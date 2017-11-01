Ngige and okorocha better known as APC faithful Stewarts and including some IGBO politicians and populace that's hoping Igboman will grab power in 2023 from buhari you guys will be disappointed.





Buhari is already romancing Osinbajo and tinubu in a bid to buy support for 2023 and i believe tinubu cant be this foolish after what they did to him the minute buhari won the last election. the only way tinubu can support Buhari again is when there is guaranty to relinquish power to him or his boy the VP. and buhari needs Osinbajo so badly to contest the 2019, he does not need IGBO. the only way Osinbajo would join the race is when he can get the power by 2023. and nothing else.



he would not work for nothing, suffer for nothing and go back home for nothing who does that?





if Buhari is serious about relinquishing power to south east then you guys should start by requesting for Igbo Vice. if he cannot pick an igbo as vice then it means buhari doesn't and would never take the south east serious. buhari has not hide is hatred for the igbo people, he said it already and from his body action no one needs to tell you guys.





the votes from the south west is what counts to a typical northerner and not south east or south south.



buhari still doesn't believe the votes from the south south and south east that's why he was quick to send soldiers python dance and crocodile but he never send soldiers to fulani or badoo cults in south west. you guys haven't forgetting the 5%? have you? he is a realist who doesn't hide is feelings. his action speaks for him. since he won the last election he has never visited the west or east or south only when there is election.





the blame is now been shift to odigie oyegun which is to buy supports again. and APC is about to dump oyegun as the chairman of the party next year as election draws near. we all know who is behind oyegun actions against tinubu, oyegun was only working for his master.





buhari only needs to capture south west and north to win. if you guys want to play smart don't cry of marginalisation when the south west outsmart you guys yet again.



support Atiku now!! let look the betterment of the country by removing buhari rather than where the president comes from. Say yes to restructuring