₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,972,945 members, 4,126,856 topics. Date: Saturday, 10 March 2018 at 03:08 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Who Is The Most Popular President In Africa? (3843 Views)
Nigerians Will See How Popular President Buhari Is In 2019 - Danu / Thomas-Wilson Ikubese To Contest For Nigerian President In 2019 (Photos) / Monica Ambrose For Nigerian President In 2019 (Photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Who Is The Most Popular President In Africa? by RexEmmyGee(m): 10:41pm On Mar 09
Let's see your views on the most popular President in Africa and why are they popular
Based on logistics and statistics, I'll boldly choose the President of Cameroun.
The thing is, I don't even know his name
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Who Is The Most Popular President In Africa? by madridguy(m): 10:48pm On Mar 09
Sai Baba
7 Likes
|Re: Who Is The Most Popular President In Africa? by yarimo(m): 11:01pm On Mar 09
MUHAMMADU BUHARI president federal republic of Nigeria is the most popular in Africa, and one of the most powerful president in the world.
15 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Who Is The Most Popular President In Africa? by Ever8054: 11:48pm On Mar 09
all African presidents are popular except one...hit like if you know the one iam talking about...
16 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Who Is The Most Popular President In Africa? by Emyemyberry(m): 12:01am
d daurà Dullàrdiñho
but he is for all the wrong
bad
evil and wicked reasons like being
senile
demented
nepotistic
religious bigot
insensitive
fantastically corrupt
etc
12 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Who Is The Most Popular President In Africa? by deji17: 12:07am
yarimo:
Most powerful? How?
2 Likes
|Re: Who Is The Most Popular President In Africa? by eTECTIVe(m): 1:50am
I trust mofos up there who have no idea what goes on outside d shores of their tiny little zombie mind to do wat dey do best, lick ass... D most popular President has to b d new Liberian President George Weah. I'm sure every single African who loves soccer knows him and we already know d rest of d world does
8 Likes
|Re: Who Is The Most Popular President In Africa? by pyyxxaro: 2:15am
IDI AMIN OF UGANDA
1 Like
|Re: Who Is The Most Popular President In Africa? by Cutehector(m): 7:05am
George Weah
14 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Who Is The Most Popular President In Africa? by olaideeeedris(m): 7:18am
Buhari of cos
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Who Is The Most Popular President In Africa? by herraph: 7:21am
yarimo:
I was out of the country , can you believe that people still think Goodluck is the still the President of Nigeria ?
16 Likes
|Re: Who Is The Most Popular President In Africa? by RexEmmyGee(m): 7:27am
herraph:lol.thats because even when he was clueless, there was no much of hardship.
Have you wonder why instead of using harsh economy, people prefer using BUHARIA
Say that to any reasonable Nigerian and they will understand what you mean without hesitation
1 Like
|Re: Who Is The Most Popular President In Africa? by SEMO007(m): 7:52am
Goodluck Jonathan
Cus the way this present government lays blame on him, one Is force to believe the guy is still the president
6 Likes
|Re: Who Is The Most Popular President In Africa? by timzyrhymes(m): 8:11am
George weah of liberia, everyone knows this guy
7 Likes
|Re: Who Is The Most Popular President In Africa? by yarimo(m): 12:40pm
herraph:only the dullard and dubious ones think GOODLUCK jonathan is still the president
2 Likes
|Re: Who Is The Most Popular President In Africa? by azino11(m): 2:38pm
Maybe Buhari...
|Re: Who Is The Most Popular President In Africa? by greiboy(m): 2:38pm
It use to be between Zuma and Mugabe last year.
However, George Weah seems to have taken their position as both men have eventually fallen.
The most popular of all time
includes
Nelson Mandela south Africa
Muhammad Gaddafi of Libya
Robert Mugabe of Zimbabwe
Jacob Zuma of South Africa
Paul Biya of Cameron
Jerry Rawlings of Ghana
Paul kigame of Rwanda
And so on
3 Likes
|Re: Who Is The Most Popular President In Africa? by Beedoc: 2:39pm
Buhari is far from popular abeg
|Re: Who Is The Most Popular President In Africa? by Beedoc: 2:39pm
Nairaland should introduce the dislike Button
1 Like
|Re: Who Is The Most Popular President In Africa? by Sweetcollins: 2:40pm
Pmb
|Re: Who Is The Most Popular President In Africa? by 50shot: 2:40pm
since the Villa rats chased pmb I guess black panther became the most popular president..the last a f***k was given on a post was way too long let me look for the last f***k I hid for these post..
|Re: Who Is The Most Popular President In Africa? by HomeOfMe(f): 2:40pm
Ironically it is Buhari.
|Re: Who Is The Most Popular President In Africa? by igboOSU: 2:40pm
|Re: Who Is The Most Popular President In Africa? by Beedoc: 2:40pm
Sweetcollins:
Nonsense
|Re: Who Is The Most Popular President In Africa? by Macnnoli4(m): 2:40pm
Pmb,uhuru kenyatta,george weah,(jacob zuma,ellen johnson,mugabe don go anyway)
|Re: Who Is The Most Popular President In Africa? by 86bee(f): 2:40pm
Mugabe!
1 Like
|Re: Who Is The Most Popular President In Africa? by Pavore9: 2:40pm
yarimo:
Powerful beside who?
|Re: Who Is The Most Popular President In Africa? by shinarlaura(f): 2:40pm
RexEmmyGee:
Paul Mvondo Biya
|Re: Who Is The Most Popular President In Africa? by oyetunder(m): 2:40pm
You mean who is the most terrible ruler in Africa? African Nations are not blessed with Presidents but selfish rulers please! Well, you made me to simply remember Mobutu...Amin...Doe. Those who wanted to be good were killed...don't forget Sankara.
1 Like
|Re: Who Is The Most Popular President In Africa? by ymailmode: 2:41pm
1 Like
|Re: Who Is The Most Popular President In Africa? by axglide(m): 2:41pm
Mugabe
Mobutu Seseseko
Idi-Amin
Am listing rulers who later called themselves Presidents and also there's no upcoming young generation that won't hear about these men above.
Mandela
Kwame Nkrumah
1 Like
|Re: Who Is The Most Popular President In Africa? by charlescarlos: 2:41pm
Definitely Paul Kegame.
2 Likes 1 Share
The Politics Of Postponing P.ume Exams / Who Knows Alh.atiku Abubarka / Gani's Death And The Lessons For Nigerian Youths.
Viewing this topic: DrKlever(m), princeFAD, amokeme(f), austinauto(m), blaqoracle, akinbode1(m), yusman14(m), omobritiko, blackbeau1(f), Upoo, hikmojj(m), Tookool(m), Johntemmy(m), owaneast, ecclize(m), ojiebaba(m), shanga, callbackaugust6(m), emmanuelcrawler(m), cleph, EDOSBROWN, Edunwa302(m), quomo, raycoolman(m), olajideolajide(m), esuquin(f), iamfortunate, afroedo, adetony244(m), reservd(m), Arcay(m), Eboh4z, phoexix, ojotu4real(m), dynamic006(m), Swagzlord01(m), KelvinC1(m), karnafiu03, maoolakanm(m), madridguy(m), Gggg102(m), ScamKiller, Infidoniyke(m), WeedSeller(m), lefulefu(m), linked, samistic(m), Holuwakemmy16(f), ay234(m), GambaOsaka, moscobabs(m), centurionpapa(m), Kockane(m), Vhalentino09(m), Mayowa1056(m), EGBAX(m), GeniusDavid(m), Memories12411, okeythaone, johnnywalker131(m), StCapital, Greeninho, chiunlimited(m), vanV, NegusNagast, Solomonopeyemi(m), ItsTutsi(m), smartokc(m), Jesubiyi01(m), uthlaw(m), fmorrah(m) and 84 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 21