Winifred Oyo-ita Denies Endorsing Letter Reinstating Maina by faroukfahima(m): 4:05pm
@OkayNigeria
The Head of Service of the Federation, Winifred Ekanem Oyo-Ita has denied endorsing a letter that reinstated the former Chairman of the Presidential Task Force on Pension Reform, Abdulrasheed Maina.
Speaking during a hearing of the House of Representatives ad hoc committee investigating Maina’s reinstatement on Thursday, the Head of Service said the Ministry of Interior acted on an advance copy sent to the Federal Civil Service Commission, which was for information purpose.
Oyo-Ita said: “An officer cannot be written an official letter without it passing through a superior, any such letter must pass through the administrative head before it’s sent to the officer, it is the normal administrative line of correspondence.
“I did not endorse the letter for the reinstatement of Maina. Recall I brought the letter for sighting last week, it was never sent to Maina. That letter is still in my possession.
“What the Ministry of Interior did was they acted on an advance copy sent to them by the Federal Civil Service Commission for information purpose only. I never endorsed that copy, I already explained that last week.
“For the perm sec to say the reinstatement of Maina was coming from the HoS of the federation was a bit limited in facts.”
https://www.okay.ng/hos-winifred-oyo-ita-denies-endorsing-letter-reinstating-maina/
Re: Winifred Oyo-ita Denies Endorsing Letter Reinstating Maina by Mexzy4sho(m): 4:28pm
[i][/i]“I did not endorse the letter for the reinstatement of Maina. Recall I brought the letter for sighting last week, it was never sent to Maina. That letter is still in my possession.
“What the Ministry of Interior did was they acted on an advance copy sent to them by the Federal Civil Service Commission for information purpose only. I never endorsed that copy, I already explained that last week.
So in other words, it's the ministry of interior that did it. People always looking to blame others for their mistakes.
Re: Winifred Oyo-ita Denies Endorsing Letter Reinstating Maina by okosodo: 4:42pm
Even a whole femi falana bought pension scam properties, i give up
Re: Winifred Oyo-ita Denies Endorsing Letter Reinstating Maina by BUHARIISCURSED(m): 4:45pm
Re: Winifred Oyo-ita Denies Endorsing Letter Reinstating Maina by miqos03: 4:54pm
Strong woman
Re: Winifred Oyo-ita Denies Endorsing Letter Reinstating Maina by Williamstd9: 4:55pm
Wetin concern me
Re: Winifred Oyo-ita Denies Endorsing Letter Reinstating Maina by money121(m): 4:55pm
Well-done Ma
Re: Winifred Oyo-ita Denies Endorsing Letter Reinstating Maina by DTalented(m): 4:56pm
There is nothing like truth under this government. APC is filled with liars.
Quote me anywhere
Re: Winifred Oyo-ita Denies Endorsing Letter Reinstating Maina by deco22(m): 4:56pm
They are trying to pin it on the poor woman,abba kyari,dambazzua and malami should be the ones being investigated.
Re: Winifred Oyo-ita Denies Endorsing Letter Reinstating Maina by datola: 4:56pm
Courageous woman!
Re: Winifred Oyo-ita Denies Endorsing Letter Reinstating Maina by gurunlocker: 4:56pm
Let them be pushing it to each other, all I know is that Bubu knows about it from the beginning.
Very soon all this will die down, that's what this government is all good about...
Re: Winifred Oyo-ita Denies Endorsing Letter Reinstating Maina by fulaniHERDSman(m): 4:56pm
Re: Winifred Oyo-ita Denies Endorsing Letter Reinstating Maina by three: 4:57pm
It's safe to say we know who reinstated Maina
Re: Winifred Oyo-ita Denies Endorsing Letter Reinstating Maina by MrImole(m): 4:57pm
APC is EVIL!
Re: Winifred Oyo-ita Denies Endorsing Letter Reinstating Maina by MrImole(m): 4:59pm
Government of lies...
I trust my Ekiti people, we're the best in disgracing APC!
Re: Winifred Oyo-ita Denies Endorsing Letter Reinstating Maina by jaheymezz(m): 4:59pm
Re: Winifred Oyo-ita Denies Endorsing Letter Reinstating Maina by Lanre4uonly(m): 4:59pm
Pointing of accusing fingers continues. It is well.
Re: Winifred Oyo-ita Denies Endorsing Letter Reinstating Maina by tzoracle: 5:00pm
MrImole:apc is a disgrace already, you need not be bothered
Re: Winifred Oyo-ita Denies Endorsing Letter Reinstating Maina by Alexgeneration(m): 5:00pm
Madam don't worry, we already know who was instrumental to Maina's reinstatement.
Re: Winifred Oyo-ita Denies Endorsing Letter Reinstating Maina by PointZerom: 5:01pm
NgeneUkwenu Sarrki psalmsjob madridguy passingShot Qmerit omenka have you seen how useless your govt is?.
Even the only Agency they created (whistle-blower), they can't manage it.
Re: Winifred Oyo-ita Denies Endorsing Letter Reinstating Maina by MrImole(m): 5:01pm
faroukfahima:
He's afraid of disgracing his evil party mate.
Re: Winifred Oyo-ita Denies Endorsing Letter Reinstating Maina by maibank: 5:04pm
draama queen
Re: Winifred Oyo-ita Denies Endorsing Letter Reinstating Maina by spartan117(m): 5:04pm
Nice do well to distance yourself from this ma'am
Re: Winifred Oyo-ita Denies Endorsing Letter Reinstating Maina by funlord(m): 5:07pm
Maybe it was 2pac that signed the letter then?
Re: Winifred Oyo-ita Denies Endorsing Letter Reinstating Maina by MrImole(m): 5:08pm
tzoracle:
YES OOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO
Re: Winifred Oyo-ita Denies Endorsing Letter Reinstating Maina by Juliette05(f): 5:11pm
It wasnt me by shaggy comes to my mind with all these denials
Re: Winifred Oyo-ita Denies Endorsing Letter Reinstating Maina by smileyoo: 5:14pm
this lady is even more courageous than most nigerian men. #myrespectma.
Re: Winifred Oyo-ita Denies Endorsing Letter Reinstating Maina by Jolar101(m): 5:15pm
These northerners plans to use Oyo Ita as scapegoat has failed.
Maina himself has said it was president Buhari ordered for his secret reinstatement.
APC and Buhari's corrupt government cabals, are filled with lying spirits possessed by juju broomsticks.
