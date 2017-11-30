Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Which Is The Most Developed Geo-Political Zone In Nigeria? (6469 Views)

Which zone is the most developed in Nigeria's six geo-political zones?



North East

North West

North Central

South East

South South

South West

Ironically, it is the South West

It's very visible to even the blind.. SW is the best.



The SE surprisingly falls in the least position despite their small size and landmass.

Northern zones are just there, fairing well.





SW contributes the largest IGR to Nigeria. Over 60% of total revenue generated in the country.

You are free to compare southwest to southeast when she must have suffered what southeast suffered, picked up and rebuilt her cities with her sweat without waiting for the government to do so for her. Thanks

You are free to compare southwest to southeast when she must have suffered what southeast suffered, pick up and rebuilt their cities with their sweats without waiting for the government to do so. Thanks Firstly,Whatever you suffered(most probably the Civil war) wasn't a fault of anybody...any fuçking body.You were all gullibly deceived by a hairy chest dumbass into the creation of an imaginary Biafra that will never exist.



Moving On,The Civil war was not only fought in the SE,it extends to parts of SS yet these people does not litter our hearing with lamentations and blame-trading.



Firstly,Whatever you suffered(most probably the Civil war) wasn't a fault of anybody...any fuçking body.You were all gullibly deceived by a hairy chest dumbass into the creation of an imaginary Biafra that will never exist.

Moving On,The Civil war was not only fought in the SE,it extends to parts of SS yet these people does not litter our hearing with lamentations and blame-trading.

Like WTF!...SW leads bruv.

You are free to compare southwest to southeast when she must have suffered what southeast suffered, pick up and rebuilt their cities with their sweats without waiting for the government to do so. Thanks

What did you suffer? And who send una message.



I gave an answer to the question asked ok?

Even before the war, SE was just a red mud enclave with thatch-roofed houses and thick forests. Calabar was more developed than any SE capital then.

What did you suffer? And who send una message.

I gave an answer to the question asked ok?

Even before the war, SE was just a red mud enclave with thatch-roofed houses and thick forests. Calabar was more developed than any SE capital then.

The war and destructions opened up so many places you have now.

Firstly,Whatever you suffered(most probably the Civil war) wasn't a fault of anybody...any fuçking body.You were all gullibly deceived by a hairy chest dumbass into the creation of an imaginary Biafra that will never exist.



Moving On,The Civil war was not only fought in the SE,it extends to parts of SS yet these people does not litter our hearing with lamentations and blame-trading.



You still saying what he said, so I guess my comment above will still serve as an answer to you. Goodnight

You are free to compare southwest to southeast when she must have suffered what southeast suffered, pick up and rebuilt her cities with her sweats without waiting for the government to do so for her. Thanks

These people have no shame. Honestly imagine if they faced war that the east faced.

What did you suffer? And who send una message.



I gave an answer to the question asked ok?

Even before the war, SE was just a red mud enclave with thatch-roofed houses and thick forests. Calabar was more developed than any SE capital then.

The war and destructions opened up so many places you have now. This is pictures of Onitsha Anambra state before the civil war. Happy viewing



http://www.nairaland.com/3738481/pictures-onitsha-before-civil-war





Last Bullet: SE is a red mud enclave, why don't you wanna let go of that red mud region defacing your paradise??

This is pictures of Onitsha Anambra state before the civil war. Happy viewing

http://www.nairaland.com/3738481/pictures-onitsha-before-civil-war

Last Bullet: SE is a red mud enclave, why don't you wanna let go of that red mud region defacing your paradise??

Onitsha before the civil war and Onitsha after the civil war

I'm just tired of those people I swear

Take Lagos out of the southwest, what remains is a cocoa and kolanut farm.

You know that is a lie

Take Lagos out of the southwest, what remains is a cocoa and kolanut farm.

Add Lagos to SE, it’s still going to be all red mud.



Add Lagos to SE, it's still going to be all red mud.

Ibadan by itself is more developed than Enugu in terms of urban development, estates, business, industry, and tech etc

The SW is the most developed;



Industrial hub

Commercial hub

ICT hub

Health and medicine

Urban development

Resorts and tourism

Etc 31 Likes 1 Share

Nigeria itself is underdeveloped, so what does it components stand to boast of?

Take Lagos out of the southwest, what remains is a cocoa and kolanut farm.

Back in day, Lagos used to be separate from the Western Region as Lagos was the Capital territory. After the capital was moved to Abuja, Lagos was claimed by the western Region.



Back in day, Lagos used to be separate from the Western Region as Lagos was the Capital territory. After the capital was moved to Abuja, Lagos was claimed by the western Region.

I have always maintained that had Lagos never been made capital of Nigeria by by the British, Yorubas would not have been able to make it what it is today

Politicians are strategizing for 2019 as if 2018 does not exist, We are arguing which region is most developed while united Nation tagged us as underdeveloped Nation( in short below underdeveloped) so we have no developed region in an undeveloped Country like Ours.

You are free to compare southwest to southeast when she must have suffered what southeast suffered, picked up and rebuilt her cities with her sweats without waiting for the government to do so for her. Thanks



Typical ipob victim mentality they use when it suits them.

Back in day, Lagos used to be separate from the Western Region as Lagos was the Capital territory. After the capital was moved to Abuja, Lagos was claimed by the western Region.



I have always maintained that had Lagos never been made capital of Nigeria by by the British, Yorubas would not have been able to make it what it is today

You wrong. 80% of the total landmass of current Lagos State was part of Western Region. Check the records. And when Lagos was made a state in 1969, there existed Lagos State Government with capital at Ikeja while FCT was at Lagos Island. Tell me the state govt didn't do anything since 1969 to develop the state.

Hmmm

I give it to the SW. Consider Lagos and parts of Ogun, then add the industries and residences of Ibadan (Oyo) and you have your answer.

I rate MiddleBelt highly also, consider Kaduna, Jos, Nasarawa (outskirts of Abuja) and Abuja.

ND and SE too I rate high. in fact it is a close race between ND and SW.

Overall Nigeria is still a backward country 18 Likes 5 Shares

We should be comparing SE with Bavaria then

It's very visible to even the blind.. SW is the best.



The SE surprisingly falls in the least position despite their small size and landmass.

Northern zones are just there, fairing well.





SW contributes the largest IGR to Nigeria. Over 60% of total revenue generated in the country .

As Asari DOkubo said...Open all Seaports in SS; Port Harcourt, Onne, Calabar and Warri, and Riverport in Ontisha, and cut off oil allocation to Lagos, and watch Lagos fall like pack of cards. He said you will see yorubaas begging in the streets like Alamajiris. These people have nothing, they use Niger Delta oil allocation money to service their loans, deceiving you they are doing well. Did you know that all SW states have exceeded their borrowing limits? Meaning, banks will not loan them money again. That's why they are afraid of separation as Igbos want. What are you afraid of, afonjas? You claim you are this, that, you are tall like Iroko, but when we tell you to stand alone since you are all that and contributing to Nigeria more than others, you say no; whom are you deceiving? You think we are fools? Same Igbos you say contributes nothing, want to be alone, you panic and use all avenues of evil and envy to rubbish their struggle. Wicked evil things!

All Nigeria regions are not developed, in fact even the over hyped Lagos is a big slum, only some selected place are

okay, let's say 2/10th of Lagos.



Generally speaking, if we are to choose without being emotional, then it's southwest, they have Ibadan, Lagos, ogun. 4 Likes

It is definitely between the SS and SW.



It is definitely between the SS and SW.

SS has PH, Calabar and Uyo while SW has Lagos, the Modern districts of Ibadan and Ogun states(Abeokuta,Ota,Agbara) North Central comes next with the Abuja factor, NW comes next with Kano and Kaduna then the SE and Last is the NE which has been destroyed by the insurgence.

Back in day, Lagos used to be separate from the Western Region as Lagos was the Capital territory. After the capital was moved to Abuja, Lagos was claimed by the western Region.



I have always maintained that had Lagos never been made capital of Nigeria by by the British, Yorubas would not have been able to make it what it is today you are a liar.The fact that Ibadan city was the lagos of pre colonial and indipendence area means having something bigger close to the ocean will be easy



Them most of you dont know history,Ikeja,ikorodu etc were part of western Nigeria.The reason why OBafemi Awolowo established the country first Industrial estate in ikeja!







you are a liar.The fact that Ibadan city was the lagos of pre colonial and indipendence area means having something bigger close to the ocean will be easy

Them most of you dont know history,Ikeja,ikorodu etc were part of western Nigeria.The reason why OBafemi Awolowo established the country first Industrial estate in ikeja!

kiss the truth and shun jealousy!....yorubas are naturally urban dwellers!









Another avenue for the The fraudsters called IPOB terrorists and Aba made jews to start posting old district of the city of Ibadan and placing it beside their view GRA as evidence





like koladebrainiac said :

lol

Igbo be dey live in delusion since.

when they want to brag they say SE is better than

all Nigeria

when they want to play victim they say they are

being marginalized.

awon oniro olorunnnn dirty looking folks







NORMAL INFERIORITY COMPLEX INSPIRED THREAD OPENED BY THE IGBOs

Another avenue for the The fraudsters called IPOB terrorists and Aba made jews to start posting old district of the city of Ibadan and placing it beside their view GRA as evidence

like koladebrainiac said :

lol

Igbo be dey live in delusion since.

when they want to brag they say SE is better than all Nigeria

when they want to play victim they say they are being marginalized.

awon oniro olorunnnn dirty looking folks



As Asari DOkubo said...Open all Seaports in SS; Port Harcourt, Onne, Calabar and Warri, and Riverport in Ontisha, and cut off oil allocation to Lagos, and watch Lagos fall like pack of cards. He said you will see yorubaas begging in the streets like Alamajiris. These people have nothing, they used Niger Delta oil allocation money to service their loans, deceiving you they are doing well. Did you know that all SW states have exceeded their borrowing limits? Meaning, banks will not loan them money again. That's why they are afraid of separation as Igbos want. What are you afraid of, afonjas? You claim you are this, that, you are tall like Iroko, but when we tell you to stand alone since you are all that and contributing to Nigeria more than others, you say no; whom are you deceiving? You think we are fools? Same Igbos you say contributes nothing, want to be alone, you panic and use all avenues of evil and envy to rubbish their struggle. Wicked evil things! STALE EXCUSE,PERSECUTORY DELUSION AND VICTIM MENTALITY!..get your answer here!



STALE EXCUSE,PERSECUTORY DELUSION AND VICTIM MENTALITY!..get your answer here!

www.nairaland.com/3977374/eastern-ports-dysfunctional

Take Lagos out of the southwest, what remains is a cocoa and kolanut farm.