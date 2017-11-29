₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Nigerians Will See How Popular President Buhari Is In 2019 - Danu by nairavsdollars: 2:05pm
Alhaji Nasiru Haladu Danu , Dan Amana Dutse of the Dutse Emirate in Jigawa State is the Chairman Non- NWC members of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC). A staunch loyalist of President Muhammadu Buhari, he spoke in this interview with TEMIDAYO AKINSUYI on the efforts by the president to deliver on his campaign promises and the talks about the 2019 presidential election. Excerpts:
The president based his administration on three tripods which are tackling insecurity, fighting corruption and revamping the economy. How do you think he has fared in these three areas?
On security, I will score the president 75 percent. I will also give him 70 percent on the management of the economy. I am sure that by June 2018, we will be talking by 80 percent. On the fight against corruption, I will score him 75 percent.
These are excellent grades, what are your reasons for scoring the president so high?
Number one is the fight against corruption. Two years ago in this country, corruption in the corporate world and among government officials is so brazen and done with impunity. It is like entering your office in the morning and you see corruption sitting on the table. But right now under the Muhammadu Buhari administration, it has run under the table. In some offices where you have rugs, it has run under those rugs. Some people owing to this administration’s zero tolerance for corruption have even locked it in the safe. So, we hope that in the next one year, we will achieve 80 to 90 percent success in the fight against corruption. I don’t believe in propaganda, I am a realist and that is why I said we have achieved 75 percent success. By the first quarter of next year, I believe we should be talking about 80 to 90 percent. Not only that, we have seen what the anti-corruption agencies have been able to do when it comes to the issue of prosecution. So far, so good, the cooperation from the judiciary is coming but when you look at the most recent cases of corruption, especially the ones involving Sambo Dasuki and Diezani Alison-Madueke, I think the federal government is doing very well in handling these cases. Also, if you look at what the EFCC has been able to recover so far, I believe it is commendable and I believe the president has done very well in the fight against corruption.
How popular is President Buhari now compared to 2015. Do you think his popularity has waned or he has gained more supporters?
I don’t think President Buhari has issues with popularity. As a chieftain of the party, our main focus is to see how he can deliver on the promises he made to Nigerians during the electioneering campaign in 2015. When the election comes in 2019, that is when you will know how popular the president is. I don’t believe in social media popularity, I like facing reality. If he decides to run in 2019, we will know whether he still popular among Nigerians or not. But I think he is getting more support all over the country. He has demonstrated high level of capacity and he has done very well.
https://independent.ng/2019-election-will-show-popular-president-buhari-danu/
Re: Nigerians Will See How Popular President Buhari Is In 2019 - Danu by madridguy(m): 2:05pm
Sai Baba till 2023 and after that let Atiku take over and rule for 37 years baa komi
Re: Nigerians Will See How Popular President Buhari Is In 2019 - Danu by Gentle034(m): 2:10pm
No sir he has not done very well, I think it have tey since u read d news, yesterday there was uproar in d senate cos of budget, Maina our Pension godfather said ur bubu ordered his men to reinstate him, what about the 25 billion NNPC contract scandal? Boko Haram nkoor? Fulani herds men fa?
Re: Nigerians Will See How Popular President Buhari Is In 2019 - Danu by SillyMods: 2:13pm
Gentle034:
According to Books of Wailing, Chapter 1 vs 1.
Surely not according to Nigerians who prefer PMB to Athiefku and APC to PDP.
Re: Nigerians Will See How Popular President Buhari Is In 2019 - Danu by Gentle034(m): 2:15pm
SillyMods:Only if u can distinguish between wailing and reality.
Re: Nigerians Will See How Popular President Buhari Is In 2019 - Danu by SillyMods: 2:16pm
Gentle034:Why are you arguing and wailing against facts?
Which of the polls above will ye deny?
Re: Nigerians Will See How Popular President Buhari Is In 2019 - Danu by sarrki(m): 2:17pm
Pmb All the way
We don't want this kind of politics
Re: Nigerians Will See How Popular President Buhari Is In 2019 - Danu by Modelqwen(f): 2:18pm
The norths always reasoning with their kunu fish brain..
Till 2019 .
Re: Nigerians Will See How Popular President Buhari Is In 2019 - Danu by sarrki(m): 2:18pm
madridguy:
He won't rule at anytime
Power is coming down south
Re: Nigerians Will See How Popular President Buhari Is In 2019 - Danu by Evablizin(f): 2:25pm
Popular based on his failures.
Re: Nigerians Will See How Popular President Buhari Is In 2019 - Danu by Gentle034(m): 2:27pm
SillyMods:Is it these propaganda u call facts? Sorry, how much is d price of essential commodities in your area? Me I don't have any problem with Mr president but I have a serious problem with his ineffective policies.
Re: Nigerians Will See How Popular President Buhari Is In 2019 - Danu by SillyMods: 2:38pm
Gentle034:Results of polls by PDP and Sahara Reporters are propaganda?
I see. Anything not in your favour or according to your expectations, is propaganda.
PMB won 2015 by propaganda.
He's ruling Nigeria by propaganda.
He will win in 2019 by propaganda.
Kontinu!
Re: Nigerians Will See How Popular President Buhari Is In 2019 - Danu by MicheyJ1: 2:42pm
More like notorious for failure.
Re: Nigerians Will See How Popular President Buhari Is In 2019 - Danu by Gentle034(m): 2:46pm
SillyMods:Am not PDP neither am I APC, am for d common man out there in the street. Yes he is ruling by propaganda, not everything you see in d media is true, we have stories cooked up just to spice the media. And if by virtue of his rigging capacity as d incumbent he wins 2019 I would not be surprised, afterall d same man who criticize leaders for going abroad for treatment and sending Dia kids to school came to power and bandwagon.
Re: Nigerians Will See How Popular President Buhari Is In 2019 - Danu by SillyMods: 2:57pm
Gentle034:
Got no time for your wailing.
Re: Nigerians Will See How Popular President Buhari Is In 2019 - Danu by Gentle034(m): 3:35pm
SillyMods:Thank you for showing your true color.
Re: Nigerians Will See How Popular President Buhari Is In 2019 - Danu by seunowa(f): 3:56pm
Come 2019,i will bring 1,000 votes to pmb in my vicinity if he runs for the election
Re: Nigerians Will See How Popular President Buhari Is In 2019 - Danu by eleojo23: 4:28pm
Oh yes, he will show how popular he is among maybe 30℅ of the populace (mostly residents of Zone B city)
Re: Nigerians Will See How Popular President Buhari Is In 2019 - Danu by eleojo23: 4:28pm
We are watching na
Re: Nigerians Will See How Popular President Buhari Is In 2019 - Danu by miqos03: 4:28pm
We kno
Re: Nigerians Will See How Popular President Buhari Is In 2019 - Danu by link2ok22: 4:29pm
SillyMods:
You are Not smart @all, when you want to constructively argue with them either they call you wailer or ipob! If buhari rules till 2030, his blind and unproductive policies affects every1
Re: Nigerians Will See How Popular President Buhari Is In 2019 - Danu by namdyz(m): 4:30pm
.
Re: Nigerians Will See How Popular President Buhari Is In 2019 - Danu by BruncleZuma: 4:30pm
Make una allow the innocent 2019 rest kwanu nah shoo
Re: Nigerians Will See How Popular President Buhari Is In 2019 - Danu by Blissbeatz(m): 4:30pm
Inshort make abacha enta, e concern me abi who e help,
Re: Nigerians Will See How Popular President Buhari Is In 2019 - Danu by omooba969: 4:30pm
Sycophants.
Re: Nigerians Will See How Popular President Buhari Is In 2019 - Danu by guru90: 4:30pm
May you and your Buhari go and sit one side.... Una plans to finish Nigeria zero level........
APC killer!!!
Re: Nigerians Will See How Popular President Buhari Is In 2019 - Danu by uncle005(m): 4:30pm
True, but not on Nairaland forum because IPOB dominate this forum
Re: Nigerians Will See How Popular President Buhari Is In 2019 - Danu by SalamRushdie: 4:30pm
Me I am very sure this is Buharia last tenure , I know Buhari is plannning to announce fake result in 2019 and declare himself president but by the Name of the God I serve Buhari will fail and this will certainly be his last tenure ...only a very wicked soul will wush Nigerians another four years of the very useless herdsman
Re: Nigerians Will See How Popular President Buhari Is In 2019 - Danu by princechiemekam(m): 4:30pm
K
Re: Nigerians Will See How Popular President Buhari Is In 2019 - Danu by BafanaBafana: 4:30pm
Gentle034:And if you have been reading news yourself and not hearing it from people, you will know that there was no 25 billion contract scandal in nnpc but just 2 bosses fighting for superiority. And if you have been following Maina recently, you will know he has been saying senseless things like what he said about Falana.
Buhari is still popular and that's why Pdp is still not sure of which Candidate to present for 2019.
Re: Nigerians Will See How Popular President Buhari Is In 2019 - Danu by iluvpomo(m): 4:30pm
Good joke, crack another
Re: Nigerians Will See How Popular President Buhari Is In 2019 - Danu by enemyofprogress: 4:30pm
Na devil go punish you
