₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,920,486 members, 3,943,182 topics. Date: Thursday, 30 November 2017 at 07:10 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala Participates In Vaccination In Laos, Cuddles Kids (Photos) (3718 Views)
Pandemonium In Port Harcourt Over Vaccination In Rumuapara (Photos) / Military Is Not Forcing Anyone To Take Vaccination At Nnewi-PICTURES / Buhari Smiles As He Shakes Makarfi, Olisa Metuh, Others (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala Participates In Vaccination In Laos, Cuddles Kids (Photos) by Mztarstrechy(m): 5:28pm
Former Finance Minister Okonjo-Iweala was pictured in the field in Laos with Gavi and the Gavi board participating in vaccination, maternal and child health campaign in the village of Nasala with H.E Prof Bounkong Syhavong, Minister of Health and ministry officials.
She was also honored with the National Award of Labor for contributions to Laos development by decree of H.E President Bounyang Vorachit. The medal was awarded by H.E. Mr. Somdy Douangdy, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance on November 28, 2017 in Vientiane, Laos.
See photos below
ource: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/11/okonjo-iweala-cuddles.html?m=1
2 Likes
|Re: Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala Participates In Vaccination In Laos, Cuddles Kids (Photos) by Mztarstrechy(m): 5:28pm
|Re: Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala Participates In Vaccination In Laos, Cuddles Kids (Photos) by Stalwert: 5:49pm
Economic Hitman being rewarded for a job well done in destroying our economy.
9 Likes
|Re: Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala Participates In Vaccination In Laos, Cuddles Kids (Photos) by se0un(m): 6:41pm
|Re: Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala Participates In Vaccination In Laos, Cuddles Kids (Photos) by MaryBenn(f): 6:42pm
Good
1 Like
|Re: Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala Participates In Vaccination In Laos, Cuddles Kids (Photos) by wiloy2k8(m): 6:42pm
hmm
|Re: Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala Participates In Vaccination In Laos, Cuddles Kids (Photos) by yeyerolling: 6:42pm
Stalwert:the issue is nigeria was designed to fail ab initio. if u like bring best brains dem no fit do jack, so Adeosun wey be performer for Pwc Uk has been reduced to a dundee
6 Likes
|Re: Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala Participates In Vaccination In Laos, Cuddles Kids (Photos) by Adaumunocha(f): 6:42pm
I'm coming, lemme fry bacon first.
|Re: Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala Participates In Vaccination In Laos, Cuddles Kids (Photos) by Destined2win: 6:42pm
I love you Ngozi
2 Likes
|Re: Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala Participates In Vaccination In Laos, Cuddles Kids (Photos) by ChiefPiiko(m): 6:42pm
Reminds me of my aunt
|Re: Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala Participates In Vaccination In Laos, Cuddles Kids (Photos) by sajb(m): 6:42pm
If we list 10 Nigerians that have been globally celebrated... This woman should rank among the top 5..
I respect her for her achievements..
7 Likes
|Re: Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala Participates In Vaccination In Laos, Cuddles Kids (Photos) by Earthquake1: 6:43pm
Stalwert:
Ewu
11 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala Participates In Vaccination In Laos, Cuddles Kids (Photos) by BruncleZuma: 6:43pm
I have repented
1 Like
|Re: Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala Participates In Vaccination In Laos, Cuddles Kids (Photos) by hemartins(m): 6:43pm
Service to humanity. This is the best way to show love.
Wish I could be remembered for actions like this.
1 Like
|Re: Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala Participates In Vaccination In Laos, Cuddles Kids (Photos) by Bangx(m): 6:43pm
Madam money abeg come help buhari small
1 Like
|Re: Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala Participates In Vaccination In Laos, Cuddles Kids (Photos) by innobets(m): 6:44pm
dats cool but e no add anything to Nigeria Economy
1 Like
|Re: Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala Participates In Vaccination In Laos, Cuddles Kids (Photos) by Dboyz(m): 6:44pm
Stalwert:
U need a brain transplant
10 Likes
|Re: Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala Participates In Vaccination In Laos, Cuddles Kids (Photos) by emmyquan: 6:45pm
|Re: Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala Participates In Vaccination In Laos, Cuddles Kids (Photos) by sonnie10: 6:45pm
Bangx:
Shame and pride won't let them.
5 Likes
|Re: Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala Participates In Vaccination In Laos, Cuddles Kids (Photos) by bright007(f): 6:45pm
OK
|Re: Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala Participates In Vaccination In Laos, Cuddles Kids (Photos) by Mike880: 6:46pm
Nairalanders, please i really do need here, I can't stand the shame of using my real account to beg online.
Please someone should help me with 10thousand naira i promise to pay back in two weeks time. If this is not a serious problem i won't bring it online. I plead with you all
|Re: Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala Participates In Vaccination In Laos, Cuddles Kids (Photos) by bright007(f): 6:46pm
BruncleZuma:
|Re: Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala Participates In Vaccination In Laos, Cuddles Kids (Photos) by yanshDoctor: 6:47pm
Ngige and okorocha better known as APC faithful Stewarts and including some IGBO politicians and populace that's hoping Igboman will grab power in 2023 from buhari you guys will be disappointed.
Buhari is already romancing Osinbajo and tinubu in a bid to buy support for 2023 and i believe tinubu cant be this foolish after what they did to him the minute buhari won the last election. the only way tinubu can support Buhari again is when there is guaranty to relinquish power to him or his boy the VP. and buhari needs Osinbajo so badly to contest the 2019, he does not need IGBO. the only way Osinbajo would join the race is when he can get the power by 2023. and nothing else.
he would not work for nothing, suffer for nothing and go back home for nothing who does that?
if Buhari is serious about relinquishing power to south east then you guys should start by requesting for Igbo Vice. if he cannot pick an igbo as vice then it means buhari doesn't and would never take the south east serious. buhari has not hide is hatred for the igbo people, he said it already and from his body action no one needs to tell you guys.
the votes from the south west is what counts to a typical northerner and not south east or south south.
buhari still doesn't believe the votes from the south south and south east that's why he was quick to send soldiers python dance and crocodile but he never send soldiers to fulani or badoo cults in south west. you guys haven't forgetting the 5%? have you? he is a realist who doesn't hide is feelings. his action speaks for him. since he won the last election he has never visited the west or east or south only when there is election.
the blame is now been shift to odigie oyegun which is to buy supports again. and APC is about to dump oyegun as the chairman of the party next year as election draws near. we all know who is behind oyegun actions against tinubu, oyegun was only working for his master.
buhari only needs to capture south west and north to win. if you guys want to play smart don't cry of marginalisation when the south west outsmart you guys yet again.
support Atiku now!! let look the betterment of the country by removing buhari rather than where the president comes from. Say yes to restructuring
|Re: Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala Participates In Vaccination In Laos, Cuddles Kids (Photos) by lastempero: 6:47pm
Our own ngozi.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala Participates In Vaccination In Laos, Cuddles Kids (Photos) by princechurchill(m): 6:47pm
Stalwert:
Better than ur generation to come, even the dead...
4 Likes
|Re: Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala Participates In Vaccination In Laos, Cuddles Kids (Photos) by Kaybee14(m): 6:47pm
Well done ma'am.
|Re: Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala Participates In Vaccination In Laos, Cuddles Kids (Photos) by BruncleZuma: 6:47pm
author=bright007 post=62860812
1 Like
|Re: Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala Participates In Vaccination In Laos, Cuddles Kids (Photos) by MichaelSokoto(m): 6:48pm
chai!
see wat nnamumudi cownu & PDP has turn madam economy coordinator into, dey have turn mama to mmugwu baby-carryin mama all over Asia...
it shall Neva be well wit dalector & PDP
|Re: Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala Participates In Vaccination In Laos, Cuddles Kids (Photos) by bright007(f): 6:48pm
Destined2win:
2 Likes
|Re: Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala Participates In Vaccination In Laos, Cuddles Kids (Photos) by Pvibe007: 6:50pm
BruncleZuma:
Oh You mean sarrki & Omeka's soldiers?
1 Like
|Re: Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala Participates In Vaccination In Laos, Cuddles Kids (Photos) by lilfreezy: 6:50pm
Ride on ma. The original minister we know, not that one that went to British polytechnic and only knows how to speak English
|Re: Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala Participates In Vaccination In Laos, Cuddles Kids (Photos) by BruncleZuma: 6:51pm
Pvibe007:
This man sef who are those are they brands of Indomie noodles?
Abuja Bombings: Sss To Arraign Charles Okah / Bankole Is Our Official Candidate, Says Pdp / Court Extends Five Governors’ Terms
Viewing this topic: emmbet, bright007(f), NdRuby(m), Cyynthialove(f), obivick, Okonzy1(m), Onyin11, asawanathegreat(m), LGISREAL, MaryBenn(f), dometome, deriod(m), blacksta(m), calmbabadee(m), janey1984, ahizih(m), Milldon(m), DeepLearning, bukalis(m), teamgreat, JohnsonEmma(m), afrimerch, Anwons, hertz9te(m), dayod247(m), Brown152(m), Benite, Edeali(m), enymoney1, Jonbold(m), ProfDumbledor(m), Mrokaykay(m), LoveJesus87(m), Teeneyo(m), Hisxellency, MRNICEGUYy(m), jearile(m), pentane05(m), petbam, Collinzo4chizi, obytex(m), nnaemmy(m), harsysky(m), franudi, hakinze00(m), peter6441(m), johnbosco97(m), gifftson101, georjay(m), timota(m), puresaint(m), c2far, dokiOloye(m), abbacool(m) and 122 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 33