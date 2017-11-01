Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / VP Osinbajo Arrives Osogbo Amid Tight Security Presence (see Photos) (15106 Views)

Vice president Yemi Osinbajo has just arrived Osogbo, the capital of Osun state for the commissioning of some projects.



Prof. Osinbajo was being expected in Osogbo to commission some projects since morning but just arrived about 3:40pm.





There are mammoth crowds waiting at the Freedom Park in Osogbo to welcome the Vice-president as at the time of filing this report on Thursday afternoon.





Amiloaded gathered that Part of the projects is the FG-OSUN MSCE clinic which is geared towards empowering small and medium scale enterprises in the state.





More than 3000 people will get 50,000 each and a select class of 200 will get 500,000 each.



That's my vice president, and hopefully, my president to be 2023, nothing for terrorists. 16 Likes

He is welcome !

welcome VP





A vice president Flying into Oshogbo to share 250million to Osun people



Are u kidding me? A vice president Flying into Oshogbo to share 250million to Osun peopleAre u kidding me? 2 Likes

Where is the tight security?



He is at home. State of Osun.

as funny as it sounds....vp osinbanjo tenure is not as boring as vp Namadi sambo tenure.....he was totally idle... 3 Likes

Normal VP security is all I see. Misleading headline..... 2 Likes 1 Share

If this is what tight security means then I don't want!

Where are the businesses ? Or is he there to commission banners? 1 Like