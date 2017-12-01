₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Bus Somersaults 3 Times In Enugu While Avoiding Hilux, 6 Burnt (Graphic Photos) by zoba88: 1:19pm
According to a report shared by a social media user,a terrible accident that claimed the lives of 6 people happened yesterday opposite Queens Secondary School,Nsukka,Enugu.A bus driver carrying 13 passengers was trying to avoid a hilux van driver who was said to be trying to turn without looking carefully.The bus somersaulted three times and caught fire.6 passengers were burnt beyond recognition.
See photos below
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/12/bus-somersaults-three-times-in-enugu.html?m=1
|Re: Bus Somersaults 3 Times In Enugu While Avoiding Hilux, 6 Burnt (Graphic Photos) by zoba88: 1:19pm
|Re: Bus Somersaults 3 Times In Enugu While Avoiding Hilux, 6 Burnt (Graphic Photos) by daewoorazer(m): 1:21pm
Song comes to mind:
This world is not my home,.............JR
|Re: Bus Somersaults 3 Times In Enugu While Avoiding Hilux, 6 Burnt (Graphic Photos) by zoba88: 1:21pm
zoba88:more
|Re: Bus Somersaults 3 Times In Enugu While Avoiding Hilux, 6 Burnt (Graphic Photos) by python1: 1:26pm
Death na turn by turn, I will surely die, same applies to every mortal, but some species were celebrating the death of a soldier couple of hours ago, very sure they will be expecting sympathy now.
|Re: Bus Somersaults 3 Times In Enugu While Avoiding Hilux, 6 Burnt (Graphic Photos) by LessNoise(m): 1:36pm
RIP .......Buh wait first who was counting the somersaults....I can imagine how counting would be like....
|Re: Bus Somersaults 3 Times In Enugu While Avoiding Hilux, 6 Burnt (Graphic Photos) by oake(m): 2:16pm
RIP to the dead. May death not be our portion before our time.
|Re: Bus Somersaults 3 Times In Enugu While Avoiding Hilux, 6 Burnt (Graphic Photos) by phkka1(m): 2:17pm
Buhari Buhari Buhari...
|Re: Bus Somersaults 3 Times In Enugu While Avoiding Hilux, 6 Burnt (Graphic Photos) by freedomforall30: 2:17pm
Yorubaa, let go of this country now. Yorubaa I say let go of this wicked country you are holding on to for selfish reasons as people are dying every day from failed system; nothing works. These accidents are caused by lack of good roads from failed system.
|Re: Bus Somersaults 3 Times In Enugu While Avoiding Hilux, 6 Burnt (Graphic Photos) by seunlayi(m): 2:18pm
What a loss? God help their families to bear the loss and the more damages that will be caused by those sharing this images.
|Re: Bus Somersaults 3 Times In Enugu While Avoiding Hilux, 6 Burnt (Graphic Photos) by miqos03: 2:18pm
God save us
|Re: Bus Somersaults 3 Times In Enugu While Avoiding Hilux, 6 Burnt (Graphic Photos) by ELShehzad: 2:18pm
python1:Bros, I sure say no be diz kain death u hope for sha
|Re: Bus Somersaults 3 Times In Enugu While Avoiding Hilux, 6 Burnt (Graphic Photos) by jericco1(m): 2:20pm
baba God. na which kind life be this? may their souls rest in peace.
|Re: Bus Somersaults 3 Times In Enugu While Avoiding Hilux, 6 Burnt (Graphic Photos) by GenOrumov: 2:20pm
That means the bus was on top speed if it could summersault thrice while avoiding a vehicle which was turning. Sad for the lives lost.
|Re: Bus Somersaults 3 Times In Enugu While Avoiding Hilux, 6 Burnt (Graphic Photos) by innobets(m): 2:20pm
RIP
|Re: Bus Somersaults 3 Times In Enugu While Avoiding Hilux, 6 Burnt (Graphic Photos) by PearlStreet(m): 2:21pm
God, I'm not a Saint nor am I stainless.
I'm not in a hurry cos I'll fulfill the number of my days which are more than three scores and ten, but please, whenever it pleases you to take me, let it be painless, quiet and devoid of drama.
|Re: Bus Somersaults 3 Times In Enugu While Avoiding Hilux, 6 Burnt (Graphic Photos) by GenOrumov: 2:23pm
freedomforall30:The cause of this accident was Over speeding.
Or you didn't read where the cause of this accident was as a result of the driver trying to avoid another vehicle making a them without looking?
|Re: Bus Somersaults 3 Times In Enugu While Avoiding Hilux, 6 Burnt (Graphic Photos) by Alariiwo: 2:24pm
Alaigbo needs serious cleansing.. Their offence and sins there don too much.
Within that small Enugu o.. Imagine!
|Re: Bus Somersaults 3 Times In Enugu While Avoiding Hilux, 6 Burnt (Graphic Photos) by sixtusn: 2:25pm
What a loss. May their Soul RIP
|Re: Bus Somersaults 3 Times In Enugu While Avoiding Hilux, 6 Burnt (Graphic Photos) by prynsex(m): 2:26pm
bus sumersault 3 times? so the user was counting why people are dieing? smh. RIP to the dead anyway
|Re: Bus Somersaults 3 Times In Enugu While Avoiding Hilux, 6 Burnt (Graphic Photos) by Edipee(m): 2:27pm
Buy why such painful death!
|Re: Bus Somersaults 3 Times In Enugu While Avoiding Hilux, 6 Burnt (Graphic Photos) by PointZerom: 2:28pm
Alariiwo:
If you're from north, deal with BOKO Haram and herdsmen. If na west, deal with Badoo and rituarists........ thank you.
|Re: Bus Somersaults 3 Times In Enugu While Avoiding Hilux, 6 Burnt (Graphic Photos) by Damfostopper(m): 2:29pm
python1:
|Re: Bus Somersaults 3 Times In Enugu While Avoiding Hilux, 6 Burnt (Graphic Photos) by Zico5(m): 2:34pm
The rate of accidents in South East is beyond comprehension. I can't imagine the number of people that have died through accidents this last month. I think something must be done quickly. If it is sin, I pray God forgive them. Hearing bad news from that region sadden my heart.
|Re: Bus Somersaults 3 Times In Enugu While Avoiding Hilux, 6 Burnt (Graphic Photos) by 1megastar(m): 2:34pm
this is so sad RIP To d dead
|Re: Bus Somersaults 3 Times In Enugu While Avoiding Hilux, 6 Burnt (Graphic Photos) by tishbite41: 2:39pm
RIP to the dead. May Jah save the living.
|Re: Bus Somersaults 3 Times In Enugu While Avoiding Hilux, 6 Burnt (Graphic Photos) by Tetragramaton(m): 2:40pm
Must have matched break . chaiiiiii
|Re: Bus Somersaults 3 Times In Enugu While Avoiding Hilux, 6 Burnt (Graphic Photos) by daddio: 2:45pm
freedomforall30:
WHEN WOULD YOU RETURN TO THE HOSPITAL FOR YOUR TREATMENT?
THAT MEANS IF YOUR FATHER SHOULD MARRY SECOND WIFE TODAY NA YORUBA PEOPLE CAUSE AM?
AND YOUR MOTHER WAS VERY HAPPY WHEN SHE GAVE BIRTH YO YOU!
EVERY PART OF YOUR BODY NEEDS FACTORY RESET.
SO IF YOU SHOULD EVEN FAIL ANY COURSE IN SCHOOL YORUBAS SHOULD BE BLAMED FOR YOUR FAILURE?
OMO-IRAN-KI-RAN
A KUKU BI SESAN RADARADA
KO O KU LOMODE KO YE E SE BETTER JU AYE TI O WA TI O WA USELESS LO?
|Re: Bus Somersaults 3 Times In Enugu While Avoiding Hilux, 6 Burnt (Graphic Photos) by joenor(m): 2:47pm
Omg them roast beyond recognition... chai RIP though.
|Re: Bus Somersaults 3 Times In Enugu While Avoiding Hilux, 6 Burnt (Graphic Photos) by GrandFinale2017(m): 2:51pm
Why so much accidents in the South East?
|Re: Bus Somersaults 3 Times In Enugu While Avoiding Hilux, 6 Burnt (Graphic Photos) by proffmanue(m): 2:53pm
May God comfort d families of the dead.
My personal opinion:
If u are driving and a goat cross d road: if hiting the goat wil serve ur life, pls do.
If a vehicle is load with pple and one person cross the road: to save d lives of pple onboard...hit d obstacle (person) on the road.
its important to apply wisdom on issues of survival.
|Re: Bus Somersaults 3 Times In Enugu While Avoiding Hilux, 6 Burnt (Graphic Photos) by eodavids(m): 2:55pm
Pitiable!
God have mercy.
R.I.P. to the dead, quick recovery to the injured.
Condolences to the bereaved.
