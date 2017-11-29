Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Osinbajo’s Kitchen To Spend N17m On Cutleries In 2018 Budget (1979 Views)

The vice presidential quarters of the presidential villa set aside N17 million for cutleries in the proposed 2018 budget.



Aside this amount, N50 million would be spent on acquisition of foodstuff and catering materials, with an additional N18.3 million for refreshments.



N2.3million would be spent on cooking gas and fuel cost.



The presidential quarters budgeted N145 million for foodstuff and catering materials and another N135 million for refreshments and meals.



N18 million was budgeted for cooking gas and fuel cost.



N98 million was budgeted for foodstuff and catering materials with N25 million budgeted for refreshment and meals.



In the 2017 budget, the state house budgeted N123 million for foodstuff and catering materials, while N97 million was for refreshment and meals.



The president’s office had also budgeted N114 million for foodstuff and catering materials supply.



President Muhammadu Buhari presented the 2018 budget before a joint assembly of the national assembly on November 7.



https://www.thecable.ng/2018-budget-osinbajos-kitchen-spend-n17m-cutleries





- Typical meal: Breakfast: Tea, bread, fried eggs/Lunch: Semovita & ewedu, draw soup/ Dinner :Heavy meals assorted...

- 12.5KG gas cylinder (LPG) is N4,000 per refill * 10 monthly = N40,000/month * 12 = N480K

- Fuel cost average of 75litres for HIACE pickup * N145 * 20 cars * 1 week = N217,500 *52 weeks = N11.3mil



I am not understanding Osibanjo's budget sef



I have not accounted for the period of fasting and abstinence from meals as appointed by his church



Only God knows what Osibanjo is cooking. 1 Like

And the common man uses his hands to eat..





Like if you're convinced N17m will be spent on Cutleries



Share if you don't





Like if you're convinced N17m will be spent on Cutleries

Share if you don't

...see enough enjoyment of our resources by the VP family...

Nonsense, next news jare, useless Apc led federal criminals and thieves

With all the food Osinbajo dey eat for Aso Villa, he no show for him body

Pastor Osinbajo even you?

The fraud taking place is truly mind blowing.

These Guys are Really Slapping Nigerians Right in their faces....

ALMIGHTY DADDY, Please Come so all these nonsense can Stop

Evil spirits too must chop.......

Na human head e dey cook, abi dat im stomach na gee pee tank, God dey o,

The more things appear different,the more they remain the same.

Wow. To spend N17 million on cutleries?! Those must be some gold and diamond encrusted cutleries.



Awon barrawo. There's no difference between APC n PDP there are both thieving political parties. Bastards BTW i doubt if Osinbajo is a genuine man of God

That is all they know how to do , mindless wastage

Wetin happen to the one they used b4? Dis people dey suffer the masses 1 Like

What happened to the one's they have being using? Abi those ministers and senators they come their house dey steal them?

Dey shud jst budget 5million for every graduates one year na.......





if osi gt 17milla, hw much buha go gt

Dey shud jst budget 5million for every graduates one year na.......

Yellowbar pastors fear them