|Osinbajo’s Kitchen To Spend N17m On Cutleries In 2018 Budget by Crocky23: 3:47pm
https://www.thecable.ng/2018-budget-osinbajos-kitchen-spend-n17m-cutleries
|Re: Osinbajo’s Kitchen To Spend N17m On Cutleries In 2018 Budget by Keneking: 3:48pm
No wonder .."N18 million was budgeted for cooking gas and fuel cost."
- Typical meal: Breakfast: Tea, bread, fried eggs/Lunch: Semovita & ewedu, draw soup/ Dinner :Heavy meals assorted...
- 12.5KG gas cylinder (LPG) is N4,000 per refill * 10 monthly = N40,000/month * 12 = N480K
- Fuel cost average of 75litres for HIACE pickup * N145 * 20 cars * 1 week = N217,500 *52 weeks = N11.3mil
I am not understanding Osibanjo's budget sef
I have not accounted for the period of fasting and abstinence from meals as appointed by his church
cc: presidency
7 Likes
|Re: Osinbajo’s Kitchen To Spend N17m On Cutleries In 2018 Budget by Crocky23: 3:49pm
Only God knows what Osibanjo is cooking.
1 Like
|Re: Osinbajo’s Kitchen To Spend N17m On Cutleries In 2018 Budget by Yeligray(m): 3:52pm
And the common man uses his hands to eat..
2 Likes
|Re: Osinbajo’s Kitchen To Spend N17m On Cutleries In 2018 Budget by three: 3:58pm
Okay, here goes...
Like if you're convinced N17m will be spent on Cutleries
Share if you don't
|Re: Osinbajo’s Kitchen To Spend N17m On Cutleries In 2018 Budget by TheShopKeeper(m): 4:23pm
...see enough enjoyment of our resources by the VP family...
1 Like
|Re: Osinbajo’s Kitchen To Spend N17m On Cutleries In 2018 Budget by AngelicBeing: 4:26pm
Nonsense, next news jare, useless Apc led federal criminals and thieves
2 Likes
|Re: Osinbajo’s Kitchen To Spend N17m On Cutleries In 2018 Budget by miqos03: 4:32pm
Food
|Re: Osinbajo’s Kitchen To Spend N17m On Cutleries In 2018 Budget by SmellingAnus(m): 4:32pm
Lol
|Re: Osinbajo’s Kitchen To Spend N17m On Cutleries In 2018 Budget by nairavsdollars: 4:33pm
With all the food Osinbajo dey eat for Aso Villa, he no show for him body
1 Like
|Re: Osinbajo’s Kitchen To Spend N17m On Cutleries In 2018 Budget by sotall(m): 4:33pm
OK
|Re: Osinbajo’s Kitchen To Spend N17m On Cutleries In 2018 Budget by enemyofprogress: 4:33pm
Pastor Osinbajo even you?
1 Like
|Re: Osinbajo’s Kitchen To Spend N17m On Cutleries In 2018 Budget by dukie25: 4:33pm
The fraud taking place is truly mind blowing.
1 Like
|Re: Osinbajo’s Kitchen To Spend N17m On Cutleries In 2018 Budget by bedspread: 4:33pm
These Guys are Really Slapping Nigerians Right in their faces....
ALMIGHTY DADDY, Please Come so all these nonsense can Stop
1 Like
|Re: Osinbajo’s Kitchen To Spend N17m On Cutleries In 2018 Budget by kyenfinok: 4:33pm
Na today
|Re: Osinbajo’s Kitchen To Spend N17m On Cutleries In 2018 Budget by Lexusgs430: 4:33pm
Evil spirits too must chop.......
|Re: Osinbajo’s Kitchen To Spend N17m On Cutleries In 2018 Budget by Blissbeatz(m): 4:34pm
Na human head e dey cook, abi dat im stomach na gee pee tank, God dey o,
|Re: Osinbajo’s Kitchen To Spend N17m On Cutleries In 2018 Budget by wildcatter23(m): 4:35pm
.
|Re: Osinbajo’s Kitchen To Spend N17m On Cutleries In 2018 Budget by Zionista(m): 4:35pm
The more things appear different,the more they remain the same.
|Re: Osinbajo’s Kitchen To Spend N17m On Cutleries In 2018 Budget by Icon79(m): 4:35pm
Wow. To spend N17 million on cutleries?! Those must be some gold and diamond encrusted cutleries.
Nigeria, we hail thee!
O pari o
1 Like
|Re: Osinbajo’s Kitchen To Spend N17m On Cutleries In 2018 Budget by SweetJoystick(m): 4:35pm
Awon barrawo. There's no difference between APC n PDP there are both thieving political parties. Bastards BTW i doubt if Osinbajo is a genuine man of God
|Re: Osinbajo’s Kitchen To Spend N17m On Cutleries In 2018 Budget by SalamRushdie: 4:35pm
That is all they know how to do , mindless wastage
|Re: Osinbajo’s Kitchen To Spend N17m On Cutleries In 2018 Budget by prodiG(m): 4:35pm
mrndaka112:Mynd44
|Re: Osinbajo’s Kitchen To Spend N17m On Cutleries In 2018 Budget by ufuosman(m): 4:35pm
Wetin happen to the one they used b4? Dis people dey suffer the masses
1 Like
|Re: Osinbajo’s Kitchen To Spend N17m On Cutleries In 2018 Budget by link2ok22: 4:35pm
.
|Re: Osinbajo’s Kitchen To Spend N17m On Cutleries In 2018 Budget by samx4real(m): 4:35pm
What happened to the one's they have being using? Abi those ministers and senators they come their house dey steal them?
|Re: Osinbajo’s Kitchen To Spend N17m On Cutleries In 2018 Budget by thunderbabs(m): 4:35pm
I laff in Abacha's voice....corruption is so sweet
|Re: Osinbajo’s Kitchen To Spend N17m On Cutleries In 2018 Budget by oshe11(m): 4:36pm
if osi gt 17milla, hw much buha go gt
Dey shud jst budget 5million for every graduates one year na.......
Please.......
|Re: Osinbajo’s Kitchen To Spend N17m On Cutleries In 2018 Budget by AFONJAPIG(f): 4:37pm
Yellowbar pastors fear them
|Re: Osinbajo’s Kitchen To Spend N17m On Cutleries In 2018 Budget by Blissbeatz(m): 4:37pm
Na human head e dey cook, abi dat im stomach na gee pee tank, God dey o,....
|Re: Osinbajo’s Kitchen To Spend N17m On Cutleries In 2018 Budget by dfrost: 4:37pm
