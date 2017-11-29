₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Ajanigo Simeon Welcomes Baby Girl by choku123: 3:52pm
Nollywood actress, Ajanigo Simeon is currently happy to become a mother.
The nollywood actress took to her instagram to share the great news to fans that her dreams of having a baby girl came true, while sharing her happy moment she wrote,
See more photos @....
http://news.nollyzone.com/nollywood-actress-ajanigo-simeon-welcomes-baby-girl/
|Re: Ajanigo Simeon Welcomes Baby Girl by Munae(f): 3:57pm
Congrats to her.
God bless her.
|Re: Ajanigo Simeon Welcomes Baby Girl by Sirheny007(m): 5:31pm
Munae:
Why are you people like this?
Congratulate the man joor! Na him Joystick do am.
|Re: Ajanigo Simeon Welcomes Baby Girl by Beautywealth: 5:32pm
Congratulations
|Re: Ajanigo Simeon Welcomes Baby Girl by TreasuredGlory: 5:32pm
Congratulations!
|Re: Ajanigo Simeon Welcomes Baby Girl by kehinde1588(m): 5:32pm
Congrats. But seriously why will she wear a cloth that reveals her stomach when she knows its not appealing.
12 Likes
|Re: Ajanigo Simeon Welcomes Baby Girl by jerrybakermillz(m): 5:32pm
Kkkk...oga congrats on your free kick
|Re: Ajanigo Simeon Welcomes Baby Girl by Hades2016(m): 5:32pm
Continue casting yourself , if village people reason your matter now as them reason Banky own ....
|Re: Ajanigo Simeon Welcomes Baby Girl by DaddyKross: 5:33pm
Dairy
Congrats anyways.
|Re: Ajanigo Simeon Welcomes Baby Girl by 2016easy2017: 5:33pm
|Re: Ajanigo Simeon Welcomes Baby Girl by hollamanng(m): 5:33pm
People be doing rubbish things on social media these days ,she is even holding female shoes exposing your yansh to the world giving proof that's a girl
|Re: Ajanigo Simeon Welcomes Baby Girl by Badonasty(m): 5:33pm
choku123:
which popular film she act
|Re: Ajanigo Simeon Welcomes Baby Girl by Sijo01(f): 5:33pm
Actress
Congrat any ways.
|Re: Ajanigo Simeon Welcomes Baby Girl by tejpot(m): 5:34pm
Congrats to the people that made that happen
|Re: Ajanigo Simeon Welcomes Baby Girl by onatisi(m): 5:35pm
see the marks on her tummy
|Re: Ajanigo Simeon Welcomes Baby Girl by isahsalee: 5:35pm
But, y showing us tommy? i won't say what is on my mine but, you know.
|Re: Ajanigo Simeon Welcomes Baby Girl by Arewa12: 5:37pm
congrat dearie
|Re: Ajanigo Simeon Welcomes Baby Girl by Blissbeatz(m): 5:41pm
Na to come chop rice be dat....... Address pls
|Re: Ajanigo Simeon Welcomes Baby Girl by oyoofong(m): 5:47pm
You should as well show your birth canal.una uko!
|Re: Ajanigo Simeon Welcomes Baby Girl by DoTheNeedful: 5:49pm
You suppose add "graphic" to the title of the thread.
1 Like
|Re: Ajanigo Simeon Welcomes Baby Girl by enemyofprogress: 5:50pm
What a gory looking and disgusting tummy
1 Like
(0) (Reply)
