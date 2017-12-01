Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Travel / Bus Somersaults 3 Times In Enugu While Avoiding Hilux, 6 Burnt (Graphic Photos) (7461 Views)

Source: According to a report shared by a social media user,a terrible accident that claimed the lives of 6 people happened yesterday opposite Queens Secondary School,Nsukka,Enugu.A bus driver carrying 13 passengers was trying to avoid a hilux van driver who was said to be trying to turn without looking carefully.The bus somersaulted three times and caught fire.6 passengers were burnt beyond recognition.See photos belowSource: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/12/bus-somersaults-three-times-in-enugu.html?m=1 1 Share





Song comes to mind:



This world is not my home,.............JR



zoba88:

Death na turn by turn, I will surely die, same applies to every mortal, but some species were celebrating the death of a soldier couple of hours ago, very sure they will be expecting sympathy now.

RIP .......Buh wait first who was counting the somersaults....I can imagine how counting would be like....

RIP to the dead. May death not be our portion before our time. 2 Likes 1 Share

Buhari Buhari Buhari...

Yorubaa, let go of this country now. Yorubaa I say let go of this wicked country you are holding on to for selfish reasons as people are dying every day from failed system; nothing works. These accidents are caused by lack of good roads from failed system.

What a loss? God help their families to bear the loss and the more damages that will be caused by those sharing this images.

God save us

baba God. na which kind life be this? may their souls rest in peace.

That means the bus was on top speed if it could summersault thrice while avoiding a vehicle which was turning. Sad for the lives lost.

RIP

God, I'm not a Saint nor am I stainless.



I'm not in a hurry cos I'll fulfill the number of my days which are more than three scores and ten, but please, whenever it pleases you to take me, let it be painless, quiet and devoid of drama. 1 Like

Alaigbo needs serious cleansing.. Their offence and sins there don too much.



Within that small Enugu o.. Imagine!

What a loss. May their Soul RIP

bus sumersault 3 times? so the user was counting why people are dieing? smh. RIP to the dead anyway

Buy why such painful death!

The rate of accidents in South East is beyond comprehension. I can't imagine the number of people that have died through accidents this last month. I think something must be done quickly. If it is sin, I pray God forgive them. Hearing bad news from that region sadden my heart.

this is so sad RIP To d dead

RIP to the dead. May Jah save the living.

Must have matched break . chaiiiiii

Omg them roast beyond recognition... chai RIP though.

Why so much accidents in the South East?

May God comfort d families of the dead.



My personal opinion:



If u are driving and a goat cross d road: if hiting the goat wil serve ur life, pls do.



If a vehicle is load with pple and one person cross the road: to save d lives of pple onboard...hit d obstacle (person) on the road.



its important to apply wisdom on issues of survival.