Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Reps Kick Against New Language Policy By Nigerian Army
Reps Kick Against New Language Policy By Nigerian Army by profmiganigal: 10:00am
The House of Representatives on Wednesday kicked against the new local language policy proposed by the Nigerian Army.
https://www.premiumtimesng.com/news/more-news/251026-reps-kick-new-language-policy-nigerian-army.html
|Re: Reps Kick Against New Language Policy By Nigerian Army by agwom(m): 10:02am
A welcome development to those who want to join Nigerian army forces and helps fighting boko boys, IPOB etc
|Re: Reps Kick Against New Language Policy By Nigerian Army by neolboy(m): 10:02am
Ohhhh, why nahh dem for no change their new policy because na Hausa language remain wey i don dey learn now and my chance of getting a job at the NA will be very high
|Re: Reps Kick Against New Language Policy By Nigerian Army by profmiganigal: 10:07am
Where is Lalasticlala
Come and the needful
FP please .
|Re: Reps Kick Against New Language Policy By Nigerian Army by Kingofrudy: 10:08am
Spot on. English is the only unifying language in nigeria. The military should rather consider proficiency in English language and pidgin English. Shikena
We thank the military for being professional in handling the threats of IPOB and Niger delta avengers. Now we can sleep in peace and shout One Nigeria
|Re: Reps Kick Against New Language Policy By Nigerian Army by Pierohandsome: 10:08am
I wonder hw some people reason. Can Buratai himself speak the 3 languages he is imposing on people?
|Re: Reps Kick Against New Language Policy By Nigerian Army by Paperwhite(m): 10:15am
You mind that useless army chief? He is just as cluess as Buhari.The real subtle intention of the language brouhaha is to finally impose the hausa language which have been the defacto official means of communication in the armed forces esp.the army.
|Re: Reps Kick Against New Language Policy By Nigerian Army by miqos03: 11:35am
|Re: Reps Kick Against New Language Policy By Nigerian Army by BafanaBafana: 11:36am
Before nko?
English remains the official language and Hausa remains the unofficial language.
|Re: Reps Kick Against New Language Policy By Nigerian Army by kurt09(m): 11:37am
A welcome development.
|Re: Reps Kick Against New Language Policy By Nigerian Army by Blissbeatz(m): 11:37am
|Re: Reps Kick Against New Language Policy By Nigerian Army by Kaywaz(m): 11:37am
Why not use the official language?.... It's time we get the hausas out of power
|Re: Reps Kick Against New Language Policy By Nigerian Army by BafanaBafana: 11:38am
I wonder what he was thinking
|Re: Reps Kick Against New Language Policy By Nigerian Army by greatwhite(m): 11:39am
|Re: Reps Kick Against New Language Policy By Nigerian Army by cstr1000: 11:39am
It is a terrible policy.
What Is so special about Igbo, Yoruba or hausa? What have they done to help Nigeria?
I am Igbo, btw.
|Re: Reps Kick Against New Language Policy By Nigerian Army by johnjay4u2u(m): 11:40am
Okay let's stick to the chinese language
|Re: Reps Kick Against New Language Policy By Nigerian Army by congorasta: 11:40am
|Re: Reps Kick Against New Language Policy By Nigerian Army by DLondonboiy: 11:40am
Fuc.k the Nigerian Army..
Wait o.
Today is my birthday o.
Seun dash me 5000likes, so I can drop 500k for nairalanders tonight!!
|Re: Reps Kick Against New Language Policy By Nigerian Army by lordraiden(m): 11:40am
Na it be say Na only 10 ppl go join army per year
|Re: Reps Kick Against New Language Policy By Nigerian Army by Halexgos3(m): 11:40am
Army must learn how to speak Igbo. Sikena
|Re: Reps Kick Against New Language Policy By Nigerian Army by emmasege: 11:41am
Isn't this why they say the worst of democracies is better than the best of military?
Imagine Bubu as the commander-in-chief and Buratai as the COAS in a military regime. This is how they would have foisted their 'arewa' national language (hausa) first on the army and then on the entire nation.
|Re: Reps Kick Against New Language Policy By Nigerian Army by DLondonboiy: 11:42am
agwom:
You had to involve IPOB in your foolishness?
|Re: Reps Kick Against New Language Policy By Nigerian Army by michaelwilli(m): 11:42am
In other countries, the armed forces teaches soldiers languages, I dont know abt naija sha
|Re: Reps Kick Against New Language Policy By Nigerian Army by NwaEzefuNaMba(m): 11:43am
|Re: Reps Kick Against New Language Policy By Nigerian Army by geometricaxis: 11:44am
Army says it helps that its soldiers speak multiple languages to aid it's missions in various parts of the country, House of rep decides it knows how to run the army better that the Army
|Re: Reps Kick Against New Language Policy By Nigerian Army by raphafire: 11:45am
|Re: Reps Kick Against New Language Policy By Nigerian Army by bedspread: 11:50am
Seems The Confusion has Hit the NA
|Re: Reps Kick Against New Language Policy By Nigerian Army by agwom(m): 11:50am
DLondonboiy:me and you who is a fool?
|Re: Reps Kick Against New Language Policy By Nigerian Army by demolinka(m): 11:52am
In fact it should be imposed in Nigerian tertiary institutions too, not only the armed forces. Good one!
