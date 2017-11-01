₦airaland Forum

“Marry A Kenyan And Get Visa On Arrival” – Kenyatta Tells All Africans by NewsWorthy247(f): 1:05am
President Uhuru Kenyatta said on Tuesday that any African can get a visa on arrival in Kenya, and will be free to settle in the country if they marry a Kenyan, removing restrictions on some nations.

“If you wish and find a willing partner, you can marry and settle in Kenya,” he said during his inauguration address after being sworn-in for a second term in office, saying the move was designed to cement African ties.

According to him: “This commitment we make again with no requirement for reciprocity.”

http://www.torimill.com/2017/11/a-kenyan-and-get-visa-on-arrival.html

Re: “Marry A Kenyan And Get Visa On Arrival” – Kenyatta Tells All Africans by Obodo999(m): 1:14am
I must marry a Kenyan woman by fire by force

Re: “Marry A Kenyan And Get Visa On Arrival” – Kenyatta Tells All Africans by sinaj(f): 1:14am
See promo o!

Will he give them free house too? grin

Re: “Marry A Kenyan And Get Visa On Arrival” – Kenyatta Tells All Africans by CyberGypsy(m): 1:19am
I don't want ! Kenya .. that place is full of lipsrsealed

Re: “Marry A Kenyan And Get Visa On Arrival” – Kenyatta Tells All Africans by Belafonte: 1:45am
God knows I need me a Kenyan wife. God bless Uhuru Kenyatta for this golden opportunity. This is just added incentive.

Re: “Marry A Kenyan And Get Visa On Arrival” – Kenyatta Tells All Africans by Shinapraise(m): 1:46am
Make I ready my pali I dey go Kenya won gbee

Re: “Marry A Kenyan And Get Visa On Arrival” – Kenyatta Tells All Africans by Buhari4Hunger: 2:06am
Lol. I know people will still go ahead and marry. Nigerians can do anything to jet out of this zoo

Re: “Marry A Kenyan And Get Visa On Arrival” – Kenyatta Tells All Africans by TRAPP(m): 2:15am
Kenyans wants to deceive people into their country only to chase them back later. Nigerians should please stay in Nigeria. We need to protect our ego.

Re: “Marry A Kenyan And Get Visa On Arrival” – Kenyatta Tells All Africans by temblor1(m): 2:24am
Mtcheeeeew Abin think say na abroad visa them go dash persin Who wan leave one african country only to b enslaved in another?

Re: “Marry A Kenyan And Get Visa On Arrival” – Kenyatta Tells All Africans by CaptainJeffry: 2:35am
Kenya, here I come. grin grin grin

Re: “Marry A Kenyan And Get Visa On Arrival” – Kenyatta Tells All Africans by Kobicove(m): 4:03am
Other Africans should be wary of this 'gift' grin
Re: “Marry A Kenyan And Get Visa On Arrival” – Kenyatta Tells All Africans by Mynd44: 5:07am
This is most Likely false
Re: “Marry A Kenyan And Get Visa On Arrival” – Kenyatta Tells All Africans by illitrate(m): 8:07am
Kai all those big big nyash
Re: “Marry A Kenyan And Get Visa On Arrival” – Kenyatta Tells All Africans by giftq: 8:41am
CyberGypsy:
I don't want ! Kenya .. that place is full of lipsrsealed
Kenya is 2 million times better than your AP-Cheat Nigeria

Re: “Marry A Kenyan And Get Visa On Arrival” – Kenyatta Tells All Africans by CyberGypsy(m): 8:56am
giftq:
Kenya is 2 million times better than your AP-Cheat Nigeria
Read Romans 13:1
Re: “Marry A Kenyan And Get Visa On Arrival” – Kenyatta Tells All Africans by giftq: 9:00am
CyberGypsy:


Read Romans 13:1
Read Proverbs 24:21, warning you about APC change

Re: “Marry A Kenyan And Get Visa On Arrival” – Kenyatta Tells All Africans by CyberGypsy(m): 9:07am
undecided Do I really have to reply ??
giftq:
Read Proverbs 24:21, warning you about APC change
Re: “Marry A Kenyan And Get Visa On Arrival” – Kenyatta Tells All Africans by giftq: 9:09am
CyberGypsy:
undecided Do I really have to reply ??
No you dont

Re: “Marry A Kenyan And Get Visa On Arrival” – Kenyatta Tells All Africans by Sirheny007(m): 10:11am
Thank you Uhuru Kenyatta.
I shall not hesitate to look for the services of Kenyan women marriage wise;
Should the Nigerian ladies begin to pass water like men. grin
Re: “Marry A Kenyan And Get Visa On Arrival” – Kenyatta Tells All Africans by miqos03: 10:11am
Re: “Marry A Kenyan And Get Visa On Arrival” – Kenyatta Tells All Africans by lilfreezy: 10:11am
Re: “Marry A Kenyan And Get Visa On Arrival” – Kenyatta Tells All Africans by wildcatter23(m): 10:11am
Re: “Marry A Kenyan And Get Visa On Arrival” – Kenyatta Tells All Africans by jobbers: 10:12am
Re: “Marry A Kenyan And Get Visa On Arrival” – Kenyatta Tells All Africans by BruncleZuma: 10:12am
Who are Kenyans?

grin grin grin grin
Re: “Marry A Kenyan And Get Visa On Arrival” – Kenyatta Tells All Africans by theapeman: 10:12am
NewsWorthy247:
President Uhuru Kenyatta said on Tuesday that any African can get a visa on arrival in Kenya, and will be free to settle in the country if they marry a Kenyan, removing restrictions on some nations.

“If you wish and find a willing partner, you can marry and settle in Kenya,” he said during his inauguration address after being sworn-in for a second term in office, saying the move was designed to cement African ties.

According to him: “This commitment we make again with no requirement for reciprocity.”

http://www.torimill.com/2017/11/a-kenyan-and-get-visa-on-arrival.html

let me marry HIV undecided

no thank you?

by the way apart from Ghana, Kenyan women take second position on the most ugly women on earth while Ghana still leading the list.

Re: “Marry A Kenyan And Get Visa On Arrival” – Kenyatta Tells All Africans by Amberon11: 10:12am
Re: “Marry A Kenyan And Get Visa On Arrival” – Kenyatta Tells All Africans by Sunkyphil: 10:12am
kenya ke mba angry home of weird things
Re: “Marry A Kenyan And Get Visa On Arrival” – Kenyatta Tells All Africans by otokx(m): 10:12am
Nigerians on your mark get set, let us go.
Re: “Marry A Kenyan And Get Visa On Arrival” – Kenyatta Tells All Africans by Queendoncom(f): 10:13am
Why would any sane person wanna go to Kenya? Uncuu keep your free visa.
Re: “Marry A Kenyan And Get Visa On Arrival” – Kenyatta Tells All Africans by Macgreat(m): 10:13am
Interesting. . . free Visa!
Re: “Marry A Kenyan And Get Visa On Arrival” – Kenyatta Tells All Africans by mrlaw93(m): 10:13am
I know our brothers from the East will troop in in large numbers. Like they did in Libya and were sold as slaves.

