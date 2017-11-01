₦airaland Forum

VP Osinbajo Arrives Osogbo Amid Tight Security Presence (see Photos) by Aminat508(f): 4:40pm

@AMILOADED




Vice president Yemi Osinbajo has just arrived Osogbo, the capital of Osun state for the commissioning of some projects.

Prof. Osinbajo was being expected in Osogbo to commission some projects since morning but just arrived about 3:40pm.


There are mammoth crowds waiting at the Freedom Park in Osogbo to welcome the Vice-president as at the time of filing this report on Thursday afternoon.


Amiloaded gathered that Part of the projects is the FG-OSUN MSCE clinic which is geared towards empowering small and medium scale enterprises in the state.


More than 3000 people will get 50,000 each and a select class of 200 will get 500,000 each.


Source : http://www.amiloaded.com/2017/11/vp-osinbajo-arrives-osogbo-amid-tight.html

Re: VP Osinbajo Arrives Osogbo Amid Tight Security Presence (see Photos) by Aminat508(f): 4:41pm
See more photos

http://www.amiloaded.com/2017/11/vp-osinbajo-arrives-osogbo-amid-tight.html

Re: VP Osinbajo Arrives Osogbo Amid Tight Security Presence (see Photos) by BUHARIISCURSED(m): 4:42pm
tongue
Re: VP Osinbajo Arrives Osogbo Amid Tight Security Presence (see Photos) by Mexzy4sho(m): 4:42pm
.

Re: VP Osinbajo Arrives Osogbo Amid Tight Security Presence (see Photos) by python1: 4:43pm
That's my vice president, and hopefully, my president to be 2023, nothing for terrorists. cheesy

Re: VP Osinbajo Arrives Osogbo Amid Tight Security Presence (see Photos) by Mexzy4sho(m): 4:45pm
.in other news, it's God that'll punish sterling. How can you be scoring goals at dying minutes leaving other clubs behind, DO YOU WANT TO DIE.?

Re: VP Osinbajo Arrives Osogbo Amid Tight Security Presence (see Photos) by deco22(m): 4:52pm
Ok

Re: VP Osinbajo Arrives Osogbo Amid Tight Security Presence (see Photos) by Earthquake1: 4:56pm
Why the tight security

Abi for skull miners grin

Re: VP Osinbajo Arrives Osogbo Amid Tight Security Presence (see Photos) by MasterKim: 5:08pm
Flat heads enta sharp sharp make we scatter dz thread

Re: VP Osinbajo Arrives Osogbo Amid Tight Security Presence (see Photos) by MasterKim: 5:13pm
Earthquake1:
Why the tight security

Abi for skull miners grin
No sir, there are enough flat heads from onitcha baby factory to mine.
They re only protecting him from d smell emanating from d body of few flat headed swines dat managed to escape from the red mud enclave to sell fanyogo in osogbo

Re: VP Osinbajo Arrives Osogbo Amid Tight Security Presence (see Photos) by Earthquake1: 5:20pm
MasterKim:

No sir, there are enough flat heads from onitcha baby factory to mine.
They re only protecting him from d smell emanating from d body of few flat headed swines dat managed to escape from the red mud enclave to sell fanyogo in osogbo
grin

Re: VP Osinbajo Arrives Osogbo Amid Tight Security Presence (see Photos) by Edopesin(m): 5:21pm

Re: VP Osinbajo Arrives Osogbo Amid Tight Security Presence (see Photos) by Flexherbal(m): 5:22pm
He is welcome !
Re: VP Osinbajo Arrives Osogbo Amid Tight Security Presence (see Photos) by BruncleZuma: 5:22pm
Baba you no go congratulate WizKid?
Re: VP Osinbajo Arrives Osogbo Amid Tight Security Presence (see Photos) by QueenSekxy(f): 5:22pm
welcome VP
Re: VP Osinbajo Arrives Osogbo Amid Tight Security Presence (see Photos) by NigerDeltan(m): 5:22pm
grin

A vice president Flying into Oshogbo to share 250million to Osun people

Are u kidding me?

Re: VP Osinbajo Arrives Osogbo Amid Tight Security Presence (see Photos) by AntiWailer: 5:23pm
Welcome
Re: VP Osinbajo Arrives Osogbo Amid Tight Security Presence (see Photos) by QueenSekxy(f): 5:23pm
MasterKim:
Flat heads enta sharp sharp make we scatter dz thread
jobblessness. .I think you derive a great joy abusing yourself online..
smh

Re: VP Osinbajo Arrives Osogbo Amid Tight Security Presence (see Photos) by HtwoOw: 5:24pm
We like that
Re: VP Osinbajo Arrives Osogbo Amid Tight Security Presence (see Photos) by Lanre4uonly(m): 5:24pm
Ok. That's nice.
Re: VP Osinbajo Arrives Osogbo Amid Tight Security Presence (see Photos) by Lomprico2: 5:25pm
Why the tight security? Are d afonja muslims planing to take out this pastor?

Re: VP Osinbajo Arrives Osogbo Amid Tight Security Presence (see Photos) by HtwoOw: 5:25pm
MasterKim:

No sir, there are enough flat heads from onitcha baby factory to mine.
They re only protecting him from d smell emanating from d body of few flat headed swines dat managed to escape from the red mud enclave to sell fanyogo in osogbo

Wicked grin

Re: VP Osinbajo Arrives Osogbo Amid Tight Security Presence (see Photos) by xreal: 5:25pm
Where is the tight security?

Tight security ko, bump shot security ni.


He is at home. State of Osun.
Re: VP Osinbajo Arrives Osogbo Amid Tight Security Presence (see Photos) by crownedprinz(m): 5:25pm
as funny as it sounds....vp osinbanjo tenure is not as boring as vp Namadi sambo tenure.....he was totally idle...

Re: VP Osinbajo Arrives Osogbo Amid Tight Security Presence (see Photos) by ayoblinks: 5:27pm
MasterKim:

Sorry, are u a flat head? Yes or No
Guy why?!
Re: VP Osinbajo Arrives Osogbo Amid Tight Security Presence (see Photos) by lordyugo(m): 5:27pm
MasterKim:
Flat heads enta sharp sharp make we scatter dz thread

A supposedly grown man getn excited that hes bout to engage in tribal slurs on a social media with his fellow country man.
Dnt get it ,does it mean ur very existence depends on nairaland, thats really a sign of unproductivity

Re: VP Osinbajo Arrives Osogbo Amid Tight Security Presence (see Photos) by MANNABBQGRILLS: 5:27pm
Normal VP security is all I see. Misleading headline.....

Re: VP Osinbajo Arrives Osogbo Amid Tight Security Presence (see Photos) by MasterKim: 5:28pm
QueenSekxy:

jobblessness. .I think you derive a great joy abusing yourself online..
smh
Sorry, are u a flat head? Yes or No

Re: VP Osinbajo Arrives Osogbo Amid Tight Security Presence (see Photos) by funlord(m): 5:29pm
If this is what tight security means then I don't want!
Re: VP Osinbajo Arrives Osogbo Amid Tight Security Presence (see Photos) by 9jatatafo(m): 5:30pm
Nigga is there for the weed
Re: VP Osinbajo Arrives Osogbo Amid Tight Security Presence (see Photos) by sonnie10: 5:30pm
Where are the businesses ? Or is he there to commission banners?

Re: VP Osinbajo Arrives Osogbo Amid Tight Security Presence (see Photos) by bitchcrafts: 5:30pm
Sharing our national bread this kind of way is not wise oh!

