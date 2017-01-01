Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Winifred Oyo-ita Denies Endorsing Letter Reinstating Maina (5874 Views)

The Head of Service of the Federation, Winifred Ekanem Oyo-Ita has denied endorsing a letter that reinstated the former Chairman of the Presidential Task Force on Pension Reform, Abdulrasheed Maina.



Speaking during a hearing of the House of Representatives ad hoc committee investigating Maina’s reinstatement on Thursday, the Head of Service said the Ministry of Interior acted on an advance copy sent to the Federal Civil Service Commission, which was for information purpose.



Oyo-Ita said: “An officer cannot be written an official letter without it passing through a superior, any such letter must pass through the administrative head before it’s sent to the officer, it is the normal administrative line of correspondence.



“I did not endorse the letter for the reinstatement of Maina. Recall I brought the letter for sighting last week, it was never sent to Maina. That letter is still in my possession.



“What the Ministry of Interior did was they acted on an advance copy sent to them by the Federal Civil Service Commission for information purpose only. I never endorsed that copy, I already explained that last week.



“For the perm sec to say the reinstatement of Maina was coming from the HoS of the federation was a bit limited in facts.”



So in other words, it's the ministry of interior that did it. People always looking to blame others for their mistakes. 2 Likes

Even a whole femi falana bought pension scam properties, i give up 14 Likes 2 Shares

Strong woman 7 Likes

Well-done Ma 5 Likes

There is nothing like truth under this government. APC is filled with liars.

Quote me anywhere 17 Likes 1 Share

They are trying to pin it on the poor woman,abba kyari,dambazzua and malami should be the ones being investigated. 14 Likes 1 Share

Courageous woman! 4 Likes

Let them be pushing it to each other, all I know is that Bubu knows about it from the beginning.



Very soon all this will die down, that's what this government is all good about... 8 Likes

It's safe to say we know who reinstated Maina 15 Likes

APC is EVIL! 6 Likes

Government of lies...





























I trust my Ekiti people, we're the best in disgracing APC! 6 Likes

Pointing of accusing fingers continues. It is well. 1 Like

I trust my Ekiti people, we're the best in disgracing APC! apc is a disgrace already, you need not be bothered apc is a disgrace already, you need not be bothered 9 Likes 1 Share

Madam don't worry, we already know who was instrumental to Maina's reinstatement. 7 Likes

NgeneUkwenu Sarrki psalmsjob madridguy passingShot Qmerit omenka have you seen how useless your govt is?.



Even the only Agency they created (whistle-blower), they can't manage it. 11 Likes

He's afraid of disgracing his evil party mate. He's afraid of disgracing his evil party mate. 5 Likes

Nice do well to distance yourself from this ma'am 3 Likes

Maybe it was 2pac that signed the letter then?

YES OOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO YES OOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO 1 Like

It wasnt me by shaggy comes to my mind with all these denials 2 Likes

this lady is even more courageous than most nigerian men. #myrespectma. 1 Like