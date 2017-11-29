Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Nigerians Will See How Popular President Buhari Is In 2019 - Danu (2086 Views)

The president based his administration on three tripods which are tackling insecurity, fighting corruption and revamping the economy. How do you think he has fared in these three areas?



On security, I will score the president 75 percent. I will also give him 70 percent on the management of the economy. I am sure that by June 2018, we will be talking by 80 percent. On the fight against corruption, I will score him 75 percent.



These are excellent grades, what are your reasons for scoring the president so high?



Number one is the fight against corruption. Two years ago in this country, corruption in the corporate world and among government officials is so brazen and done with impunity. It is like entering your office in the morning and you see corruption sitting on the table. But right now under the Muhammadu Buhari administration, it has run under the table. In some offices where you have rugs, it has run under those rugs. Some people owing to this administration’s zero tolerance for corruption have even locked it in the safe. So, we hope that in the next one year, we will achieve 80 to 90 percent success in the fight against corruption. I don’t believe in propaganda, I am a realist and that is why I said we have achieved 75 percent success. By the first quarter of next year, I believe we should be talking about 80 to 90 percent. Not only that, we have seen what the anti-corruption agencies have been able to do when it comes to the issue of prosecution. So far, so good, the cooperation from the judiciary is coming but when you look at the most recent cases of corruption, especially the ones involving Sambo Dasuki and Diezani Alison-Madueke, I think the federal government is doing very well in handling these cases. Also, if you look at what the EFCC has been able to recover so far, I believe it is commendable and I believe the president has done very well in the fight against corruption.



How popular is President Buhari now compared to 2015. Do you think his popularity has waned or he has gained more supporters?



I don’t think President Buhari has issues with popularity. As a chieftain of the party, our main focus is to see how he can deliver on the promises he made to Nigerians during the electioneering campaign in 2015. When the election comes in 2019, that is when you will know how popular the president is. I don’t believe in social media popularity, I like facing reality. If he decides to run in 2019, we will know whether he still popular among Nigerians or not. But I think he is getting more support all over the country. He has demonstrated high level of capacity and he has done very well.

Sai Baba till 2023 and after that let Atiku take over and rule for 37 years baa komi 5 Likes

No sir he has not done very well, I think it have tey since u read d news, yesterday there was uproar in d senate cos of budget, Maina our Pension godfather said ur bubu ordered his men to reinstate him, what about the 25 billion NNPC contract scandal? Boko Haram nkoor? Fulani herds men fa? 3 Likes

No sir he has not done very well, I think it have tey since u read d news, yesterday there was uproar in d senate cos of budget, Maina our Pension godfather said ur bubu ordered his men to reinstate him, what about the 25 billion NNPC contract scandal? Boko Haram nkoor? Fulani herds men fa?

According to Books of Wailing, Chapter 1 vs 1.



Surely not according to Nigerians who prefer PMB to Athiefku and APC to PDP. According to Books of Wailing, Chapter 1 vs 1.Surely not according to Nigerians who prefer PMB to Athiefku and APC to PDP. 8 Likes 1 Share

According to Books of Wailing, Chapter 1 vs 1.



Surely not according to Nigerians who prefer PMB to Athiefku and APC to PDP.

Only if u can distinguish between wailing and reality. Only if u can distinguish between wailing and reality. 1 Like

Only if u can distinguish between wailing and reality. Why are you arguing and wailing against facts?

Which of the polls above will ye deny?



Why are you arguing and wailing against facts?Which of the polls above will ye deny? 2 Likes 1 Share

Pmb All the way



We don't want this kind of politics 3 Likes 1 Share















The norths always reasoning with their kunu fish brain..



Till 2019 . The norths always reasoning with their kunu fish brain..Till 2019 . 1 Like

Sai Baba till 2023 and after that let Atiku take over and rule for 37 years baa komi

He won't rule at anytime



Power is coming down south He won't rule at anytimePower is coming down south







Popular based on his failures. Popular based on his failures.

Why are you arguing and wailing against facts?

Which of the polls above will ye deny?



Is it these propaganda u call facts? Sorry, how much is d price of essential commodities in your area? Me I don't have any problem with Mr president but I have a serious problem with his ineffective policies. Is it these propaganda u call facts? Sorry, how much is d price of essential commodities in your area? Me I don't have any problem with Mr president but I have a serious problem with his ineffective policies. 1 Like

Is it these propaganda u call facts? Sorry, how much is d price of essential commodities in your area? Me I don't have any problem with Mr president but I have a serious problem with his ineffective policies. Results of polls by PDP and Sahara Reporters are propaganda?



I see. Anything not in your favour or according to your expectations, is propaganda.



PMB won 2015 by propaganda.

He's ruling Nigeria by propaganda.

He will win in 2019 by propaganda.



Kontinu! Results of polls by PDP and Sahara Reporters are propaganda?I see. Anything not in your favour or according to your expectations, is propaganda.PMB won 2015 by propaganda.He's ruling Nigeria by propaganda.He will win in 2019 by propaganda.Kontinu! 3 Likes 1 Share

More like notorious for failure.

Results of polls by PDP and Sahara Reporters are propaganda?



I see. Anything not in your favour or according to your expectations, is propaganda.



PMB won 2015 by propaganda.

He's ruling Nigeria by propaganda.

He will win in 2019 by propaganda.



Kontinu! Am not PDP neither am I APC, am for d common man out there in the street. Yes he is ruling by propaganda, not everything you see in d media is true, we have stories cooked up just to spice the media. And if by virtue of his rigging capacity as d incumbent he wins 2019 I would not be surprised, afterall d same man who criticize leaders for going abroad for treatment and sending Dia kids to school came to power and bandwagon. Am not PDP neither am I APC, am for d common man out there in the street. Yes he is ruling by propaganda, not everything you see in d media is true, we have stories cooked up just to spice the media. And if by virtue of his rigging capacity as d incumbent he wins 2019 I would not be surprised, afterall d same man who criticize leaders for going abroad for treatment and sending Dia kids to school came to power and bandwagon. 2 Likes

Am not PDP neither am I APC, am for d common man out there in the street. Yes he is ruling by propaganda, not everything you see in d media is true, we have stories cooked up just to spice the media. And if by virtue of his rigging capacity as d incumbent he wins 2019 I would not be surprised, afterall d same man who criticize leaders for going abroad for treatment and sending Dia kids to school came to power and bandwagon.

Got no time for your wailing. Got no time for your wailing. 1 Like

Got no time for your wailing. Thank you for showing your true color. Thank you for showing your true color. 1 Like

Come 2019,i will bring 1,000 votes to pmb in my vicinity if he runs for the election 2 Likes

Oh yes, he will show how popular he is among maybe 30℅ of the populace (mostly residents of Zone B city) 1 Like

We are watching na 1 Like

We kno

Got no time for your wailing.



You are Not smart @all, when you want to constructively argue with them either they call you wailer or ipob! If buhari rules till 2030, his blind and unproductive policies affects every1 You are Not smart @all, when you want to constructively argue with them either they call you wailer or ipob! If buhari rules till 2030, his blind and unproductive policies affects every1 1 Like 1 Share

. 1 Like









Make una allow the innocent 2019 rest kwanu nah shoo

Inshort make abacha enta, e concern me abi who e help,

Sycophants.

May you and your Buhari go and sit one side.... Una plans to finish Nigeria zero level........





APC killer!!!

True, but not on Nairaland forum because IPOB dominate this forum 2 Likes

Me I am very sure this is Buharia last tenure , I know Buhari is plannning to announce fake result in 2019 and declare himself president but by the Name of the God I serve Buhari will fail and this will certainly be his last tenure ...only a very wicked soul will wush Nigerians another four years of the very useless herdsman

K 1 Like

No sir he has not done very well, I think it have tey since u read d news, yesterday there was uproar in d senate cos of budget, Maina our Pension godfather said ur bubu ordered his men to reinstate him, what about the 25 billion NNPC contract scandal? Boko Haram nkoor? Fulani herds men fa? And if you have been reading news yourself and not hearing it from people, you will know that there was no 25 billion contract scandal in nnpc but just 2 bosses fighting for superiority. And if you have been following Maina recently, you will know he has been saying senseless things like what he said about Falana.

Buhari is still popular and that's why Pdp is still not sure of which Candidate to present for 2019. And if you have been reading news yourself and not hearing it from people, you will know that there was no 25 billion contract scandal in nnpc but just 2 bosses fighting for superiority. And if you have been following Maina recently, you will know he has been saying senseless things like what he said about Falana.Buhari is still popular and that's why Pdp is still not sure of which Candidate to present for 2019. 1 Like

Good joke, crack another 1 Like