|“Marry A Kenyan And Get Visa On Arrival” – Kenyatta Tells All Africans by NewsWorthy247(f): 1:05am
President Uhuru Kenyatta said on Tuesday that any African can get a visa on arrival in Kenya, and will be free to settle in the country if they marry a Kenyan, removing restrictions on some nations.
“If you wish and find a willing partner, you can marry and settle in Kenya,” he said during his inauguration address after being sworn-in for a second term in office, saying the move was designed to cement African ties.
According to him: “This commitment we make again with no requirement for reciprocity.”
|Re: “Marry A Kenyan And Get Visa On Arrival” – Kenyatta Tells All Africans by Obodo999(m): 1:14am
I must marry a Kenyan woman by fire by force
|Re: “Marry A Kenyan And Get Visa On Arrival” – Kenyatta Tells All Africans by sinaj(f): 1:14am
See promo o!
Will he give them free house too?
|Re: “Marry A Kenyan And Get Visa On Arrival” – Kenyatta Tells All Africans by CyberGypsy(m): 1:19am
I don't want ! Kenya .. that place is full of
|Re: “Marry A Kenyan And Get Visa On Arrival” – Kenyatta Tells All Africans by Belafonte: 1:45am
God knows I need me a Kenyan wife. God bless Uhuru Kenyatta for this golden opportunity. This is just added incentive.
|Re: “Marry A Kenyan And Get Visa On Arrival” – Kenyatta Tells All Africans by Shinapraise(m): 1:46am
Make I ready my pali I dey go Kenya won gbee
|Re: “Marry A Kenyan And Get Visa On Arrival” – Kenyatta Tells All Africans by Buhari4Hunger: 2:06am
Lol. I know people will still go ahead and marry. Nigerians can do anything to jet out of this zoo
|Re: “Marry A Kenyan And Get Visa On Arrival” – Kenyatta Tells All Africans by TRAPP(m): 2:15am
Kenyans wants to deceive people into their country only to chase them back later. Nigerians should please stay in Nigeria. We need to protect our ego.
|Re: “Marry A Kenyan And Get Visa On Arrival” – Kenyatta Tells All Africans by temblor1(m): 2:24am
Mtcheeeeew Abin think say na abroad visa them go dash persin Who wan leave one african country only to b enslaved in another?
|Re: “Marry A Kenyan And Get Visa On Arrival” – Kenyatta Tells All Africans by CaptainJeffry: 2:35am
Kenya, here I come.
|Re: “Marry A Kenyan And Get Visa On Arrival” – Kenyatta Tells All Africans by Kobicove(m): 4:03am
Other Africans should be wary of this 'gift'
|Re: “Marry A Kenyan And Get Visa On Arrival” – Kenyatta Tells All Africans by Mynd44: 5:07am
This is most Likely false
|Re: “Marry A Kenyan And Get Visa On Arrival” – Kenyatta Tells All Africans by illitrate(m): 8:07am
Kai all those big big nyash
|Re: “Marry A Kenyan And Get Visa On Arrival” – Kenyatta Tells All Africans by giftq: 8:41am
CyberGypsy:Kenya is 2 million times better than your AP-Cheat Nigeria
|Re: “Marry A Kenyan And Get Visa On Arrival” – Kenyatta Tells All Africans by CyberGypsy(m): 8:56am
giftq:Read Romans 13:1
|Re: “Marry A Kenyan And Get Visa On Arrival” – Kenyatta Tells All Africans by giftq: 9:00am
CyberGypsy:Read Proverbs 24:21, warning you about APC change
|Re: “Marry A Kenyan And Get Visa On Arrival” – Kenyatta Tells All Africans by CyberGypsy(m): 9:07am
Do I really have to reply ??
giftq:
|Re: “Marry A Kenyan And Get Visa On Arrival” – Kenyatta Tells All Africans by giftq: 9:09am
CyberGypsy:No you dont
|Re: “Marry A Kenyan And Get Visa On Arrival” – Kenyatta Tells All Africans by Sirheny007(m): 10:11am
Thank you Uhuru Kenyatta.
I shall not hesitate to look for the services of Kenyan women marriage wise;
Should the Nigerian ladies begin to pass water like men.
|Re: “Marry A Kenyan And Get Visa On Arrival” – Kenyatta Tells All Africans by miqos03: 10:11am
|Re: “Marry A Kenyan And Get Visa On Arrival” – Kenyatta Tells All Africans by lilfreezy: 10:11am
|Re: “Marry A Kenyan And Get Visa On Arrival” – Kenyatta Tells All Africans by wildcatter23(m): 10:11am
|Re: “Marry A Kenyan And Get Visa On Arrival” – Kenyatta Tells All Africans by jobbers: 10:12am
|Re: “Marry A Kenyan And Get Visa On Arrival” – Kenyatta Tells All Africans by BruncleZuma: 10:12am
Who are Kenyans?
|Re: “Marry A Kenyan And Get Visa On Arrival” – Kenyatta Tells All Africans by theapeman: 10:12am
NewsWorthy247:let me marry HIV
no thank you?
by the way apart from Ghana, Kenyan women take second position on the most ugly women on earth while Ghana still leading the list.
|Re: “Marry A Kenyan And Get Visa On Arrival” – Kenyatta Tells All Africans by Amberon11: 10:12am
|Re: “Marry A Kenyan And Get Visa On Arrival” – Kenyatta Tells All Africans by Sunkyphil: 10:12am
kenya ke mba home of weird things
|Re: “Marry A Kenyan And Get Visa On Arrival” – Kenyatta Tells All Africans by otokx(m): 10:12am
Nigerians on your mark get set, let us go.
|Re: “Marry A Kenyan And Get Visa On Arrival” – Kenyatta Tells All Africans by Queendoncom(f): 10:13am
Why would any sane person wanna go to Kenya? Uncuu keep your free visa.
|Re: “Marry A Kenyan And Get Visa On Arrival” – Kenyatta Tells All Africans by Macgreat(m): 10:13am
Interesting. . . free Visa!
|Re: “Marry A Kenyan And Get Visa On Arrival” – Kenyatta Tells All Africans by mrlaw93(m): 10:13am
I know our brothers from the East will troop in in large numbers. Like they did in Libya and were sold as slaves.
