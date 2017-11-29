₦airaland Forum

Osinbajo's Kitchen To Spend N17m On Cutleries In 2018 Budget by Crocky23: 3:47pm


The vice presidential quarters of the presidential villa set aside N17 million for cutleries in the proposed 2018 budget.

Aside this amount, N50 million would be spent on acquisition of foodstuff and catering materials, with an additional N18.3 million for refreshments.

N2.3million would be spent on cooking gas and fuel cost.

The presidential quarters budgeted N145 million for foodstuff and catering materials and another N135 million for refreshments and meals.

N18 million was budgeted for cooking gas and fuel cost.

N98 million was budgeted for foodstuff and catering materials with N25 million budgeted for refreshment and meals.

In the 2017 budget, the state house budgeted N123 million for foodstuff and catering materials, while N97 million was for refreshment and meals.

The president’s office had also budgeted N114 million for foodstuff and catering materials supply.

President Muhammadu Buhari presented the 2018 budget before a joint assembly of the national assembly on November 7.

Re: Osinbajo's Kitchen To Spend N17m On Cutleries In 2018 Budget by Keneking: 3:48pm
No wonder .."N18 million was budgeted for cooking gas and fuel cost."

- Typical meal: Breakfast: Tea, bread, fried eggs/Lunch: Semovita & ewedu, draw soup/ Dinner :Heavy meals assorted...
- 12.5KG gas cylinder (LPG) is N4,000 per refill * 10 monthly = N40,000/month * 12 = N480K
- Fuel cost average of 75litres for HIACE pickup * N145 * 20 cars * 1 week = N217,500 *52 weeks = N11.3mil

I am not understanding Osibanjo's budget sef lipsrsealed

I have not accounted for the period of fasting and abstinence from meals as appointed by his church undecided

cc: presidency

Re: Osinbajo's Kitchen To Spend N17m On Cutleries In 2018 Budget by Crocky23: 3:49pm
Only God knows what Osibanjo is cooking.

Re: Osinbajo's Kitchen To Spend N17m On Cutleries In 2018 Budget by Yeligray(m): 3:52pm
And the common man uses his hands to eat..

Re: Osinbajo's Kitchen To Spend N17m On Cutleries In 2018 Budget by three: 3:58pm
Okay, here goes...

Like if you're convinced N17m will be spent on Cutleries

Re: Osinbajo's Kitchen To Spend N17m On Cutleries In 2018 Budget by TheShopKeeper(m): 4:23pm
...see enough enjoyment of our resources by the VP family...

Re: Osinbajo's Kitchen To Spend N17m On Cutleries In 2018 Budget by AngelicBeing: 4:26pm
Nonsense, next news jare, useless Apc led federal criminals and thieves tongue

Re: Osinbajo's Kitchen To Spend N17m On Cutleries In 2018 Budget by miqos03: 4:32pm
Re: Osinbajo's Kitchen To Spend N17m On Cutleries In 2018 Budget by SmellingAnus(m): 4:32pm
Re: Osinbajo's Kitchen To Spend N17m On Cutleries In 2018 Budget by nairavsdollars: 4:33pm
With all the food Osinbajo dey eat for Aso Villa, he no show for him body

Re: Osinbajo's Kitchen To Spend N17m On Cutleries In 2018 Budget by sotall(m): 4:33pm
Re: Osinbajo's Kitchen To Spend N17m On Cutleries In 2018 Budget by enemyofprogress: 4:33pm
Pastor Osinbajo even you? grin grin

Re: Osinbajo's Kitchen To Spend N17m On Cutleries In 2018 Budget by dukie25: 4:33pm
The fraud taking place is truly mind blowing.

Re: Osinbajo's Kitchen To Spend N17m On Cutleries In 2018 Budget by bedspread: 4:33pm
These Guys are Really Slapping Nigerians Right in their faces....
ALMIGHTY DADDY, Please Come so all these nonsense can Stop

Re: Osinbajo's Kitchen To Spend N17m On Cutleries In 2018 Budget by kyenfinok: 4:33pm
Re: Osinbajo's Kitchen To Spend N17m On Cutleries In 2018 Budget by Lexusgs430: 4:33pm
Evil spirits too must chop.......
Re: Osinbajo's Kitchen To Spend N17m On Cutleries In 2018 Budget by Blissbeatz(m): 4:34pm
Na human head e dey cook, abi dat im stomach na gee pee tank, God dey o,
Re: Osinbajo's Kitchen To Spend N17m On Cutleries In 2018 Budget by wildcatter23(m): 4:35pm
Re: Osinbajo's Kitchen To Spend N17m On Cutleries In 2018 Budget by Zionista(m): 4:35pm
The more things appear different,the more they remain the same.
Re: Osinbajo's Kitchen To Spend N17m On Cutleries In 2018 Budget by Icon79(m): 4:35pm
Wow. To spend N17 million on cutleries?! Those must be some gold and diamond encrusted cutleries.

Nigeria, we hail thee!



O pari o

Re: Osinbajo's Kitchen To Spend N17m On Cutleries In 2018 Budget by SweetJoystick(m): 4:35pm
Awon barrawo. There's no difference between APC n PDP there are both thieving political parties. Bastards BTW i doubt if Osinbajo is a genuine man of God
Re: Osinbajo's Kitchen To Spend N17m On Cutleries In 2018 Budget by SalamRushdie: 4:35pm
That is all they know how to do , mindless wastage
Re: Osinbajo's Kitchen To Spend N17m On Cutleries In 2018 Budget by prodiG(m): 4:35pm
Re: Osinbajo's Kitchen To Spend N17m On Cutleries In 2018 Budget by ufuosman(m): 4:35pm
Wetin happen to the one they used b4? Dis people dey suffer the masses

Re: Osinbajo's Kitchen To Spend N17m On Cutleries In 2018 Budget by link2ok22: 4:35pm
Re: Osinbajo's Kitchen To Spend N17m On Cutleries In 2018 Budget by samx4real(m): 4:35pm
What happened to the one's they have being using? Abi those ministers and senators they come their house dey steal them?
Re: Osinbajo's Kitchen To Spend N17m On Cutleries In 2018 Budget by thunderbabs(m): 4:35pm
I laff in Abacha's voice....corruption is so sweet grin
Re: Osinbajo's Kitchen To Spend N17m On Cutleries In 2018 Budget by oshe11(m): 4:36pm
if osi gt 17milla, hw much buha go gt




Dey shud jst budget 5million for every graduates one year na.......


Please.......
Re: Osinbajo's Kitchen To Spend N17m On Cutleries In 2018 Budget by AFONJAPIG(f): 4:37pm
Yellowbar pastors fear them
Re: Osinbajo's Kitchen To Spend N17m On Cutleries In 2018 Budget by Blissbeatz(m): 4:37pm
Na human head e dey cook, abi dat im stomach na gee pee tank, God dey o,....
Re: Osinbajo's Kitchen To Spend N17m On Cutleries In 2018 Budget by dfrost: 4:37pm
