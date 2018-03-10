Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Who Is The Most Popular President In Africa? (3843 Views)

Based on logistics and statistics, I'll boldly choose the President of Cameroun.









Let's see your views on the most popular President in Africa and why are they popular

Based on logistics and statistics, I'll boldly choose the President of Cameroun.

The thing is, I don't even know his name

Sai Baba

MUHAMMADU BUHARI president federal republic of Nigeria is the most popular in Africa, and one of the most powerful president in the world.

all African presidents are popular except one...hit like if you know the one iam talking about...

d daurà Dullàrdiñho

but he is for all the wrong

bad

evil and wicked reasons like being

senile

demented

nepotistic

religious bigot

insensitive

fantastically corrupt

etc 12 Likes 1 Share

yarimo:

MUHAMMADU BUHARI president federal republic of Nigeria is the most popular in Africa, and one of the most powerful president in the world.

Most powerful? How?

Most powerful? How? Most powerful? How? 2 Likes

I trust mofos up there who have no idea what goes on outside d shores of their tiny little zombie mind to do wat dey do best, lick ass... D most popular President has to b d new Liberian President George Weah. I'm sure every single African who loves soccer knows him and we already know d rest of d world does

IDI AMIN OF UGANDA

George Weah

Buhari of cos

yarimo:

MUHAMMADU BUHARI president federal republic of Nigeria is the most popular in Africa, and one of the most powerful president in the world.

I was out of the country , can you believe that people still think Goodluck is the still the President of Nigeria ? I was out of the country , can you believe that people still think Goodluck is the still the President of Nigeria ? 16 Likes

herraph:





lol.thats because even when he was clueless, there was no much of hardship.

Have you wonder why instead of using harsh economy, people prefer using BUHARIA

Say that to any reasonable Nigerian and they will understand what you mean without hesitation



Have you wonder why instead of using harsh economy, people prefer using BUHARIA







Say that to any reasonable Nigerian and they will understand what you mean without hesitation lol.thats because even when he was clueless, there was no much of hardship.Have you wonder why instead of using harsh economy, people prefer usingSay that to any reasonable Nigerian and they will understand what you mean without hesitation 1 Like





Cus the way this present government lays blame on him, one Is force to believe the guy is still the president







Goodluck Jonathan

Cus the way this present government lays blame on him, one Is force to believe the guy is still the president

George weah of liberia, everyone knows this guy

herraph:





only the dullard and dubious ones think GOODLUCK jonathan is still the president

Maybe Buhari...

It use to be between Zuma and Mugabe last year.



However, George Weah seems to have taken their position as both men have eventually fallen.



The most popular of all time

includes



Nelson Mandela south Africa



Muhammad Gaddafi of Libya



Robert Mugabe of Zimbabwe



Jacob Zuma of South Africa



Paul Biya of Cameron



Jerry Rawlings of Ghana



Paul kigame of Rwanda



And so on 3 Likes

Buhari is far from popular abeg

Nairaland should introduce the dislike Button 1 Like

Pmb

since the Villa rats chased pmb I guess black panther became the most popular president..the last a f***k was given on a post was way too long let me look for the last f***k I hid for these post..

Ironically it is Buhari.

Sweetcollins:

Pmb

Nonsense

Pmb,uhuru kenyatta,george weah,(jacob zuma,ellen johnson,mugabe don go anyway)

Mugabe!

yarimo:

MUHAMMADU BUHARI president federal republic of Nigeria is the most popular in Africa, and one of the most powerful president in the world.

Powerful beside who?

Powerful beside who? Powerful beside who?

RexEmmyGee:

Let's see your views on the most popular President in Africa and why are they popular





Based on logistics and statistics, I'll boldly choose the President of Cameroun.









The thing is, I don't even know his name

Paul Mvondo Biya

You mean who is the most terrible ruler in Africa? African Nations are not blessed with Presidents but selfish rulers please! Well, you made me to simply remember Mobutu...Amin...Doe. Those who wanted to be good were killed...don't forget Sankara.

Mugabe

Mobutu Seseseko

Idi-Amin



Am listing rulers who later called themselves Presidents and also there's no upcoming young generation that won't hear about these men above.



Mandela

Kwame Nkrumah 1 Like