|Which Is The Most Developed Geo-Political Zone In Nigeria? by nairavsdollars: 9:57pm On Nov 29
Which zone is the most developed in Nigeria's six geo-political zones?
North East
North West
North Central
South East
South South
South West
|Re: Which Is The Most Developed Geo-Political Zone In Nigeria? by AnodaIT(m): 10:03pm On Nov 29
Ironically, it is the South West
24 Likes
|Re: Which Is The Most Developed Geo-Political Zone In Nigeria? by Alariiwo: 10:10pm On Nov 29
It's very visible to even the blind.. SW is the best.
The SE surprisingly falls in the least position despite their small size and landmass.
Northern zones are just there, fairing well.
SW contributes the largest IGR to Nigeria. Over 60% of total revenue generated in the country.
29 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Which Is The Most Developed Geo-Political Zone In Nigeria? by BeeBeeOoh(m): 10:17pm On Nov 29
Alariiwo:You are free to compare southwest to southeast when she must have suffered what southeast suffered, picked up and rebuilt her cities with her sweat without waiting for the government to do so for her. Thanks
87 Likes 5 Shares
|Re: Which Is The Most Developed Geo-Political Zone In Nigeria? by TheHistorian(m): 10:25pm On Nov 29
BeeBeeOoh:Firstly,Whatever you suffered(most probably the Civil war) wasn't a fault of anybody...any fuçking body.You were all gullibly deceived by a hairy chest dumbass into the creation of an imaginary Biafra that will never exist.
Moving On,The Civil war was not only fought in the SE,it extends to parts of SS yet these people does not litter our hearing with lamentations and blame-trading.
Like WTF!...SW leads bruv.
64 Likes 6 Shares
|Re: Which Is The Most Developed Geo-Political Zone In Nigeria? by Alariiwo: 10:26pm On Nov 29
BeeBeeOoh:
What did you suffer? And who send una message.
I gave an answer to the question asked ok?
Even before the war, SE was just a red mud enclave with thatch-roofed houses and thick forests. Calabar was more developed than any SE capital then.
The war and destructions opened up so many places you have now.
31 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Which Is The Most Developed Geo-Political Zone In Nigeria? by BeeBeeOoh(m): 10:28pm On Nov 29
TheHistorian:You still saying what he said, so I guess my comment above will still serve as an answer to you. Goodnight
23 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Which Is The Most Developed Geo-Political Zone In Nigeria? by horsepower101: 10:28pm On Nov 29
BeeBeeOoh:
These people have no shame. Honestly imagine if they faced war that the east faced.
18 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Which Is The Most Developed Geo-Political Zone In Nigeria? by BeeBeeOoh(m): 10:36pm On Nov 29
Alariiwo:This is pictures of Onitsha Anambra state before the civil war. Happy viewing
http://www.nairaland.com/3738481/pictures-onitsha-before-civil-war
Last Bullet: SE is a red mud enclave, why don't you wanna let go of that red mud region defacing your paradise??
Onitsha before the civil war and Onitsha after the civil war
12 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Which Is The Most Developed Geo-Political Zone In Nigeria? by BeeBeeOoh(m): 10:39pm On Nov 29
horsepower101:I'm just tired of those people I swear
13 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Which Is The Most Developed Geo-Political Zone In Nigeria? by Duru1(m): 11:11pm On Nov 29
Take Lagos out of the southwest, what remains is a cocoa and kolanut farm.
58 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Which Is The Most Developed Geo-Political Zone In Nigeria? by oodualover: 11:38pm On Nov 29
Duru1:You know that is a lie
13 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Which Is The Most Developed Geo-Political Zone In Nigeria? by kn23h(m): 11:39pm On Nov 29
Duru1:
Add Lagos to SE, it’s still going to be all red mud.
Ibadan by itself is more developed than Enugu in terms of urban development, estates, business, industry, and tech etc
32 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Which Is The Most Developed Geo-Political Zone In Nigeria? by kn23h(m): 11:41pm On Nov 29
The SW is the most developed;
Industrial hub
Commercial hub
ICT hub
Health and medicine
Urban development
Resorts and tourism
Etc
31 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Which Is The Most Developed Geo-Political Zone In Nigeria? by FinallyFamous: 11:53pm On Nov 29
Nigeria itself is underdeveloped, so what does it components stand to boast of?
14 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Which Is The Most Developed Geo-Political Zone In Nigeria? by gidgiddy: 11:58pm On Nov 29
Duru1:
Back in day, Lagos used to be separate from the Western Region as Lagos was the Capital territory. After the capital was moved to Abuja, Lagos was claimed by the western Region.
I have always maintained that had Lagos never been made capital of Nigeria by by the British, Yorubas would not have been able to make it what it is today
11 Likes
|Re: Which Is The Most Developed Geo-Political Zone In Nigeria? by Lekan111(m): 11:58pm On Nov 29
Politicians are strategizing for 2019 as if 2018 does not exist, We are arguing which region is most developed while united Nation tagged us as underdeveloped Nation( in short below underdeveloped) so we have no developed region in an undeveloped Country like Ours.
5 Likes
|Re: Which Is The Most Developed Geo-Political Zone In Nigeria? by deomelo: 12:43am
BeeBeeOoh:
Typical ipob victim mentality they use when it suits them.
14 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Which Is The Most Developed Geo-Political Zone In Nigeria? by JBismarck(m): 12:55am
gidgiddy:
You wrong. 80% of the total landmass of current Lagos State was part of Western Region. Check the records. And when Lagos was made a state in 1969, there existed Lagos State Government with capital at Ikeja while FCT was at Lagos Island. Tell me the state govt didn't do anything since 1969 to develop the state.
15 Likes 5 Shares
|Re: Which Is The Most Developed Geo-Political Zone In Nigeria? by leofab(f): 1:57am
Hmmm
|Re: Which Is The Most Developed Geo-Political Zone In Nigeria? by Desyner: 3:05am
I give it to the SW. Consider Lagos and parts of Ogun, then add the industries and residences of Ibadan (Oyo) and you have your answer.
I rate MiddleBelt highly also, consider Kaduna, Jos, Nasarawa (outskirts of Abuja) and Abuja.
ND and SE too I rate high. in fact it is a close race between ND and SW.
Overall Nigeria is still a backward country
18 Likes 5 Shares
|Re: Which Is The Most Developed Geo-Political Zone In Nigeria? by MasterKim: 4:14am
BeeBeeOoh:We should be comparing SE with Bavaria then
2 Likes
|Re: Which Is The Most Developed Geo-Political Zone In Nigeria? by lionjungle3000: 5:25am
Alariiwo:
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Which Is The Most Developed Geo-Political Zone In Nigeria? by lionjungle3000: 5:27am
As Asari DOkubo said...Open all Seaports in SS; Port Harcourt, Onne, Calabar and Warri, and Riverport in Ontisha, and cut off oil allocation to Lagos, and watch Lagos fall like pack of cards. He said you will see yorubaas begging in the streets like Alamajiris. These people have nothing, they use Niger Delta oil allocation money to service their loans, deceiving you they are doing well. Did you know that all SW states have exceeded their borrowing limits? Meaning, banks will not loan them money again. That's why they are afraid of separation as Igbos want. What are you afraid of, afonjas? You claim you are this, that, you are tall like Iroko, but when we tell you to stand alone since you are all that and contributing to Nigeria more than others, you say no; whom are you deceiving? You think we are fools? Same Igbos you say contributes nothing, want to be alone, you panic and use all avenues of evil and envy to rubbish their struggle. Wicked evil things!
25 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Which Is The Most Developed Geo-Political Zone In Nigeria? by Efewestern: 5:58am
All Nigeria regions are not developed, in fact even the over hyped Lagos is a big slum, only some selected place are
okay, let's say 2/10th of Lagos.
Generally speaking, if we are to choose without being emotional, then it's southwest, they have Ibadan, Lagos, ogun.
4 Likes
|Re: Which Is The Most Developed Geo-Political Zone In Nigeria? by bakynes(m): 6:10am
It is definitely between the SS and SW.
SS has PH, Calabar and Uyo while SW has Lagos, the Modern districts of Ibadan and Ogun states(Abeokuta,Ota,Agbara) North Central comes next with the Abuja factor, NW comes next with Kano and Kaduna then the SE and Last is the NE which has been destroyed by the insurgence.
12 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Which Is The Most Developed Geo-Political Zone In Nigeria? by Basic123: 6:33am
gidgiddy:you are a liar.The fact that Ibadan city was the lagos of pre colonial and indipendence area means having something bigger close to the ocean will be easy
Them most of you dont know history,Ikeja,ikorodu etc were part of western Nigeria.The reason why OBafemi Awolowo established the country first Industrial estate in ikeja!
kiss the truth and shun jealousy!....yorubas are naturally urban dwellers!
15 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Which Is The Most Developed Geo-Political Zone In Nigeria? by Basic123: 6:40am
NORMAL INFERIORITY COMPLEX INSPIRED THREAD OPENED BY THE IGBOs
Another avenue for the The fraudsters called IPOB terrorists and Aba made jews to start posting old district of the city of Ibadan and placing it beside their view GRA as evidence
like koladebrainiac said :
lol
Igbo be dey live in delusion since.
when they want to brag they say SE is better than
all Nigeria
when they want to play victim they say they are
being marginalized.
awon oniro olorunnnn dirty looking folks
13 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Which Is The Most Developed Geo-Political Zone In Nigeria? by Basic123: 6:45am
Yorubas call what they do "egan",watering down what
you lack to compesate for the deficit.
A:USA is great
yIGBO like thinker:remove newyork and Los angele,USA
is nothing.
A:UK is great
yIGBO Like thinker:Remove london and Manchester
city,UK is nothing.
A:Japan is great
B:IGBO like thinker:Remove tokyo japan is nothing.
A:southwest is the most industrialized according to
national statistics.
B:IGBO like thinker:Remove lagos and ogun,southwest
is nothing,we even developed it.
A:IGBO land is the most industrialized.
IGBO like thinker:Yes,especially our Anambra.we developed it with Onaheze Ndigbo cooperative society money
A: .
17 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: Which Is The Most Developed Geo-Political Zone In Nigeria? by Basic123: 6:53am
lionjungle3000:STALE EXCUSE,PERSECUTORY DELUSION AND VICTIM MENTALITY!..get your answer here!
www.nairaland.com/3977374/eastern-ports-dysfunctional
8 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Which Is The Most Developed Geo-Political Zone In Nigeria? by Basic123: 6:55am
Duru1:
6 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Which Is The Most Developed Geo-Political Zone In Nigeria? by weownlagos: 6:57am
BeeBeeOoh:Tell those waste children. They like fabricating stories.
1 Like
