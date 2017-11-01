₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
VP Osinbajo Arrives Osogbo Amid Tight Security Presence (see Photos) by Aminat508(f): 4:40pm
Source : http://www.amiloaded.com/2017/11/vp-osinbajo-arrives-osogbo-amid-tight.html
3 Likes
Re: VP Osinbajo Arrives Osogbo Amid Tight Security Presence (see Photos) by Aminat508(f): 4:41pm
Re: VP Osinbajo Arrives Osogbo Amid Tight Security Presence (see Photos) by BUHARIISCURSED(m): 4:42pm
Re: VP Osinbajo Arrives Osogbo Amid Tight Security Presence (see Photos) by Mexzy4sho(m): 4:42pm
.
1 Like
Re: VP Osinbajo Arrives Osogbo Amid Tight Security Presence (see Photos) by python1: 4:43pm
That's my vice president, and hopefully, my president to be 2023, nothing for terrorists.
16 Likes
Re: VP Osinbajo Arrives Osogbo Amid Tight Security Presence (see Photos) by Mexzy4sho(m): 4:45pm
.in other news, it's God that'll punish sterling. How can you be scoring goals at dying minutes leaving other clubs behind, DO YOU WANT TO DIE.?
8 Likes
Re: VP Osinbajo Arrives Osogbo Amid Tight Security Presence (see Photos) by deco22(m): 4:52pm
Ok
Ok
Re: VP Osinbajo Arrives Osogbo Amid Tight Security Presence (see Photos) by Earthquake1: 4:56pm
Why the tight security
Abi for skull miners
31 Likes 2 Shares
Re: VP Osinbajo Arrives Osogbo Amid Tight Security Presence (see Photos) by MasterKim: 5:08pm
Flat heads enta sharp sharp make we scatter dz thread
6 Likes 1 Share
Re: VP Osinbajo Arrives Osogbo Amid Tight Security Presence (see Photos) by MasterKim: 5:13pm
Earthquake1:No sir, there are enough flat heads from onitcha baby factory to mine.
They re only protecting him from d smell emanating from d body of few flat headed swines dat managed to escape from the red mud enclave to sell fanyogo in osogbo
33 Likes 4 Shares
Re: VP Osinbajo Arrives Osogbo Amid Tight Security Presence (see Photos) by Earthquake1: 5:20pm
MasterKim:
24 Likes
Re: VP Osinbajo Arrives Osogbo Amid Tight Security Presence (see Photos) by Edopesin(m): 5:21pm
1 Like
Re: VP Osinbajo Arrives Osogbo Amid Tight Security Presence (see Photos) by Flexherbal(m): 5:22pm
He is welcome !
He is welcome !
Re: VP Osinbajo Arrives Osogbo Amid Tight Security Presence (see Photos) by BruncleZuma: 5:22pm
Baba you no go congratulate WizKid?
Baba you no go congratulate WizKid?
Re: VP Osinbajo Arrives Osogbo Amid Tight Security Presence (see Photos) by QueenSekxy(f): 5:22pm
welcome VP
welcome VP
Re: VP Osinbajo Arrives Osogbo Amid Tight Security Presence (see Photos) by NigerDeltan(m): 5:22pm
A vice president Flying into Oshogbo to share 250million to Osun people
Are u kidding me?
2 Likes
Re: VP Osinbajo Arrives Osogbo Amid Tight Security Presence (see Photos) by AntiWailer: 5:23pm
Welcome
Welcome
Re: VP Osinbajo Arrives Osogbo Amid Tight Security Presence (see Photos) by QueenSekxy(f): 5:23pm
MasterKim:jobblessness. .I think you derive a great joy abusing yourself online..
smh
4 Likes
Re: VP Osinbajo Arrives Osogbo Amid Tight Security Presence (see Photos) by HtwoOw: 5:24pm
We like that
We like that
Re: VP Osinbajo Arrives Osogbo Amid Tight Security Presence (see Photos) by Lanre4uonly(m): 5:24pm
Ok. That's nice.
Ok. That's nice.
Re: VP Osinbajo Arrives Osogbo Amid Tight Security Presence (see Photos) by Lomprico2: 5:25pm
Why the tight security? Are d afonja muslims planing to take out this pastor?
2 Likes
Re: VP Osinbajo Arrives Osogbo Amid Tight Security Presence (see Photos) by HtwoOw: 5:25pm
MasterKim:
Wicked
4 Likes 1 Share
Re: VP Osinbajo Arrives Osogbo Amid Tight Security Presence (see Photos) by xreal: 5:25pm
Where is the tight security?
Tight security ko, bump shot security ni.
He is at home. State of Osun.
Re: VP Osinbajo Arrives Osogbo Amid Tight Security Presence (see Photos) by crownedprinz(m): 5:25pm
as funny as it sounds....vp osinbanjo tenure is not as boring as vp Namadi sambo tenure.....he was totally idle...
3 Likes
Re: VP Osinbajo Arrives Osogbo Amid Tight Security Presence (see Photos) by ayoblinks: 5:27pm
MasterKim:Guy why?!
Re: VP Osinbajo Arrives Osogbo Amid Tight Security Presence (see Photos) by lordyugo(m): 5:27pm
MasterKim:
A supposedly grown man getn excited that hes bout to engage in tribal slurs on a social media with his fellow country man.
Dnt get it ,does it mean ur very existence depends on nairaland, thats really a sign of unproductivity
4 Likes
Re: VP Osinbajo Arrives Osogbo Amid Tight Security Presence (see Photos) by MANNABBQGRILLS: 5:27pm
Normal VP security is all I see. Misleading headline.....
2 Likes 1 Share
Re: VP Osinbajo Arrives Osogbo Amid Tight Security Presence (see Photos) by MasterKim: 5:28pm
QueenSekxy:Sorry, are u a flat head? Yes or No
2 Likes
|Re: VP Osinbajo Arrives Osogbo Amid Tight Security Presence (see Photos) by funlord(m): 5:29pm
If this is what tight security means then I don't want!
Re: VP Osinbajo Arrives Osogbo Amid Tight Security Presence (see Photos) by 9jatatafo(m): 5:30pm
Nigga is there for the weed
Nigga is there for the weed
Re: VP Osinbajo Arrives Osogbo Amid Tight Security Presence (see Photos) by sonnie10: 5:30pm
Where are the businesses ? Or is he there to commission banners?
1 Like
Re: VP Osinbajo Arrives Osogbo Amid Tight Security Presence (see Photos) by bitchcrafts: 5:30pm
Sharing our national bread this kind of way is not wise oh!
1 Like
