Anti-open Grazing Law Is Meaningless – Al-makura by Blue3k2: 7:26pm
Nasarawa State governor, Umaru Al-Makura has declared that the anti-open grazing law is meaningless.

He said the law will not be passed or enforced in the state.

The governor while speaking to some guests at the government house in Lafia, the Nasarawa State capital on Friday, said the law was meaningless because provision had to be made for the herdsmen and farmers before the law can be enforced.

“It is meaningless, it has no sense. Nasararwa is not going to implement the anti-grazing law because it is meaningless. It has no sense whatsoever but any state has self-determination to do what it likes,” he said.

Recall that the Benue State government had on Wednesday, November 1, officially effected its ban on open grazing throughout the state.

Al-Makura in response to this, on Thursday said Benue State cannot be blamed for this decision but insisted that Nasarawa State will not carry out such law.

“You cannot blame Benue because they have done it but Nasarawa will not do it because it doesn’t have a meaning.

“You have to study the situation and also provide for both the farmers and the herdsmen before you embark on it. You must have a regulatory mechanism that will ensure the compliance to this. If you don’t have that and you just go ahead to make the law, it doesn’t make any sense,” he said.

The governor said there was nothing to worry about as the relationship between herdsmen and farmers in Nasarawa state was cordial.

“The time has not reached for us to make the law because we have not seen anything to worry about.

“The relationship between the farmers and the herdsmen is okay and the problem that are arising from such problems is things that have been there for hundreds of years and it can never stop,”‎ he said.

Source: http://dailypost.ng/2017/11/17/anti-open-grazing-law-meaningless-al-makura/amp/

Re: Anti-open Grazing Law Is Meaningless – Al-makura by Blue3k2: 7:30pm
The state assembly can always pass law with 2/3 majority. I assume the state assembly agrees with him though. Maybe they'll change their minds when ever Benue and Taraba start reporting higher igr due to commercial ranches.

Re: Anti-open Grazing Law Is Meaningless – Al-makura by Flexherbal(m): 7:35pm
Hope he has another solution to continuous fighting and killing between herdsmen and their host communities!

Re: Anti-open Grazing Law Is Meaningless – Al-makura by velai(m): 7:42pm
It is only meaningless to zombies who never want to embrace modernization. Cattle ranching remains the best as at today. Expossing the rearers to the dangers of moving from one forest to another and from one region to another in the name of AWUFU grazing is primitive and very dangerious, especially in this present Nigeria, where every cattle rearer is seen as a potential killer and murderer by other tribes .

Re: Anti-open Grazing Law Is Meaningless – Al-makura by oyegbe: 7:45pm
His wife is a Fulani woman so I don't expect a different statement from him other than these.

Re: Anti-open Grazing Law Is Meaningless – Al-makura by Ugaboy(m): 8:01pm
Re: Anti-open Grazing Law Is Meaningless – Al-makura by BruncleZuma: 8:01pm
Get a ranch bozo

Re: Anti-open Grazing Law Is Meaningless – Al-makura by MANNABBQGRILLS: 8:02pm
Re: Anti-open Grazing Law Is Meaningless – Al-makura by Ugaboy(m): 8:02pm
Re: Anti-open Grazing Law Is Meaningless – Al-makura by Castroii(m): 8:03pm
This one refused to have sense despite his education and exposure. Oga governor, i guess you havent heard of the word Ranching before, keep on waiting till when farmers and headsmen clash before you do something.

9 Likes

Re: Anti-open Grazing Law Is Meaningless – Al-makura by teebankz10(m): 8:03pm
Who else thinks this thread is useless

Re: Anti-open Grazing Law Is Meaningless – Al-makura by rozayx5(m): 8:05pm
I wish we never shared same country with these people


They over breed and don't know anything about standard living


Re: Anti-open Grazing Law Is Meaningless – Al-makura by Flyingngel(m): 8:07pm
Anything that is good for his state, let him do it.
Re: Anti-open Grazing Law Is Meaningless – Al-makura by Ambassadors: 8:08pm
Al Makura are you alright? U must be high on kwale weed.

Re: Anti-open Grazing Law Is Meaningless – Al-makura by krestup: 8:08pm
Re: Anti-open Grazing Law Is Meaningless – Al-makura by mu2sa2: 8:09pm
The anti open grazing law is not only meaningless but senseless.Benue state people will soon feel the effect as fulani herdsmen leave the the state. It is most senseless to stereotype all fulani herdsmen as killers( it's like saying igbos are all armed robbers or tag all yoruba as ritualists ). Almost all the beef consumed in nigeria comes from fulani cows - chase the fulani away and get your beef from....! Al-Makura is talking sense.

Re: Anti-open Grazing Law Is Meaningless – Al-makura by onlyson16(m): 8:11pm
Re: Anti-open Grazing Law Is Meaningless – Al-makura by kelechiodo(m): 8:11pm
“The time has not reached for us to make the law because we have not seen anything to worry about.

Bane of African leaders. Not being proactive. Always wait for a problem to germinate to uncontrollable level before seeking a solution.

Re: Anti-open Grazing Law Is Meaningless – Al-makura by perry1988(m): 8:16pm
I sorry for him until they kill one of he pikin him go pass the law

Re: Anti-open Grazing Law Is Meaningless – Al-makura by leofab(f): 8:16pm
Zombie

Re: Anti-open Grazing Law Is Meaningless – Al-makura by Ikengawo: 8:17pm
human flesh and cow brain. of course he doesn't understand

Re: Anti-open Grazing Law Is Meaningless – Al-makura by miceroms: 8:18pm
I expect the govt to think of ways to prevent the recurring herders-farmers crisis rather than parrot about how cordial their relationship is. You don't wait for the situation to occur first before thinking of what to do. Proactive ness is the message.

Re: Anti-open Grazing Law Is Meaningless – Al-makura by Mufasa27(m): 8:20pm
Oloriburuku somebody undecided
Re: Anti-open Grazing Law Is Meaningless – Al-makura by rhames: 8:20pm
It will make a meaning when the state indigenes come under Fulani incessant attacks, especially the Eggon people. Not many of remember the Ombatse cult and those who tried to stop it in that state. These are one of the things it stood against.

Re: Anti-open Grazing Law Is Meaningless – Al-makura by proeast(m): 8:20pm
Stvpid Idiot!

Re: Anti-open Grazing Law Is Meaningless – Al-makura by elChapo1: 8:20pm
Nigeria is the only country in the world that is blessed with selfish rulers.
Re: Anti-open Grazing Law Is Meaningless – Al-makura by NaijaMutant(f): 8:21pm
So says a herdsman governor

Re: Anti-open Grazing Law Is Meaningless – Al-makura by bonechamberlain(m): 8:22pm
its a pity. pray for nasarawa
Re: Anti-open Grazing Law Is Meaningless – Al-makura by Techyboi02: 8:23pm
Re: Anti-open Grazing Law Is Meaningless – Al-makura by Einl(m): 8:23pm
This man no well
Re: Anti-open Grazing Law Is Meaningless – Al-makura by ChristineC: 8:24pm
Nobody residing outside Nasarawa really cares. The Herdsman governor can do what he likes in his state, the residents should however make plans to defend themselves against the cowards who can only feel like super powers against a "sleeping" community.

