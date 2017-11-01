₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|You Are Welcome To Graze In Kogi State- Yaya Bello To Fulani Herdsmen by neolboy(m): 6:29am
LOKOJA— Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State has kicked against the anti-grazing laws enacted by some of his colleagues in Benue and Taraba states, saying herdsmen were welcome to graze in any part of the state.
source :https://www.vanguardngr.com/2017/11/gov-bello-kicks-grazing-bill/
|Re: You Are Welcome To Graze In Kogi State- Yaya Bello To Fulani Herdsmen by amnesty7: 6:31am
Good one. Children of hate, who by the way enjoy suya a lot, will not like this. What we need are mutually inclusive laws of live and let live. Both farmers and herdsmen are important to the economy.
|Re: You Are Welcome To Graze In Kogi State- Yaya Bello To Fulani Herdsmen by royalamour(m): 6:32am
What have we done to deserve this vulture as a gov. Whoever imposed this bastard on us will never know peace.
How many people did he consult?
He thinks he owns Kogi State alone?
I think this boy is a stark illiterate.
I think he is yet to discover who his real father is.
|Re: You Are Welcome To Graze In Kogi State- Yaya Bello To Fulani Herdsmen by MMMw: 6:34am
This man is talking as if kogi state na him mama kitchen.. Mumu man
|Re: You Are Welcome To Graze In Kogi State- Yaya Bello To Fulani Herdsmen by FortifiedCity: 6:34am
Fulani herdmen publications Nigeria Ltd
|Re: You Are Welcome To Graze In Kogi State- Yaya Bello To Fulani Herdsmen by RockHard: 6:35am
Eye service. This guy is trying too hard to look good to Buhari. Smh.
|Re: You Are Welcome To Graze In Kogi State- Yaya Bello To Fulani Herdsmen by PointZerom: 6:36am
amnesty7:
|Re: You Are Welcome To Graze In Kogi State- Yaya Bello To Fulani Herdsmen by Flyingngel(m): 6:37am
This one need second term from buhari badly.
Modify: if by 2019 nothing is done by Kogites concerning this so call youth governor, then I will be force to believe that the only viable politician they had was the late APC governorship candidate.
Obasanjo been talk am say NIGERIAN YOUTH ARE NOT READY FOR GOVERNANCE.
|Re: You Are Welcome To Graze In Kogi State- Yaya Bello To Fulani Herdsmen by loveth360(f): 6:37am
He only want to please buhari the herdsman
|Re: You Are Welcome To Graze In Kogi State- Yaya Bello To Fulani Herdsmen by SalamRushdie: 6:41am
Yahaya Bello is a certified fool amd an enemy of Kogi people
|Re: You Are Welcome To Graze In Kogi State- Yaya Bello To Fulani Herdsmen by ItachiUchiha: 6:48am
The military governor of Kogi state.. The most backward state in Nigeria, same guy who can't pay salaries that people are committing suicide, how will he know how to govern? He wasnt elected btw.
|Re: You Are Welcome To Graze In Kogi State- Yaya Bello To Fulani Herdsmen by overdrive(m): 6:55am
common sense really isn't common. Bello ndo!
|Re: You Are Welcome To Graze In Kogi State- Yaya Bello To Fulani Herdsmen by 8744Kin(m): 6:55am
Grazing is not the problem but destruction of farms by the Fulani herdsmen and subsequent killing of farmers who resist them.
Omaha incident is still fresh in my mind.
I Hope bello have plans of averting any future crisis.
|Re: You Are Welcome To Graze In Kogi State- Yaya Bello To Fulani Herdsmen by bonechamberlain(m): 7:01am
if Kogi people thinks they have a Governor they better start reevaluating their thoughts.
yahaya bello is just there to serve his interest and the interest of the powers that made him Governor. nothing for kogi people.
|Re: You Are Welcome To Graze In Kogi State- Yaya Bello To Fulani Herdsmen by orisa37: 7:01am
No surprise!!!
The recruitment of Bokoharam started from Kogi from among the Egbirras and the Igalas.
Kabiru Sokoto is from Kogi.
|Re: You Are Welcome To Graze In Kogi State- Yaya Bello To Fulani Herdsmen by Bari22(m): 7:02am
Good move
|Re: You Are Welcome To Graze In Kogi State- Yaya Bello To Fulani Herdsmen by fellowman: 7:06am
Bello directed the Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs to ensure the Fulani were integrated into the traditional council area of all the local government areas of the state.
He ruled: “There must, henceforth, be a representative of Fulani in the local traditional council. This must also be replicated at the area traditional council, while the Secretary to the State Government must see that a Fulani representative is present at the state council.
“This will ensure that the Fulani are aware of, and are part of decision making in the state.”
|Re: You Are Welcome To Graze In Kogi State- Yaya Bello To Fulani Herdsmen by Samsimple(m): 7:07am
So if them start grazing u think dey will appreciate your kind gesture bya giving you christmas cow ..you are on a long thing
|Re: You Are Welcome To Graze In Kogi State- Yaya Bello To Fulani Herdsmen by Earthquake1: 7:14am
Kogi people after hearing the news
|Re: You Are Welcome To Graze In Kogi State- Yaya Bello To Fulani Herdsmen by factsandfigures: 7:15am
The Mad man dancing nakef in the market place had no problem. It is the people watching or cheering him that have bigger problems.
I am ashamed of being from Kogi state.
|Re: You Are Welcome To Graze In Kogi State- Yaya Bello To Fulani Herdsmen by Earthquake1: 7:16am
amnesty7:
Invite them to start grazing in your backyard Fulani asslicker.
|Re: You Are Welcome To Graze In Kogi State- Yaya Bello To Fulani Herdsmen by Kingofrudy: 7:17am
Gradually the Fulanis are getting their deserved constitutional rights. They are our fellow compatriots and deserve to be integrated into every part of Nigeria. The igbos will have a better chance at the 2023 presidency if they can allow Fulani herdsmen to graze all over igbo land like Bello just did. We are one Nigeria, let's act it and stop being hypocrites
|Re: You Are Welcome To Graze In Kogi State- Yaya Bello To Fulani Herdsmen by factsandfigures: 7:17am
The Mad man dancing nakef in the market place had no problem. It is the people watching or cheering him that have bigger problems.
I am ashamed of being from Kogi state. Egbira people should redeem their image by reviewing the paternity and sanity of their son!
|Re: You Are Welcome To Graze In Kogi State- Yaya Bello To Fulani Herdsmen by Earthquake1: 7:18am
Yahaya Bello wants to be in the good books of Buhari but to the detriment of the kogi people, sad.
|Re: You Are Welcome To Graze In Kogi State- Yaya Bello To Fulani Herdsmen by Grundig: 7:22am
BornAgainMay:Would you be kind enough to explain to me how the people of kogi are fools?
|Re: You Are Welcome To Graze In Kogi State- Yaya Bello To Fulani Herdsmen by kokoA(m): 7:37am
He wants to create problems for the subsequent governors. The Fulanis are usually very nice when they first arrive, but give them some years and see.
|Re: You Are Welcome To Graze In Kogi State- Yaya Bello To Fulani Herdsmen by BUHARIISCURSED(m): 7:39am
|Re: You Are Welcome To Graze In Kogi State- Yaya Bello To Fulani Herdsmen by Zanas: 7:43am
See as this idiot governor wan use him hand light fire for him state. Mumu governor
|Re: You Are Welcome To Graze In Kogi State- Yaya Bello To Fulani Herdsmen by Zanas: 7:46am
Grundig:The people of Kogi deserve to be flogged for electing this idiotic clown as a governor
|Re: You Are Welcome To Graze In Kogi State- Yaya Bello To Fulani Herdsmen by kocvalour(m): 7:49am
amnesty7:
You know nothing young man.
this bello is worse than Rochas
