan women marriage wise;Should the Nigerian ladies begin to pass water like men.

Who are Kenyans?

NewsWorthy247:

let me marry HIV



no thank you?



by the way apart from Ghana, Kenyan women take second position on the most ugly women on earth while Ghana still leading the list. let me marry HIVno thank you?by the way apart from Ghana, Kenyan women take second position on the most ugly women on earth while Ghana still leading the list. 3 Likes

home of weird things kenya ke mbahome of weird things

Nigerians on your mark get set, let us go.

Why would any sane person wanna go to Kenya? Uncuu keep your free visa.







Interesting. . . free Visa! Interesting. . . free Visa!