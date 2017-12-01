Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Libya Embassy In Nigeria Releases Statement On Slavery In Libya (Pictured) (9876 Views)

Source: Statement by Embassy of Libya in Nigeria on slavery in some Libyan cities involving Nigerian migrants and Africans.

Nigeria and Africa is a failed project. hate to be a black man. 13 Likes 1 Share

So, when is Nigerian govt also going to condemn the Nigerians that sold their brothers to the Libyans? 2 Likes

For Gods sake no one should blame these libyans..not like i support them but those who are not travelling for legitimate business, vacation or study should stay back and look inwards. We should channel all this enerygy into our own system to get it right once and for damn all!



2019 is by the corner and who do we hv as contestants? Same old clique.

..and we will come out to cry for another 4 yrs, people will attemp this risky travelling route again n again...and the cycle continues

So long as ethno religious sentiments will never allow us to reason n do the right thing, the Nigeria nation.l will remain in perpetual mockery . 16 Likes

So, when is Nigerian govt also going to condemn the Nigerians that sold their brothers to the Libyans?

When He wakes up Or Is kicked out..... When He wakes up Or Is kicked out..... 6 Likes

So, when is Nigerian govt also going to condemn the Nigerians that sold their brothers to the Libyans?

When He wakes up Or Is kicked out.....

Do you guys have any evidence of Nigerians selling Nigerians to Libyans?



The slaves being traded are migrants who are trying to get to Europe through the Mediterranean sea and not people who got raided and sold to slavery in anyway. They are folks who voluntarily and on their own accord decided to take the very dangerous route to Europe through Libya. Do you guys have any evidence of Nigerians selling Nigerians to Libyans?The slaves being traded are migrants who are trying to get to Europe through the Mediterranean sea and not people who got raided and sold to slavery in anyway. They are folks who voluntarily and on their own accord decided to take the very dangerous route to Europe through Libya. 5 Likes 1 Share

Do you have any evidence of Nigerians selling Nigerians to Libyans?



The slaves being traded are migrants who are trying to get to Europe through the Mediterranean sea and not people who got raided and sold to slavery in anyway. That was what I got from following the story. That they were mostly sold over by the people(Nigerians who took them there. That was what I got from following the story. That they were mostly sold over by the people(Nigerians who took them there. 1 Like

Let the buck passing begin...

Commendable.





Thanks to Charly Boy.





Apart from noisemaking, I wonder what that idle Instagram fan boy called Freeze does with his time. 10 Likes 2 Shares

As much as I condemn the reported slavery, I wonder if the allege slave masters from Libya came to Nigeria to pick their slave, this people went to Libya which has no real government through illegal routes and the are now complaining .



The government should repatriate every Nigerian in Libya with a caveat that anyone that goes there again is on his own. After all the government hand is even full with those trying to earn living legally within Nigeria talkless of someone that want to run away illegally 1 Like

Yet to read the post



But did people expect them not to be defensive and make up excuses

they've just tarnished the image of that country

I think what we need here is awareness.. especially the Ibos who flee their homes with the expectations of a better life in foreign lands.



Truth is.. you'll always be a second class citizen if not third class sef to the aborigines in whichever land you migrate to no matter how much you have and the money you make there.



Yorubas will say.. 'ajo o le da bi ile'

Migrating upandan is just like a journey, it will never be like home. 1 Like

Everyone is condemning them

The Libyan embassy has condemned them,

The Libyan embassy also said all illegal migrants should be treated with human dignity



But as usual callous people will come out to defend the indefensible,



How can anyone support slavery and torture by asking inane questions such as what did they expect? or stupid statements like they deserved it just because the migrants went there illegally,



A very twisted mentality.

No one is saying support illegal migration,

All they are saying is that slavery and torture of illegal migrants is wrong and must be stopped.



Atleast the embassy is condemning it now, better late than never. 1 Like

bleaching cream is less than 1000 naira. You can easily change your skin colour since you're tired of being black.

You're seriously suffering from inferiority complex





You're seriously suffering from inferiority complex bleaching cream is less than 1000 naira. You can easily change your skin colour since you're tired of being black.You're seriously suffering from inferiority complex 10 Likes 2 Shares

Commendable.





Thanks to Charly Boy.





Apart from noisemaking, I wonder what that idle Instagram fan boy called Freeze does with his time.



Wanking over the attention he gets I suppose Wanking over the attention he gets I suppose 3 Likes

Charley Boy/man well done. 1 Like

Someone decides to travel to Europe by illegal means, gets stuck in Libya and is sold into slavery. And the most you can do is to blame the Libyans and the Nigerian government.



Can't you see you're not reasoning fine? 2 Likes

Who send them

Nigeria harsh economic crisis. Nigeria harsh economic crisis.

So dey have embassy here & maltreatin our pple over there.

Let's all be absolutely sure those are Nigerians and not terrorists utilizing the opportunity to infiltrate this country. 1 Like

bleaching cream is less than 1000 naira. You can easily change your skin colour since you're tired of being black.

You're seriously suffering from inferiority complex





You're seriously suffering from inferiority complex

dey there na. Once i see a medium to leaving Nigeria for England or other E countries to showcase my footballing skills , i will not hesitate. Nigeria Tire me. dey there na. Once i see a medium to leaving Nigeria for England or other E countries to showcase my footballing skills, i will not hesitate. Nigeria Tire me.