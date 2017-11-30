₦airaland Forum

Reps Kick Against New Language Policy By Nigerian Army by profmiganigal: 10:00am
The House of Representatives on Wednesday kicked against the new local language policy proposed by the Nigerian Army.

The House also urged the Chief of Army Staff, Tukur Buratai, a lieutenant general, to stop the implementation of the policy.

The House noted that the policy sought to compel all personnel to be proficient in three major Nigerian languages: Hausa, Igbo and Yoruba by December 2018.

The resolution was sequel to the unanimous adoption of a motion, sponsored by two members, Abiante Dagomie and Diri Douye.

Moving the motion, Mr. Dagomie reiterated the need for the Army to continue with the practice of communicating in English language in a multi-lingual Army.

Mr. Dagomie, who said that the policy infringed on the fundamental rights of the minority languages in the country, added that it would serve no purpose beyond fractionalisation and marginalisation in the Army.
He said, “Nigeria is home to languages, numbering about 400 and that language gives insight into the personality and culture of a people.

“Therefore, such a local language policy proposed by the Nigerian Army infringes on the fundamental rights of the minorities not to be foisted with the linguistic and cultural hegemonies of major languages.

“This situation, should it continue unabated, will lead to discrimination and exclusion from employment opportunities, promotion and ambush of the legitimate aspirations of overwhelming numbers of non-native speakers of Yoruba, Igbo and Hausa in the Army.


“Nigerian society is heterogeneous and as such, in contemplating policies, care must be taken to steer discourse to what is integrating, progressive and amenable.

“This is to ensure mass involvement in the national development and democratic processes rather than pandering to primordial or tribal biases
“The policy flies in the face of an increasingly globalising world where proficiency in an international language is the current inclination.

“When we all use the same language, we have a common understanding of precisely what we mean and what is expected.’’

The Deputy Speaker, Yusuf Lasun, presided over the plenary, referred the motion to the Committee on Army to interface with the Chief of Army Staff on the policy with a view to ensuring a stop to it.
The committee is to report back in four weeks.
(NAN)


https://www.premiumtimesng.com/news/more-news/251026-reps-kick-new-language-policy-nigerian-army.html

Re: Reps Kick Against New Language Policy By Nigerian Army by agwom(m): 10:02am
A welcome development to those who want to join Nigerian army forces and helps fighting boko boys, IPOB etc

Re: Reps Kick Against New Language Policy By Nigerian Army by neolboy(m): 10:02am
Ohhhh, why nahh dem for no change their new policy because na Hausa language remain wey i don dey learn now and my chance of getting a job at the NA will be very high

Re: Reps Kick Against New Language Policy By Nigerian Army by profmiganigal: 10:07am
Re: Reps Kick Against New Language Policy By Nigerian Army by Kingofrudy: 10:08am
Spot on. English is the only unifying language in nigeria. The military should rather consider proficiency in English language and pidgin English. Shikena


We thank the military for being professional in handling the threats of IPOB and Niger delta avengers. Now we can sleep in peace and shout One Nigeria

Re: Reps Kick Against New Language Policy By Nigerian Army by Pierohandsome: 10:08am
I wonder hw some people reason. Can Buratai himself speak the 3 languages he is imposing on people?

Re: Reps Kick Against New Language Policy By Nigerian Army by Paperwhite(m): 10:15am
You mind that useless army chief? He is just as cluess as Buhari.The real subtle intention of the language brouhaha is to finally impose the hausa language which have been the defacto official means of communication in the armed forces esp.the army.

Re: Reps Kick Against New Language Policy By Nigerian Army by miqos03: 11:35am
Re: Reps Kick Against New Language Policy By Nigerian Army by BafanaBafana: 11:36am
English remains the official language and Hausa remains the unofficial language.

Re: Reps Kick Against New Language Policy By Nigerian Army by kurt09(m): 11:37am
A welcome development.

Re: Reps Kick Against New Language Policy By Nigerian Army by Blissbeatz(m): 11:37am
Re: Reps Kick Against New Language Policy By Nigerian Army by Kaywaz(m): 11:37am
Why not use the official language?.... It's time we get the hausas out of power

Re: Reps Kick Against New Language Policy By Nigerian Army by BafanaBafana: 11:38am
I wonder what he was thinking

Re: Reps Kick Against New Language Policy By Nigerian Army by greatwhite(m): 11:39am
Re: Reps Kick Against New Language Policy By Nigerian Army by cstr1000: 11:39am
It is a terrible policy.
What Is so special about Igbo, Yoruba or hausa? What have they done to help Nigeria?
I am Igbo, btw.

Re: Reps Kick Against New Language Policy By Nigerian Army by johnjay4u2u(m): 11:40am
Okay let's stick to the chinese language
Re: Reps Kick Against New Language Policy By Nigerian Army by congorasta: 11:40am
Re: Reps Kick Against New Language Policy By Nigerian Army by DLondonboiy: 11:40am
Fuc.k the Nigerian Army..

Re: Reps Kick Against New Language Policy By Nigerian Army by lordraiden(m): 11:40am
Na it be say Na only 10 ppl go join army per year
Re: Reps Kick Against New Language Policy By Nigerian Army by Halexgos3(m): 11:40am
Army must learn how to speak Igbo. Sikena

Re: Reps Kick Against New Language Policy By Nigerian Army by emmasege: 11:41am
Isn't this why they say the worst of democracies is better than the best of military?

Imagine Bubu as the commander-in-chief and Buratai as the COAS in a military regime. This is how they would have foisted their 'arewa' national language (hausa) first on the army and then on the entire nation.

Re: Reps Kick Against New Language Policy By Nigerian Army by DLondonboiy: 11:42am
agwom:
A welcome development to those who want to join Nigerian army forces and helps fighting boko boys, IPOB etc

You had to involve IPOB in your foolishness?

Re: Reps Kick Against New Language Policy By Nigerian Army by michaelwilli(m): 11:42am
In other countries, the armed forces teaches soldiers languages, I dont know abt naija sha

Re: Reps Kick Against New Language Policy By Nigerian Army by NwaEzefuNaMba(m): 11:43am
Re: Reps Kick Against New Language Policy By Nigerian Army by geometricaxis: 11:44am
Army says it helps that its soldiers speak multiple languages to aid it's missions in various parts of the country, House of rep decides it knows how to run the army better that the Army

Re: Reps Kick Against New Language Policy By Nigerian Army by raphafire: 11:45am
Better...
Re: Reps Kick Against New Language Policy By Nigerian Army by bedspread: 11:50am
Seems The Confusion has Hit the NA
Re: Reps Kick Against New Language Policy By Nigerian Army by agwom(m): 11:50am
DLondonboiy:


You had to involve IPOB in your foolishness?
me and you who is a fool?
Re: Reps Kick Against New Language Policy By Nigerian Army by demolinka(m): 11:52am
In fact it should be imposed in Nigerian tertiary institutions too, not only the armed forces. Good one!

